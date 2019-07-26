Cannabis Science, Inc. Successfully Completes Lab Testing for Its Proprietary, Short-Time Vacuum Distillation Process for Distribution of Purified High CBDA and CBD Water-Soluble Powders and Extracts Internationally

/EIN News/ --



Laboratory Capacity Now Expands to Over 1,000 Kilograms Per Month of Purified High CBDA and CBD Water-Soluble Powders and Extracts for Full-Scale Product Development and Worldwide Wholesale Distribution

IRVINE, CA, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines and other products, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cannabis Science Europe GmbH, has successfully completed testing and validation of its proprietary short-time vacuum distillation process for the purification and enhancement of cannabidiol (CBD) extract with high levels of Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDA) which subsequently is converted into purified water-soluble CBDA and CBD powder. The Company expects this new technology to drive sales growth with wholesale and retail customers internationally, subject to the jurisdictional regulatory constraints in targeted countries.

With the completion of testing, the Company has rapidly and cost-effectively expanded its current capacity to over 1,000 kilograms per month of purified CBDA and CBD extract, and converted purified water-soluble CBDA and CBD powder. The Company expects to expand its production capacity to meet the needs of its wholesale, clinical, and private-label customers.

Cannabis Science’ proprietary, short-time vacuum distillation process determined the ideal pressure, temperature, and time to avoid the loss of CBDA and all of the important acids of cannabinoids. As part of its testing process, the Company utilized CBD extract with 7.3% CBD and less than 0.2% THC levels. Through the first step of CBIS’ purification process, the Company produced a purified CBD extract with 26% CBD and over 0.6% THC levels. Based on this cleaned extract Cannabis Science EU GmbH produced a purified water-soluble CBD powder with 3.5% CBDA, 3.5% CBD, and less than 0.02% THC levels. Generally, cannabinoids become unstable when mixed with water due to the oxidation process. Through the Company’s vacuum distillation process and emulsification solution, CBIS can provide its customers with the highest CBDA extracts in powder form, thereby bypassing this oxidation and providing a potent product that maintains full nutritional CBDA and CBD levels with a much longer consumption expiry date than in water-diluted common CBD products, commonly poor in CBDA.

“We certainly are putting the pieces together for our Global Economic Development Initiatives,” stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Cannabis Science President, CEO, and Co-founder. “This is another significant and historical milestone for Cannabis Science as we aggressively move into worldwide wholesale distribution with cost-effective laboratory-purified CBDA and CBD extracts and water-soluble powders. We will increase supplies for our continued clinical research to develop CBIS and private-label products for others! We’ve been contacted by many different groups, companies, and individuals to create, expand, and verify their products and services for clinical, personal, retail, and wholesale purposes.

“This is going to be fun,” added Mr. Dabney. “There are many opportunities to create more clinical products that help so many people worldwide in so many different ways, while helping so many others expand their businesses. I believe we can disrupt the market by servicing the many different industry segments with our short-time vacuum distillation process. This technology allows us to purify and enhance the CBD extracts from any level into a high-quality, fully-tested, and cost-effective purified CBDA and CBD water-soluble powders and extracts.

“As we expand our business internationally, we have several new sales channels with tremendous growth potential starting from ground zero, coupled with a number of current opportunities already underway. Additionally, we will use our proprietary distillation technology to process CBD extract for wholesale customers who want to convert their extracts into purified water-soluble CBD powder. Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines, we are ready to go!” concludes Mr. Dabney.

For wholesale, clinical, and product development inquiries, please email: raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

CBIS is the first publicly-traded cannabinoid company on the market, and is a leader in the research and development of cannabinoid-based medicines and associated delivery technologies. CBIS and its research collaborators are currently conducting pre-clinical research on cannabinoid-based medicines with plans to transition to clinical trials on a number of products this year. Targeted indications include Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Prostatitis, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias, Oxidative Stress, Psychosis, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). CBIS is also currently in negotiations to license the Company’s U.S. patent number 9,763,991 for the Compositions of Cannabinol (CBN) for Treatment of Various Neurobehavioral Disorders, including Sleep Disorders.

CBIS recently announced its drug-development pipeline (www.cannabisscience.com) and the transition into clinical trials as well as other major company initiatives. Additionally, CBIS and its collaborators have launched a new research and development project to investigate the potential use of a proprietary extract from the Justicia plant to treat a number of blood disorders. CBIS has initially identified multiple potential products for development based on current research on the proprietary extract from the Justicia plant. These products could include a nutraceutical for blood health, a biomaterial that could serve as a blood substitute, and an ingredient that could be used in the production of meat substitutes.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832



