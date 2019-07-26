MediaPRO Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training

/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaPRO today announced its position as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training1, marking the sixth consecutive year the company has been recognized.



Gartner has recognized MediaPRO for its ability to execute and completeness of vision alongside other vendors.

"At MediaPRO, we're deeply committed to providing our clients with everything they need to run an awareness program, whether they're in cybersecurity or privacy, dealing with the PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, or CCPA regulations and guidelines,” MediaPRO’s Chief Learning Officer Tom Pendergast said. “We strive to make their training efforts fun, fast, and impactful. We believe that being identified as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for six years in a row reflects this commitment to our customers, no matter their size or industry. "

This year, MediaPRO was one of 14 security awareness vendors included in the Magic Quadrant and one of seven vendors designated as a Leader. For more information about MediaPRO's suite of training and reinforcement products, please visit www.mediapro.com .

Access a copy of the report here: https://pages.mediapro.com/2019GartnerMagicQuadrant.html

1. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, Joanna G. Huisman, 18 July 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MediaPRO

MediaPRO security and privacy training solutions are used by organizations of all sizes to protect sensitive data, demonstrate compliance, and reduce the risk to their reputation and bottom line. With MediaPRO, it’s easy to keep employees engaged and track program effectiveness. And, unlike phishing-focused security awareness training solutions, MediaPRO covers security, privacy and compliance so you can address a more complete threat landscape. Whether you’re looking to more effectively demonstrate compliance, stop phishing attacks, or want a best-in-class security awareness program, MediaPRO makes training fun, fast and impactful. For more information, please visit mediapro.com, or follow MediaPRO on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Yvette Cisneros

MediaPRO

yvette@cisneros@mediapro.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.