Global Human Insulin Market Projected to Reach $70.6 Billion by 2023 - Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes Among Children & Adolescents Spurs Market Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Insulin Market by Product, by Application, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The human insulin (HI) market size is predicted to reach $70.6 billion by 2023, increasing population exposure to key risk factors leading to diabetes, technological advancements in insulin delivery devices, growth in the number of diabetic patients, and growing geriatric population are the factors driving the market growth.



The products available in the human insulin market are HI drugs and delivery devices. Among these products, HI delivery devices is expected be the faster growing category, globally, advancing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of diabetes, and growing focus of insulin pen manufacturers on countries with large number of diabetic patients, such as China and India. Furthermore, technological advancements in pens and medical reimbursements offered in developed regions are some of the other factors driving the growth of this product category.



HI drugs are further classified into analogs and biologics. There are various brands available for HI analogs and biologics in the global human insulin market. The HI analogs are also classified on the basis of type into rapid-acting, long-acting, and premixed insulin. Similarly, HI biologics are bifurcated into intermediate/rapid-acting, short-acting, premixed, on the basis of type. Among these, short-acting insulin is predicted to be the fastest growing category in the global market, demonstrating a CAGR of 5.8%.



On the basis of application, the human insulin market is categorized into type II diabetes, type I diabetes, and gestational diabetes and prediabetes. Type II diabetes is expected to be the fastest growing application area in this market, advancing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, which is attributed to increasing prevalence of type II diabetes, globally.



The human insulin market in APAC is expected to witness fastest growth, due to rising prevalence of diabetes, unhealthy lifestyle choices due to rapid urbanization, and growing aging population in the countries like China and India. Additionally, major players as a part of their business strategy are investing in the untapped market of the region leading to its fastest growth.



The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reported in 2015, that an estimated 82 million people aged between 20 to 79 years suffered from diabetes in South-East Asia in 2017. Furthermore, in response to the growing diabetes and lifestyle diseases, the government of the developing countries, such as China, and India, are preparing action plans in order to expand diabetes screening at the primary health-care level, train health-care workers, and take preventative measures. Thus, such initiatives plans are expected to support the growth of human insulin market in APAC.



Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) developed the action plan for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in South-East Asia 2013-2020. This plan provided a roadmap for the implementation of policies and programmes at regional and national level, thus fueling the human insulin market growth in the region.



In order to increase their market share, key players of the human insulin industry are pursuing partnerships and collaborations. For instance, in October 2018, Ypsomed AG collaborated with Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips) to jointly develop and deploy new digital self-medication adherence monitoring services based on Ypsomed's connected devices and Philips' cloud based HealthSuite digital platform.



In August 2018, Ypsomed AG entered into partnership with JRDF, the leading global organization funding type I diabetes research, as a part of JDRF's Open-Protocol Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) Systems Initiative. Under the terms of this partnership, JRDF will contribute financial resources to help Ypsomed AG to accelerate development of the next generation, fully interoperable myLife YpsoPump insulin pump.



Some of the other key players operating in the human insulin industry are B. Braun Melsungen AG; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Eli Lilly and Company; Novo Nordisk A/S; Sanofi; Wockhardt Limited; Biocon Limited; Medtronic plc; and Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar).



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.3.4 Analysis Period

1.3.5 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.5.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Human insulin (HI) drugs

4.1.1.1.1 HI analogs

4.1.1.1.1.1 By type

4.1.1.1.1.1.1 Long-acting

4.1.1.1.1.1.2 Rapid- acting

4.1.1.1.1.1.3 Premixed

4.1.1.1.1.2 By brand

4.1.1.1.1.2.1 Lantus

4.1.1.1.1.2.2 Apidra

4.1.1.1.1.2.3 Levemir

4.1.1.1.1.2.4 NovoRapid/ NovoLog

4.1.1.1.1.2.5 Novomix

4.1.1.1.1.2.6 Humalog

4.1.1.1.1.2.7 Others

4.1.1.1.2 HI biologics

4.1.1.1.2.1 By type

4.1.1.1.2.1.1 Short-acting

4.1.1.1.2.1.2 Intermediate/rapid-acting

4.1.1.1.2.1.3 Premixed

4.1.1.1.2.2 By brand

4.1.1.1.2.2.1 Humulin

4.1.1.1.2.2.2 Insuman

4.1.1.1.2.2.3 Others

4.1.1.2 HI delivery devices

4.1.1.2.1 Syringes

4.1.1.2.2 Pens

4.1.1.2.2.1 Disposable

4.1.1.2.2.2 Reusable

4.1.1.2.3 Pen needles

4.1.1.2.4 Pumps

4.1.1.2.5 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Type 1 diabetes

4.1.2.2 Type 2 diabetes

4.1.2.3 Gestational diabetes and prediabetes

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Surge in the usage of insulin delivery devices for administering human insulin

4.2.1.2 Growing significance of home infusion therapy for diabetes treatment

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Growth in the number of diabetic patients

4.2.2.2 Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.3 Increasing population exposure toward key risk factors leading to diabetes

4.2.2.4 Technological advancements in insulin delivery devices

4.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Favorable health insurance and reimbursement scenario

4.2.4.2 Increasing awareness about diabetes care

4.2.4.3 Increasing prevalence of diabetes among children and adolescents

4.2.5 Restraints

4.2.5.1 High cost of human insulin

4.2.5.2 Strict regulatory environment

4.2.5.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 HI Drugs Market, by Type

5.1.1.1 HI analogs market, by type

5.1.1.2 HI analogs market, by brand

5.1.1.3 HI biologics market, by type

5.1.1.4 HI biologics market, by brand

5.1.2 HI Delivery Devices Market, by Type

5.1.2.1 HI pens market, by type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.3.1 Product Launches/Approvals

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Geographic Expansions

11.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product & Service Offerings

12.1.3 Key Financial Summary

12.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.3 Eli Lilly and Company

12.4 Novo Nordisk A/S

12.5 Sanofi

12.6 Wockhardt Limited

12.7 Ypsomed Holding AG

12.8 Biocon Limited

12.9 Medtronic PLC

12.10 Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjj2dj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.