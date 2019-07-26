There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,614 in the last 365 days.

Global Oral Care Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 5.8% During 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oral Care Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oral Care Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2026.

Growing awareness on oral hygiene and technological advancements in oral care products are driving the market growth. However, competitive pricing pressure faced by prominent players is restricting the market growth.

Amongst the distribution channel, the online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Online retailers has place much emphasis on customer trust aspect, trust is another way driving customer's behavior in digital environment which in turns increases the market growth.

The key vendors mentioned are Unilever, Supersmile, Sunstar Suisse, Procter & Gamble, Patanjali, Lion Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Johnson & Johnson Services, Himalaya, High Ridge Brands Co, GlaxoSmithKline, Dabur, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co, and Anchor Group.

Key Questions Answered

  • How this market evolved since the year 2016
  • Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
  • Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
  • Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
  • SWOT Analysis of the key players
  • Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Topics Covered

1 Market Synopsis

2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources

3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints

4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Global Oral Care Market, By Distribution Channel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Dental Dispensaries
5.3 Online Retail
5.4 Pharmacy Store
5.5 Consumer Store

6 Global Oral Care Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Denture Products
6.3 Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions
6.4 Toothbrushes & Accessories
6.5 Mouthwashes/Rinses
6.6 Toothpaste
6.7 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries
6.8 Other Products

7 Global Oral Care Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Adults
7.3 Kid
7.4 Infant

8 Global Oral Care Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa

9 Strategic Benchmarking

10 Vendors Landscape
10.1 Unilever
10.2 Supersmile
10.3 Sunstar Suisse S.A.
10.4 Procter & Gamble
10.5 Patanjali
10.6 Lion Corporation
10.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
10.8 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
10.9 Himalaya
10.10 High Ridge Brands Co.
10.11 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
10.12 Dabur
10.13 Colgate-Palmolive Company
10.14 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
10.15 Anchor Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nukoqv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Oral Care Products

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.