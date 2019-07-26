Global Oral Care Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 5.8% During 2017-2026
The Global Oral Care Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2026.
Growing awareness on oral hygiene and technological advancements in oral care products are driving the market growth. However, competitive pricing pressure faced by prominent players is restricting the market growth.
Amongst the distribution channel, the online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Online retailers has place much emphasis on customer trust aspect, trust is another way driving customer's behavior in digital environment which in turns increases the market growth.
The key vendors mentioned are Unilever, Supersmile, Sunstar Suisse, Procter & Gamble, Patanjali, Lion Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Johnson & Johnson Services, Himalaya, High Ridge Brands Co, GlaxoSmithKline, Dabur, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co, and Anchor Group.
Key Questions Answered
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period
Topics Covered
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Oral Care Market, By Distribution Channel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Dental Dispensaries
5.3 Online Retail
5.4 Pharmacy Store
5.5 Consumer Store
6 Global Oral Care Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Denture Products
6.3 Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions
6.4 Toothbrushes & Accessories
6.5 Mouthwashes/Rinses
6.6 Toothpaste
6.7 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries
6.8 Other Products
7 Global Oral Care Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Adults
7.3 Kid
7.4 Infant
8 Global Oral Care Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
9 Strategic Benchmarking
10 Vendors Landscape
10.1 Unilever
10.2 Supersmile
10.3 Sunstar Suisse S.A.
10.4 Procter & Gamble
10.5 Patanjali
10.6 Lion Corporation
10.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
10.8 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
10.9 Himalaya
10.10 High Ridge Brands Co.
10.11 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
10.12 Dabur
10.13 Colgate-Palmolive Company
10.14 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
10.15 Anchor Group
