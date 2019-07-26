Global Oral Care Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 5.8% During 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oral Care Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Oral Care Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2026.



Growing awareness on oral hygiene and technological advancements in oral care products are driving the market growth. However, competitive pricing pressure faced by prominent players is restricting the market growth.



Amongst the distribution channel, the online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Online retailers has place much emphasis on customer trust aspect, trust is another way driving customer's behavior in digital environment which in turns increases the market growth.



The key vendors mentioned are Unilever, Supersmile, Sunstar Suisse, Procter & Gamble, Patanjali, Lion Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Johnson & Johnson Services, Himalaya, High Ridge Brands Co, GlaxoSmithKline, Dabur, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co, and Anchor Group.



Key Questions Answered



How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Topics Covered



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Oral Care Market, By Distribution Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Dental Dispensaries

5.3 Online Retail

5.4 Pharmacy Store

5.5 Consumer Store



6 Global Oral Care Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Denture Products

6.3 Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

6.4 Toothbrushes & Accessories

6.5 Mouthwashes/Rinses

6.6 Toothpaste

6.7 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

6.8 Other Products



7 Global Oral Care Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Adults

7.3 Kid

7.4 Infant



8 Global Oral Care Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Strategic Benchmarking



10 Vendors Landscape

10.1 Unilever

10.2 Supersmile

10.3 Sunstar Suisse S.A.

10.4 Procter & Gamble

10.5 Patanjali

10.6 Lion Corporation

10.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.8 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

10.9 Himalaya

10.10 High Ridge Brands Co.

10.11 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

10.12 Dabur

10.13 Colgate-Palmolive Company

10.14 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

10.15 Anchor Group



