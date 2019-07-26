Surgical Sutures Market worth $5.2 billion by 2024- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

The key players profiled in the global surgical sutures market research report are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, Ethicon Inc., Boston Scientific, Teleflex Incorporated, Smith & Nephew, CONMED, Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. De C.V., DemeTech, Peters Surgical, Sutures India, EndoEvolution, Surgical Specialties, and Mellon Medical B.V.

/EIN News/ -- London, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Surgical Sutures Market by Product (Suture Thread (Synthetic, Nylon, Silk, Prolene, Steel), Automatic Suture Device), Application (CVD, General, Orthopedic, Gynec, Ophthalmic, Plastic, Cosmetics), End User (Hospitals, ASC, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2024”, published by Meticulous Research®, the surgical sutures market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to reach $5.2 billion by 2024.

The demand for surgical suture materials is on rise with the growing number of surgical procedures across the globe, regardless of the availability of suture substitutes such as surgical staples, glues, and strips in the market. Recently, several efforts are being made for the development of novel sutures with additional features such as smart sutures, antimicrobial sutures, and bio-active sutures. This will provide impetus to suture market growth in the coming years.

Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=4947

The overall surgical sutures market in many countries is also witnessing significant growth with the rising number of surgical procedures and burn cases, growing aging population & thereby increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and favorable reimbursement in the developed regions. However, factors such as increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries which may affect demand of threads, availability of alternative wound care management products, and lack of proper sterilization systems are likely to hinder the market growth.

The global surgical sutures market is mainly segmented by product, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, the global surgical sutures market is mainly segmented into suture threads, and automated suturing devices. The suture threads held the largest share of the overall surgical sutures market; however, automated suturing devices segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, reduced risk of injuries to the surgeon, and benefits of using automated suturing devices over manual methods.

Based on application, the overall surgical sutures market is mainly segmented into cardiovascular surgeries, general surgeries, gynecological surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, cosmetic & plastic surgeries, and other applications. Cardiovascular surgeries segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall surgical sutures market in 2019. This application segment is also expected to witness the highest growth, owing to factors such as growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing availability of advanced suture products, and rising Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) cases across the globe.

On the basis of end user, the global surgical sutures market is mainly segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics & physician offices. Hospitals were the leading end users, mainly attributed to the increasing number of complex surgeries performed in the hospitals, favorable reimbursement policies for hospital treatments, and increasing number of private hospitals especially in emerging countries.

Speak to our expert analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4947

Geographically, the global surgical sutures market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market for surgical sutures is further analyzed in east country with the help of bottom up approach to arrive at the market estimations for these five regions. Asia-Pacific market is slated to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period, primarily due to the accelerated growth of economies and increasing disposable incomes, growing aging population and thereby increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical procedures, growing medical tourism industry, lower regulatory hurdles, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

The global surgical sutures market is consolidated and dominated by three major players namely, B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson) (U.S.), and Medtronic plc (Ireland). Other key players in the market include Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. De C.V. (México), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), DemeTech Corporation(U.S.),Peters Surgical (France), Sutures India (India), EndoEvolution, LLC(U.S.),Surgical Specialties Corporation(U.S.), and Mellon Medical B.V. (The Netherlands), along with several local and regional players.

Browse key industry insights spread across 218 pages with 212 market data tables & 68 figures & charts from the report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/surgical-sutures-market-4947/

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product

Suture Threads Market, by Type Absorbable Sutures Synthetic Sutures Polyglactin 910 Sutures Poliglecaprone 25 Sutures Polydioxanone Sutures Polyglycolic Acid Sutures Other Synthetic Sutures Natural Sutures Non-Absorbable Sutures Prolene Sutures Nylon Sutures Stainless Steel Sutures Other Non-Absorbable Sutures Suture Threads Market, by Material Type Multifilament Sutures Monofilament Sutures Automated Suturing Devices Disposable Automated Suturing Devices Reusable Automated Suturing Devices



Market by Application

Cardiovascular Surgeries

General Surgeries

Gynecological Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Ophthalmic Surgeries

Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries

Other Applications

Market by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics & Physician Offices

Market by Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4947

Related Reports:

Trocars Market by Product Type (Disposable, Reusable, Reposable), Type of Tip (Bladeless, Optical, Bladed, Blunt), Application (General Surgery, Gynecology, Urology, Bariatric Surgery), and End User (Hospitals and ASCs) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/trocars-market-4948/

Microscopy Market by Product (Microscopes, Accessories), Type (Optical Microscope, Electron Microscope, AFM, STM, NSOM), Application (Semiconductor, Nanotechnology, Electronics), End User (Industrial, Research Institute) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/Microscopy-Market-4952/





About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.