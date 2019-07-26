World Mobile Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 35.46% Over 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Content Delivery Network Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile CDN market is expected to register a CAGR of 35.46% over the forecast period (2019-2024).



Key Highlights



With the increasing demand of mobile computation devices coupled with advanced network technologies owing to the increasing development of digitalization is the key factor stimulating the demand of the global Mobile CDN market at an exponential rate. Moreover, the growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) across industry verticals, and the proliferation of rich media content are increasing the demand.

In addition, factors such as enhancing the data content, optimizing the bandwidth, providing greater resilience, achieving earlier delivery of content as well as the reduction in mobile data traffic is driving the market. Further, it helps in reduction of excessive information, increasing the demand of high-quality content over the internet from the consumer end, reduction of buffer and load times to improve the end user experience, and traffic management during peak times are also growing the market.

However, constant monetization of mobile sites and unreliable connectivity and latency issues are some factors restraining the market. Delivering Quality of Service (QoS) and increasing pricing pressure is challenging the market growth.

Major Market Trends



Media & Entertainment to Hold the Highest Market Share

In this highly connected world, optimal bandwidth is an issue, especially with rising user experience for fast, reliable, and engaging mobile experiences. Content providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime, are offering rich and engaging content, offer premium subscription content and value-added services.

Further, as a part of the entertainment industry, gaming is also attracting popularity due to the new technology in the market. As the size of game downloads are increasing exponentially and internet speeds are improving, game developers and publishers face challenges to deliver online games successfully. Mobile content delivery networks (CDNs) help companies in this industry to overcome these obstacles by improving the speed and performance and enhancing the efficiency in customer experience.

Factors such as the increasing launch of new applications, live streaming of videos to a mass audience in real time, huge workloads at peak time, etc. are stimulating the growth of the market in the industry. Moreover, mobile internet networks are now much easier to be deployed across large areas; user demand for online video and streaming services continues to proliferate the demand for mobile CDN solutions.

Companies are continuously working towards providing solutions to meet peak traffic conditions, lower the cost of operating a mobile CDN, and ensure the content reaches the widest audience possible. Also, the OTT platform provider ensures that content can be delivered across different geographical locations, as mobile viewers often consume content from a variety of places like work, vacation, etc.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

The North America region is expected to hold the highest market share in the global mobile CDN market. North America has a high internet penetration rate, along with an increasing number of viewers for online gaming, mobile video streaming, etc. These factors are substantially aiding the market to grow in the region.

Moreover, the presence of the market leaders and the early adoption of technologies across various end-user verticals, are some more factors due to which the region emerged as the market leader. The growth of gaming video content, and online content providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime has also been increasing, which is further contributing to the growth of mobile CDN in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the global mobile CDN is fragmented due to the presence of many large vendors. The companies are consistently innovating on new solutions to improve customer experience.



February 2018: Reliance Jio and Cisco have entered into a strategic partnership in creating the all-IP network', as both companies are expecting to observe tremendous growth' in the network size. Cisco and Reliance Jio are planning to create a mobile content delivery network (CDN).



January 2018: Vecima Networks Inc. recently closed its acquisition of the assets of the Content Delivery and Storage Business of Concurrent Computer Corporation, a US-based software and solutions company that is a leader in the Video on Demand (VoD) and IP Video Content Delivery space providing breakthrough technologies in the storage, protection, transformation and delivery of video assets.



