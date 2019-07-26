APPLife Digital Solutions, Inc. Names Three Independent Executives to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC Markets: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, announced that Mr. Sid Ganis, Mr. Don Savant and Ms. Tracy Gray have been named to its Board of Directors.



“We are honored to have such proven, respected and successful leaders as members of our board,” stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife. “Their guidance and business knowledge, particularly with emerging growth companies such as APPlife, will be invaluable to us as we go forward in the execution of our business plan. I welcome Sid, Don and Tracy with great enthusiasm to the APPlife team” added Reid.

Sid Ganis is the co-founder of Out of the Blue Entertainment following a distinguished career as an executive at major studios including Sony Pictures, Lucasfilm, Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures. He has advised leading U.S. entertainment and technology companies including Dolby Laboratories, Nokia and the Void. Sid was the President of the Academy of Motion Picture Art & Sciences (the Oscars), a position which he held for four consecutive terms. He currently serves as Vice President on the Academy’s Board of Governors and as chair of the Academy’s museum committee. He has also served on the Board of Directors of Marvel Entertainment, FIND (Film Independent) and University of California, Berkeley Art Museum/Pacific Film Archive and San Francisco’s SF Film.

Don Savant is currently an advisor to multiple emerging growth companies, including APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Mr. Savant was formerly the President of Worldwide Sales and Exhibitor Relations, and Executive Vice President of IMAX Corporation. He oversaw all the company’s sales, marketing and operations. Prior to joining IMAX, Mr. Savant served as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at IWERKS Entertainment.

Tracy Gray is the Founder and Managing Partner of the 22 Fund, an impact, growth equity firm with a mission to create jobs targeting women- and minority-owned businesses. She is also an Executive in Residence at the Los Angeles Cleantech incubator (LACI) and chairs LACI’s Diversity in Entrepreneurship Advisory Council. In addition, Ms. Gray is the founder of the non-profit We Are Enough (WAE). Ms. Gray is the first Social Impact Fellow for UC Berkeley’s Center for Equality, Gender and Leadership (EGAL) and was named one of the 50 “Women of Influence” in business in Los Angeles. She is also featured in the recently released book, “200 Women: Who Will Change the Way You See the World” and in the Robb Report article, “Tracy Gray Invests in Women”. Ms. Gray was formerly Senior Advisor to the Los Angeles Mayor, an investment professional at a venture capital fund and a systems engineer on the Space Shuttle program. Mr. Gray holds a B.S. in Mathematical Science with an aeronautics emphasis from UC Santa Barbara and dual MBA’s from Columbia University and UC, Berkeley.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTION, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com .

Contact Information:

APPLife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: jody@applifedigital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPLife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.



