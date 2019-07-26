UAE Facility Management Market Projected to Register a CAGR of 9.8% During 2019-2024 - The Growing Tourism Industry is a Major Driver

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.A.E. Facility Management Market by Service, by End User, by Mode, by Type - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.A.E. facility management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2024, the growth of the facility management market is mainly driven by the expansion of tourism industry and increase in investment in the construction sector.



On the basis of service, the U.A.E. facility management market is segmented into property services, cleaning services, security services, catering services, support services, environment management services, and other services (including reception, staffing, utility management, furniture supplies, and contract management). Property services are further categorised HVAC maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and others (including sales and leasing, maintaining properties, advertise rental properties, space planning and design, asset management).



Property services is expected to be largest category with an estimated contribution of more than 25% in the facility management market in 2018. Property services offer several benefits such as synchronization of different property related services, optimization of the efficiency of individual service components, and improvement in the management of properties. Owing to such benefits, the demand for property services is growing in the U.A.E. This in turn is driving the growth of the facility management market in the country.



Commercial sector is the largest end user with an estimated contribution of more than 35% in the U.A.E. facility management market in 2018. The demand for facility management is growing in the commercial sector, owing to increase in awareness among end users to optimize expenditure on commercial building management. During the forecast period, the facility management market will witness fastest growth in commercial uses.



In terms of mode of service, the facility management market is categorized into in-house and outsourced. Outsourced market is further categorised into integrated, bundled, and single. In-house is the larger category with an estimated contribution of more than 50% in the facility management market in 2018. The leading position of in-house category is attributed to its long-standing presence, high adaptation rate, and comparatively low cost.



Based on type, the U.A.E. facility management market is categorised into hard services, soft services, and others (including catering services, vehicle fleet management, environmental management, space management, and utility management). Hard services is estimated to account for the largest share in the Saudi Arabian facility management market 2018.



The U.A.E. government is working hard to refine and create some major attractions in the country to provide tourists with lifetime experiences. Some of the major projects underway are Bluewaters Island, Dubai Creek Harbor, Dubai Water Canal, Dubai Theme Parks, and others. Majority of these attractions are set to be completed before 2020, when the country will host Dubai Expo. Hence, these upcoming mega projects and events is creating a big demand of these services, which is attracting facility service providing companies to enter the market.



Some of the major players operating in the U.A.E. facility management industry are Emrill Services LLC, Imdaad LLC, Farnek Services LLC, Cofely Besix Facility Management, Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC, Etisalat Facilities Management LLC, Transguard Group LLC, Blue Diamond Facilities Management LLC, Reliance Facilities Management, and Deyaar Development PJSC.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Service

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Mode

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.5 Analysis Period

1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.6.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By industry participant

2.2.1.2 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Service

4.1.1.1 Property services

4.1.1.1.1 HVAC maintenance services

4.1.1.1.2 Mechanical and electrical maintenance services

4.1.1.1.3 Other services

4.1.1.2 Cleaning services

4.1.1.3 Security services

4.1.1.4 Catering services

4.1.1.5 Support services

4.1.1.6 Environment Management services

4.1.1.7 Others services

4.1.2 By End User

4.1.2.1 Commercial

4.1.2.2 Residential

4.1.2.3 Industrial

4.1.3 By Mode

4.1.3.1 In-house

4.1.3.2 Outsourced

4.1.3.2.1 Integrated

4.1.3.2.2 Bundled

4.1.3.2.3 Single

4.1.4 By Type

4.1.4.1 Hard services

4.1.4.2 Soft services

4.1.4.3 Other services

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Growing Focus on Facility Management Services

4.2.1.2 Shifting Focus on Integrated Facility Management Services

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Growing Tourism Industry

4.2.2.2 Increasing Investment in the Construction Sector

4.2.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Inflationary Pressure on the Facility Management Service Industry

4.2.3.2 Workforce Management

4.2.3.3 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Upcoming Major Projects & Events in the Country

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.3 Intensity of Rivalry

4.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.5 Threat of Substitutes



Chapter 5. U.A.E. Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Property Services Market, by Type

5.2 By End User

5.3 By Mode

5.3.1 Outsourced Market by Type

5.4 By Type



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

6.2 Benchmarking of Key Players Based on Offerings

6.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

6.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3.2 Geographic Expansions

6.3.3 Partnerships

6.3.4 Client Wins



Chapter 7. Company Profiles & List of Other Players

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Emrill Services LLC

7.1.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

7.1.2 Imdaad LLC

7.1.3 Farnek Services LLC

7.1.4 Cofely Besix Facility Management

7.1.5 Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC

7.1.6 Etisalat Facilities Management LLC

7.1.7 Transguard Group LLC

7.1.8 Blue Diamond Facilities Management LLC

7.1.9 Reliance Facilities Management

7.1.10 Deyaar Development PJSC

7.2 List of Other Players



