Nano Coatings Market Size is Projected to Witness a Significant Growth by Forecast to 2023 | End-User Industries Poised to Boost Growth of Nano Coatings Industry

Nanocoatings are expected to witness a high demand over the next few years owing to its key advantages such as microbial resistance, corrosion resistance, UV protection, hydrophobicity, anti- self-cleaning property, anti-fingerprint property, etc. It is anticipated to pave its way across different industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, chemical, etc. Market Research Future (MRFR) has observed that these factors are likely to expedite the growth pace of the Nanocoatings Market over the next couple of years. In addition, the report suggests that the market is poised to exhibit a healthy CAGR over the review period 2018 to 2023.

Nanocoatings is prognosticated to be used for increasing the efficiency of products in end-user industries. This, in turn, ensures a lucrative future trajectory for the Nanocoatings Market. Case to the point is, Xiaomi Corporation, a Chinese electronics company, is set to launch its Redmi 7A high-end smartphone which comes with splash resistance coating by P2i. In addition, the use of Nanocoatings in smartphones has unleashed developmental opportunities for the participants of the market. The increasing penetration of smartphones and other gadgets is prognosticated to drive the proliferation of Nanocoatings Market in the forthcoming years.

The growing demand for different types of coatings across different industries such as anti-microbial coatings in the healthcare industry, anti-fingerprint coatings in optics and electronics industries, etc. is projected to boost the sales of Nanocoatings in the foreseeable future. However, the high cost of the product remains an impediment to the expansion of the Nanocoatings Market.

Competitive Dashboard:

Key Players are emphasizing on the introduction of more effective and efficient products. Growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, etc. are further expected to motivate the growth of the Nano Coatings Market in the years to come. Nanovere Technologies, LLC. (U.S.), CYTONIX (U.S.), Nanowerk. (U.S.), P2i Ltd. (U.K), NANOFILM. (U.S.), Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings (U.S.), Inframat Corporation (U.S.), Nanogate SE (Germany), Plasmatreat Gmbh (U.S.), NanoTech Coatings · (U.S.), and Möller Medical GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) are some of the crucial players in the market profiled for offering a detailed share analysis.

Market Segmentation:

The raw materials used in the Nanocoatings Market include titania (TiO2), alumina (Al2O3), chromia (Cr2O3), tungsten carbide (WC), silicon dioxide (SiO2), yttria-stabilized zirconia (YSZ), combination chemistries, lanthanum strontium manganite (LSM), and others.

The different coating methods used by the players in the Nanocoatings Market are physical vapor deposition (PVD), chemical vapor deposition (CVD), chemical and electrochemical deposition, layer-by-layer self-assembly (LBL), atomic layer deposition (ALD), electrospray and electrospinning, and others.

The different types of Nanocoatings profiled in this report are anti-microbial coatings, anti-corrosive coatings, anti-fingerprint coatings, self-healing coatings (bionic & photocatalytic), easy to clean & anti-fouling coatings, anti-icing & deicing coatings, anti-reflection coatings, anti-graffiti coatings, oleophobic coatings, thermal barrier & flame-retardant coatings, hydrophobic coatings, and others.

The key end-users identified in this MRFR report for a detailed segmental analysis of the Nanocoatings Market are automotive, aerospace, building & construction, electrical & electronics, packaging, healthcare, marine industry, renewable energy, chemical, military & defense, and others.

Regional Analysis:

For an in-depth geographical assessment of the Global Nanocoatings Market, five regions have been studied in the report, viz. North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific resonates strong growth potential owing to the rapid developments being observed in the end-user industries such as healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, etc. The regional segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position over the next couple of years.

North America and Europe are expected to witness high demand which is forecasted to boost the sales across the projection period. The strong economies of these regional segments are poised to provide impetus to market growth. Meanwhile, the MEA is also prognosticated to exhibit a considerable rise in the growth curve of the Nanocoatings Market over the assessment period.

