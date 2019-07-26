North American Recreational Vehicle Market Insights & Projections, 2019 to 2024 - Key Players are Winnebago Industries, REV Group, Erwin Hymer Group NA, Nexus RV, Forest River, and Triple E RV

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Recreational Vehicle Market - Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America recreational vehicle market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 7.02% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



Key Highlights



As of 2017, more than 10 million US households own an RV, while nearly 17.2 million households are looking to buy one. Considering the age group of RV owners in the US, 30-54 years age group people own the majority of the RVs in 2018.

These facts clearly imply that the demand for the market is gradually improving and is anticipated to further grow, over the forecasted period.

It is expected that this increased market potential will drive the market forward, especially in the US. In 2018, RV shipments reached 483,672 units.

North America has about 370 national chain outlets and local RV dealers. These dealers are involved with state-of-the-art as well as latest RV units. These sellers offer deals not just on new motorhome models but also on pre-owned units for savings along with easy financing for eligible and legitimate borrowers.

Key Market Trends



Growing Recreational Vehicles Shipments in the U.S.



According to a study commissioned by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, the US ownership of RVs is increasing at a fast pace.



One of the primary reason propelling the growth of the market is a rise in income, employment, and household wealth. However, owing to the rise in the manufacturing cost for RV manufacturers, and RV dealers adjusting their inventories due to changes in inventory carrying costs, resulting in a decline in the sales of RVs.



As per Frank Hugelmeyer, President, RV Industry Association, favorable population trends and the growing desire among the consumers to be outdoors, is expected to propel the demand for and sale of RVs in the coming years.



Additionally, newer and younger RV owners and shoppers demonstrate higher and more robust shopping intentions than older RVers. Most current owners say they will probably purchase another RV sometime in the future. Furthermore, baby-boomers are also propelling the demand for and sales of motorhomes. They prefer an experience-seeking lifestyle post-retirement, thus, they prefer motorhomes as well as travel trailers as a viable and convenient option due to the fuel economy offered by them.



Type B Expected to Witness Strong Demand



Type B motorhomes are commonly called van campers. They are driven like a family van and are however smaller in size compared to the type A motorhomes. These are built on the chassis of a full-sized van and feature a raised roof to facilitate walking upright.



These vehicles provide the campers with comfortable sleeping quarters and all the necessities, along with some luxurious features such as refrigerator, hot water, air conditioning, and heating. However, they miss out some features such as full sized entertainment system and laundry facilities, owing to their small size.



These motorhomes are less expensive in nature and are preferred by consumers who have 2-3 family members, and occasional campers. They cost between USD 60,000 and USD 130,000, with the difference in price arising from different models providing different amenities.



Being smaller in size, the major advantages of type B motorhomes are maneuverability and the ease of driving them around.



Competitive Landscape



The major players of the North America recreational vehicle market are Winnebago Industries, REV Group, Erwin Hymer Group North America, Nexus RV, Forest River Inc. and Triple E RV.



The recreational vehicle market is fairly competitive. The companies are continually competing with each other, and are opting strategies like acquisition, heavy investment in R&D projects, and offering more luxurious services in the vehicle. For instance, in2016, Winnebago Industries Inc. acquired Grand Design, a manufacturer of towable vehicles for USD 500 million.



Additionally, in October 2018, American Coach launched American Dream Class A Diesel RV at the annual Elkhart RV Dealer Open House event. American Coach represents REV Group's top-of-the-line luxury RV brand. The vehicle is available in both 42- and 45-foot floorplans, the American Dream is spacious and flexible. The vehicle is priced at USD 600,000.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Towable RVs

5.1.1 Travel Trailers

5.1.2 Fifth Wheel Trailers

5.1.3 Folding Camp Trailers

5.1.4 Truck Campers

5.2 Motorhomes

5.2.1 Type A

5.2.2 Type B

5.2.3 Type C

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Thor Industries Inc.

6.3.2 Winnebago Industries

6.3.3 Forest River Inc.

6.3.4 REV Group

6.3.5 Erwin Hymer Group North America

6.3.6 Nexus RV

6.3.7 Triple E RV



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES



8 IMPACT OF RECREATIONAL VEHICLE RENTAL INDUSTRY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5xay5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: RVs and Mobile Homes



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.