Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results, Quarterly Cash Dividend, and Stock Repurchase Program

The Company recorded total revenue of $84.03 million, pretax income of $30.89 million, net income of $22.98 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.18 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $79.59 million, $29.76 million, $22.72 million and $1.20, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018, reflecting increases of 6% in revenue and 4% in pretax income, but only 1% in net income, due to the increase in the effective tax rate in 2019. The Company’s 2019 six-month period included increases in net interest income and non-interest income of $4.44 million, partially offset by increased operating expenses of $3.61 million. The effective tax rate was 25.63% for 2019 compared to 23.68% for 2018; the increase was caused by changes in NJ State tax law.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded revenue of $42.29 million, pretax income of $14.97 million, net income of $11.55 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.59, compared to $40.98 million, $15.74 million, $11.91 million and $0.62 for the same three-month period last year. The 2019 quarter included increased non-interest income, which was offset by an increased provision for loan losses (due to loan growth late in the 2019 quarter) and increased operating expenses.

On July 25, 2019, the Company authorized the repurchase of up to 960,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its outstanding shares, over a time-period through and including June 30, 2020. Purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in the SEC’s Rule 10b-18.

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, “We believe our existing capital is strong and believe that purchasing our Company’s stock is an opportunity for us to effectively manage our excess capital.”

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

The following tables summarize specified financial measures for the periods shown.

Year over Year Comparison

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2019 (A) 2018 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 59.28 $ 57.64 $ 1.64 3 % Provision for loan and lease losses 1.25 1.55 (0.30 ) (19 ) Net interest income after provision 58.03 56.09 1.94 3 Wealth management fee income 18.74 16.49 2.25 14 Other income 6.02 5.47 0.55 10 Total other income 24.76 21.96 2.80 13 Operating expenses 51.89 48.28 3.61 7 Pretax income 30.90 29.77 1.13 4 Income tax expense 7.92 7.05 0.87 12 Net income $ 22.98 $ 22.72 $ 0.26 1 % Diluted EPS $ 1.18 $ 1.20 $ (0.02 ) (2 )% Effective tax rate 25.63 % 23.68 % 1.95 Return on average assets annualized 0.99 % 1.06 % (0.07 ) Return on average equity annualized 9.57 % 10.83 % (1.26 )

The six months ended June 30, 2019 included a full six months of wealth management fee income and expense related to Lassus Wherley, which was acquired effective September 1, 2018.

June 2019 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2019 (A) 2018 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 29.27 $ 29.24 $ 0.03 0 % Provision for loan and lease losses 1.15 0.30 0.85 283 Net interest income after provision 28.12 28.94 (0.82 ) (3 ) Wealth management fee income 9.57 8.13 1.44 18 Other income 3.45 3.61 (0.16 ) (4 ) Total other income 13.02 11.74 1.28 11 Operating expenses 26.17 24.94 1.23 5 Pretax income 14.97 15.74 (0.77 ) (5 ) Income tax expense 3.42 3.83 (0.41 ) (11 ) Net income $ 11.55 $ 11.91 $ (0.36 ) (3 )% Diluted EPS $ 0.59 $ 0.62 $ (0.03 ) (5 )% Effective tax rate 22.85 % 24.33 % (1.48 ) Return on average assets annualized 0.99 % 1.11 % (0.12 ) Return on average equity annualized 9.49 % 11.11 % (1.62 )

The June 2019 quarter included a full quarter of wealth management fee income and expense related to Lassus Wherley, which was acquired effective September 1, 2018.

June 2019 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2019 2019 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 29.27 $ 30.01 $ (0.74 ) (2 )% Provision for loan and lease losses 1.15 0.10 1.05 1,050 Net interest income after provision 28.12 29.91 (1.79 ) (6 ) Wealth management fee income 9.57 9.17 0.40 4 Other income 3.45 2.56 0.89 35 Total other income 13.02 11.73 1.29 11 Operating expenses 26.17 25.72 0.45 2 Pretax income 14.97 15.92 (0.95 ) (6 ) Income tax expense 3.42 4.49 (1.07 ) (24 ) Net income $ 11.55 $ 11.43 $ 0.12 1 % Diluted EPS $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 0.01 2 % Effective tax rate 22.85 % 28.20 % (5.35 ) Return on average assets annualized 0.99 % 0.98 % 0.01 Return on average equity annualized 9.49 % 9.65 % (0.16 )



Mr. Kennedy said, “Our results were impacted by the shape of the yield curve, competitive pressures in our markets, and the fact that our loan growth came near the end of the quarter. The current shape of the yield curve has caused market yields on assets to fall while the cost of deposits has not yet followed course. In light of this, our team has taken a number of steps to address current conditions, as noted throughout this release.”

Other highlights for the quarter included:

Wealth Management remains integral to our strategy and provides a diversified, predictable, and stable source of revenue over time: On July 3, 2019, the Company announced its agreement to acquire Point View Wealth Management, Inc. (“Point View”), a registered investment advisor headquartered in Summit, NJ, which is expected to add approximately $300 million of assets under management and/or administration (“AUM/AUA”). At June 30, 2019, the market value of AUM/AUA at the Peapack Private Wealth Management Division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the “Bank”) was $6.6 billion reflecting an increase of $228 million from $6.3 billion at March 31, 2019, and $874 million from $5.7 billion at June 30, 2018, reflecting growth of 15%. Wealth management fee income totaled $9.57 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, reflecting an increase of $394,000, or 4%, from the March 2019 quarter, and an increase of $1.4 million, or 18%, from the June 2018 quarter. Wealth management fee income, which comprised approximately 23% of the Company’s total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, continues to contribute significantly to the Company’s diversified revenue sources.

The loan portfolio continues to shift from lower yielding multifamily to higher yielding commercial and industrial (C&I) lending (including equipment finance): Total C&I loans (including equipment finance leases and loans of $504 million) at June 30, 2019 were $1.52 billion. This reflected net growth of $449 million (42%) when compared to $1.07 billion at June 30, 2018 and reflected net growth of $108 million when compared to the March 31, 2019 balance (8% growth linked quarter; 31% annualized). As of June 30, 2019, total C&I loans comprised 38% of the total loan portfolio, as compared to 36% at March 31, 2019 and 29% at June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, total multifamily loans comprised 28% of the total loan portfolio relatively flat when compared to March 31, 2019 and lower as compared to 35% a year earlier at June 30, 2018. The Bank’s concentration in commercial real estate loans declined to 375% of risk-based capital at June 30, 2019 from 379% at March 31, 2019 and 425% at June 30, 2018.

Deposits, funding, and interest rate risk continue to be actively managed: Deposits totaled $4.10 billion at June 30, 2019. This reflected net growth of $573 million (16%) when compared to $3.52 billion at June 30, 2018 and reflected net growth of $176 million when compared to the March 31, 2019 balance (5% growth linked quarter; 18% annualized). The Company’s loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 98.5% at June 30, 2019, from 99.5% at March 31, 2019, and 105.8% at June 30, 2018. The Company continues to have access to $1.4 billion of available secured funding at the Federal Home Loan Bank. At June 30, 2019, the Company’s interest rate sensitivity models indicate the Company is slightly asset sensitive, and that net interest income would improve slightly in a rising rate environment but decline slightly in a falling rate environment. The Company is managing its balance sheet to be less asset sensitive and closer to interest rate neutral.

Capital and asset quality continue to be strong. The Company’s and Bank’s capital ratios at June 30, 2019 remain strong. The Company believes its existing capital and capital generation from earnings will be more than adequate to support planned balance sheet growth and wealth acquisitions. The Company authorized a 5% stock repurchase program on July 25, 2019. Despite a new nonaccrual relationship totaling $6.6 million in the quarter, asset quality metrics continued to be strong as of June 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019 were $31.2 million, or 0.64% of total assets. Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $432,000, or 0.01% of total loans, at June 30, 2019.



SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS :

Wealth Management Business

In the June 2019 quarter, the Bank’s wealth management business generated $9.57 million in fee income, an increase of $394,000 compared to $9.17 million for the March 2019 quarter, and an increase of $1.44 million compared to $8.13 million for the June 2018 quarter.

When compared to the June 2018 quarter, the June 2019 quarter included three months of fee income related to Lassus Wherley ($1.1 million), which was acquired effective September 1, 2018, as well as increased fees from net organic growth in assets under management.

John P. Babcock, President of the newly-branded, “Peapack Private Wealth Management Division”, said, “I am pleased with our results; we had $485 million of new business inflows in the first half of 2019 and have a strong pipeline as we look ahead over the next two quarters. We are making significant forward progress on integrating the systems, processes and people from our 2017 and 2018 acquisitions and continue to selectively look for additional acquisitions that can add talent and expertise to our wealth management organization.”

Loans / Commercial Banking

Net loans increased by $131 million from $3.86 billion at March 31, 2019 to $3.99 billion at June 30, 2019 (3% growth linked quarter, 13% annualized). Loan/line origination levels continued to be strong ($284 million for the June 30, 2019 quarter) but were partially offset by paydown activity. Mr. Kennedy noted, “Despite our robust loan originations, our average loan balances for the quarter actually declined relative to the first quarter’s average balance, as the majority of our loan volume closed near the end of the second quarter. We will see the benefit of our second quarter loan production in the third quarter. Additionally, we have entered the third quarter with very strong loan pipelines.” Net new loan growth during the second quarter was funded by net new deposit growth.

Total commercial and industrial loans (including equipment finance leases and loans) grew $108 million (8% growth linked quarter, 31% annualized) to $1.52 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.41 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Mr. Kennedy said, “The loan market continues to be extremely competitive from a structure/credit and a pricing perspective. As I have noted before, we will continue to be disciplined and not compromise our credit standards, but we will compete on price, as long as returns remain reasonable as measured by our proprietary loan pricing model.”

Mr. Kennedy also said, “Our newly expanded Corporate Advisory and Structured Finance businesses give us the capability to engage in high level strategic debt, capital and valuation analysis coupled with succession, estate and wealth planning strategies, enabling us to provide a unique boutique level of service, giving us a competitive advantage over much of our peers.”

Kennedy went on to say, “As previously announced, Greg Smith joined us from Capital One on April 1st as EVP, Head of Commercial Banking. Greg is an accomplished commercial banking professional, whom I have known for many years.”

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

As noted in prior quarters, the Company has actively managed its deposit base to reduce reliance on wholesale sourced deposits and/or reduce volatility or operational risk.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company utilized its increased capital and deposit growth to fund its loan growth and increase its on balance sheet liquidity (interest-earning deposits and investment securities).

In addition to approximately $688 million of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities on its balance sheet, the Company also had approximately $1.4 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, of which only $105 million was drawn as of June 30, 2019.



Mr. Kennedy noted, “We have discontinued our promotional CD programs, and we may utilize lower cost fixed rate wholesale borrowings and/or interest rate swaps, as opposed to retail deposits, to fund fixed rate loan production.”

Mr. Kennedy also noted, “As previously announced, Rick DeBel joined us from Wells Fargo on May 6th as EVP, Deposit Solutions, a newly created position. Rick’s first task was to work with our Senior Leadership Team to construct a comprehensive deposit rate reduction program, with an eye toward relationship profitability. Rate reduction targets have been established and will be phased in over time. We have actively managed our loan to deposit ratio down to approximately 98%, and our cash and cash equivalents to exceed $300 million. This provides flexibility to manage deposit rates down in the coming months.”

Kennedy went on to note, “The northeast market continues to be extremely competitive for deposits. The Company is focused on providing high touch client service, a key element in growing its personal and commercial core deposit base. The Company is focused on multiple retail channels, as well as commercial channels, including its enhanced Treasury Management and Escrow offerings. Further, all of our Private Bankers remain keenly focused on deposit gathering, including our new Professional Services Group, led by a seasoned commercial banker who joined us recently.”

Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 NII NIM NII NIM NII/NIM excluding the below $ 58,467 2.73% $ 56,146 2.73% Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns 678 0.02% 1,169 0.05% Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash during 2019 130 -0.08% 0 0.00% Material fees recognized on full paydowns of C&I loans 0 0.00% 321 0.01% NII/NIM as reported $ 59,275 2.67% $ 57,636 2.79% Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 NII NIM NII NIM NII NIM NII/NIM excluding the below $ 28,938 2.69% $ 29,432 2.72% $ 28,186 2.72% Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns 246 0.02% 432 0.04% 736 0.07% Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash during 2019 84 -0.07% 143 -0.06% 0 0.00% Material fees recognized on full paydowns of C&I loans 0 0.00% 0 0.00% 321 0.03% NII/NIM as reported $ 29,268 2.64% $ 30,007 2.70% $ 29,243 2.82%

Net interest income and net interest margin comparisons are shown above.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “Last quarter we said that our forecasting models indicated a net interest margin in the 2.95% to 3.00% range by the end of 2020. We also said, while we still believe our margin will improve over that same time frame, the target may be difficult to attain if the shape of the current yield curve remains for an extended period. Given the current market, we now believe the 2.95% to 3.00% target will not be achieved until the end of 2021.”

Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management fee income)

The second quarter of 2019 included $573,000 of income related to the Company’s SBA lending and sale program, compared to $419,000 generated in the March 2019 quarter, and $814,000 in the June 2018 quarter.

The second quarter of 2019 included $721,000 of loan level, back-to-back swap income compared to $270,000 in the March 2019 quarter and $900,000 in the June 2018 quarter. This program provides a borrower with a degree of interest rate protection on a variable rate loan, while still providing an adjustable rate to the Company, thus helping to manage the Company’s interest rate risk, while contributing to income.

Income from both of these programs are not linear each quarter, as some quarters will be higher than others.

Other income totaled $740,000 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $606,000 for the first quarter of 2019, and $639,000 for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the June 2019 quarter was due to increased commercial banking fees, particularly unused line of credit fees and letter of credit fees.

Operating Expenses

The Company’s total operating expenses were $26.17 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $25.72 million for the March 2019 quarter and $24.94 million for the June 2018 quarter. The June 2019 and the March 2019 quarters each included three months of expense related to Lassus Wherley (which closed in September 2018). Strategic hiring and normal salary increases also contributed to the increase for the June 2019 quarter. FDIC insurance expense for the June 2019 quarter decreased when compared to prior year (June 2018) quarter. Mr. Kennedy said, “The Company has launched a company-wide expense review, with a goal of slowing expense growth, while continuing our investment in digital and in client acquisition initiatives.”

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the June 2019 quarter was 22.9%, compared to 28.2% for the March 2019 quarter, and 24.3% for the June 2018 quarter. The March 2019 quarter included higher NJ State Income Tax due to the change in NJ Tax law. A portion of the additional NJ State tax accrued in the first quarter was reversed in the second quarter, when the State published certain clarifications during the second quarter. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 25.6% compared to 23.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Asset Quality / Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019 (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) were $31.2 million, or 0.64% of total assets, compared to $24.9 million, or 0.53% of total assets, at March 31, 2019 and $13.6 million, or 0.32% of total assets, at June 30, 2018. Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $432,000 at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.5 million at March 31, 2019 and $3.5 million at June 30, 2018. The increase in the June 2019 quarter was due to one $6.6 million casual dining commercial banking relationship, which also continues to pay as agreed. A specific allowance for loan losses of $1.0 million was recorded on this loan in the June 2019 quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company’s provision for loan and lease losses was $1.2 million compared to $100,000 for the March 2019 quarter and $300,000 for the June 2018 quarter. The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses (and its allowance for loan and lease losses) reflect, among other things, the Company’s asset quality metrics, net loan growth, net charge-offs, and the composition of the loan portfolio. The increased provision for the June 2019 quarter resulted from an increase in the loan portfolio, as well as the specific reserve noted above.

At June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan and lease losses of $39.79 million (128% of nonperforming loans and 0.99% of total loans), compared to $38.65 million at March 31, 2019 (155% of nonperforming loans and 0.99% of total loans), and $38.07 million (317% of nonperforming loans and 1.02% of total loans) at June 30, 2018.

Capital / Dividend / Stock Repurchase Program

The Company’s capital position in the June 2019 quarter was benefitted by net income of $11.55 million. The Company’s and Bank’s capital ratios at June 30, 2019 all remain strong. Such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

On July 25, 2019, the Company authorized a 5% stock repurchase program (up to 960,000 shares) and declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on August 22, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 8, 2019.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.87 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration (AUM/AUA) of $6.6 billion as of June 30, 2019. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its Private Wealth Management Division, and its branch network and online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

our inability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including an inability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;

the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2019 and beyond;

our inability to successfully integrate wealth management firm acquisitions;

our inability to manage our growth;

our inability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;

an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas;

declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;

declines in value in our investment portfolio;

higher than expected increases in our allowance for loan and lease losses;

higher than expected increases in loan and lease losses or in the level of nonperforming loans;

changes in interest rates;

decline in real estate values within our market areas;

legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;

successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT and third party providers;

higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;

adverse weather conditions;

our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets;

our inability to execute upon new business initiatives;

our lack of liquidity to fund our various cash obligations;

reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;

our inability to adapt to technological changes;

claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;

our ability to retain key employees;

demands for loans and deposits in our market areas;

adverse changes in securities markets;

changes in accounting policies and practices;

effects related to a prolonged shutdown of the federal government which could impact SBA and other government lending programs; and

other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 44,603 $ 44,563 $ 42,781 $ 40,163 $ 39,674 Interest expense 15,335 14,556 13,396 12,021 10,431 Net interest income 29,268 30,007 29,385 28,142 29,243 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,150 100 1,500 500 300 Net interest income after provision for loan and

lease losses 28,118 29,907 27,885 27,642 28,943 Wealth management fee income 9,568 9,174 8,552 8,200 8,126 Service charges and fees 897 816 938 860 873 Bank owned life insurance 326 338 351 349 345 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value

(Mortgage banking) 132 47 74 87 79 Loss on loans held for sale at lower of cost or

fair value — — (4,392 ) — — Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back

swaps 721 270 1,838 854 900 Gain on sale of SBA loans 573 419 277 514 814 Other income (A) 740 606 3,571 444 639 Securities gains/(losses), net 69 59 46 (325 ) (36 ) Total other income 13,026 11,729 11,255 10,983 11,740 Salaries and employee benefits 17,543 17,156 16,372 16,025 15,826 Premises and equipment 3,600 3,388 3,422 3,399 3,406 FDIC insurance expense 277 277 645 593 625 Other expenses 4,753 4,894 5,085 4,267 5,084 Total operating expenses 26,173 25,715 25,524 24,284 24,941 Income before income taxes 14,971 15,921 13,616 14,341 15,742 Income tax expense 3,421 4,496 2,887 3,617 3,832 Net income $ 11,550 $ 11,425 $ 10,729 $ 10,724 $ 11,910 Total revenue (B) $ 42,294 $ 41,736 $ 40,640 $ 39,125 $ 40,983 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.59 $ 0.59 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 $ 0.63 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.59 0.58 0.55 0.56 0.62 Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding: Basic 19,447,155 19,350,452 19,260,033 19,053,849 18,930,893 Diluted 19,568,371 19,658,006 19,424,906 19,240,098 19,098,838 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.99 % 0.98 % 0.96 % 0.99 % 1.11 % Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 9.49 % 9.65 % 9.32 % 9.68 % 11.11 % Net interest margin (tax- equivalent basis) 2.64 % 2.70 % 2.72 % 2.69 % 2.82 % GAAP efficiency ratio (C) 61.88 % 61.61 % 62.81 % 62.07 % 60.86 % Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.25 % 2.21 % 2.28 % 2.24 % 2.32 %

(A) The December 31, 2018 quarter includes death benefit from life insurance policy of $3.0 million related to the December 31, 2018 passing of the founder and managing principal of MCM.

(B) Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income.

(C) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, Change 2019 2018 $ % Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 89,166 $ 76,742 $ 12,424 16 % Interest expense 29,891 19,106 10,785 56 % Net interest income 59,275 57,636 1,639 3 % Provision for loan and lease losses 1,250 1,550 (300 ) -19 % Net interest income after provision for loan and

lease losses 58,025 56,086 1,939 3 % Wealth management fee income 18,742 16,493 2,249 14 % Service charges and fees 1,713 1,704 9 1 % Bank owned life insurance 664 681 (17 ) -2 % Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) 179 173 6 3 % Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value — — — N/A Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps 991 1,152 (161 ) -14 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 992 845 147 17 % Other income 1,346 1,021 325 32 % Securities gains/(losses), net 128 (114 ) 242 -212 % Total other income 24,755 21,955 2,800 13 % Salaries and employee benefits 34,699 30,405 4,294 14 % Premises and equipment 6,988 6,676 312 5 % FDIC insurance expense 554 1,205 (651 ) -54 % Other expenses 9,647 9,992 (345 ) -3 % Total operating expenses 51,888 48,278 3,610 7 % Income before income taxes 30,892 29,763 1,129 4 % Income tax expense 7,917 7,046 871 12 % Net income $ 22,975 $ 22,717 $ 258 1 % Total revenue (A) $ 84,030 $ 79,591 $ 4,439 6 % Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 1.18 $ 1.21 $ (0.03 ) -2 % Earnings per share (diluted) 1.18 1.20 (0.02 ) -2 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 19,399,071 18,770,492 628,579 3 % Diluted 19,528,536 18,996,979 531,557 3 % Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.99 % 1.06 % (0.07 )% -7 % Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 9.57 % 10.83 % (1.26 )% -12 % Net interest margin (tax- equivalent basis) 2.67 % 2.79 % (0.12 )% -4 % GAAP efficiency ratio (B) 61.75 % 60.66 % 1.09 % 2 % Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.23 % 2.25 % (0.02 )% -1 %

(A) Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income.

(B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,351 $ 4,726 $ 5,914 $ 4,792 $ 4,458 Federal funds sold 101 101 101 101 101 Interest-earning deposits 298,575 235,487 154,758 118,111 62,231 Total cash and cash equivalents 304,027 240,314 160,773 123,004 66,790 Securities available for sale 378,839 384,400 377,936 368,554 346,790 Equity security 4,847 4,778 4,719 4,673 4,710 FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 18,338 18,460 18,533 21,561 21,533 Residential mortgage 572,926 569,304 573,146 562,930 567,459 Multifamily mortgage 1,129,476 1,104,406 1,138,190 1,289,458 1,320,251 Commercial mortgage 694,674 705,221 702,165 644,900 637,705 Commercial loans 1,518,591 1,410,146 1,398,214 1,180,774 1,069,526 Consumer loans 53,995 54,276 58,678 64,478 76,509 Home equity lines of credit 62,522 57,639 62,191 59,930 55,020 Other loans 424 355 465 432 431 Total loans 4,032,608 3,901,347 3,933,049 3,802,902 3,726,901 Less: Allowances for loan and lease losses 39,791 38,653 38,504 37,293 38,066 Net loans 3,992,817 3,862,694 3,894,545 3,765,609 3,688,835 Premises and equipment 20,987 21,201 27,408 27,874 28,404 Other real estate owned — — — 96 1,608 Accrued interest receivable 11,594 11,688 10,814 10,849 7,202 Bank owned life insurance 45,744 45,554 45,353 45,181 44,980 Goodwill and other intangible assets (A) 31,941 32,170 32,399 34,297 23,477 Finance lease right-of-use assets (B) 5,452 5,639 — — — Operating lease right-of-use assets (B) 11,017 7,541 — — — Other assets 45,631 27,867 45,378 34,011 30,845 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,871,234 $ 4,662,306 $ 4,617,858 $ 4,435,709 $ 4,265,174 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 544,431 $ 476,013 $ 463,926 $ 503,388 $ 527,453 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,388,821 1,268,823 1,247,305 1,148,660 1,053,004 Savings 112,438 114,865 114,674 116,391 120,986 Money market accounts 1,207,358 1,209,835 1,243,369 1,097,630 1,051,893 Certificates of deposit – Retail 570,384 545,450 510,724 466,791 431,679 Certificates of deposit – Listing Service 58,541 68,055 79,195 85,241 96,644 Subtotal “customer” deposits 3,881,973 3,683,041 3,659,193 3,418,101 3,281,659 IB Demand – Brokered 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 Certificates of deposit – Brokered 33,682 56,165 56,147 61,193 61,254 Total deposits 4,095,655 3,919,206 3,895,340 3,659,294 3,522,913 Overnight borrowings — — — 95,190 127,350 Federal home loan bank advances 105,000 105,000 108,000 84,000 52,898 Finance lease liability (B) 7,985 8,175 8,362 8,548 8,728 Operating lease liability (B) 11,269 7,683 — — — Subordinated debt, net 83,305 83,249 83,193 83,138 83,133 Other liabilities 74,132 57,521 53,950 51,106 33,133 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,377,346 4,180,834 4,148,845 3,981,276 3,828,155 Shareholders’ equity 493,888 481,472 469,013 454,433 437,019 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,871,234 $ 4,662,306 $ 4,617,858 $ 4,435,709 $ 4,265,174 Assets under management and / or administration at

Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s Private Wealth Management

Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions) $ 6.6 $ 6.3 $ 5.8 $ 6.4 $ 5.7

(A) Includes goodwill and intangibles from the Murphy Capital Management, Quadrant Capital Management and Lassus Wherley and Associates acquisitions completed in August 2017, November 2017 and September 2018, respectively.

(B) Resulted from the adoption of ASU No. 2016-02, “Leases (Topic 842)”.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Asset Quality: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans (A) 31,150 24,892 25,715 10,722 12,025 Other real estate owned — — — 96 1,608 Total nonperforming assets $ 31,150 $ 24,892 $ 25,715 $ 10,818 $ 13,633 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.77 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.28 % 0.32 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.64 % 0.53 % 0.56 % 0.24 % 0.32 % Performing TDRs (B)(C) $ 3,772 $ 4,274 $ 4,303 $ 19,334 $ 18,665 Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing $ 432 $ 2,492 $ 3,484 $ 2,528 $ 3,539 Classified loans $ 56,135 $ 51,306 $ 58,265 $ 51,783 $ 51,216 Impaired loans $ 34,941 $ 29,185 $ 31,300 $ 31,345 $ 30,711 Allowance for loan and lease losses: Beginning of period $ 38,653 $ 38,504 $ 37,293 $ 38,066 $ 37,696 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,150 100 1,500 500 300 Charge-offs, net (12 ) 49 (289 ) (1,273 ) 70 End of period $ 39,791 $ 38,653 $ 38,504 $ 37,293 $ 38,066 ALLL to nonperforming loans 127.74 % 155.28 % 149.73 % 347.82 % 316.56 % ALLL to total loans 0.987 % 0.991 % 0.979 % 0.981 % 1.021 % General ALLL to total loans (D) 0.956 % 0.984 % 0.972 % 0.961 % 0.978 %

(A) Amount includes one commercial real estate loan with a loan balance of $14.6 million at June 30, 2019, $14.8 million at March 31, 2019 and $15.2 million at December 31, 2018 which continues to pay as agreed, and which the Company believes to be well secured. In addition, one hospitality relationship with a balance of $6.6 million went on nonaccrual at June 30, 2019.

(B) Amounts reflect TDRs that are paying according to restructured terms.

(C) Amount does not include $19.8 million at June 30, 2019, $20.0 million at March 31, 2019, $20.5 million at December 31, 2018, $5.5 million at September 30, 2018, and $6.9 million at June 30, 2018 of TDRs included in nonaccrual loans.

(D) Total ALLL less specific reserves equals general ALLL.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2018 Capital Adequacy Equity to total assets (A) 10.14 % 10.16 % 10.25 % Tangible Equity to tangible assets (B) 9.55 % 9.52 % 9.75 % Book value per share (C) $ 25.38 $ 24.25 $ 22.99 Tangible Book Value per share (D) $ 23.74 $ 22.58 $ 21.76





June 30, December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2018 Regulatory Capital – Holding Company Tier I leverage $ 462,675 10.01% $ 438,240 9.82% $ 416,123 9.71% Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 462,675 11.96 438,240 11.76 416,123 12.16 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets 462,673 11.96 438,238 11.76 416,121 12.16 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 585,771 15.14 559,937 15.03 537,322 15.71 Regulatory Capital – Bank Tier I leverage $ 533,043 11.54% $ 504,504 11.32% $ 482,545 11.27% Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 533,043 13.79 504,504 13.56 482,545 14.12 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets 533,041 13.79 504,502 13.56 482,543 14.12 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 572,834 14.82 543,008 14.59 520,611 15.23

(A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets at period end.

(B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding.

(D) Tangible book value per share is different than book value per share because it excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

LOANS CLOSED

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Residential loans retained $ 21,998 $ 10,839 $ 24,937 $ 14,412 $ 22,217 Residential loans sold 9,785 3,090 4,686 6,717 6,488 Total residential loans 31,783 13,929 29,623 21,129 28,705 Commercial real estate 34,204 21,025 63,486 23,950 20,780 Multifamily 58,604 21,122 58,175 12,328 4,743 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 143,944 141,128 285,950 133,973 137,805 SBA 3,740 9,050 5,695 4,800 10,740 Wealth lines of credit (A) 6,725 7,380 5,850 6,100 11,560 Total commercial loans 247,217 199,705 419,156 181,151 185,628 Installment loans 1,497 558 649 1,634 1,036 Home equity lines of credit (A) 3,626 1,607 3,625 10,273 5,091 Total loans closed $ 284,123 $ 215,799 $ 453,053 $ 214,187 $ 220,460





For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Residential loans retained $ 32,837 $ 33,859 Residential loans sold 12,875 14,160 Total residential loans 45,712 48,019 Commercial real estate 55,229 55,165 Multifamily 79,726 25,743 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 285,072 256,230 SBA 12,790 15,010 Wealth lines of credit (A) 14,105 30,798 Total commercial loans 446,922 382,946 Installment loans 2,055 2,386 Home equity lines of credit (A) 5,233 7,588 Total loans closed $ 499,922 $ 440,939

(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period, but not necessarily funded.

(B) Includes equipment finance.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

UNAUDITED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 392,079 $ 2,639 2.69 % $ 361,537 $ 2,072 2.29 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) 16,913 206 4.87 20,647 181 3.51 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 568,020 4,835 3.40 562,460 4,708 3.35 Commercial mortgages 1,786,086 17,581 3.94 1,986,138 18,972 3.82 Commercial 1,417,112 17,303 4.88 1,047,299 12,397 4.73 Installment 54,565 585 4.29 71,933 635 3.53 Home equity 63,112 818 5.18 62,731 685 4.37 Other 375 10 10.67 450 11 9.78 Total loans 3,889,270 41,132 4.23 3,731,011 37,408 4.01 Federal funds sold 101 — 0.25 101 — 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 241,129 1,265 2.10 94,770 395 1.67 Total interest-earning assets 4,539,492 45,242 3.99 % 4,208,066 40,056 3.81 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 5,280 4,660 Allowance for loan and lease losses (39,138 ) (38,278 ) Premises and equipment 21,176 28,704 Other assets 127,798 100,385 Total noninterest-earning assets 115,116 95,471 Total assets $ 4,654,608 $ 4,303,537 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,266,909 $ 4,123 1.30 % $ 1,073,108 $ 1,967 0.73 % Money markets 1,197,998 4,415 1.47 1,000,320 2,432 0.97 Savings 112,693 16 0.06 123,490 17 0.06 Certificates of deposit – retail 610,493 3,461 2.27 555,935 2,330 1.68 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 3,188,093 12,015 1.51 2,752,853 6,746 0.98 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 180,000 836 1.86 180,000 804 1.79 Certificates of deposit – brokered 46,639 326 2.80 63,364 399 2.52 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,414,732 13,177 1.54 2,996,217 7,949 1.06 Borrowings 105,000 838 3.19 221,340 1,155 2.09 Capital lease obligation 8,052 97 4.82 8,794 106 4.82 Subordinated debt 83,272 1,223 5.87 83,099 1,221 5.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,611,056 15,335 1.70 % 3,309,450 10,431 1.26 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 497,853 536,306 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 58,721 29,035 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 556,574 565,341 Shareholders’ equity 486,978 428,746 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,654,608 $ 4,303,537 Net interest income $ 29,907 $ 29,625 Net interest spread 2.29 % 2.55 % Net interest margin (D) 2.64 % 2.82 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

UNAUDITED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 392,079 $ 2,639 2.69 % $ 387,566 $ 2,684 2.77 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) 16,913 206 4.87 17,345 210 4.84 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 568,020 4,835 3.40 571,637 4,895 3.43 Commercial mortgages 1,786,086 17,581 3.94 1,824,371 18,021 3.95 Commercial 1,417,112 17,303 4.88 1,379,585 16,750 4.86 Installment 54,565 585 4.29 55,215 577 4.18 Home equity 63,112 818 5.18 60,421 766 5.07 Other 375 10 10.67 412 11 10.68 Total loans 3,889,270 41,132 4.23 3,891,641 41,020 4.22 Federal funds sold 101 — 0.25 101 — 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 241,129 1,265 2.10 237,251 1,270 2.14 Total interest-earning assets 4,539,492 45,242 3.99 % 4,533,904 45,184 3.99 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 5,280 5,398 Allowance for loan and lease losses (39,138 ) (38,948 ) Premises and equipment 21,176 21,467 Other assets 127,798 122,102 Total noninterest-earning assets 115,116 110,019 Total assets $ 4,654,608 $ 4,643,923 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,266,909 $ 4,123 1.30 % $ 1,284,611 $ 3,710 1.16 % Money markets 1,197,998 4,415 1.47 1,208,004 4,335 1.44 Savings 112,693 16 0.06 114,003 16 0.06 Certificates of deposit – retail 610,493 3,461 2.27 607,178 3,234 2.13 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 3,188,093 12,015 1.51 3,213,796 11,295 1.41 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 180,000 836 1.86 180,000 739 1.64 Certificates of deposit – brokered 46,639 326 2.80 56,154 365 2.60 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,414,732 13,177 1.54 3,449,950 12,399 1.44 Borrowings 105,000 838 3.19 105,900 834 3.15 Capital lease obligation 8,052 97 4.82 8,244 99 4.80 Subordinated debt 83,272 1,223 5.87 83,213 1,224 5.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,611,056 15,335 1.70 % 3,647,307 14,556 1.60 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 497,853 471,265 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 58,721 51,791 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 556,574 523,056 Shareholders’ equity 486,978 473,560 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,654,608 $ 4,643,923 Net interest income $ 29,907 $ 30,628 Net interest spread 2.29 % 2.39 % Net interest margin (D) 2.64 % 2.70 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

UNAUDITED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands

June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 389,835 $ 5,323 2.73 % $ 350,608 $ 3,997 2.28 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) 17,128 416 4.86 22,465 379 3.37 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 569,818 9,730 3.42 568,397 9,439 3.32 Commercial mortgages 1,805,123 35,603 3.94 1,999,558 37,379 3.74 Commercial 1,398,452 34,053 4.87 1,008,613 22,884 4.54 Installment 54,889 1,162 4.23 76,820 1,305 3.40 Home equity 61,773 1,583 5.13 63,938 1,346 4.21 Other 394 21 10.66 453 22 9.71 Total loans 3,890,449 82,152 4.22 3,717,779 72,375 3.89 Federal funds sold 101 — 0.25 101 — 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 239,201 2,535 2.12 97,107 752 1.55 Total interest-earning assets 4,536,714 90,426 3.99 % 4,188,060 77,503 3.70 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 5,339 4,673 Allowance for loan and lease losses (39,044 ) (37,680 ) Premises and equipment 21,321 28,979 Other assets 124,965 99,567 Total noninterest-earning assets 112,581 95,539 Total assets $ 4,649,295 $ 4,283,599 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,275,711 $ 7,833 1.23 % $ 1,107,936 $ 3,724 0.67 % Money markets 1,202,973 8,750 1.45 1,017,036 4,378 0.86 Savings 113,345 32 0.06 122,284 33 0.05 Certificates of deposit – retail 608,845 6,695 2.20 555,751 4,479 1.61 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 3,200,874 23,310 1.46 2,803,007 12,614 0.90 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 180,000 1,575 1.75 180,000 1,484 1.65 Certificates of deposit – brokered 51,371 691 2.69 67,957 828 2.44 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,432,245 25,576 1.49 3,050,964 14,926 0.98 Borrowings 105,448 1,672 3.17 154,271 1,525 1.98 Capital lease obligation 8,147 196 4.81 8,878 213 4.80 Subordinated debt 83,243 2,447 5.88 83,071 2,442 5.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,629,083 29,891 1.65 % 3,297,184 19,106 1.16 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 484,632 538,084 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 55,274 28,799 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 539,906 566,883 Shareholders’ equity 480,306 419,532 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,649,295 $ 4,283,599 Net interest income $ 60,535 $ 58,397 Net interest spread 2.34 % 2.54 % Net interest margin (D) 2.67 % 2.79 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding ORE provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides one reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Shareholders’ equity $ 493,888 $ 481,472 $ 469,013 $ 454,433 $ 437,019 Less: Intangible assets, net 31,941 32,170 32,399 34,297 23,477 Tangible equity 461,947 449,302 436,614 420,136 413,542 Period end shares outstanding 19,456,312 19,445,363 19,337,662 19,203,727 19,007,312 Tangible book value per share $ 23.74 $ 23.11 $ 22.58 $ 21.88 $ 21.76 Book value per share 25.38 24.76 24.25 23.66 22.99 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total assets $ 4,871,234 $ 4,662,306 $ 4,617,858 $ 4,435,709 $ 4,265,174 Less: Intangible assets, net 31,941 32,170 32,399 34,297 23,477 Tangible assets 4,839,293 4,630,136 4,585,459 4,401,412 4,241,697 Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.55 % 9.70 % 9.52 % 9.55 % 9.75 % Equity to assets 10.14 % 10.33 % 10.16 % 10.24 % 10.25 %





Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Efficiency Ratio 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Net interest income $ 29,268 $ 30,007 $ 29,385 $ 28,142 $ 29,243 Total other income 13,026 11,729 11,255 10,983 11,740 Less: Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value — — 4,392 — — Less: Income from life insurance proceeds — — (3,000 ) — — Add: Securities (gains)/losses, net (69 ) (59 ) (46 ) 325 36 Total recurring revenue 42,225 41,677 41,986 39,450 41,019 Operating expenses 26,173 25,715 25,524 24,284 24,941 Less: ORE provision — — — 28 204 Total operating expense 26,173 25,715 25,524 24,256 24,737 Efficiency ratio 61.98 % 61.70 % 60.79 % 61.49 % 60.31 %

For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Efficiency Ratio 2019 2018 Net interest income $ 59,275 $ 57,636 Total other income 24,755 21,955 Add: Securities (gains)/losses, net (128 ) 114 Total recurring revenue 83,902 79,705 Operating expenses 51,888 48,278 Less: ORE provision — 204 Total operating expense 51,888 48,074 Efficiency ratio 61.84 % 60.31 %



