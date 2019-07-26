Digital Ally Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

/EIN News/ -- Lenexa, KS, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced digital technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced an interview with CEO Stan Ross will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, July 28, on Bloomberg International, available in 149 million homes across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Check local listings for times in your area.



In the exclusive interview, Ross discusses the Company’s innovative technology and business strategy to capitalize on market opportunities in law enforcement as well as commercial and consumer applications.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/ixBuidXleFo

The interview will also air in the US on the Action Channel on Sunday, July 28, at 11 a.m. EDT., and is available via live stream on American Business TV.

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, commercial fleets, and consumer use. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

Contact Information



Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com

RedChip TV: Bruce Haase (407) 644-4256; bruce@redchip.com



