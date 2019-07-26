Ketogenic Diet Market Analysis is Projected to Witness a Rapid Growth by Forecast to 2023, Predicts Market Research Future

Ketogenic Diet Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, Nuts & Seeds, Meat, Poultry & Eggs, Seafood, and Others) Distribution Channel (Store and Non-Store), Region Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2023

Market Overview

The Ketogenic Diet Market is a niche market which is gradually entering the mainstream. Ketogenic diet is low in carbohydrate, high in fat and moderate protein diet. It plays its role in improving insulin resistance, management of symptoms of chronic conditions. Elevation in the level of consumer awareness regarding the health benefits aligned with ketogenic diet is driving the market majorly.

Ketogenic Diet, commonly called the Keto Diet, is the consumption of food products containing very low amounts of carbohydrates, medium amounts of proteins, and very high amounts of fats. The diet makes the body incredibly efficient at utilizing fats as the primary energy source. Consuming ketogenic diet food products would cause massive drops in blood glucose levels which is helpful for diabetics. The increased consumption of fats is followed by their breakdown to produce high amounts of ketone bodies in the blood which are utilized to generate energy. The emergence of keto certifications has also reflected positively on the growth of the ketogenic diet market. Keto certifications appeal to consumers and aid consumers find products which are suitable for a keto diet plan.

The growth of the ketogenic diet market might be met by some obstacles. The efficacy of ketogenic diet is still a much-debated topic. Ketogenic diet is effective in weight loss but can bring about various changes in the body’s metabolism. It is associated with side effects such as keto flu, muscle cramps, low energy levels, nausea, dizziness, and others. Ketogenic diet is hard to follow and is not safe for patients with liver, kidney, pancreatic or other health problems.

Key Players and Industry Buzz

Leading players in the Global Ketogenic Diet Market Ample Diets (US), Perfect Keto (US), Nestle (Switzerland), Keto and Company (US), Diet Darzee (India), Pruvit Ventures, Inc. (US), Thrive Market (US), Keto Fridge (US), Nutricia (US), and Lovegoodfats (US) are the notable players in the global ketogenic diet market.

Regional Analysis

By region, the Ketogenic Diet Market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America accounts for the most significant share of the global ketogenic diet market. Escalated level of awareness among consumers and the easy availability of keto-friendly products due to the presence of various market players in the region are supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, high disposable income in the region acts as a growth enhancer.

Europe is pegged to be the second largest ketogenic diet market. High disposable income and increasing consumer awareness are augmenting the growth of the market.

Intended Audience

Dieticians

Hospitals and Research Centers

Customized Diet Vendors

Patients on Ketogenic Diet

Healthcare Companies

Diet Drinks Manufacturers

Ketogenic Food Manufacturers

Retailers and Wholesalers

Traders, Exporters, and Importers

Segmentation

The global Ketogenic Diet Market has been segmented based on product type and distribution channel.

By product type, the ketogenic diet market has been segmented into beverages, fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, meat, poultry, and eggs, seafood, and others.

By distribution channel, the ketogenic diet market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based.

