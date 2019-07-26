Tissue Microarray Market Size to Touch USD 10,914.54 Million by 2023 at 10.54% CAGR, Predicts Market Research Future

Tissue Microarray Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Procedure (Immunohistochemistry, Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization and Frozen Tissue Array), Technology (DNA Microarray, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing, Northern Blotting and Western Blotting), Application (Oncology, Gene Expression Profiling, SNP Detection, Double-Stranded B-DNA Microarrays, Comparative Genomic Hybridization and Sequencing Bioinformatics), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies and Research Organization) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tissue Microarray Market Size is expected to reach a valuation of more than USD 10,914.54 million by 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The market is expected to exhibit a strong 10.54% CAGR over the forecast to 2023, according to the report.

Market Overview

The need for effective treatments and diagnostic support to battle the surging clinical condition that require special medical attention is strongly prompting the global tissue microarray (TMA) market growth, predicts Market Research Future (MRFR). The MRFR’s report on the tissue microarray market mentions that between 2017 and 2023, the market can capitalize with a CAGR of 10.88%. A substantial valuation is forecasted for the market to attain, over the assessment period.

Market Insights

The growing demand of tissue microarray treatment is due to its speedy and cost-effective features. This effective treatment is observed to be popularizing among cancer patients. Consequently, the surge in number of cancer cases can boost the tissue microarray market growth in the near future. For cancer patients, early diagnosis is propitious. TMA offers detection of stages of cancer at cheaper rates. Hence, the diagnostic ability of TMA can also surge its market expansion.

TMA also has potential application in drug discovery procedures, which can effectively contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. On the flip side, the inability of tissue microarray to not prove beneficial in cases of heterogeneous cancers can be a drawback for the TMA market expansion.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the eminent companies which are operating in the global tissue microarray market are enlisted by MRFR. They are; OriGene Technologies Inc (U.S), Abcam plc (U.K), Asterand Bioscience (U.S), Externautics (Italy), Protein Biotechnologies Inc. (U.S), US Biomax Inc. (U.S), Auria Biopankki (Finland), Novus Biologicals, LLC (U.S), and OriGene Technologies Inc.(U.S).

Segmentation

MRFR in the segmental study of the tissue microarray market covers the crucial aspects of the market.

The market has been studied under the segments of procedure, technology, and applications.

Based on the procedure, the tissue microarray market has been segmented into Frozen Tissue Array, Immunohistochemistry, and Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization.

Based on the technology, the tissue microarray market has been segmented into Next-Generation Sequencing, DNA Microarray, Western Blotting, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Northern Blotting.

Based on the application, the microarray market has been segmented into Gene Expression Profiling, Comparative Genomic Hybridization, SNP Detection, Sequencing Bioinformatics, Double-Stranded B-DNA Microarrays, and Oncology.

Based on the end-use, the microarray market has been segmented into research organization and pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies.

Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global tissue microarray market has been studied across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East Asia and Africa.

The American tissue microarray market to secure the supreme position in the global market. The sturdy hospital infrastructure, availability of trained professionals, several research and developmental projects, and strong economy of the region are considered to be some of the reasons contributing to the expansion of the tissue microarray market over the assessment years.

Europe to succeed North America in the global tissue microarray market growth. The growing emphasis on diagnosis and treatment of diseases like cancer and other infectious diseases are likely to prompt the regional market growth. The growing cases of cancer and rising geriatric citizenry in the region are also bolstering the tissue microarray market growth over the review period.

The tissue microarray market in the Asia Pacific region is growing expeditiously. The market growth owes to the stupendous development of medical base. The impressive diagnostics solutions and treatment facilities in countries like China, Japan, and India in APAC are also contributing to the market expansion. Moreover, the growing cancer patient population in the region can subsequently the tissue array market growth in the coming years.

Factors that are likely to constraint the Middle East and African region Tissue Microarray Market are political loopholes, disoriented medical foundation, and lack of awareness about advanced treatments. However, certain regions like Qatar and Kuwait are pressing ahead initiatives to bring improvements in the healthcare domain. This can shoot up the growth curve of the regional market.

