AGF Changes Risk Rating for AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective today, AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) is changing the risk rating of AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund (Fund) from “medium-to-high” to “medium”. This change is reflected in an amendment dated July 26, 2019 to the Simplified Prospectus.



No material changes have been made to the investment objective, strategy or management of the Fund.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $39 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.