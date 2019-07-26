GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share, payable September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019. This quarterly dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter.

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.

