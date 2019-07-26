GSRX Industries Inc. Retains Studio AR&D Architects and Leap Interiors for Design of New The Green Room California Adult-Use and Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary in Palm Springs

/EIN News/ -- DORADO, Puerto Rico, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or the “Company”) announced today that it has retained celebrated architects Studio AR&D and Leap Interior Design for the creation of the Company’s newest The Green Room adult-use and medicinal cannabis dispensary in Palm Springs. The Company currently owns and operates The Green Room in Point Arena, as well as several Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico, with more slated to open there soon.



GSRX’s newest The Green Room will be located in a free-standing 4,500 square foot building that includes a private patio area and ample customer parking. The site is considered a prime retail location, where CA Highway 111 becomes N. Palm Canyon Drive, the main entrance to the City of Palm Springs from I-10 and Los Angeles. Plans call for the building to be completely redesigned from the ground up, in a contemporary update on the classic mid century modern style which thrived in Palm Springs architecture and design from the 1930s to the mid 1960s.

“Inspired by the storied history of this building, where Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack pals regularly held court in Booth #6, we are honoring the cool style of that era with an updated flair,” said Sean Lockyer, President, Studio AR&D Architects Inc. “and given its reinvention as a cannabis dispensary, we are creating the kind of hip space that could easily become the new ‘relaxation destination’ for modern day Rat Packers.

The site is close to The Riviera Resort and Spa Palm Springs, A Tribute Portfolio Resort, ARRIVE Palm Springs and Desert Regional Medical Center, and is minutes from Palm Springs’ city center, Palm Springs Spa Resort Casino, Palm Springs International Airport, and the countless other hotels and resorts for which Palm Springs is famous.

Award-winning Studio AR&D Architects, with offices in Los Angeles and Palm Springs, are one of the desert’s premiere creators of architecture and landscapes. Commercial spaces include LaQuinta Condos, MMFA and Royale Galleries, Neuro Vitality Center, the famous Desert Palisades Guardhouse, and numerous pivate residences including the Schnabel Family Retreat, F-5, 9 single family residences for Echo at Rancho Mirage, Fiddleneck-Kemp, Sagebrush and others. Studio AR&D has just been commissioned for the complete reimagining of Palm Spring’s legendary Racquet Club Hotel. Their work has been featured in publications including the New York Times, Dwell, Desert, Wallpaper, the Los Angeles Times, Palm Springs Life and others.

Leap Interior Design is a full-service interior design firm with offices in Colorado and California. The firm specializes in residential, hospitality, commercial and retail environments. Leap recently completed the design for a 15,000 square foot private residence in Colorado, and is currently working on projects in Aspen, Boulder, Palm Springs, San Francisco and Santa Cruz. Their work has been featured in Luxe and Aspen magazines.

Once completed and fully licensed, GSRX’s newest dispensary will offer patients and consumers an extensive selection of cannabis products, including edibles and accessories.

About GSRX Industries Inc.

GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing, and operating retail cannabis dispensaries and non-THC CBD retail stores. GSRX also is in the process of expanding its business to include distribution, extraction and light manufacturing, and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. Currently, GSRX operates five cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico under the name Green Spirit RX, one dispensary in California under the name The Green Room, and has five additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are in various phases of development and construction. GSRX also owns and operates the e-commerce site GetPureAndNatural.com , which offers a broad range of premium hemp extract products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, anticipated revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

Contact:

Paul Gendreau

PGPR

paul@pgprmedia.com

678-807-7945



