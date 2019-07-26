There were 627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,634 in the last 365 days.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- OAK RIDGE, N.J., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $17.5 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.34 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 versus net income of $15.8 million and diluted EPS of $0.33 for the prior year quarter. For the second quarter of 2019, annualized return on average assets was 1.12%, annualized return on average common equity was 10.16% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.21%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $33.1 million, a 6% increase compared to $31.1 million for the same period in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported diluted EPS of $0.65, which equaled diluted EPS for the first six months of 2018. Excluding merger-related expenses pertaining to the Company’s January 2019 acquisition of Highlands Bancorp, Inc. ("Highlands") of $2.4 million, tax-effected, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $35.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. For the first six months of 2019, return on average assets was 1.07%, return on average common equity was 9.79%, and return on average tangible common equity was 12.77%. Excluding merger-related expenses these ratios were 1.15%, 10.49% and 13.69%, respectively.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, "We are pleased to report record quarterly net income of $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. Our quarterly results reflect a 10% growth in quarterly net income compared to the same prior year period, partially attributable to the Highlands Bancorp acquisition completed earlier in the year. Our record results were achieved in spite of an increase in our effective tax rate this quarter, due to the recent changes in the New Jersey tax rules. While commercial loan production this year has been very healthy, loan prepayments continue at an accelerated pace keeping loan growth muted. However, we are pleased with the 5% growth of our C&I area this quarter along with 9% growth in our Equipment Finance area."

Net Interest Margin and Income

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 of 3.39% decreased four basis points from the second quarter of 2018 and decreased three basis points from the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin for the first six months of 2019 of 3.41% equaled net interest margin for the same period in 2018.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2019 was 4.46% compared to 4.12% for the second quarter of 2018 and 4.44% for the first quarter of 2019. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first six months of 2019 was 4.45% compared to 4.07% during the same period in 2018. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets was a result of originating higher yielding loans, additional accretion income on loans resulting from the Highlands acquisition and higher investment securities yields.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2019 was 1.42% compared to 0.91% for the second quarter of 2018 and 1.34% for the first quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first six months of 2019 was 1.38% compared to 0.87% during the same period in 2018. The cost of interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits and borrowings have increased since 2018 largely driven by competitive pressures and higher market interest rates.

Net interest income increased to $49.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $43.5 million for the second quarter of 2018, due primarily to the growth of interest-earning assets and increases in loan yields, partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing liabilities and higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings. Net interest income for the first six months of 2019 was $97.8 million, as compared to $85.7 million for the same period in 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $680,000 to $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $210,000 compared to the second quarter of 2018 due primarily to deposit growth. Commissions and fees increased $315,000 compared to the second quarter of 2018 due primarily to an increase in commercial loan fees and investment services income, while gains on sales of loans increased $128,000.

For the first six months of 2019, noninterest income totaled $12.1 million compared to $11.0 million for the same period in 2018 as the Company recorded a $453,000 gain on equity securities in the first half of 2019 compared to $55,000 during the same period in 2018. In addition, commissions and fees increased $455,000 compared to the first half of 2018 due primarily to an increase in investment services income, while gains on sales of loans increased $253,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $31.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $27.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2019 included $318,000 in merger related expenses. Salary and employee benefit expense increased $2.7 million as a result of additions to our staff from the Highlands merger, normal merit increases and higher benefit costs. In the second quarter of 2019, data processing expense increased $249,000 compared to the second quarter of 2018 due primarily to the Company’s continued expansion and improvement of its digital infrastructure. Other expenses increased $377,000 due primarily to an increase in consulting expense.

For the first six months of 2019, noninterest expense totaled $65.7 million compared to $54.7 million for the same period in 2018. Excluding merger related expenses of $3.2 million, noninterest expense increased $7.8 million compared to the first half of 2018 primarily as a result of additional Highlands expenses from merger date in January 2019 through system conversion date in April, as well as increased salary and benefit expenses and increased data processing expenses.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 27.0% compared to 21.3% for the first quarter of 2019, as a result of a technical bulletin issued by the New Jersey Division of Taxation during second quarter 2019, which will result in increasing our effective tax rate for 2019 to 24.5%.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2019, total assets were $6.41 billion, an increase of $601.1 million, including $496.5 million from the Highlands acquisition compared to December 31, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total loans grew $465.6 million, including $425.0 million from Highlands, to $4.92 billion and investment securities increased $42.0 million, including $24.5 million from Highlands, to $863.5 million. On the funding side, total deposits increased $461.9 million, including $409.6 million from Highlands, to $5.08 billion, while borrowings increased $32.7 million to $552.7 million. At June 30, 2019, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 96.9%.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2019, non-performing assets increased to $15.0 million, 0.23% of total assets, compared to $13.0 million, 0.22% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans equaled 0.29% at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.27% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses increased to $38.7 million, 0.78% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $37.7 million, 0.84% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. The Company's allowance for loan losses excluding acquired loans would be 0.92%. In the second quarter of 2019, the Company had net loan recoveries of $683,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $532,000, or 0.05% of average loans, annualized, for the same period in 2018. There was no provision for loan losses for second quarter of 2019 compared to provision for loan losses of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Capital

At June 30, 2019, stockholders' equity was $698.5 million compared to $623.7 million at December 31, 2018, a 12% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 9.30% at June 30, 2019. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share increased 10.0% and 10.2% to $13.85 and $10.66, respectively, compared to $12.59 and $9.67 at June 30, 2018. On July 24, 2019, the Company declared the quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid on August 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets, changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets, the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators, the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry, government intervention in the U.S. financial system, changes in federal and state tax laws, changes in levels of market interest rates, pricing pressures on loan and deposit products, credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities, successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products, customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services, competition and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of Highlands Bancorp, Inc. into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of Highlands State Bank into Lakeland Bank. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts (including statements regarding anticipated synergies from the Highlands Bancorp and Highlands State Bank mergers and regarding positioning for 2019) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis, and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

The Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, provision for unfunded lending commitments and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities and gain on debt extinguishment, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying non-GAAP tables.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has approximately $6.41 billion in total assets. Lakeland Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., operates 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey including one branch in Highland Mills, New York; five New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. Lakeland also has a commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bank offers an extensive suite of financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

Thomas J. Shara
President & CEO

Thomas F. Splaine
EVP & CFO
973-697-2000


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019   2018   2019   2018
               
INCOME STATEMENT              
Net interest income $ 49,198     $ 43,493     $ 97,804     $ 85,729  
Provision for loan losses     (1,492 )   (508 )   (2,776 )
Gains on sales of loans 428     300     799     546  
Gain on equity securities 100     73     453     55  
Other noninterest income 5,861     5,336     10,860     10,442  
Merger related expenses (318 )       (3,178 )    
Other noninterest expense (31,368 )   (27,574 )   (62,492 )   (54,711 )
  Pretax income 23,901     20,136     43,738     39,285  
Provision for income taxes (6,444 )   (4,298 )   (10,655 )   (8,192 )
  Net income $ 17,457     $ 15,838     $ 33,083     $ 31,093  
               
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.34     $ 0.33     $ 0.65     $ 0.65  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34     $ 0.33     $ 0.65     $ 0.65  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125     $ 0.115     $ 0.240     $ 0.215  
Weighted average shares - basic 50,509     47,600     50,393     47,552  
Weighted average shares - diluted 50,649     47,770     50,544     47,753  
               
SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS              
Annualized return on average assets 1.12 %   1.17 %   1.07 %   1.16 %
Annualized return on average common equity 10.16 %   10.71 %   9.79 %   10.65 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.21 %   13.97 %   12.77 %   13.94 %
Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 4.46 %   4.12 %   4.45 %   4.07 %
Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.42 %   0.91 %   1.38 %   0.87 %
Annualized net interest spread 3.04 %   3.21 %   3.07 %   3.20 %
Annualized net interest margin 3.39 %   3.43 %   3.41 %   3.41 %
Efficiency ratio (1) 55.78 %   55.60 %   56.20 %   56.08 %
Stockholders' equity to total assets         10.90 %   10.80 %
Book value per common share         $ 13.85     $ 12.59  
Tangible book value per common share (1)         $ 10.66     $ 9.67  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)         8.61 %   8.51 %
               
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS         6/30/2019   6/30/2018
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans         0.78 %   0.85 %
Non-performing loans to total loans         0.29 %   0.33 %
Non-performing assets to total assets         0.23 %   0.30 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans         (0.02 )%   0.08 %
               
(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures              
               
               
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END         6/30/2019   6/30/2018
Loans         $ 4,922,373     $ 4,281,302  
Allowance for loan losses         38,662     36,604  
Investment securities         863,474     798,096  
Total assets         6,407,195     5,534,488  
Total deposits         5,082,598     4,400,019  
Short-term borrowings         258,703     197,870  
Other borrowings         294,022     301,339  
Stockholders' equity         698,463     597,864  
               
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  6/30/2019   6/30/2018   6/30/2019   6/30/2018
Loans $ 4,917,109     $ 4,247,443     $ 4,894,447     $ 4,220,972  
Investment securities 854,608     811,361     856,318     816,182  
Interest-earning assets 5,836,333     5,094,048     5,804,769     5,078,425  
Total assets 6,256,523     5,437,540     6,220,076     5,423,552  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,083,745     969,965     1,069,979     967,246  
Savings deposits 502,340     496,630     507,775     492,173  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,562,365     2,195,553     2,558,636     2,217,676  
Time deposits 961,212     792,270     925,837     776,929  
Total deposits 5,109,662     4,454,418     5,062,227     4,454,024  
Short-term borrowings 110,941     73,305     119,907     64,271  
Other borrowings 283,177     283,206     294,788     283,425  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,420,035     3,840,964     4,406,943     3,834,474  
Stockholders' equity 689,324     593,388     681,309     588,571  
               


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018   2019 2018
             
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans and net deferred fees and costs $ 59,119   $ 47,659     $ 116,761   $ 93,203  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 348   145     602   311  
Taxable investment securities and other 4,985   4,027     9,858   8,019  
Tax exempt investment securities 396   429     804   872  
  TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 64,848   52,260     128,025   102,405  
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits 12,762   6,501     24,259   12,256  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 494   233     1,102   367  
Other borrowings 2,394   2,033     4,860   4,053  
  TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 15,650   8,767     30,221   16,676  
NET INTEREST INCOME 49,198   43,493     97,804   85,729  
Provision for loan losses   1,492     508   2,776  
  NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 49,198   42,001     97,296   82,953  
NONINTEREST INCOME          
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,755   2,545     5,328   5,156  
Commissions and fees 1,725   1,410     3,137   2,682  
Income on bank owned life insurance 690   711     1,373   1,430  
Gain on equity securities 100   73     453   55  
Gains on sales of loans 428   300     799   546  
Other income 691   670     1,022   1,174  
  TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 6,389   5,709     12,112   11,043  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and employee benefit expense 19,379   16,708     38,610   33,569  
Net occupancy expense 2,629   2,603     5,583   5,341  
Furniture and equipment expense 2,165   2,011     4,281   4,217  
FDIC insurance expense 401   400     851   825  
Stationary, supplies and postage expense 401   443     848   859  
Marketing expense 538   456     1,007   817  
Data processing expense 1,225   976     2,552   1,442  
Telecommunications expense 478   462     971   883  
ATM and debit card expense 583   558     1,185   1,068  
Core deposit intangible amortization 301   153     605   310  
Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense 108   21     194   67  
Merger related expenses 318       3,178    
Other expenses 3,160   2,783     5,805   5,313  
  TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 31,686   27,574     65,670   54,711  
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 23,901   20,136     43,738   39,285  
Provision for income taxes 6,444   4,298     10,655   8,192  
NET INCOME $ 17,457   $ 15,838     $ 33,083   $ 31,093  
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:          
  Basic $ 0.34   $ 0.33     $ 0.65   $ 0.65  
  Diluted $ 0.34   $ 0.33     $ 0.65   $ 0.65  
DIVIDENDS PAID PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.125   $ 0.115     $ 0.240   $ 0.215  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Cash $ 223,684     $ 205,199  
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 23,215     3,400  
  Total cash and cash equivalents 246,899     208,599  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 664,122     638,618  
Equity securities, at fair value 15,382     15,921  
Investment securities held to maturity; fair value of $161,028 at June 30, 2019 and $150,932 at December 31, 2018 160,328     153,646  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 23,642     13,301  
Loans held for sale 1,391     1,113  
Loans, net of deferred fees 4,922,373     4,456,733  
Allowance for loan losses (38,662 )   (37,688 )
Net loans and leases 4,883,711     4,419,045  
Premises and equipment, net 50,106     49,175  
Operating lease right-of-use assets

 		 18,598      
Accrued interest receivable 17,365     16,114  
Goodwill 155,830     136,433  
Other identifiable intangible assets 4,891     1,768  
Bank owned life insurance 111,133     110,052  
Other assets 53,797     42,308  
  TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,407,195     $ 5,806,093  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,089,474     $ 950,218  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,007,784     2,913,414  
Time deposits $250 thousand and under 781,126     589,737  
Time deposits over $250 thousand 204,214     167,301  
  Total deposits 5,082,598     4,620,670  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 258,703     233,905  
Other borrowings 175,820     181,118  
Subordinated debentures 118,202     105,027  
Operating lease liabilities 20,175      
Other liabilities 53,234     41,634  
  TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,708,732     5,182,354  
       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares at June 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018; issued shares 50,441,279 at
June 30, 2019 and 47,486,250 shares at December 31, 2018		 558,768     514,703  
Retained earnings 137,887     116,874  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,808     (7,838 )
  TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 698,463     623,739  
  TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,407,195     $ 5,806,093  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018
           
INCOME STATEMENT          
Net interest income $ 49,198   $ 48,606   $ 44,206   $ 43,624   $ 43,493  
Provision for loan losses   (508 ) (591 ) (1,046 ) (1,492 )
Gains on sales of loans 428   371   299   484   300  
Gain (loss) on equity securities 100   353   (199 ) (439 ) 73  
Other noninterest income 5,861   4,999   5,528   5,594   5,336  
Merger related expenses (318 ) (2,860 ) (464 )    
Other noninterest expense (31,368 ) (31,124 ) (28,199 ) (27,793 ) (27,574 )
  Pretax income 23,901   19,837   20,580   20,424   20,136  
Provision for income taxes (6,444 ) (4,211 ) (5,030 ) (3,666 ) (4,298 )
  Net income $ 17,457   $ 15,626   $ 15,550   $ 16,758   $ 15,838  
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.34   $ 0.31   $ 0.32   $ 0.35   $ 0.33  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34   $ 0.31   $ 0.32   $ 0.35   $ 0.33  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125   $ 0.115   $ 0.115   $ 0.115   $ 0.115  
Dividends paid $ 6,357   $ 5,838   $ 5,510   $ 5,510   $ 5,509  
Weighted average shares - basic 50,509   50,275   47,605   47,605   47,600  
Weighted average shares - diluted 50,649   50,442   47,780   47,788   47,770  
           
SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS          
Annualized return on average assets 1.12 % 1.02 % 1.08 % 1.19 % 1.17 %
Annualized return on average common equity 10.16 % 9.41 % 10.05 % 11.02 % 10.71 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.21 % 12.32 % 12.98 % 14.31 % 13.97 %
Annualized net interest margin 3.39 % 3.42 % 3.29 % 3.32 % 3.43 %
Efficiency ratio (1) 55.78 % 56.62 % 56.18 % 56.00 % 55.60 %
Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.90 % 10.70 % 10.74 % 10.80 % 10.80 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.61 % 8.41 % 8.57 % 8.55 % 8.51 %
Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.10 % 10.98 % 11.26 % 11.21 % 11.16 %
Total risk-based ratio 13.59 % 13.48 % 13.71 % 13.69 % 13.67 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.30 % 9.23 % 9.39 % 9.42 % 9.43 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.52 % 10.38 % 10.62 % 10.56 % 10.49 %
Book value per common share $ 13.85   $ 13.51   $ 13.14   $ 12.79   $ 12.59  
Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 10.66   $ 10.35   $ 10.22   $ 9.88   $ 9.67  
           
(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018
           
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END        
Loans $ 4,925,300   $ 4,924,671   $ 4,460,447   $ 4,332,238   $ 4,281,302  
Allowance for loan losses 38,662   37,979   37,688   37,293   36,604  
Investment securities 863,474   850,729   821,486   801,315   798,096  
Total assets 6,407,195   6,365,063   5,806,093   5,627,057   5,534,488  
Total deposits 5,082,598   5,064,584   4,620,670   4,642,443   4,400,019  
Short-term borrowings 258,703   261,266   233,905   47,398   197,870  
Other borrowings 294,022   293,976   286,145   289,635   301,339  
Stockholders' equity 698,463   681,343   623,739   607,555   597,864  
           
LOANS          
Commercial, real estate $ 3,737,447   $ 3,769,545   $ 3,377,324   $ 3,281,946   $ 3,222,461  
Commercial, industrial and other 407,776   389,230   336,735   334,241   339,974  
Equipment financing 99,351   90,791   87,925   82,881   82,006  
Residential mortgages 336,810   335,290   329,854   315,135   321,717  
Consumer and home equity 343,916   339,815   328,609   318,035   315,144  
  Total loans $ 4,925,300   $ 4,924,671   $ 4,460,447   $ 4,332,238   $ 4,281,302  
           
DEPOSITS          
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,089,474   $ 1,071,890   $ 950,218   $ 996,296   $ 967,911  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,007,784   3,046,322   2,913,414   2,855,318   2,625,325  
Time deposits 985,340   946,372   757,038   790,829   806,783  
  Total deposits $ 5,082,598   $ 5,064,584   $ 4,620,670   $ 4,642,443   $ 4,400,019  
           
Total loans to total deposits ratio 96.9 % 97.2 % 96.5 % 93.3 % 97.3 %
           
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Loans $ 4,917,109   $ 4,871,534   $ 4,393,382   $ 4,296,244   $ 4,247,443  
Investment securities 854,608   858,046   823,193   811,217   811,361  
Interest-earning assets 5,836,333   5,772,853   5,346,934   5,221,612   5,094,048  
Total assets 6,256,523   6,183,224   5,694,827   5,570,286   5,437,540  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,083,745   1,056,060   1,003,508   999,217   969,965  
Savings deposits 502,340   513,270   483,606   491,095   496,630  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,562,365   2,554,865   2,446,325   2,319,863   2,195,553  
Time deposits 961,212   890,070   769,129   789,691   792,270  
Total deposits 5,109,662   5,014,265   4,702,568   4,599,866   4,454,418  
Short-term borrowings 110,941   128,972   50,196   36,702   73,305  
Other borrowings 283,177   306,529   288,126   291,477   283,206  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,420,035   4,393,706   4,037,382   3,928,828   3,840,964  
Stockholders' equity 689,324   673,205   613,583   603,059   593,388  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018
           
AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)      
ASSETS          
Loans 4.82 % 4.80 % 4.58 % 4.54 % 4.50 %
Taxable investment securities and other 2.55 % 2.49 % 2.44 % 2.26 % 2.21 %
Tax-exempt securities 2.74 % 2.74 % 2.74 % 2.71 % 2.66 %
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 2.15 % 2.35 % 2.19 % 1.87 % 1.65 %
  Total interest-earning assets 4.46 % 4.44 % 4.20 % 4.14 % 4.12 %
           
LIABILITIES          
Savings accounts 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 %
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 1.25 % 1.18 % 1.04 % 0.89 % 0.69 %
Time deposits 1.96 % 1.79 % 1.79 % 1.61 % 1.34 %
Borrowings 2.90 % 2.82 % 2.65 % 2.66 % 2.51 %
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.42 % 1.34 % 1.21 % 1.08 % 0.91 %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 3.04 % 3.10 % 2.99 % 3.06 % 3.21 %
           
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.39 % 3.42 % 3.29 % 3.32 % 3.43 %
Annualized cost of deposits 1.00 % 0.93 % 0.84 % 0.73 % 0.59 %
           
ASSET QUALITY DATA          
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES          
Balance at beginning of period $ 37,979   $ 37,688   $ 37,293   $ 36,604   $ 35,644  
Provision for loan losses   508   591   1,046   1,492  
Charge-offs (413 ) (516 ) (381 ) (753 ) (963 )
Recoveries 1,096   299   185   396   431  
  Balance at end of period $ 38,662   $ 37,979   $ 37,688   $ 37,293   $ 36,604  
           
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)          
Commercial, real estate $ (85 ) $ 67   $ 132   $ (115 ) $ 181  
Commercial, industrial and other (909 ) 50   (44 ) (26 ) 213  
Equipment financing 293   85   28   366   69  
Residential mortgages (2 ) 41   (2 ) 36   (3 )
Consumer and home equity 20   (26 ) 82   96   72  
  Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (683 ) $ 217   $ 196   $ 357   $ 532  
           
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Commercial, real estate $ 10,205   $ 9,817   $ 7,192   $ 5,737   $ 7,353  
Commercial, industrial and other 662   2,202   1,019   1,189   1,171  
Equipment financing 136   383   501   441   834  
Residential mortgages 1,548   1,740   1,986   2,347   2,992  
Consumer and home equity 1,873   1,581   1,432   1,410   1,917  
  Total non-accrual loans 14,424   15,723   12,130   11,124   14,267  
Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession 532   715   830   2,754   2,184  
  Total non-performing assets $ 14,956   $ 16,438   $ 12,960   $ 13,878   $ 16,451  
           
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $   $ 78   $   $ 16   $  
Loans restructured and still accruing $ 5,139   $ 6,352   $ 9,293   $ 9,030   $ 7,926  
           
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.84 % 0.86 % 0.85 %
Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.29 % 0.32 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.33 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.30 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.06 )% 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.05 %


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
           
  At or for the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018
           
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE        
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 698,463   $ 681,343   $ 623,739   $ 607,555   $ 597,864  
Less:  Goodwill 155,830   154,153   136,433   136,433   136,433  
Less:  Other identifiable intangible assets 4,891   5,192   1,768   1,910   2,052  
  Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 537,742   $ 521,998   $ 485,538   $ 469,212   $ 459,379  
           
Shares outstanding at end of period 50,441   50,436   47,486   47,485   47,484  
           
Book value per share - GAAP $ 13.85   $ 13.51   $ 13.14   $ 12.79   $ 12.59  
           
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 10.66   $ 10.35   $ 10.22   $ 9.88   $ 9.67  
           
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS        
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 537,742   $ 521,998   $ 485,538   $ 469,212   $ 459,379  
           
Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 6,407,195   $ 6,365,063   $ 5,806,093   $ 5,627,057   $ 5,534,488  
Less:  Goodwill 155,830   154,153   136,433   136,433   136,433  
Less:  Other identifiable intangible assets 4,891   5,192   1,768   1,910   2,052  
  Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 6,246,474   $ 6,205,718   $ 5,667,892   $ 5,488,714   $ 5,396,003  
           
Common equity to assets - GAAP 10.90 % 10.70 % 10.74 % 10.80 % 10.80 %
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.61 % 8.41 % 8.57 % 8.55 % 8.51 %
           
CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY        
Net income - GAAP $ 17,457   $ 15,626   $ 15,550   $ 16,758   $ 15,838  
           
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 689,324   $ 673,205   $ 613,583   $ 603,059   $ 593,388  
Less:  Average goodwill 154,171   153,562   136,433   136,433   136,433  
Less:  Average other identifiable intangible assets 5,058   5,254   1,844   1,982   2,134  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 530,095   $ 514,389   $ 475,306   $ 464,644   $ 454,821  
           
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.16 % 9.41 % 10.05 % 11.02 % 10.71 %
           
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.21 % 12.32 % 12.98 % 14.31 % 13.97 %
           
CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO          
Total noninterest expense $ 31,686   $ 33,984   $ 28,663   $ 27,793   $ 27,574  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (301 ) (304 ) (142 ) (142 ) (153 )
Merger related expenses (318 ) (2,860 ) (464 )    
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 31,067   $ 30,820   $ 28,057   $ 27,651   $ 27,421  
           
Net interest income $ 49,198   $ 48,606   $ 44,206   $ 43,624   $ 43,493  
Total noninterest income 6,389   5,723   5,628   5,639   5,709  
Total revenue 55,587   54,329   49,834   49,263   49,202  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 105   108   109   113   114  
Total revenue, as adjusted $ 55,692   $ 54,437   $ 49,943   $ 49,376   $ 49,316  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 55.78 % 56.62 % 56.18 % 56.00 % 55.60 %


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018
     
CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE
COMMON EQUITY		    
Net income - GAAP $ 33,083   $ 31,093  
     
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 681,309   $ 588,571  
Less:  Average goodwill $ 153,868   $ 136,433  
Less:  Average other identifiable intangible assets $ 5,155   $ 2,217  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 522,286   $ 449,921  
     
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 9.79 % 10.65 %
     
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 12.77 % 13.94 %
     
CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO    
Total noninterest expense $ 65,670   $ 54,711  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles $ (605 ) $ (310 )
Merger related expenses $ (3,178 ) $  
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 61,887   $ 54,401  
     
Net interest income $ 97,804   $ 85,729  
Noninterest income $ 12,112   $ 11,043  
Total revenue $ 109,916   $ 96,772  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities $ 213   $ 232  
Total revenue, as adjusted $ 110,129   $ 97,004  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 56.20 % 56.08 %


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Net Income
(Unaudited)
     
  For the Three Months Ended
June 30,		 For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018
         
Net income - GAAP $ 17,457   $ 15,838   $ 33,083   $ 31,093  
         
NON-ROUTINE TRANSACTIONS, NET OF TAX        
Tax deductible merger related expenses 222     1,878    
Non-tax deductible merger related expenses     491    
  Net effect of non-routine transactions 222     2,369    
         
Net income available to common shareholders excluding non-routine transactions $ 17,679   $ 15,838   $ 35,452   $ 31,093  
Less:  Earnings allocated to participating securities (147 ) (146 ) (287 ) (287 )
Net Income,  excluding non-routine transactions $ 17,532   $ 15,692   $ 35,165   $ 30,806  
         
Weighted average shares - Basic 50,509   47,600   50,393   $ 47,552  
Weighted average shares - Diluted 50,649   47,770   50,544   $ 47,753  
         
Basic earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.34   $ 0.33   $ 0.65   $ 0.65  
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.34   $ 0.33   $ 0.65   $ 0.65  
         
Basic earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions $ 0.35   $ 0.33   $ 0.70   $ 0.65  
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions (Core EPS) $ 0.35   $ 0.33   $ 0.70   $ 0.65  
         
Return on average assets - GAAP 1.12 % 1.17 % 1.07 % 1.16 %
Return on average assets, adjusted for non-routine transactions 1.13 % 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.16 %
         
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.16 % 10.71 % 9.79 % 10.65 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted for non-routine transactions 10.29 % 10.71 % 10.49 % 10.65 %
         
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.21 % 13.97 % 12.77 % 13.94 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP, adjusted for non-routine transactions 13.38 % 13.97 % 13.69 % 13.94 %

 

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.