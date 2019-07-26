Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- OAK RIDGE, N.J., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $17.5 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.34 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 versus net income of $15.8 million and diluted EPS of $0.33 for the prior year quarter. For the second quarter of 2019, annualized return on average assets was 1.12%, annualized return on average common equity was 10.16% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.21%.



For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $33.1 million, a 6% increase compared to $31.1 million for the same period in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported diluted EPS of $0.65, which equaled diluted EPS for the first six months of 2018. Excluding merger-related expenses pertaining to the Company’s January 2019 acquisition of Highlands Bancorp, Inc. ("Highlands") of $2.4 million, tax-effected, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $35.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. For the first six months of 2019, return on average assets was 1.07%, return on average common equity was 9.79%, and return on average tangible common equity was 12.77%. Excluding merger-related expenses these ratios were 1.15%, 10.49% and 13.69%, respectively.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, "We are pleased to report record quarterly net income of $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. Our quarterly results reflect a 10% growth in quarterly net income compared to the same prior year period, partially attributable to the Highlands Bancorp acquisition completed earlier in the year. Our record results were achieved in spite of an increase in our effective tax rate this quarter, due to the recent changes in the New Jersey tax rules. While commercial loan production this year has been very healthy, loan prepayments continue at an accelerated pace keeping loan growth muted. However, we are pleased with the 5% growth of our C&I area this quarter along with 9% growth in our Equipment Finance area."

Net Interest Margin and Income

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 of 3.39% decreased four basis points from the second quarter of 2018 and decreased three basis points from the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin for the first six months of 2019 of 3.41% equaled net interest margin for the same period in 2018.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2019 was 4.46% compared to 4.12% for the second quarter of 2018 and 4.44% for the first quarter of 2019. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first six months of 2019 was 4.45% compared to 4.07% during the same period in 2018. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets was a result of originating higher yielding loans, additional accretion income on loans resulting from the Highlands acquisition and higher investment securities yields.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2019 was 1.42% compared to 0.91% for the second quarter of 2018 and 1.34% for the first quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first six months of 2019 was 1.38% compared to 0.87% during the same period in 2018. The cost of interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits and borrowings have increased since 2018 largely driven by competitive pressures and higher market interest rates.

Net interest income increased to $49.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $43.5 million for the second quarter of 2018, due primarily to the growth of interest-earning assets and increases in loan yields, partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing liabilities and higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings. Net interest income for the first six months of 2019 was $97.8 million, as compared to $85.7 million for the same period in 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $680,000 to $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $210,000 compared to the second quarter of 2018 due primarily to deposit growth. Commissions and fees increased $315,000 compared to the second quarter of 2018 due primarily to an increase in commercial loan fees and investment services income, while gains on sales of loans increased $128,000.

For the first six months of 2019, noninterest income totaled $12.1 million compared to $11.0 million for the same period in 2018 as the Company recorded a $453,000 gain on equity securities in the first half of 2019 compared to $55,000 during the same period in 2018. In addition, commissions and fees increased $455,000 compared to the first half of 2018 due primarily to an increase in investment services income, while gains on sales of loans increased $253,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $31.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $27.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2019 included $318,000 in merger related expenses. Salary and employee benefit expense increased $2.7 million as a result of additions to our staff from the Highlands merger, normal merit increases and higher benefit costs. In the second quarter of 2019, data processing expense increased $249,000 compared to the second quarter of 2018 due primarily to the Company’s continued expansion and improvement of its digital infrastructure. Other expenses increased $377,000 due primarily to an increase in consulting expense.

For the first six months of 2019, noninterest expense totaled $65.7 million compared to $54.7 million for the same period in 2018. Excluding merger related expenses of $3.2 million, noninterest expense increased $7.8 million compared to the first half of 2018 primarily as a result of additional Highlands expenses from merger date in January 2019 through system conversion date in April, as well as increased salary and benefit expenses and increased data processing expenses.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 27.0% compared to 21.3% for the first quarter of 2019, as a result of a technical bulletin issued by the New Jersey Division of Taxation during second quarter 2019, which will result in increasing our effective tax rate for 2019 to 24.5%.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2019, total assets were $6.41 billion, an increase of $601.1 million, including $496.5 million from the Highlands acquisition compared to December 31, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total loans grew $465.6 million, including $425.0 million from Highlands, to $4.92 billion and investment securities increased $42.0 million, including $24.5 million from Highlands, to $863.5 million. On the funding side, total deposits increased $461.9 million, including $409.6 million from Highlands, to $5.08 billion, while borrowings increased $32.7 million to $552.7 million. At June 30, 2019, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 96.9%.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2019, non-performing assets increased to $15.0 million, 0.23% of total assets, compared to $13.0 million, 0.22% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans equaled 0.29% at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.27% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses increased to $38.7 million, 0.78% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $37.7 million, 0.84% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. The Company's allowance for loan losses excluding acquired loans would be 0.92%. In the second quarter of 2019, the Company had net loan recoveries of $683,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $532,000, or 0.05% of average loans, annualized, for the same period in 2018. There was no provision for loan losses for second quarter of 2019 compared to provision for loan losses of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Capital

At June 30, 2019, stockholders' equity was $698.5 million compared to $623.7 million at December 31, 2018, a 12% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 9.30% at June 30, 2019. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share increased 10.0% and 10.2% to $13.85 and $10.66, respectively, compared to $12.59 and $9.67 at June 30, 2018. On July 24, 2019, the Company declared the quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid on August 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets, changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets, the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators, the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry, government intervention in the U.S. financial system, changes in federal and state tax laws, changes in levels of market interest rates, pricing pressures on loan and deposit products, credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities, successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products, customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services, competition and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of Highlands Bancorp, Inc. into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of Highlands State Bank into Lakeland Bank. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts (including statements regarding anticipated synergies from the Highlands Bancorp and Highlands State Bank mergers and regarding positioning for 2019) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis, and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

The Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, provision for unfunded lending commitments and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities and gain on debt extinguishment, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying non-GAAP tables.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has approximately $6.41 billion in total assets. Lakeland Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., operates 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey including one branch in Highland Mills, New York; five New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. Lakeland also has a commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bank offers an extensive suite of financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

Thomas J. Shara

President & CEO

Thomas F. Splaine

EVP & CFO

973-697-2000





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 49,198 $ 43,493 $ 97,804 $ 85,729 Provision for loan losses — (1,492 ) (508 ) (2,776 ) Gains on sales of loans 428 300 799 546 Gain on equity securities 100 73 453 55 Other noninterest income 5,861 5,336 10,860 10,442 Merger related expenses (318 ) — (3,178 ) — Other noninterest expense (31,368 ) (27,574 ) (62,492 ) (54,711 ) Pretax income 23,901 20,136 43,738 39,285 Provision for income taxes (6,444 ) (4,298 ) (10,655 ) (8,192 ) Net income $ 17,457 $ 15,838 $ 33,083 $ 31,093 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125 $ 0.115 $ 0.240 $ 0.215 Weighted average shares - basic 50,509 47,600 50,393 47,552 Weighted average shares - diluted 50,649 47,770 50,544 47,753 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 1.12 % 1.17 % 1.07 % 1.16 % Annualized return on average common equity 10.16 % 10.71 % 9.79 % 10.65 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.21 % 13.97 % 12.77 % 13.94 % Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 4.46 % 4.12 % 4.45 % 4.07 % Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.42 % 0.91 % 1.38 % 0.87 % Annualized net interest spread 3.04 % 3.21 % 3.07 % 3.20 % Annualized net interest margin 3.39 % 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.41 % Efficiency ratio (1) 55.78 % 55.60 % 56.20 % 56.08 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.90 % 10.80 % Book value per common share $ 13.85 $ 12.59 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 10.66 $ 9.67 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.61 % 8.51 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.78 % 0.85 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.29 % 0.33 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.23 % 0.30 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.02 )% 0.08 % (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Loans $ 4,922,373 $ 4,281,302 Allowance for loan losses 38,662 36,604 Investment securities 863,474 798,096 Total assets 6,407,195 5,534,488 Total deposits 5,082,598 4,400,019 Short-term borrowings 258,703 197,870 Other borrowings 294,022 301,339 Stockholders' equity 698,463 597,864 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Loans $ 4,917,109 $ 4,247,443 $ 4,894,447 $ 4,220,972 Investment securities 854,608 811,361 856,318 816,182 Interest-earning assets 5,836,333 5,094,048 5,804,769 5,078,425 Total assets 6,256,523 5,437,540 6,220,076 5,423,552 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,083,745 969,965 1,069,979 967,246 Savings deposits 502,340 496,630 507,775 492,173 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,562,365 2,195,553 2,558,636 2,217,676 Time deposits 961,212 792,270 925,837 776,929 Total deposits 5,109,662 4,454,418 5,062,227 4,454,024 Short-term borrowings 110,941 73,305 119,907 64,271 Other borrowings 283,177 283,206 294,788 283,425 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,420,035 3,840,964 4,406,943 3,834,474 Stockholders' equity 689,324 593,388 681,309 588,571





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans and net deferred fees and costs $ 59,119 $ 47,659 $ 116,761 $ 93,203 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 348 145 602 311 Taxable investment securities and other 4,985 4,027 9,858 8,019 Tax exempt investment securities 396 429 804 872 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 64,848 52,260 128,025 102,405 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 12,762 6,501 24,259 12,256 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 494 233 1,102 367 Other borrowings 2,394 2,033 4,860 4,053 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 15,650 8,767 30,221 16,676 NET INTEREST INCOME 49,198 43,493 97,804 85,729 Provision for loan losses — 1,492 508 2,776 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 49,198 42,001 97,296 82,953 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 2,755 2,545 5,328 5,156 Commissions and fees 1,725 1,410 3,137 2,682 Income on bank owned life insurance 690 711 1,373 1,430 Gain on equity securities 100 73 453 55 Gains on sales of loans 428 300 799 546 Other income 691 670 1,022 1,174 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 6,389 5,709 12,112 11,043 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefit expense 19,379 16,708 38,610 33,569 Net occupancy expense 2,629 2,603 5,583 5,341 Furniture and equipment expense 2,165 2,011 4,281 4,217 FDIC insurance expense 401 400 851 825 Stationary, supplies and postage expense 401 443 848 859 Marketing expense 538 456 1,007 817 Data processing expense 1,225 976 2,552 1,442 Telecommunications expense 478 462 971 883 ATM and debit card expense 583 558 1,185 1,068 Core deposit intangible amortization 301 153 605 310 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense 108 21 194 67 Merger related expenses 318 — 3,178 — Other expenses 3,160 2,783 5,805 5,313 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 31,686 27,574 65,670 54,711 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 23,901 20,136 43,738 39,285 Provision for income taxes 6,444 4,298 10,655 8,192 NET INCOME $ 17,457 $ 15,838 $ 33,083 $ 31,093 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 DIVIDENDS PAID PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.125 $ 0.115 $ 0.240 $ 0.215





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 223,684 $ 205,199 Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 23,215 3,400 Total cash and cash equivalents 246,899 208,599 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 664,122 638,618 Equity securities, at fair value 15,382 15,921 Investment securities held to maturity; fair value of $161,028 at June 30, 2019 and $150,932 at December 31, 2018 160,328 153,646 Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 23,642 13,301 Loans held for sale 1,391 1,113 Loans, net of deferred fees 4,922,373 4,456,733 Allowance for loan losses (38,662 ) (37,688 ) Net loans and leases 4,883,711 4,419,045 Premises and equipment, net 50,106 49,175 Operating lease right-of-use assets



18,598 — Accrued interest receivable 17,365 16,114 Goodwill 155,830 136,433 Other identifiable intangible assets 4,891 1,768 Bank owned life insurance 111,133 110,052 Other assets 53,797 42,308 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,407,195 $ 5,806,093 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,089,474 $ 950,218 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,007,784 2,913,414 Time deposits $250 thousand and under 781,126 589,737 Time deposits over $250 thousand 204,214 167,301 Total deposits 5,082,598 4,620,670 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 258,703 233,905 Other borrowings 175,820 181,118 Subordinated debentures 118,202 105,027 Operating lease liabilities 20,175 — Other liabilities 53,234 41,634 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,708,732 5,182,354 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares at June 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018; issued shares 50,441,279 at

June 30, 2019 and 47,486,250 shares at December 31, 2018 558,768 514,703 Retained earnings 137,887 116,874 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,808 (7,838 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 698,463 623,739 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,407,195 $ 5,806,093





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 49,198 $ 48,606 $ 44,206 $ 43,624 $ 43,493 Provision for loan losses — (508 ) (591 ) (1,046 ) (1,492 ) Gains on sales of loans 428 371 299 484 300 Gain (loss) on equity securities 100 353 (199 ) (439 ) 73 Other noninterest income 5,861 4,999 5,528 5,594 5,336 Merger related expenses (318 ) (2,860 ) (464 ) — — Other noninterest expense (31,368 ) (31,124 ) (28,199 ) (27,793 ) (27,574 ) Pretax income 23,901 19,837 20,580 20,424 20,136 Provision for income taxes (6,444 ) (4,211 ) (5,030 ) (3,666 ) (4,298 ) Net income $ 17,457 $ 15,626 $ 15,550 $ 16,758 $ 15,838 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125 $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.115 Dividends paid $ 6,357 $ 5,838 $ 5,510 $ 5,510 $ 5,509 Weighted average shares - basic 50,509 50,275 47,605 47,605 47,600 Weighted average shares - diluted 50,649 50,442 47,780 47,788 47,770 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 1.12 % 1.02 % 1.08 % 1.19 % 1.17 % Annualized return on average common equity 10.16 % 9.41 % 10.05 % 11.02 % 10.71 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.21 % 12.32 % 12.98 % 14.31 % 13.97 % Annualized net interest margin 3.39 % 3.42 % 3.29 % 3.32 % 3.43 % Efficiency ratio (1) 55.78 % 56.62 % 56.18 % 56.00 % 55.60 % Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.90 % 10.70 % 10.74 % 10.80 % 10.80 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.61 % 8.41 % 8.57 % 8.55 % 8.51 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.10 % 10.98 % 11.26 % 11.21 % 11.16 % Total risk-based ratio 13.59 % 13.48 % 13.71 % 13.69 % 13.67 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.30 % 9.23 % 9.39 % 9.42 % 9.43 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.52 % 10.38 % 10.62 % 10.56 % 10.49 % Book value per common share $ 13.85 $ 13.51 $ 13.14 $ 12.79 $ 12.59 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 10.66 $ 10.35 $ 10.22 $ 9.88 $ 9.67 (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END Loans $ 4,925,300 $ 4,924,671 $ 4,460,447 $ 4,332,238 $ 4,281,302 Allowance for loan losses 38,662 37,979 37,688 37,293 36,604 Investment securities 863,474 850,729 821,486 801,315 798,096 Total assets 6,407,195 6,365,063 5,806,093 5,627,057 5,534,488 Total deposits 5,082,598 5,064,584 4,620,670 4,642,443 4,400,019 Short-term borrowings 258,703 261,266 233,905 47,398 197,870 Other borrowings 294,022 293,976 286,145 289,635 301,339 Stockholders' equity 698,463 681,343 623,739 607,555 597,864 LOANS Commercial, real estate $ 3,737,447 $ 3,769,545 $ 3,377,324 $ 3,281,946 $ 3,222,461 Commercial, industrial and other 407,776 389,230 336,735 334,241 339,974 Equipment financing 99,351 90,791 87,925 82,881 82,006 Residential mortgages 336,810 335,290 329,854 315,135 321,717 Consumer and home equity 343,916 339,815 328,609 318,035 315,144 Total loans $ 4,925,300 $ 4,924,671 $ 4,460,447 $ 4,332,238 $ 4,281,302 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 1,089,474 $ 1,071,890 $ 950,218 $ 996,296 $ 967,911 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,007,784 3,046,322 2,913,414 2,855,318 2,625,325 Time deposits 985,340 946,372 757,038 790,829 806,783 Total deposits $ 5,082,598 $ 5,064,584 $ 4,620,670 $ 4,642,443 $ 4,400,019 Total loans to total deposits ratio 96.9 % 97.2 % 96.5 % 93.3 % 97.3 % SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 4,917,109 $ 4,871,534 $ 4,393,382 $ 4,296,244 $ 4,247,443 Investment securities 854,608 858,046 823,193 811,217 811,361 Interest-earning assets 5,836,333 5,772,853 5,346,934 5,221,612 5,094,048 Total assets 6,256,523 6,183,224 5,694,827 5,570,286 5,437,540 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,083,745 1,056,060 1,003,508 999,217 969,965 Savings deposits 502,340 513,270 483,606 491,095 496,630 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,562,365 2,554,865 2,446,325 2,319,863 2,195,553 Time deposits 961,212 890,070 769,129 789,691 792,270 Total deposits 5,109,662 5,014,265 4,702,568 4,599,866 4,454,418 Short-term borrowings 110,941 128,972 50,196 36,702 73,305 Other borrowings 283,177 306,529 288,126 291,477 283,206 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,420,035 4,393,706 4,037,382 3,928,828 3,840,964 Stockholders' equity 689,324 673,205 613,583 603,059 593,388





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) ASSETS Loans 4.82 % 4.80 % 4.58 % 4.54 % 4.50 % Taxable investment securities and other 2.55 % 2.49 % 2.44 % 2.26 % 2.21 % Tax-exempt securities 2.74 % 2.74 % 2.74 % 2.71 % 2.66 % Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 2.15 % 2.35 % 2.19 % 1.87 % 1.65 % Total interest-earning assets 4.46 % 4.44 % 4.20 % 4.14 % 4.12 % LIABILITIES Savings accounts 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Interest-bearing transaction accounts 1.25 % 1.18 % 1.04 % 0.89 % 0.69 % Time deposits 1.96 % 1.79 % 1.79 % 1.61 % 1.34 % Borrowings 2.90 % 2.82 % 2.65 % 2.66 % 2.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.42 % 1.34 % 1.21 % 1.08 % 0.91 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 3.04 % 3.10 % 2.99 % 3.06 % 3.21 % Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.39 % 3.42 % 3.29 % 3.32 % 3.43 % Annualized cost of deposits 1.00 % 0.93 % 0.84 % 0.73 % 0.59 % ASSET QUALITY DATA ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 37,979 $ 37,688 $ 37,293 $ 36,604 $ 35,644 Provision for loan losses — 508 591 1,046 1,492 Charge-offs (413 ) (516 ) (381 ) (753 ) (963 ) Recoveries 1,096 299 185 396 431 Balance at end of period $ 38,662 $ 37,979 $ 37,688 $ 37,293 $ 36,604 NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) Commercial, real estate $ (85 ) $ 67 $ 132 $ (115 ) $ 181 Commercial, industrial and other (909 ) 50 (44 ) (26 ) 213 Equipment financing 293 85 28 366 69 Residential mortgages (2 ) 41 (2 ) 36 (3 ) Consumer and home equity 20 (26 ) 82 96 72 Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (683 ) $ 217 $ 196 $ 357 $ 532 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Commercial, real estate $ 10,205 $ 9,817 $ 7,192 $ 5,737 $ 7,353 Commercial, industrial and other 662 2,202 1,019 1,189 1,171 Equipment financing 136 383 501 441 834 Residential mortgages 1,548 1,740 1,986 2,347 2,992 Consumer and home equity 1,873 1,581 1,432 1,410 1,917 Total non-accrual loans 14,424 15,723 12,130 11,124 14,267 Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession 532 715 830 2,754 2,184 Total non-performing assets $ 14,956 $ 16,438 $ 12,960 $ 13,878 $ 16,451 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ — $ 78 $ — $ 16 $ — Loans restructured and still accruing $ 5,139 $ 6,352 $ 9,293 $ 9,030 $ 7,926 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.84 % 0.86 % 0.85 % Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.29 % 0.32 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.33 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.30 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.06 )% 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.05 %





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) At or for the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 698,463 $ 681,343 $ 623,739 $ 607,555 $ 597,864 Less: Goodwill 155,830 154,153 136,433 136,433 136,433 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 4,891 5,192 1,768 1,910 2,052 Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 537,742 $ 521,998 $ 485,538 $ 469,212 $ 459,379 Shares outstanding at end of period 50,441 50,436 47,486 47,485 47,484 Book value per share - GAAP $ 13.85 $ 13.51 $ 13.14 $ 12.79 $ 12.59 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 10.66 $ 10.35 $ 10.22 $ 9.88 $ 9.67 CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 537,742 $ 521,998 $ 485,538 $ 469,212 $ 459,379 Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 6,407,195 $ 6,365,063 $ 5,806,093 $ 5,627,057 $ 5,534,488 Less: Goodwill 155,830 154,153 136,433 136,433 136,433 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 4,891 5,192 1,768 1,910 2,052 Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 6,246,474 $ 6,205,718 $ 5,667,892 $ 5,488,714 $ 5,396,003 Common equity to assets - GAAP 10.90 % 10.70 % 10.74 % 10.80 % 10.80 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.61 % 8.41 % 8.57 % 8.55 % 8.51 % CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Net income - GAAP $ 17,457 $ 15,626 $ 15,550 $ 16,758 $ 15,838 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 689,324 $ 673,205 $ 613,583 $ 603,059 $ 593,388 Less: Average goodwill 154,171 153,562 136,433 136,433 136,433 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 5,058 5,254 1,844 1,982 2,134 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 530,095 $ 514,389 $ 475,306 $ 464,644 $ 454,821 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.16 % 9.41 % 10.05 % 11.02 % 10.71 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.21 % 12.32 % 12.98 % 14.31 % 13.97 % CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO Total noninterest expense $ 31,686 $ 33,984 $ 28,663 $ 27,793 $ 27,574 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (301 ) (304 ) (142 ) (142 ) (153 ) Merger related expenses (318 ) (2,860 ) (464 ) — — Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 31,067 $ 30,820 $ 28,057 $ 27,651 $ 27,421 Net interest income $ 49,198 $ 48,606 $ 44,206 $ 43,624 $ 43,493 Total noninterest income 6,389 5,723 5,628 5,639 5,709 Total revenue 55,587 54,329 49,834 49,263 49,202 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 105 108 109 113 114 Total revenue, as adjusted $ 55,692 $ 54,437 $ 49,943 $ 49,376 $ 49,316 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 55.78 % 56.62 % 56.18 % 56.00 % 55.60 %





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE

COMMON EQUITY Net income - GAAP $ 33,083 $ 31,093 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 681,309 $ 588,571 Less: Average goodwill $ 153,868 $ 136,433 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets $ 5,155 $ 2,217 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 522,286 $ 449,921 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 9.79 % 10.65 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 12.77 % 13.94 % CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO Total noninterest expense $ 65,670 $ 54,711 Amortization of core deposit intangibles $ (605 ) $ (310 ) Merger related expenses $ (3,178 ) $ — Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 61,887 $ 54,401 Net interest income $ 97,804 $ 85,729 Noninterest income $ 12,112 $ 11,043 Total revenue $ 109,916 $ 96,772 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities $ 213 $ 232 Total revenue, as adjusted $ 110,129 $ 97,004 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 56.20 % 56.08 %





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Net Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income - GAAP $ 17,457 $ 15,838 $ 33,083 $ 31,093 NON-ROUTINE TRANSACTIONS, NET OF TAX Tax deductible merger related expenses 222 — 1,878 — Non-tax deductible merger related expenses — — 491 — Net effect of non-routine transactions 222 — 2,369 — Net income available to common shareholders excluding non-routine transactions $ 17,679 $ 15,838 $ 35,452 $ 31,093 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities (147 ) (146 ) (287 ) (287 ) Net Income, excluding non-routine transactions $ 17,532 $ 15,692 $ 35,165 $ 30,806 Weighted average shares - Basic 50,509 47,600 50,393 $ 47,552 Weighted average shares - Diluted 50,649 47,770 50,544 $ 47,753 Basic earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 Basic earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.70 $ 0.65 Diluted earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions (Core EPS) $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.70 $ 0.65 Return on average assets - GAAP 1.12 % 1.17 % 1.07 % 1.16 % Return on average assets, adjusted for non-routine transactions 1.13 % 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.16 % Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.16 % 10.71 % 9.79 % 10.65 % Return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted for non-routine transactions 10.29 % 10.71 % 10.49 % 10.65 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.21 % 13.97 % 12.77 % 13.94 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP, adjusted for non-routine transactions 13.38 % 13.97 % 13.69 % 13.94 %







