CBTX, Inc. Announces $40 Million Share Repurchase Program

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas N.A., today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $40 million of the Company’s common stock through September 30, 2020.



Repurchases under the program may be made from time to time at the Company’s discretion in open market transactions, through block trades, in privately negotiated transactions, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted by the Company’s management in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions, and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire a specific dollar amount or number of shares and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.4 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Investor Relations: James L. Sturgeon 281.325.5013 investors@CBoTX.com Media Contact: Ashley Warren 713.210.7622 awarren@CBoTX.com



