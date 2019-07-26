Norwood Financial Corp Announces Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- HONESDALE, Pa. , July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $3,522,000, which represents an increase from the $3,513,000 earned in the similar period of 2018. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.56 in both the 2019 and 2018 periods. Annualized return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 1.16% with an annualized return on average equity of 10.93%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $6,712,000, which is $70,000 higher than the same six-month period of last year due primarily to improved net interest income. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, each totaled $1.06.



Total assets as of June 30, 2019 were $1.223 billion with loans receivable of $887.7 million, deposits of $981.2 million and stockholders’ equity of $131.5 million. Loans receivable increased $83.9 million since June 30, 2018 while total deposits increased $30.3 million.



Non-performing assets, which include non-performing loans and foreclosed assets, totaled $3.0 million and represented 0.25% of total assets as of June 30, 2019 compared to $2.7 million, or 0.23% of total assets, as of June 30, 2018. The increase was due primarily to a $291,000 increase in foreclosed real estate owned. The allowance for loan losses totaled $8,228,000 as of June 30, 2019 and represented 0.93% of total loans outstanding, compared to $8,326,000 and 1.04%, respectively, on June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, the reserve for loan losses was 607% of nonperforming loans compared to 655% on June 30, 2018.



For the three months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $9,878,000, an increase of $394,000 compared to the similar period in 2018. An $88.1 million increase in average loans outstanding contributed to the increased income. Net interest margin (fte) for the 2019 period was 3.49%, compared to 3.54% in 2018 period. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 27 basis points to 4.27% compared to the prior year while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 42 basis points to 1.02%. Net interest income (fte) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $19,413,000, which was $846,000 higher than the similar period in 2018 due to the higher volume of earning assets. The net interest margin (fte) was 3.46% in the 2019 period and 3.50% during the first six months of 2018. The decrease in the net interest margin (fte) reflects the increase in the rate paid on time deposits due to the renewal of maturing certificates of deposit at market rates.



Other income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $1,641,000 compared to $1,774,000 for the similar period in 2018. The decrease can be attributed to a lower level of service charges and fees and a reduction in earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance policies. Net gains from the sale of loans and securities increased $73,000. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, other income totaled $3,201,000 compared to $3,468,000 in the 2018 period. Net gains from the sale of loans and securities decreased $26,000, while earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance policies decreased $144,000.



Other expenses totaled $6,785,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $432,000, or 6.8%, compared to the $6,353,000 reported in the similar period of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits rose $193,000 over the same period of last year while all other expenses increased $239,000, net. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, other expenses totaled $13,433,000 compared to $12,600,000 for the similar period in 2018. The increase includes a $380,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, while all other expenses increased $453,000, or 7.9%, net.



Mr. Critelli commented, “Our earnings for the first half of 2019 have increased over the first six months of last year. Our annualized loan growth exceeded 8.0%, operating expenses remain well controlled and our capital base remains above regulatory “well capitalized” targets. The Bank also expanded its market area into Luzerne County, Pennsylvania with the recent opening of our Hanover Township Office. We continue to search out opportunities available to us and we look forward to serving our growing base of stockholders and customers.”



Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and twelve offices in the Southern Tier of New York. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the symbol, “NWFL”.



Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.



The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net Interest Income $ 9,612 $ 9,215 $ 18,882 $ 18,022 Taxable equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate 266 269 531 545 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 9,878 $ 9,484 $ 19,413 $ 18,567 This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average equity $ 129,215 $ 115,042 $ 126,993 $ 115,180 Average goodwill and other intangibles (11,621 ) (11,738 )

(11,635 ) (11,755 ) Average tangible equity



$ 117,594 $ 103,384 $ 115,358 $ 103,425

Contact:

William S. Lance

Executive Vice President &

Chief Financial Officer

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

570-253-8505

www.waynebank.com

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) June 30 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 14,207 $ 15,193 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 4,265 914 Cash and cash equivalents 18,472 16,107 Securities available for sale 238,083 259,442 Loans receivable 887,673 803,773 Less: Allowance for loan losses 8,228 8,326 Net loans receivable 879,445 795,447 Regulatory stock, at cost 3,155 2,313 Bank premises and equipment, net 13,880 13,894 Bank owned life insurance 38,340 37,485 Foreclosed real estate owned 1,677 1,386 Accrued interest receivable 3,979 3,672 Goodwill 11,331 11,331 Other intangible assets 280 394 Other assets 13,886 9,122 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,222,528 $ 1,150,593 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 221,764 $ 216,472 Interest-bearing 759,460 734,417 Total deposits 981,224 950,889 Short-term borrowings 48,094 43,325 Other borrowings 44,024 30,283 Accrued interest payable 3,008 1,461 Other liabilities 14,695 9,102 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,091,045 1,035,060 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Prefered Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares - - Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 2019: 20,000,000 shares, 2018: 10,000,000 shares 630 627 issued: 2019: 6,304,413 shares, 2018: 6,266,388shares Surplus 48,741 47,815 Retained earnings 82,127 74,315 Treasury stock, at cost: 2019: 13,807 shares, 2018: 5,729 shares (455 ) (188 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 440 (7,036 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 131,483 115,533 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,222,528 $ 1,150,593 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 10,328 $ 8,857 $ 20,298 $ 17,344 Securities 1,435 1,536 2,876 3,060 Other 51 43 66 61 Total Interest income 11,814 10,436 23,240 20,465 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,839 1,052 3,568 2,082 Short-term borrowings 85 38 209 90 Other borrowings 278 131 581 271 Total Interest expense 2,202 1,221 4,358 2,443 NET INTEREST INCOME 9,612 9,215 18,882 18,022 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 300 425 750 975 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 9,312 8,790 18,132 17,047 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,052 1,101 2,083 2,082 Income from fiduciary activities 145 175 287 311 Net realized gains on sales of securities 64 58 64 200 Gains on sales of loans, net 67 - 110 - Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 207 279 408 552 Other 106 161 249 323 Total other income 1,641 1,774 3,201 3,468 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 3,599 3,406 7,248 6,868 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 940 857 1,864 1,749 Data processing and related operations 472 340 920 658 Taxes, other than income 179 153 340 327 Professional fees 226 229 476 459 FDIC Insurance assessment 84 86 155 178 Foreclosed real estate (10 ) 114 13 95 Amortization of intangibles 27 33 56 68 Other 1,268 1,135 2,361 2,198 Total other expenses 6,785 6,353 13,433 12,600 INCOME BEFORE TAX 4,168 4,211 7,900 7,915 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 646 698 1,188 1,273 NET INCOME $ 3,522 $ 3,513 $ 6,712 $ 6,642 Basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.57 $ 1.07 $ 1.07 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.56 $ 1.06 $ 1.06 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30 2019 2018 Net interest income $ 9,612 $ 9,215 Net income 3,522 3,513 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.24 % 3.40 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.49 % 3.54 % Return on average assets 1.16 % 1.23 % Return on average equity 10.93 % 12.25 % Return on average tangible equity 12.01 % 13.64 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.56 For the Six Months Ended June 30 Net interest income $ 18,882 $ 18,022 Net income 6,712 6,642 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.22 % 3.35 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.46 % 3.50 % Return on average assets 1.12 % 1.18 % Return on average equity 10.66 % 11.63 % Return on average tangible equity 11.73 % 12.95 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 1.07 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 1.06 As of June 30 Total assets $ 1,222,528 $ 1,150,593 Total loans receivable 887,673 803,773 Allowance for loan losses 8,228 8,326 Total deposits 981,224 950,889 Stockholders' equity 131,483 115,533 Trust assets under management 163,103 158,117 Book value per share $ 20.90 $ 18.35 Tangible book value per share $ 19.06 $ 16.47 Equity to total assets 10.76 % 10.04 % Allowance to total loans receivable 0.93 % 1.04 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.15 % 0.16 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.25 % 0.23 % NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 14,207 $ 13,583 $ 18,039 $ 17,073 $ 15,193 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 4,265 6,291 309 295 914 Cash and cash equivalents 18,472 19,874 18,348 17,368 16,107 Securities available for sale 238,083 240,621 243,277 247,517 259,442 Loans receivable 887,673 864,198 850,182 819,197 803,773 Less: Allowance for loan losses 8,228 8,349 8,452 8,280 8,326 Net loans receivable 879,445 855,849 841,730 810,917 795,447 Regulatory stock, at cost 3,155 3,132 3,926 3,261 2,313 Bank owned life insurance 38,340 38,134 37,932 37,718 37,485 Bank premises and equipment, net 13,880 14,165 13,846 13,797 13,894 Foreclosed real estate owned 1,677 1,792 1,115 1,209 1,386 Goodwill and other intangibles 11,611 11,638 11,667 11,695 11,725 Other assets 17,865 18,390 12,718 13,266 12,794 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,222,528 $ 1,203,595 $ 1,184,559 $ 1,156,748 $ 1,150,593 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 221,764 $ 206,806 $ 201,457 $ 218,979 $ 216,472 Interest-bearing deposits 759,460 767,609 745,323 720,735 734,417 Total deposits 981,224 974,415 946,780 939,714 950,889 Borrowings 92,118 85,779 105,330 89,469 73,608 Other liabilities 17,703 16,629 10,164 10,885 10,563 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,091,045 1,076,823 1,062,274 1,040,068 1,035,060 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 131,483 126,772 122,285 116,680 115,533 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,222,528 $ 1,203,595 $ 1,184,559 $ 1,156,748 $ 1,150,593 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Three months ended 2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 10,328 $ 9,970 $ 9,759 $ 9,301 $ 8,857 Securities 1,435 1,441 1,476 1,483 1,536 Other 51 15 10 2 43 Total interest income 11,814 11,426 11,245 10,786 10,436 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,839 1,729 1,446 1,116 1,052 Borrowings 363 426 370 282 169 Total interest expense 2,202 2,155 1,816 1,398 1,221 NET INTEREST INCOME 9,612 9,271 9,429 9,388 9,215 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 300 450 375 375 425 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 9,312 8,821 9,054 9,013 8,790 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,052 1,031 1,085 1,129 1,101 Income from fiduciary activities 145 142 126 151 175 Net realized gains on sales of securities 64 - - 13 58 Gains on sales of loans, net 67 42 - 15 - Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 207 202 277 297 279 Other 106 143 112 392 161 Total other income 1,641 1,560 1,600 1,997 1,774 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 3,599 3,649 3,575 3,577 3,406 Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 940 924 1,036 910 857 Foreclosed real estate (10 ) 23 104 (26 ) 114 FDIC insurance assessment 84 71 83 87 86 Other 2,172 1,981 2,005 2,024 1,890 Total other expenses 6,785 6,648 6,803 6,572 6,353 INCOME BEFORE TAX 4,168 3,733 3,851 4,438 4,211 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 646 543 552 728 698 NET INCOME $ 3,522 $ 3,190 $ 3,299 $ 3,710 $ 3,513 Basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.53 $ 0.59 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.53 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 Book Value per share $ 20.90 $ 20.16 $ 19.43 $ 18.49 $ 18.35 Tangible Book Value per share 19.06 18.31 17.58 16.62 16.47 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.16 % 1.09 % 1.12 % 1.28 % 1.23 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.93 % 10.37 % 11.02 % 12.55 % 12.25 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 12.01 % 11.44 % 12.23 % 13.94 % 13.64 % Net interest spread (fte) 3.24 % 3.20 % 3.33 % 3.40 % 3.40 % Net interest margin (fte) 3.49 % 3.43 % 3.54 % 3.57 % 3.54 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.93 % 0.97 % 0.99 % 1.01 % 1.04 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.19 % 0.26 % 0.10 % 0.21 % 0.10 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.16 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.23 % total NAL (net of specific credit mark) 1,354,667 1,097,440 1,140,442 1,114,599 1,270,967 past due 90+ - - - - - total non performing loans 1,354,667 1,097,440 1,140,442 1,114,599 1,270,967 OREO 1,677,000 1,791,675 1,115,494 1,208,943 1,386,315 total Non performing assets 3,031,667 2,889,115 2,255,936 2,323,542 2,657,282 total loans 887,672,717 864,197,793 850,181,654 819,196,863 803,772,975 total assets 1,222,529,298 1,203,594,916 1,184,559,213 1,156,748,475 1,150,592,577 net charge off's, this quarter 420,911 553,355 203,024 420,863 197,931 average loans, this quarter 876,117,767 857,437,767 834,360,524 813,091,861 788,025,551 Loan loss reserve 8,228,078 8,348,989 8,452,344 8,280,368 8,326,231 . .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.