WisdomTree Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today reported net income of $2.5 million or $0.01 diluted EPS in the second quarter. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure1) was $7.8 million1 or $0.05 diluted EPS1. This compares to net income of $16.7 million or $0.10 diluted EPS (as adjusted, $14.3 million1 or $0.09 diluted EPS1) in the second quarter of last year and net income of $8.8 million or $0.05 diluted EPS (as adjusted, $7.7 million1 or $0.05 diluted EPS1) in the first quarter of 2019.

WisdomTree CEO and President Jonathan Steinberg said, “We experienced our third consecutive quarter of net inflows, led by the strength of our European gold franchise, a category with significant demand in the current macro environment. Overall, we are seeing an improvement on our absolute and relative growth trends; this is a direct result of the investments we’ve made to expand and diversify our product line-up, and transform our distribution reach and approach, including an award-winning solutions program.”

Steinberg continued, “There are undeniable signs our distribution strategy is working. Over the past 12 months, we achieved 20% organic growth from clients using our solutions program or on platforms where we have commission-free agreements in place; this is multiples faster than non-solutions or non-platform clients.”

“We have worked tirelessly over the past few years to remain at the forefront of product innovation, diversify our business to reduce volatility, and to transform our distribution models. We are beginning to realize the benefits of our efforts and the investments we have made into the business,” Steinberg concluded.

Three Months Ended

Change From June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 Mar. 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 Consolidated Operating Highlights ($, in billions): AUM $ 60.4 $ 59.1 $ 60.0 2.2 % 0.7 % Net inflows/(outflows) $ 0.3 $ 0.6 $ (1.2 ) (39.6 %) n/a Average AUM $ 58.6 $ 57.7 $ 61.3 1.5 % (4.5 %) Average advisory fee 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.48 % -0.01 -0.03 Consolidated Financial Highlights ($, in millions, except per share amounts): Operating revenues $ 66.3 $ 65.5 $ 74.8 1.2 % (11.3 %) Net income $ 2.5 $ 8.8 $ 16.7 (71.9 %) (85.2 %) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) Operating income margin 18.0 % 16.3 % 19.4 % 1.7 -1.4 Non-GAAP 1: Net income, as adjusted $ 7.8 $ 7.7 $ 14.3 0.1 % (45.4 %) Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.00 $ (0.04 ) Operating income margin, as adjusted 20.2 % 19.9 % 30.0 % 0.3 -9.8

Recent Business Developments

Company News

In May 2019, LPL Financial LLC announced plans to reduce transaction charges from $9.00 to $4.95 for WisdomTree ETFs on the firm’s Strategic Asset Management (SAM) and Strategic Wealth Management (SWM) platforms.

In June 2019, Pershing announced that it expanded its FundVest® ETF no-transaction-fee platform adding 43 additional WisdomTree ETFs.

Product News

In May 2019, we launched the Modern Tech Platform Fund (PLAT) on the NYSE Arca, offering access to companies generating substantial revenue from platform business models.

In May 2019, we announced our partnership with Swissquote, Switzerland’s largest execution-only broker, and now offer ten equity ETFs with 28 asset classes on the Swissquote platform; and we announced our partnership with Moneymate, a financial data provider for financial advisors and institutions in Italy. The platform now hosts data on four WisdomTree model portfolios.

In June 2019, we announced the addition of 8 WisdomTree ETFs to the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center commission-free menu.

In July 2019, we marked the 3-year anniversary of the launch of our first suite of ETFs in Canada.

Assets Under Management and Net Flows

Assets under management (“AUM”) were $60.4 billion at June 30, 2019, up 11.6% on a year to date basis and up slightly from June 30, 2018.

Net inflows were $0.3 billion for the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to strong flows into our commodity, emerging markets and fixed income products. Our two largest currency hedged products (HEDJ/DXJ) had outflows of $0.6 billion in the second quarter. On a year to date basis, net inflows were $0.9 billion, or $2.7 billion excluding outflows from HEDJ/DXJ.

Second Quarter and Year to Date Financial Discussion

Our operating results for the prior year periods reported in this press release are not directly comparable to the current year periods due to our acquisition of ETFS, which was completed on April 11, 2018. We refer to the acquisition throughout this press release as the ETFS Acquisition.

Operating Revenues

Advisory Fees

Advisory fees of $65.6 million decreased 11.0% from the second quarter of 2018 due to lower average AUM of our U.S. Business segment, partly offset by higher average AUM of our International Business segment as well as the recognition of a full quarter of revenues associated with the ETFS acquired business. Advisory fees increased 1.2% from the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher average AUM of our U.S. Business segment and one additional revenue day in the current quarter, partly offset by lower average global advisory fees due to a shift in product mix.

Our average global advisory fee was 0.45%, 0.46% and 0.48% during the second quarter of 2019, first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. The change as compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due to a change in product mix globally. The change as compared to the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a change in product mix in our U.S. Business segment.

Other Income

Other income of $0.7 million decreased 33.2% from the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to lower creation/redemption fees of our International Business segment. Other income was essentially unchanged from the first quarter of 2019.

Margins

Gross margin for our U.S. Business segment was 80.3%1 in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 83.4%1 in the second quarter of 2018 and 80.4%1 in the first quarter of 2019. The decline as compared to the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to lower revenue capture and lower average AUM. Gross margin for our International Business segment was 69.5%1 in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 73.2%1 in the second quarter of 2018 and 70.1%1 in the first quarter of 2019. These declines were primarily due to lower revenue capture when compared to the second quarter of 2018, as well as higher product operational expenses and costs associated with preparing our products for Brexit.

Operating income margin on a consolidated basis was 18.0% in the second quarter of 2019 (as adjusted 20.2%1) as compared to 19.4% in the second quarter of 2018 (as adjusted 30.0%1) and 16.3% in the first quarter of 2019 (as adjusted 19.9%1).

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $54.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, down 9.7% from the second quarter of 2018. Excluding acquisition-related costs, operating expenses increased 3.9%. Operating expenses decreased slightly from the first quarter of 2019.

Compensation and benefits expense increased 10.4% from the second quarter of 2018 to $21.3 million due to severance expense of $1.5 million and higher incentive compensation. These expenses were essentially unchanged from the first quarter of 2019 as lower payroll taxes and lower severance expense in the current quarter were partly offset by higher accrued incentive compensation. Payroll taxes in the first quarter of 2019 are seasonally higher due to bonus payments made during the period. Headcount of our U.S. Business segment was 143, 141 and 155 and our International Business segment was 71, 75 and 76 at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.





Fund management and administration expense increased 6.5% from the second quarter of 2018 to $15.6 million due to the recognition of a full quarter of expense associated with the ETFS acquired business, partly offset by lower average AUM of our U.S. Business segment. These expenses increased 2.7% from the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher product operational expenses and costs associated with preparing our products for Brexit recognized by our International Business segment and higher average AUM of our U.S. Business segment. We had 79 U.S. listed ETFs and 457 International listed ETPs at the end of the quarter.





Marketing and advertising expense decreased 23.0% from the second quarter of 2018 to $2.9 million due to lower global spending. These expenses increased 8.6% from the first quarter of 2019 due to higher spending of our U.S. Business segment.





Sales and business development expense decreased 7.4% and 5.7% from the second quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively, to $4.2 million primarily due to lower spending on sales related activities of our U.S. Business segment.





Contractual gold payments expense increased 14.5% and 0.4% from the second quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively, to $3.1 million. This expense was associated with the payment of 2,375 ounces of gold (2,085 ounces for the period April 11 through June 30, 2018) and was calculated using an average daily spot price of $1,310, $1,302 and $1,304 per ounce, during the second quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively.





Professional and consulting fees decreased 16.9% and 12.6% from the second quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively, to $1.3 million due to lower spending on corporate consulting-related expenses.





Occupancy, communications and equipment expense decreased 1.7% and 4.3% from the second quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019 to $1.5 million. The decrease from the second quarter of 2018 was due to the closure of our office in Japan partly offset by additional office space associated with the ETFS Acquisition. The decrease from the first quarter of 2019 was due to the Japan office closure.





Depreciation expense decreased 21.7% from the second quarter of 2018 to $0.3 million primarily due to the closure of our office in Japan. This expense was essentially unchanged from the first quarter of 2019.





Third-party distribution fees increased 15.2% from the second quarter of 2018 to $1.9 million primarily due to higher fees paid for platform relationships partly offset by lower fees paid to our third-party marketing agent in Latin America. These expenses decreased 20.0% from the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to the recognition of one-time fees for a platform relationship during that period.





Acquisition-related costs decreased 99.6% and 89.5% from the second quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively, to $0.03 million as the integration of ETFS is essentially complete. We expect to have additional acquisition-related expenses in the third quarter as we rationalize our product offering in Europe following the ETFS Acquisition.





Other expenses were essentially unchanged from the second quarter of 2018. These expenses increased 9.8% from the first quarter of 2019 to $2.3 million due to higher levels of administrative spending.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Interest expense increased 23.5% from the second quarter of 2018 to $2.9 million due to higher interest rates as well as the recognition of a full quarter of expense as borrowing under our term loan commenced on April 11, 2018. This expense was essentially unchanged from the first quarter of 2019.





We recognized a (loss)/gain on revaluation of deferred consideration of ($4.0) million, $9.9 million and $4.4 million during the second quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively. The loss arose in the current quarter due to an increase in the price of gold, partly offset by a flattening of the forward-looking gold curve when compared to the forward-looking gold curve on March 31, 2019, the date on which the deferred consideration was last measured. The magnitude of any gain or loss recognized is highly correlated to the magnitude of the change in the forward-looking price of gold.





Interest income increased 33.7% and 5.0% from the second quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively, to $0.8 million primarily due to higher paid-in-kind interest on notes receivable from AdvisorEngine Inc.





Other gains and losses, net were $0.3 million, ($0.5) million and ($4.6) million during the second quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively. Included in the first quarter of 2019 is a charge of $4.3 million arising from a release of a tax-related indemnification asset upon the expiration of the statute of limitations. The indemnification arose from tax exposures assumed in the ETFS Acquisition. An equal and offsetting benefit has been recognized in income tax expense. In addition, gains and losses generally arise from the sale of gold earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations, securities owned and other miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

Our effective income tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of 59.1% resulted in income tax expense of $3.6 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory tax rate of 21% primarily due to a valuation allowance on foreign net operating losses, non-deductible executive compensation, a non-deductible loss on revaluation of deferred consideration and state and local taxes, partly offset by a lower tax rate on foreign earnings.

Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 32.7%1.

Six Month Results

Total operating revenues decreased 1.4% to $131.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 due to lower average AUM of our U.S. Business segment, partly offset by higher revenues earned from the ETFS acquired business, the acquisition of which was completed on April 11, 2018. Total operating expenses increased 3.1% to $109.2 million due to higher expenses of the ETFS acquired business, which were recognized for the entire six months of 2019 and higher compensation expense. These items were partly offset by lower acquisition-related costs and lower non-compensation expenses of the U.S. Business segment.

Other income/(expenses) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes ($5.8) million of interest expense, a gain on revaluation of deferred consideration of $0.4 million, interest income of $1.6 million, impairment of ($0.6) million and other net losses of ($4.3) million. See quarterly discussion above for additional information regarding the other net losses.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, we had total assets of $923.9 million which consisted primarily of intangible assets and goodwill of $689.1 million, and cash and securities owned of $108.8 million. There were approximately 155.1 million shares of our common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2019.

Quarterly Dividend

Our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of our common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 21, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2019.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $61.2 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

_______________

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.”

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

% Change From

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 Mar. 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 %

Change

Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 65,627 $ 64,840 $ 73,778 1.2 % -11.0 % $ 130,467 $ 132,234 -1.3 % Other income 666 645 997 3.3 % -33.2 % 1,311 1,445 -9.3 % Total revenues 66,293 65,485 74,775 1.2 % -11.3 % 131,778 133,679 -1.4 % Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 21,300 21,301 19,301 0.0 % 10.4 % 42,601 38,133 11.7 % Fund management and administration 15,576 15,166 14,621 2.7 % 6.5 % 30,742 25,533 20.4 % Marketing and advertising 2,910 2,680 3,778 8.6 % -23.0 % 5,590 6,973 -19.8 % Sales and business development 4,171 4,422 4,503 -5.7 % -7.4 % 8,593 8,316 3.3 % Contractual gold payments 3,110 3,098 2,715 0.4 % 14.5 % 6,208 2,715 128.7 % Professional and consulting fees 1,296 1,482 1,560 -12.6 % -16.9 % 2,778 3,196 -13.1 % Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,548 1,618 1,574 -4.3 % -1.7 % 3,166 2,937 7.8 % Depreciation and amortization 264 269 337 -1.9 % -21.7 % 533 692 -23.0 % Third-party distribution fees 1,919 2,400 1,666 -20.0 % 15.2 % 4,319 3,391 27.4 % Acquisition-related costs 33 313 7,928 -89.5 % -99.6 % 346 9,990 -96.5 % Other 2,255 2,053 2,261 9.8 % -0.3 % 4,308 4,051 6.3 % Total expenses 54,382 54,802 60,244 -0.8 % -9.7 % 109,184 105,927 3.1 % Operating income 11,911 10,683 14,531 11.5 % -18.0 % 22,594 27,752 -18.6 % Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (2,910 ) (2,892 ) (2,356 ) 0.6 % 23.5 % (5,802 ) (2,356 ) 146.3 % (Loss)/gain on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments (4,037 ) 4,404 9,898 n/a n/a 367 9,898 -96.5 % Interest income 818 779 612 5.0 % 33.7 % 1,597 1,574 1.5 % Impairment — (572 ) — n/a n/a (572 ) — n/a Other gains and losses, net 284 (4,627 ) (501 ) n/a n/a (4,343 ) (762 ) 469.9 % Income before income taxes 6,066 7,775 22,184 -22.0 % -72.7 % 13,841 36,106 -61.7 % Income tax expense/(benefit) 3,587 (1,049 ) 5,460 n/a -34.3 % 2,538 9,958 -74.5 % Net income $ 2,479 $ 8,824 $ 16,724 -71.9 % -85.2 % $ 11,303 $ 26,148 -56.8 % Earnings per share – basic $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.17 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.17 Weighted average common shares – basic 151,818 151,625 149,056 151,722 142,230 Weighted average common shares – diluted 167,249 166,811 163,346 166,855 149,979





WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) The following tables set forth the pre-tax operating results for our U.S. Business and International Business segments. U.S. Business Segment Three Months Ended

% Change From

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 Mar. 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 %

Change

Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 43,070 $ 42,517 $ 52,931 1.3 % -18.6 % $ 85,587 $ 108,449 -21.1 % Other income 76 106 162 -28.3 % -53.1 % 182 309 -41.1 % Total revenues 43,146 42,623 53,093 1.2 % -18.7 % 85,769 108,758 -21.1 % Operating Expenses Compensation and benefits 16,696 16,779 14,526 -0.5 % 14.9 % 33,475 30,897 8.3 % Fund management and administration 8,505 8,340 8,802 2.0 % -3.4 % 16,845 17,775 -5.2 % Marketing and advertising 2,336 2,162 2,987 8.0 % -21.8 % 4,498 5,830 -22.8 % Sales and business development 2,867 3,359 3,446 -14.6 % -16.8 % 6,226 6,901 -9.8 % Professional and consulting fees 1,055 1,072 1,134 -1.6 % -7.0 % 2,127 2,459 -13.5 % Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,211 1,283 1,309 -5.6 % -7.5 % 2,494 2,534 -1.6 % Depreciation and amortization 242 246 314 -1.6 % -22.9 % 488 653 -25.3 % Third-party distribution fees 1,867 2,338 1,621 -20.1 % 15.2 % 4,205 3,270 28.6 % Acquisition-related costs — 11 6,773 n/a n/a 11 7,970 -99.9 % Other 1,628 1,586 1,726 2.6 % -5.7 % 3,214 3,379 -4.9 % Total expenses 36,407 37,176 42,638 -2.1 % -14.6 % 73,583 81,668 -9.9 % Operating income 6,739 5,447 10,455 23.7 % -35.5 % 12,186 27,090 -55.0 % Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (194 ) (192 ) (173 ) 1.0 % 12.1 % (386 ) (173 ) 123.1 % Interest income 818 779 612 5.0 % 33.7 % 1,597 1,574 1.5 % Impairment — (572 ) — n/a n/a (572 ) — n/a Other gains and losses, net (54 ) 145 (66 ) n/a -18.2 % 91 (292 ) n/a Income before income taxes $ 7,309 $ 5,607 $ 10,828 30.4 % -32.5 % $ 12,916 $ 28,199 -54.2 % Operating income margin 15.6 % 12.8 % 19.7 % 14.2 % 24.9 %





International Business Segment Three Months Ended

% Change From

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 Mar. 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 %

Change

Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 22,557 $ 22,323 $ 20,847 1.0 % 8.2 % $ 44,880 $ 23,785 88.7 % Other income 590 539 835 9.5 % -29.3 % 1,129 1,136 -0.6 % Total revenues 23,147 22,862 21,682 1.2 % 6.8 % 46,009 24,921 84.6 % Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 4,604 4,522 4,775 1.8 % -3.6 % 9,126 7,236 26.1 % Fund management and administration 7,071 6,826 5,819 3.6 % 21.5 % 13,897 7,758 79.1 % Marketing and advertising 574 518 791 10.8 % -27.4 % 1,092 1,143 -4.5 % Sales and business development 1,304 1,063 1,057 22.7 % 23.4 % 2,367 1,415 67.3 % Contractual gold payments 3,110 3,098 2,715 0.4 % 14.5 % 6,208 2,715 128.7 % Professional and consulting fees 241 410 426 -41.2 % -43.4 % 651 737 -11.7 % Occupancy, communications and equipment 337 335 265 0.6 % 27.2 % 672 403 66.7 % Depreciation and amortization 22 23 23 -4.3 % -4.3 % 45 39 15.4 % Third-party distribution fees 52 62 45 -16.1 % 15.6 % 114 121 -5.8 % Acquisition-related costs 33 302 1,155 -89.1 % -97.1 % 335 2,020 -83.4 % Other 627 467 535 34.3 % 17.2 % 1,094 672 62.8 % Total expenses 17,975 17,626 17,606 2.0 % 2.1 % 35,601 24,259 46.8 % Operating income 5,172 5,236 4,076 -1.2 % 26.9 % 10,408 662 1,472.2 % Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (2,716 ) (2,700 ) (2,183 ) 0.6 % 24.4 % (5,416 ) (2,183 ) 148.1 % (Loss)/gain on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments (4,037 ) 4,404 9,898 n/a n/a 367 9,898 -96.3 % Other gains and losses, net 338 (4,772 ) (435 ) n/a n/a (4,434 ) (470 ) 843.4 % (Loss)/income before income taxes $ (1,243 ) $ 2,168 $ 11,356 n/a n/a $ 925 $ 7,907 -88.3 % Operating income margin 22.3 % 22.9 % 18.8 % 22.6 % 2.7 %





WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,611 $ 77,784 Securities owned, at fair value 9,095 8,873 Accounts receivable 24,442 25,834 Income taxes receivable 1,235 1,181 Prepaid expenses 6,192 4,441 Other current assets 1,017 163 Total current assets 121,592 118,276 Fixed assets, net 8,604 9,122 Notes receivable 31,485 28,722 Securities held-to-maturity 20,136 20,180 Deferred tax assets, net 4,599 7,042 Investments, carried at cost 28,080 28,080 Right of use assets – operating leases 18,997 — Goodwill 85,856 85,856 Intangible assets 603,291 603,209 Other noncurrent assets 1,258 2,155 Total assets $ 923,898 $ 902,642 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Fund management and administration payable $ 23,753 $ 22,508 Compensation and benefits payable 14,619 18,453 Deferred consideration – gold payments 12,857 11,765 Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value 543 1,698 Operating lease liabilities 3,632 — Accounts payable and other liabilities 7,738 8,377 Total current liabilities 63,142 62,801 Long-term debt 195,762 194,592 Deferred consideration – gold payments 148,416 149,775 Operating lease liabilities 20,190 — Deferred rent payable — 4,570 Total liabilities 427,510 411,738 Preferred stock – Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 132,569 132,569 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01; 250,000 shares authorized: Issued and outstanding: 155,108 and 153,202 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,551 1,532 Additional paid-in capital 367,750 363,655 Accumulated other comprehensive income 725 467 Accumulated deficit (6,207 ) (7,319 ) Total stockholders’ equity 363,819 358,335 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 923,898 $ 902,642





WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 11,303 $ 26,148 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Advisory fees received in gold and other precious metals (22,872 ) (11,033 ) Contractual gold payments 6,208 2,715 Stock-based compensation 6,207 6,838 Deferred income taxes 2,443 (1,055 ) Amortization of right of use asset 1,590 — Amortization of credit facility issuance costs 1,430 637 Paid-in-kind interest income (1,223 ) (840 ) Impairment 572 — Depreciation and amortization 533 692 Gain on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments (367 ) (9,898 ) Other 5 834 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Securities owned, at fair value (222 ) (2,028 ) Accounts receivable 1,833 2,871 Income taxes receivable/payable (44 ) 8,109 Prepaid expenses (1,746 ) (1,669 ) Gold and other precious metals 16,318 8,930 Other assets (552 ) 975 Fund management and administration payable 1,231 (380 ) Compensation and benefits payable (3,938 ) (21,170 ) Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value (1,155 ) 1,077 Payable to ETFS Capital Limited — 222 Operating lease liabilities (1,760 ) — Accounts payable and other liabilities (435 ) (2,961 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 15,359 9,014 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets (15 ) (34 ) Funding of AdvisorEngine note receivable (1,540 ) (5,000 ) Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity 39 1,063 Proceeds from sales and maturities of debt securities available-for-sale — 64,498 Cash paid – ETFS Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (233,172 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,516 ) (172,645 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (10,191 ) (9,167 ) Shares repurchased (2,107 ) (1,006 ) Credit facility issuance costs — (8,690 ) Preferred stock issuance costs — (181 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt — 200,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 14 139 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (12,284 ) 181,095 Increase/(decrease) in cash flows due to changes in foreign exchange rate 268 (913 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,827 16,551 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 77,784 54,193 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 79,611 $ 70,744 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 4,403 $ 2,841 Cash paid for interest $ 4,559 $ 1,241





WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 GLOBAL ETPs (in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 59,112 $ 54,094 $ 44,962 Assets acquired — — 17,641 Inflows/(outflows) 337 561 (1,223 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 938 4,544 (1,402 ) Fund closures — (87 ) (9 ) End of period assets $ 60,387 $ 59,112 $ 59,969 Average assets during the period $ 58,569 $ 57,683 $ 61,301 Average ETF advisory fee during the period 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.48 % Revenue days 91 90 91 Number of ETFs – end of the period 536 534 526 U.S. LISTED ETFs (in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 39,366 $ 35,486 $ 42,886 Inflows/(outflows) (166 ) 147 (1,231 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 20 3,820 (306 ) Fund closures — (87 ) (9 ) End of period assets $ 39,220 $ 39,366 $ 41,340 Average assets during the period $ 38,945 $ 38,061 $ 43,464 Average ETF advisory fee during the period 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.49 % Number of ETFs – end of the period 79 77 81 INTERNATIONAL LISTED ETPs (in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 19,746 $ 18,608 $ 2,076 Assets acquired — — 17,641 Inflows/(outflows) 503 414 8 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 918 724 (1,096 ) End of period assets $ 21,167 $ 19,746 $ 18,629 Average assets during the period $ 19,624 $ 19,622 $ 17,837 Average ETP advisory fee during the period 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.47 % Number of ETPs – end of the period 457 457 445 PRODUCT CATEGORIES (in millions) Commodity & Currency Beginning of period assets $ 17,015 $ 16,251 $ 399 Assets acquired — — 16,778 Inflows/(outflows) 558 227 (77 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 905 537 (945 ) End of period assets $ 18,478 $ 17,015 $ 16,155 Average assets during the period $ 16,940 $ 17,033 $ 15,301 U.S. Equity Beginning of period assets $ 15,880 $ 13,334 $ 13,359 Inflows/(outflows) 103 632 114 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 38 1,914 828 End of period assets $ 16,021 $ 15,880 $ 14,301 Average assets during the period $ 15,807 $ 14,947 $ 14,021 International Developed Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 14,417 $ 14,532 $ 22,287 Inflows/(outflows) (729 ) (1,553 ) (1,466 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1 1,438 (604 ) End of period assets $ 13,689 $ 14,417 $ 20,217 Average assets during the period $ 13,960 $ 14,521 $ 22,319 Emerging Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 5,730 $ 5,278 $ 6,289 Inflows/(outflows) 367 (84 ) (119 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) (7 ) 536 (527 ) End of period assets $ 6,090 $ 5,730 $ 5,643 Average assets during the period $ 5,785 $ 5,502 $ 6,116 Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 4,023 $ 2,570 $ 1,083 Inflows/(outflows) 208 1,418 349 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 26 35 (32 ) End of period assets $ 4,257 $ 4,023 $ 1,400 Average assets during the period $ 4,119 $ 3,511 $ 1,219 Leveraged & Inverse Beginning of period assets $ 1,419 $ 1,282 $ 872 Assets acquired — — 863 Inflows/(outflows) (62 ) 67 (62 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) (19 ) 70 (142 ) End of period assets $ 1,338 $ 1,419 $ 1,531 Average assets during the period $ 1,384 $ 1,408 $ 1,593 Alternatives Beginning of period assets $ 628 $ 755 $ 492 Inflows/(outflows) (108 ) (141 ) 66 Market appreciation/(depreciation) (6 ) 14 20 End of period assets $ 514 $ 628 $ 578 Average assets during the period $ 574 $ 666 $ 564 Closed ETPs Beginning of period assets $ — $ 92 $ 181 Inflows/(outflows) — (5 ) (28 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) — — — Fund closures — (87 ) (9 ) End of period assets $ — $ — $ 144 Average assets during the period $ — $ 95 $ 168 Headcount – U.S. Business segment 143 141 155 Headcount – International Business segment 71 75 76 Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments Source: WisdomTree

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements



In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-GAAP financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-GAAP measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-GAAP measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to GAAP financial measurements and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measurements should be considered in the context with our GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measurements contained in this release include:

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. We disclose adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measurements in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following:



Unrealized gains or losses on the revaluation of deferred consideration: Deferred consideration is an obligation we assumed in connection with the ETFS Acquisition that is carried at fair value. This item represents the present value of an obligation to pay fixed ounces of gold into perpetuity and is measured using forward-looking gold prices. Changes in the forward-looking price of gold may have a material impact on the carrying value of the deferred consideration and our reported net income. We exclude this item when arriving at adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share as it is not core to our operating business. The item is not adjusted for income taxes as the obligation was assumed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of ours that is based in Jersey, a jurisdiction where we are subject to a zero percent tax rate.



Tax shortfalls and windfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards: GAAP requires the recognition of tax windfalls and shortfalls within income tax expense. These items arise upon the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards and the magnitude is directly correlated to the number of awards vesting/exercised as well as the difference between the price of our stock on the date the award was granted and the date the award vested or was exercised. We exclude these items when determining adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share as they introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.



Other items: Severance expense of $1.5 million and $2.0 million (or $1.2 million and $1.5 million after-tax) for the second quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2019, respectively, acquisition-related costs of $0.03 million, $0.3 million and $7.9 million (or $0.03 million, $0.3 million and $7.5 million after-tax) for the second quarter of 2019, first quarter of 2019, and second quarter of 2018, respectively, and impairment of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 are excluded when determining adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share.





Adjusted effective income tax rate. We disclose our adjusted effective income tax rate as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our effective income tax rate exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe reporting our adjusted effective income tax rate provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our income taxes. Our adjusted effective income tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes. During the first quarter of 2019, income tax expense and income before income taxes has been adjusted for the $4.3 million reduction in unrecognized tax benefits and offsetting reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset. In addition, see “adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share” above for information regarding the other items that are excluded.





Gross margin and gross margin percentage. We disclose our gross margin and gross margin percentage as non-GAAP financial measurements for our U.S. Business segment and International Business segment because we believe they provide investors with a consistent way to analyze the amount we retain after paying third-party service providers to operate our ETPs. These ratios also assist us in analyzing the profitability of our products. We define gross margin as total operating revenues less fund management and administration expenses. Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by total operating revenues.





Adjusted operating income margin. We disclose adjusted operating income margin as a non-GAAP financial measurement on a consolidated basis, as well as for our U.S. Business segment and International Business segment in order to report our operating income margin exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business.

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, Mar. 31, June 30, Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share: 2019 2019 2018 Net income, as reported $ 2,479 $ 8,824 $ 16,724 Add back/(deduct): Unrealized loss/(gain) on revaluation of deferred consideration 4,037 (4,404 ) (9,898 ) Add back: Severance expense, net of income taxes 1,194 1,521 — Add back: Tax shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards 76 971 3 Add back: Impairment, net of income taxes — 572 — Add back: Acquisition-related costs, net of income taxes 27 253 7,489 Adjusted net income $ 7,813 $ 7,737 $ 14,318 Weighted average common shares - diluted 167,249 166,811 163,346 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Three Months Ended June 30, Mar. 31, June 30, Adjusted Operating Income Margin: 2019 2019 2018 Operating revenues $ 66,293 $ 65,485 $ 74,775 Operating income $ 11,911 $ 10,683 $ 14,531 Add back: Severance expense, before income taxes 1,475 2,020 — Add back: Acquisition-related costs, before income taxes 33 313 7,928 Adjusted operating income $ 13,419 $ 13,016 $ 22,459 Adjusted operating income margin 20.2 % 19.9 % 30.0 %





Three Months Ended

June 30, Mar. 31, June 30, Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate: 2019 2019 2018 Income before income taxes $ 6,066 $ 7,775 $ 22,184 Add back/(deduct): Unrealized loss/(gain) on revaluation of deferred consideration 4,037 (4,404 ) (9,898 ) Add back: Loss recognized upon reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset — 4,310 — Add back: Severance expense, before income taxes 1,475 2,020 — Add back: Impairment, before income taxes — 572 — Add back: Acquisition-related costs, before income taxes 33 313 7,928 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 11,611 $ 10,586 $ 20,214 Income tax expense/(benefit) $ 3,587 $ (1,049 ) $ 5,460 Add back: Tax benefit arising from severance expense 281 499 — Deduct: Tax shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards (76 ) (971 ) — Add back: Tax benefit arising from acquisition-related costs 6 60 439 Add back: Tax benefit arising from reduction in unrecognized tax benefits — 4,310 — Add back: Tax benefit arising from impairment — — — Adjusted income tax expense $ 3,798 $ 2,849 $ 5,899 Adjusted effective income tax rate 32.7 % 26.9 % 29.2 %





U.S. Business Segment Three Months Ended

June 30, Mar. 31, June 30, Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage: 2019 2019 2018 Operating revenues $ 43,146 $ 42,623 $ 53,093 Less: Fund management and administration (8,505 ) (8,340 ) (8,802 ) Gross margin $ 34,641 $ 34,283 $ 44,291 Gross margin percentage 80.3 % 80.4 % 83.4 % Three Months Ended

June 30, Mar. 31, June 30, Adjusted Operating Income Margin: 2019 2019 2018 Operating revenues $ 43,146 $ 42,623 $ 53,093 Operating income $ 6,739 $ 5,447 $ 10,455 Add back: Severance expense, before income taxes 1,366 2,020 — Add back: Acquisition-related costs, before income taxes — 11 6,773 Adjusted operating income $ 8,105 $ 7,478 $ 17,228 Adjusted operating income margin 18.8 % 17.5 % 32.4 %





International Business Segment Three Months Ended

June 30, Mar. 31, June 30, Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage: 2019 2019 2018 Operating revenues $ 23,147 $ 22,862 $ 21,682 Less: Fund management and administration (7,071 ) (6,826 ) (5,819 ) Gross margin $ 16,076 $ 16,036 $ 15,863 Gross margin percentage 69.5 % 70.1 % 73.2 % Three Months Ended

June 30, Dec. 31, June 30, Adjusted Operating Income Margin: 2019 2018 2018 Operating revenues $ 23,147 $ 22,862 $ 21,682 Operating income $ 5,172 $ 5,236 $ 4,076 Add back: Severance expense, before income taxes 109 — — Add back: Acquisition-related costs, before income taxes 33 302 1,155 Adjusted operating income $ 5,314 $ 5,538 $ 5,231 Adjusted operating income margin 23.0 % 24.2 % 24.1 %



