Angola and Georgia want to deepen relations
With permanent residence in South Africa, Beka Dvali informed that at this moment advanced contacts are taking place with the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Relations, for the deepening of relations between peoples and governments of both countries.“Our two countries share certain singularities.
''Our two governments want to promote wealth, well-being of their populations and that is why Georgia wants to establish these partnerships, not only economic but also friendship, ”he said.
He stressed that relations with Angola could bear many fruits, since both countries are committed to economic diversification, always respecting the principle of international law, the sovereignty of both peoples and government and territorial integrity
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.