Angola and Georgia want to deepen relations

ANGOLA, July 26 - Speaking to the press, after meeting the acting speaker of the National Assembly, Emília Carlota Dias, the diplomat stressed that bilateral relations can only take place with parliamentary correspondences.

With permanent residence in South Africa, Beka Dvali informed that at this moment advanced contacts are taking place with the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Relations, for the deepening of relations between peoples and governments of both countries.“Our two countries share certain singularities.

''Our two governments want to promote wealth, well-being of their populations and that is why Georgia wants to establish these partnerships, not only economic but also friendship, ”he said.