Middle East Data Center Market Outlook 2019-2024: Key Players are Equinix, Global Data Center, Batelco, Gulf Data Hub, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Khazna
The Middle East Data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2018-2024.
The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Middle East and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.
The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Middle East data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.
The participation of government and individual agencies has accelerated the digitization trend in the Middle East. Increasing operational business requirements are prompting enterprises to migrate from server room operations to data center services such as managed services, colocation, and hybrid infrastructure services.
The increasing adoption of cloud computing services is leading to the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the region. The market is witnessing high up-take of colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.
Smart city initiatives in key Middle East countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are further emphasizing the importance of data in improving communication between cities, citizens, automobiles, electronics, and devices with the overall smart city infrastructure.
The increased government support for the digital economy in the Middle East, the growth in cloud adoption, and migration from on-premise infrastructure to colocation & managed services are expected to drive the data center investment in Middle East.
Equinix, Global Data Center, Batelco, Gulf Data Hub, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Khazna are the prominent investors/vendors in the Middle East Data center market.
Key Deliverables
- An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators
- Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the region
- A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Middle Eastdata center marketduring the forecast period
- Classification of the Middle East data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Middle Eastdata center market
- Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors
- A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market
Key Highlights
- The growth in artificial intelligence and IoT will create the demand for edge computing and edge data centers in the country.
- GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have more than 60% smartphone penetration rate and over 70% social media adoption.
- The lithium-ion adoption more depends on large facility operators than medium and small facility providers in the region.
- The Middle East data center market is likely to witness the adoption of low-voltage power distribution applications across data halls in the market.
- The market is dominated by greenfield construction development, it will also witness an increase in modular data center construction. Dubai and Qatar are likely to witness an increase in modular data center investments.
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Snapshot
2. List of Data Center Investment in the Middle East
3. Investment Opportunities in the Middle East
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Market Share by Infrastructure 2018
4. Investment by Area
- Market Overview
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
5. Investment by Power Capacity
- Market Overview
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
6. Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Trends
7. Middle East Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
8. Middle East Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
9. Middle East Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
10. Middle East Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- Market Overview
- CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
11. Middle East Data Center Market by General Construction
- Market Overview
- Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
12. Middle East Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Market Overview
- Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
13. Middle East Data Center Market by Geography
- GCC Countries
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Countries
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
14. Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Investors
15. Appendix
- Market Definitions
- Report Assumptions
- Market Derivation
- Datacenter Site Selection Criteria
- Quantitative Summary
- Overall Market
- Market by Infrastructure
- Market by Tier Standards
Companies Mentioned
- Atos
- Arista
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell
- HPE
- Huawei
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- ALEC Engineering
- Atkins
- Deerns
- Edarat Group
- Enmar Engineering
- Harinsa Qatar
- Huawei
- ICS Nett
- ISG
- KAR Group (Khalid Abdulrahim Group)
- Laing O'rourke
- Mclaren Construction Group
- Nova Corp
- Qatar Site & Power (QSP)
- RED Engineering
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Euro Diesel
- Hitec Power Protection
- Legrand
- MTU On Site Energy
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Shenzhen Envicool Technology
- Stulz
- Vertiv
- Akbank
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Batelco
- Equinix
- Global Data Center
- Gulf Data Hub
- Khazna
- NGN (Star of Bosphorus Data Center)
- SAP
- Saudi Ministry of Communication & Information Technology
- Turkcell
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
