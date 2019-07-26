Victoria Cup National Team for Uganda named
The Uganda Rugby Cranes coach Thursday named the team that will take on Zimbabwe on Saturday 27th July at 4:30pm at Legends.
While addressing the media at the press conference today, Robert Sseguya (coach) assured them that the National team is ready for the Victoria Cup game and that he expects they will bring a win for Uganda.
The Rugby Cranes Management maintained 20 players and has only 3 debutants in the squad. These are; Kelvin Balagadde, Faraj Odugo and Ivan Kabagambe.
Notably missing are stalwats Brian Asaba and Ian Muyani who did not recover from the injuries received in the last game.
The Uganda team is a mixture between youth and experience and are out to put their campaign back on track after the last loss to Kenya a fortnight ago.
Match Referee is Victor Odour from Kenya and will be assisted by two Ugandan Officials. The game kicks off at 4:30pm local time and will be streamed live on the Kratos channel
National team list:
Forwards :
1 Santos Ssenteza
2.Kabagambe Ivan
3.Asuman Mugerwa( Captain)
4.Kimbowa Collin
5.Kanyanya Ronald
6.Odugo Faragi
7.Charles Uhuru (Asst Capt)
8.Aziku Robert
9.Simon Olet
10.Desire Ayera
11.Balagadde Kelvin
12.Emong Eliphaz
13.Otto Michael
Backs:
1.Aaron Ofoyrwoth
2. Epilo Paul
3.Magomu Ivan
4.Ogena Pius
5.Mula Mula Eric
6.Michael Wokorach
7.Masendi Paul
8. Semwami David
9.Kasito Adrian
10.Philip WokorachDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Uganda Rugby Union.
