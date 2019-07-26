3-Day Peptide Drug Design & Delivery Conference (Philadelphia, United States - August 27-29, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Peptide Drug Design & Delivery Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2019 Peptide Drug Design & Delivery Summit will bring together key decision makers and innovators within this rapidly growing field. This intensive 3-Day program will examine various peptide discovery and synthesis techniques and synthesized and modified peptides. Hear from over 50 peptide drug commercialization experts on a variety of sessions including peptide engineering, peptidomimetics, peptide conjugation, and cell-penetrating peptides for molecular imaging.



Additionally, 2019's Summit will examine novel strategies for improving peptide stability and half-life, along with novel routes of administration. Case studies will be presented that illustrate the progress made in developing efficacious peptide therapeutics, while leaders in the field point the way to the future for these promising drugs. Meet and network with 160+ drug development professionals and walk away wit over 2 years of new peptide commercialization strategies in just 3 days!



You will learn:

Precision medicine & healthcare delivery: making precision medicine a reality via novel technology advancements

3D printing for biopharmaceuticals: Next-generation industrial scale-up

Advances in peptide-based drug discovery

Designing optimal peptides; Peptidomimetics

Rational and structure-based design of novel peptides

Peptide conjugation techniques

Targeted & localized delivery

Modeling & simulation approaches

Cell penetrating peptides in molecular imaging and drug delivery

Antimicrobial peptides in immunotherapy

Peptide synthesis; Biosynthesis and modified peptides

Discovery and development of protease inhibitors

Breakthrough protein targets

Peptide catalysts and enzyme mimicry

Engineering antibodies

Parenteral routes of administration

Pediatric dosage forms & delivery

Benefits:

50+ industry-led speaker faculty over 2 full days sharing innovative drug development take-home strategies

14+ hours of networking sessions and breaks over two full days to learn from network with pharmaceutical and biotech senior peptide, formulation, development and delivery professionals

160+ Senior peptide participants spanning pharma, biotech and specialty delivery & technology companies

Dynamic Exhibition Hall with multiple leading synthesis, conjugation, formulation development, delivery and modeling experts

Multiple innovative go-to-market & take-home strategies and learn 2 years of drug delivery strategies and approaches in just 3 days!

Network with healthcare's revolutionaries and join our growing community of peptide drug product development professionals

2 Events for the Price of One! Co-located and shared exhibition with the 2019 Controlled & Modified Drug Release Summit

Agenda



Pre-Conference Workshop Day - Tuesday, August 27th, 2019

9:55am - 10:00am

Registration Opens for Workshop Day Participants



10:00am - 1:00pm

WORKSHOP A: Recent Advances in 3D Printing of Large & Small Molecule Drug Products



3:00pm - 5:30pm

WORKSHOP B: Oral Controlled Release Solid Dosage Forms



Main Summit Day One - Wednesday, August 28th, 2019

7:30am - 8:55am

Registration Opens & Continental Breakfast for Summit Participants



8:55am - 9:05am

Collaboration is King! Ice Breaker



9:05am - 9:10am

Welcome and Chairperson's Introduction & Opening Remarks



9:10am - 9:50am

KEYNOTE: Precision Medicine & Healthcare Delivery: Making Precision Medicine a Reality via Novel Technology Advancements



9:50am - 10:30am

KEYNOTE: Innovating Bioactive Materials: The Cross Section of Drug Delivery and Nano-Surface Therapeutics



10:30am - 11:00am

Breakthrough Innovations in the Next Generation of Inhalation Drug Delivery: Alternative Therapeutic Fields for Drug Development



11:00am - 11:30am

Morning Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall



11:30am - 12:10pm

Development of Accelerated Methods to Predict Long-Term Peptide Release and Polymer Degradation of a 4-6 Month Extended Release Formulation



12:10pm - 12:50pm

PANEL SESSION: Accelerating Time to Market Through Innovation in Formulation Design and Drug Delivery



12:50pm - 2:00pm

Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall



2:00pm - 2:35pm

Combining In-Vivo Animal Models with Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetics (PBPK) Modeling to Optimize Oral Controlled Release Dosage Forms



2:35pm - 3:10pm

Nanoparticle Formulation Modalities: Light-Scattering Tools for Screening and Characterization



3:10pm - 3:40pm

Afternoon Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall



3:40pm - 4:15pm

Improving Adherence with Pediatric Dosage Forms - Oral Controlled Modified Release Formulations via Minitablet Development



4:15pm - 4:50pm

DEP Drug Delivery: Developing Enhanced Therapies



4:50pm - 5:30pm

Nucleic Acid Delivery for Enabling MRNA: Enabling the next Generation of Therapeutics



5:35pm

Chair's Closing Remarks, Drinks Reception and End of Day One



Main Summit Day Two - Thursday, August 29th, 2019

8:00am - 8:55am

Continental Breakfast for Conference Participants



8:55am - 9:00am

Chairperson's Introduction & Opening Remarks



9:00am - 9:35am

Utilizing Biopharmaceutical Modeling for Particle size Specification of Oral Extended Release Products



9:35am - 10:10am

Delivery and Controlled Release from Nanoparticles for Drug Delivery & Imaging



10:10am - 10:40am

Morning Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall



10:40am - 11:15am

Newly Developed Controlled Release Subcutaneous Formulations for Long Acting Implants for HIV



11:15am - 11:50am

Expediting Product Development for Precision Medicine



11:50am - 12:25pm

Recent Advances in the Commercialization of Sustained Release Ocular Drug Delivery Systems

Matrix-Binding Peptides for Targeted Delivery to Tissues



12:25pm - 1:30pm

Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall



1:30pm - 2:05pm

In Situ Forming Injectable Hydrogel Formulations for Controlled Delivery of Peptides and Proteins



2:05pm - 2:40pm

How do you Build In Vivo - In Vitro Correlation to Develop your Release Performance?



2:40pm - 3:00pm

Afternoon Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall



3:00pm - 3:35pm

Using Solid-State Characterization to Study Amorphous Drug-Excipient Interactions



3:35pm - 4:10pm

Utilizing Novel Modified Release Technologies for the Future of Patient-Centered Drug Delivery



4:10pm - 4:45pm

New Modified-Release Technology & Role of Physico-Chemical Properties of Polymers in Hot Melt Extrusion



4:45pm

Chair's Wrap-up & Conference Concludes

