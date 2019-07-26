DietDemand’s Revolutionary Telemedicine Based Weight Loss Program Gets Results

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 40 percent of U.S. adults becoming overweight or obese, affordable and convenient medical weight loss is key to slowing down this epidemic. Nationwide medical weight loss program, DietDemand is considered the only telemedicine weight loss entity in the business, making their doctor-supervised program more efficient than the majority of big name diet companies out there. Using telemedicine, they are able to conduct all doctor-patient consultations by phone from initial consult to follow-ups with nutritionists and coaches. DietDemand’s team of doctors also create customized diet plans to address the specific needs of their clients based on body macros specifications such as age, health status, prior weight loss struggles, etc., far superior to one-size-fits-all weight loss plans.



DietDemand clients also receive exclusive access to powerful prescription appetite suppressants, carb blockers, mood-boosters and other weight loss aids for fast weight loss progress. This is key to helping those with previous weight struggles since these prescriptions can help regulate mood, prevent overeating, and break long-term habits that have prevented healthy weight maintenance in the past. Prescriptions can be expedited with two-day shipping to one’s home or office for the ultimate convenience. By eliminating in-person visits to weight loss clinics (not to mention the travel), losing weight with DietDemand comes with freedom, convenience, and privacy.

Want to get started today? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/





Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 info@dietdemand.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.