MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for The second Quarter of 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - MOFG) ("we", "our", or "the Company") today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $10.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $7.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019 (the "linked quarter").

Charles Funk, President and CEO commented, “The second quarter saw the consummation of our acquisition of ATBancorp and, as a result, our earnings reflected the impact of certain one-time costs incurred in connection with the merger. With that said, we believe the underlying trends are positive. Excluding transaction charges of $0.16 per diluted share, net income for the quarter was $0.88 per diluted share, and return on average tangible equity was 16.28%.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of or For the Three Months Ended As of or For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income $ 10,674 $ 7,285 $ 8,156 $ 17,959 $ 15,949 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 0.67 $ 1.33 $ 1.30 Return on average assets 1.01 % 0.89 % 1.01 % 0.96 % 1.00 % Return on average equity 9.66 % 8.22 % 9.55 % 9.02 % 9.41 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 13.34 % 10.85 % 12.91 % 12.21 % 12.81 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1) 3.68 % 3.56 % 3.65 % 3.63 % 3.67 % Yield on average loans (tax equivalent)(1) 5.10 % 4.93 % 4.76 % 5.03 % 4.74 % Cost of average total deposits 0.92 % 0.88 % 0.62 % 0.90 % 0.59 % Efficiency ratio(1) 63.30 % 63.00 % 60.76 % 63.17 % 60.62 % Total assets $ 4,662,463 $ 3,308,975 $ 3,276,277 $ 4,662,463 $ 3,276,277 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,536,503 $ 2,403,759 $ 2,364,035 $ 3,536,503 $ 2,364,035 Total deposits $ 3,725,472 $ 2,684,827 $ 2,604,201 $ 3,725,472 $ 2,604,201 Equity to assets ratio 10.47 % 11.00 % 10.57 % 10.47 % 10.57 % Tangible common equity ratio(1) 8.06 % 8.97 % 8.48 % 8.06 % 8.48 % Book value per share $ 30.11 $ 29.94 $ 28.33 $ 30.11 $ 28.33 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 22.56 $ 23.89 $ 22.22 $ 22.56 $ 22.22 Gross loans held for investment to deposit ratio 95.81 % 89.74 % 90.78 % 95.81 % 90.78 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See pages 14-15 for a detailed explanation.

Acquisition of ATBancorp

On May 1, 2019, we completed our acquisition of ATBancorp. The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:

May 1, 2019 (in thousands) Merger consideration(1) $ 148,435 Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value Assets acquired Cash and due from banks $ 71,820 Debt securities available for sale 99,353 Loans(1) 1,137,880 Premises and equipment(1) 19,213 Core deposit intangible(1) 28,230 Bank-owned life insurance 18,759 Foreclosed assets(1) 3,767 Other assets(1) 17,360 Total assets acquired 1,396,382 Liabilities assumed Deposits(1) 1,079,094 Short-term borrowings(1) 60,761 Long-term debt(1) 111,201 Other liabilities(1) 25,613 Total liabilities assumed 1,276,669 Total identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value $ 119,713 Goodwill $ 28,722 (1) The initial accounting for the acquisition was incomplete at June 30, 2019 and the amount recognized was determined only provisionally.

In addition to the balance sheet impacts shown above, our net income for the quarter was reduced by $3.1 million in pre-tax, acquisition-related expenses stemming from the ATBancorp transaction. Those charges reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.16.



INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2019 to $34.8 million from $26.0 million in the linked quarter due primarily to higher average earning asset volumes and a higher tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”). Average earning assets increased $851.1 million from the linked quarter as a result of assets acquired in the ATBancorp transaction. Discount accretion from acquired loans added $2.2 million to net interest income in the current quarter compared to $586 thousand in the linked quarter.

The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.68% for the second quarter of 2019 from 3.56% in the linked quarter as increased loan yields, driven by loan purchase discount accretion, outpaced higher funding costs. The loan yield was 5.10% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 4.93% for the linked quarter. Loan purchase discount accretion added 28 bps to loan yields and 23 bps to the NIM in the current quarter compared to 10 bps and 8 bps, respectively, in the linked quarter. The cost of average total deposits in the second quarter of 2019 was 0.92% compared to 0.88% in the linked quarter. The increase reflects the merger, as well as higher rates paid to attract and retain deposits in a competitive market.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $3.4 million, or 63%, from the linked quarter. The increase was due primarily to additional fee income (trust, service charges, card and loan revenue) earned as a result of the ATBancorp transaction. Further, ‘Other’ income reflected a gain of $1.1 million from the sale of assets of MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. Partially offsetting these increases, ‘Loan revenue’ included a $507 thousand negative valuation adjustment to the Company’s mortgage servicing rights.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Noninterest Income 2019 2019 2018 (In thousands) Investment services and trust activities $ 1,890 $ 1,390 $ 1,218 Service charges and fees 1,870 1,442 1,518 Card revenue 1,799 998 1,093 Loan revenue 648 393 906 Bank-owned life insurance 470 392 397 Insurance commissions 314 420 319 Investment securities gains (losses), net 32 17 (4 ) Other 1,773 358 246 Total noninterest income $ 8,796 $ 5,410 $ 5,693

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 increased $8.4 million, or 40.9%, from the linked quarter, due primarily to merger-related as well as additional on-going expenses incurred as a result of the ATBancorp transaction. Pre-tax merger-related expenses were $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $167 thousand in the linked quarter.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Noninterest Expense 2019 2019 2018 (In thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ 16,409 $ 12,579 $ 12,225 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,127 1,879 1,882 Equipment 1,914 1,371 1,408 Legal and professional 3,291 965 959 Data processing 1,008 845 691 Marketing 869 606 690 Amortization of intangibles 930 452 589 FDIC insurance 434 370 392 Communications 377 342 341 Foreclosed assets, net 84 58 145 Other 1,597 1,150 1,264 Total noninterest expense $ 29,040 $ 20,617 $ 20,586

The following table presents details of merger-related costs for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Merger-related Expenses 2019 2019 2018 (In thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ 1,020 $ 10 $ — Legal and professional 1,826 126 — Data processing 240 5 — Other 48 26 — Total merger-related costs $ 3,134 $ 167 $ —

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 23.2% for the second quarter of 2019 and 20.6% for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was higher due primarily to the payment of certain non-deductible merger related expenses and other merger-related items in the second quarter of 2019.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Mr. Funk continued, ”The highlight of the first six months was deposit growth in the legacy MidWestOne footprint of more than 4%. Loan growth continued to be challenged by paydowns in our rural regions but was strong in Iowa City and Denver, and solid in the Twin Cities markets.”

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $1.14 billion, or 47.4%, to $3.54 billion, primarily due to the merger. At June 30, 2019, commercial real estate loans comprised approximately 51% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans was the next largest category at 25% of total loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 17%, agricultural loans at 4%, and consumer loans at 3%.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Loans Held for Investment 2019 2019 2018 2018 (In thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 866,023 $ 535,878 $ 533,188 $ 512,357 Agricultural 152,491 96,766 96,956 103,429 Commercial real estate Construction and development 273,149 187,906 217,617 206,269 Farmland 187,393 86,648 88,807 88,761 Multifamily 243,928 161,067 134,741 129,659 Other 1,114,039 843,817 826,163 819,205 Total commercial real estate 1,818,509 1,279,438 1,267,328 1,243,894 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 423,625 333,220 341,830 350,281 One-to-four family junior liens 176,685 121,793 120,049 117,138 Total residential real estate 600,310 455,013 461,879 467,419 Consumer 99,170 36,664 39,428 36,936 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,536,503 $ 2,403,759 $ 2,398,779 $ 2,364,035

Provision and Allowance for Loan Losses

For the second quarter of 2019, the provision for loan losses was $0.7 million, a decrease of $0.9 million from the linked quarter.

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for loan losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Allowance for Loan Losses Roll Forward 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 29,652 $ 29,307 $ 29,671 $ 29,307 $ 28,059 Charge-offs (2,187 ) (1,355 ) (291 ) (3,542 ) (767 ) Recoveries 530 106 170 636 408 Net charge-offs (1,657 ) (1,249 ) (121 ) (2,906 ) (359 ) Provision for loan losses 696 1,594 1,250 2,290 3,100 Ending balance $ 28,691 $ 29,652 $ 30,800 $ 28,691 $ 30,800

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2019, were $3.73 billion, an increase of $1.11 billion from December 31, 2018, due primarily to the merger. The mix of deposits reflected increases between December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019 of $464.0 million, or 83.5% in money market deposits, $216.0 million, or 29.8%, in time deposits, $207.9 million, or 47.4%, in noninterest bearing deposits, $145.9 million, or 69.3%, in savings deposits, and $78.6 million, or 11.5%, in interest checking deposits.

“We ended the quarter with tangible equity to tangible assets of 8.06%,” said Mr. Funk. “We believe we have ample flexibility in terms of capital deployment in future quarters.”

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Deposit Composition 2019 2019 2018 2018 (In thousands) Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 647,078 $ 426,729 $ 439,133 $ 469,862 Interest checking deposits 762,530 696,760 683,894 654,094 Money market deposits 1,019,886 629,838 555,839 529,290 Savings deposits 356,328 200,998 210,416 216,866 Total non-maturity deposits 2,785,822 1,954,325 1,889,282 1,870,112 Time deposits of $250,000 and under 678,752 541,310 532,395 514,163 Time deposits of $250,000 and over 260,898 189,192 191,252 219,926 Total time deposits 939,650 730,502 723,647 734,089 Total deposits $ 3,725,472 $ 2,684,827 $ 2,612,929 $ 2,604,201

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans as of the dates indicated:

90+ Days Past Performing Due & Still Troubled Debt Nonperforming Loans Nonaccrual Accruing Restructured Total (In thousands) Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 19,924 $ 365 $ 5,284 $ 25,573 Loans placed on nonaccrual, restructured or 90+ days past due & still accruing 12,849 1,000 72 13,921 Established through acquisition 7,909 27 — 7,936 Repayments (including interest applied to principal) (5,303 ) (18 ) (209 ) (5,530 ) Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (1,021 ) (144 ) — (1,165 ) Charge-offs (3,023 ) — — (3,023 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (460 ) — — (460 ) Transfers to nonaccrual — (283 ) (554 ) (837 ) Balance at June 30, 2019 $ 30,875 $ 947 $ 4,593 $ 36,415

At June 30, 2019, net foreclosed assets totaled $4.9 million, up from $535 thousand at December 31, 2018, primarily due to the merger. As of June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $28.7 million, or 0.81% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $29.3 million, or 1.22% at December 31, 2018. Acquired loans reduced this ratio by 41 basis points at June 30, 2019 as, at acquisition, such loans are measured at fair value which includes a credit-related discount and, thus, no allowance for loan losses is initially measured.

The following table presents selected loan credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Credit Quality Metrics 2019 2019 2018 2018 (dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 30,875 $ 21,274 $ 19,924 $ 13,067 Performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment 4,593 5,161 5,284 8,362 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 947 208 365 151 Total nonperforming loans 36,415 26,643 25,573 21,580 Foreclosed assets, net 4,922 336 535 676 Total nonperforming assets $ 41,337 $ 26,979 $ 26,108 $ 22,256 Allowance for loan losses 28,691 29,652 29,307 30,800 Provision for loan losses (for the quarter) 696 1,594 3,250 1,250 Net charge-offs (for the quarter) 1,657 1,249 5,221 121 Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (for the quarter) 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.86 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, net of unearned income 0.81 % 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.30 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans held for investment, net of unearned income 92.93 % 139.38 % 147.09 % 235.71 % Nonaccrual loans held for investment to loans held for investment 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.83 % 0.56 %

“We’ve made significant progress in identification and resolution of nonperforming loans in the legacy MidWestOne footprint,” noted Mr. Funk. “We believe our agricultural portfolio has stabilized, though close monitoring will be essential in the coming months. We also have good coverage as, excluding the $7.9 million of nonaccrual loans established in the ATBancorp transaction, the allowance for loan losses was at 124.93% of nonaccrual loans.”

CORPORATE UPDATE

MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. Asset Sale

On June 30, 2019, the Company sold substantially all of the assets used by MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. to sell insurance products. The Company recognized a pre-tax gain of $1.1 million from the sale which was reported in ‘Other’ noninterest income on the Company’s consolidated statements of income. In 2018, MidWestOne Insurance Services accounted for $1.3 million and $1.1 million of the Company’s total noninterest income and expense, respectively.

“We made the strategic decision to exit this line of business as our insurance revenues comprised a small percentage of overall revenues,” concluded Mr. Funk.

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2019 the Company repurchased 56,985 shares at an average price of $28.01 and a total cost of $1.6 million. At June 30, 2019, $1.1 million remained available to repurchase shares under the Company’s current share repurchase program.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On July 16, 2019, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2025 per common share. The dividend is payable September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2019. At this quarterly rate, the indicated annual cash dividend is equal to $0.81 per common share.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne Financial is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.com. MidWestOne Financial trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 72,801 $ 40,002 $ 43,787 Interest earning deposits in banks 47,708 2,969 1,693 Total cash and cash equivalents 120,509 42,971 45,480 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 460,302 432,979 414,101 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost 193,173 195,033 195,822 Total securities held for investment 653,475 628,012 609,923 Loans held for sale 4,306 309 666 Gross loans held for investment 3,569,236 2,409,333 2,405,001 Unearned income, net (32,733 ) (5,574 ) (6,222 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,536,503 2,403,759 2,398,779 Allowance for loan losses (28,691 ) (29,652 ) (29,307 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,507,812 2,374,107 2,369,472 Premises and equipment, net 93,395 75,200 75,773 Goodwill 93,376 64,654 64,654 Other intangible assets, net 36,624 9,423 9,875 Foreclosed assets, net 4,922 336 535 Other assets 148,044 113,963 115,102 Total assets $ 4,662,463 $ 3,308,975 $ 3,291,480 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 647,078 $ 426,729 $ 439,133 Interest bearing deposits 3,078,394 2,258,098 2,173,796 Total deposits 3,725,472 2,684,827 2,612,929 Short-term borrowings 153,829 76,066 131,422 Long-term debt 252,673 162,471 168,726 Other liabilities 42,138 21,762 21,336 Total liabilities 4,174,112 2,945,126 2,934,413 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 12,463 12,463 Additional paid-in capital 296,879 187,535 187,813 Retained earnings 181,984 173,771 168,951 Treasury stock (8,716 ) (7,297 ) (6,499 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,623 (2,623 ) (5,661 ) Total shareholders' equity 488,351 363,849 357,067 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,662,463 $ 3,308,975 $ 3,291,480

Certain reclassifications have been made to prior periods’ consolidated financial statements to present them on a basis comparable with the current period’s consolidated financial statements.





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 (1) 2019 2018 (1) (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 40,053 $ 29,035 $ 27,486 $ 69,088 $ 54,053 Taxable investment securities 3,289 2,927 2,790 6,216 5,538 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,424 1,406 1,528 2,830 3,057 Other 185 20 18 205 27 Total interest income 44,951 33,388 31,822 78,339 62,675 Interest expense Deposits 7,743 5,695 4,009 13,438 7,545 Short-term borrowings 500 457 359 957 620 Long-term debt 1,876 1,260 1,024 3,136 1,906 Total interest expense 10,119 7,412 5,392 17,531 10,071 Net interest income 34,832 25,976 26,430 60,808 52,604 Provision for loan losses 696 1,594 1,250 2,290 3,100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 34,136 24,382 25,180 58,518 49,504 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 1,890 1,390 1,218 3,280 2,457 Service charges and fees 1,870 1,442 1,518 3,312 3,089 Card revenue 1,799 998 1,093 2,797 2,059 Loan revenue 648 393 906 1,041 1,847 Bank-owned life insurance 470 392 397 862 830 Insurance commissions 314 420 319 734 720 Investment securities gains (losses), net 32 17 (4 ) 49 5 Other 1,773 358 246 2,131 367 Total noninterest income 8,796 5,410 5,693 14,206 11,374 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 16,409 12,579 12,225 28,988 24,596 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,127 1,879 1,882 4,006 3,788 Equipment 1,914 1,371 1,408 3,285 2,791 Legal and professional 3,291 965 959 4,256 1,753 Data processing 1,008 845 691 1,853 1,379 Marketing 869 606 690 1,475 1,310 Amortization of intangibles 930 452 589 1,382 1,246 FDIC insurance 434 370 392 804 711 Communications 377 342 341 719 670 Foreclosed assets, net 84 58 145 142 106 Other 1,597 1,150 1,264 2,747 2,464 Total noninterest expense 29,040 20,617 20,586 49,657 40,814 Income before income tax expense 13,892 9,175 10,287 23,067 20,064 Income tax expense 3,218 1,890 2,131 5,108 4,115 Net income $ 10,674 $ 7,285 $ 8,156 $ 17,959 $ 15,949 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 0.67 $ 1.33 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 0.67 $ 1.33 $ 1.30 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 14,894 12,164 12,218 13,537 12,220 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 14,900 12,177 12,230 13,545 12,235 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2025 $ 0.2025 $ 0.195 $ 0.405 $ 0.39 (1) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 72,801 $ 40,002 $ 43,787 $ 49,229 $ 41,547 Interest earning deposits in banks 47,708 2,969 1,693 4,150 1,717 Total cash and cash equivalents 120,509 42,971 45,480 53,379 43,264 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 460,302 432,979 414,101 407,766 438,312 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost 193,173 195,033 195,822 191,733 192,896 Total securities held for investment 653,475 628,012 609,923 599,499 631,208 Loans held for sale 4,306 309 666 1,124 1,528 Gross loans held for investment 3,569,236 2,409,333 2,405,001 2,384,459 2,371,406 Unearned income, net (32,733 ) (5,574 ) (6,222 ) (6,810 ) (7,371 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,536,503 2,403,759 2,398,779 2,377,649 2,364,035 Allowance for loan losses (28,691 ) (29,652 ) (29,307 ) (31,278 ) (30,800 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,507,812 2,374,107 2,369,472 2,346,371 2,333,235 Premises and equipment, net 93,395 75,200 75,773 76,497 78,106 Goodwill 93,376 64,654 64,654 64,654 64,654 Other intangible assets, net 36,624 9,423 9,875 10,378 10,925 Foreclosed assets, net 4,922 336 535 549 676 Other assets 148,044 113,963 115,102 115,514 112,681 Total assets $ 4,662,463 $ 3,308,975 $ 3,291,480 $ 3,267,965 $ 3,276,277 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 647,078 $ 426,729 $ 439,133 $ 458,576 $ 469,862 Interest bearing deposits 3,078,394 2,258,098 2,173,796 2,173,683 2,134,339 Total deposits 3,725,472 2,684,827 2,612,929 2,632,259 2,604,201 Short-term borrowings 153,829 76,066 131,422 87,978 127,467 Long-term debt 252,673 162,471 168,726 176,979 178,083 Other liabilities 42,138 21,762 21,336 21,560 20,325 Total liabilities 4,174,112 2,945,126 2,934,413 2,918,776 2,930,076 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock $ 16,581 $ 12,463 $ 12,463 $ 12,463 $ 12,463 Additional paid-in capital 296,879 187,535 187,813 187,581 187,304 Retained earnings 181,984 173,771 168,951 163,709 159,315 Treasury stock (8,716 ) (7,297 ) (6,499 ) (5,474 ) (5,474 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,623 (2,623 ) (5,661 ) (9,090 ) (7,407 ) Total shareholders' equity 488,351 363,849 357,067 349,189 346,201 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,662,463 $ 3,308,975 $ 3,291,480 $ 3,267,965 $ 3,276,277

Certain reclassifications have been made to prior periods’ consolidated financial statements to present them on a basis comparable with the current period’s consolidated financial statements.





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 (1) 2018 (1) 2018 (1) (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 40,053 $ 29,035 $ 29,052 $ 28,088 $ 27,486 Taxable investment securities 3,289 2,927 2,774 2,715 2,790 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,424 1,406 1,375 1,395 1,528 Other 185 20 23 12 18 Total interest income 44,951 33,388 33,224 32,210 31,822 Interest expense Deposits 7,743 5,695 5,161 4,625 4,009 Short-term borrowings 500 457 374 321 359 Long-term debt 1,876 1,260 1,136 1,153 1,024 Total interest expense 10,119 7,412 6,671 6,099 5,392 Net interest income 34,832 25,976 26,553 26,111 26,430 Provision for loan losses 696 1,594 3,250 950 1,250 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 34,136 24,382 23,303 25,161 25,180 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 1,890 1,390 1,274 1,222 1,218 Service charges and fees 1,870 1,442 1,556 1,512 1,518 Card revenue 1,799 998 1,095 1,069 1,093 Loan revenue 648 393 884 891 906 Bank-owned life insurance 470 392 381 399 397 Insurance commissions 314 420 260 304 319 Investment securities gains (losses), net 32 17 (4 ) 192 (4 ) Other 1,773 358 350 456 246 Total noninterest income 8,796 5,410 5,796 6,045 5,693 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 16,409 12,579 12,111 13,051 12,225 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,127 1,879 1,166 2,643 1,882 Equipment 1,914 1,371 1,433 1,341 1,408 Legal and professional 3,291 965 1,027 1,861 959 Data processing 1,008 845 875 697 691 Marketing 869 606 678 672 690 Amortization of intangibles 930 452 503 547 589 FDIC insurance 434 370 429 393 392 Communications 377 342 342 341 341 Foreclosed assets, net 84 58 46 (131 ) 145 Other 1,597 1,150 1,169 1,207 1,264 Total noninterest expense 29,040 20,617 19,779 22,622 20,586 Income before income tax expense 13,892 9,175 9,320 8,584 10,287 Income tax expense 3,218 1,890 1,696 1,806 2,131 Net income $ 10,674 $ 7,285 $ 7,624 $ 6,778 $ 8,156 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 14,894 12,164 12,217 12,221 12,218 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 14,900 12,177 12,235 12,240 12,230 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2025 $ 0.2025 $ 0.195 $ 0.195 $ 0.195 (1) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2) $ 3,183,138 $ 40,495 5.10 % $ 2,409,641 $ 29,308 4.93 % $ 2,337,216 $ 27,744 4.76 % Taxable investment securities 458,438 3,289 2.88 % 414,986 2,927 2.86 % 421,733 2,790 2.65 % Tax-exempt investment securities (3) 203,179 1,794 3.54 % 202,027 1,772 3.56 % 215,461 1,929 3.59 % Total Investments 661,617 5,083 3.08 % 617,013 4,699 3.09 % 637,194 4,719 2.97 % Other 36,031 185 2.06 % 3,053 20 2.66 % 4,271 18 1.69 % Total interest earning assets $ 3,880,786 45,763 4.73 % $ 3,029,707 34,027 4.55 % $ 2,978,681 32,481 4.37 % Other assets 349,661 271,390 267,621 Total assets $ 4,230,447 $ 3,301,097 $ 3,246,302 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 731,973 $ 1,021 0.56 % $ 676,654 $ 910 0.55 % $ 666,039 $ 618 0.37 % Money market deposits 880,973 2,491 1.13 % 599,695 1,334 0.90 % 549,023 673 0.49 % Savings deposits 328,694 182 0.22 % 204,757 58 0.11 % 216,580 63 0.12 % Time deposits 874,619 4,049 1.86 % 724,772 3,393 1.90 % 721,293 2,655 1.48 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,816,259 7,743 1.10 % 2,205,878 5,695 1.05 % 2,152,935 4,009 0.75 % Short-term borrowings 123,586 500 1.62 % 109,929 457 1.69 % 109,752 359 1.30 % Long-term debt 229,152 1,876 3.28 % 179,515 1,260 2.85 % 167,288 1,024 2.46 % Total borrowed funds 352,738 2,376 2.70 % 289,444 1,717 2.41 % 277,040 1,383 2.00 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,168,997 $ 10,119 1.28 % $ 2,495,322 $ 7,412 1.20 % $ 2,429,975 $ 5,392 0.89 % Noninterest bearing deposits 574,720 421,753 454,659 Other liabilities 43,616 24,619 18,956 Shareholders’ equity 443,114 359,403 342,712 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,230,447 $ 3,301,097 $ 3,246,302 Net interest income(4) $ 35,644 $ 26,615 $ 27,089 Net interest spread(4) 3.45 % 3.35 % 3.48 % Net interest margin(4) 3.68 % 3.56 % 3.64 % Total deposits(5) $ 3,390,979 $ 7,743 0.92 % $ 2,627,631 $ 5,695 0.88 % $ 2,607,594 $ 4,009 0.62 % Funding sources(6) $ 3,743,717 $ 10,119 1.08 % $ 2,917,075 $ 7,412 1.03 % $ 2,884,634 $ 5,392 0.75 %

(1) Non-accrual loans have been included in average loans, net of unearned income. Amortized net deferred loans and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loans fees was $(128) thousand, $(150) thousand, and $(99) thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. Accretion of unearned purchase discounts was $2.2 million, $586 thousand, and $783 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

(2) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $442 thousand, $273 thousand, and $258 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $370 thousand, $366 thousand, and $401 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Tax equivalent.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Funding sources is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of funding sources is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average funding sources.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2) $ 2,798,526 $ 69,803 5.03 % $ 2,321,189 $ 54,552 4.74 % Taxable investment securities 436,832 6,216 2.87 % 422,856 5,538 2.64 % Tax-exempt investment securities (3) 202,606 3,566 3.55 % 216,022 3,859 3.60 % Total Investments 639,438 9,782 3.08 % 638,878 9,397 2.97 % Other 19,633 205 2.11 % 3,351 27 1.62 % Total interest-earning assets $ 3,457,597 79,790 4.65 % $ 2,963,418 63,976 4.35 % Other assets 310,132 267,902 Total assets $ 3,767,729 $ 3,231,320 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 698,654 1,931 0.56 % $ 667,326 1,210 0.37 % Money market deposits 746,339 3,825 1.03 % 538,810 1,166 0.44 % Savings deposits 267,068 240 0.18 % 216,407 126 0.12 % Time deposits 800,109 7,442 1.88 % 719,811 5,043 1.41 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,512,170 13,438 1.08 % 2,142,354 7,545 0.71 % Short-term borrowings 116,795 957 1.65 % 108,257 620 1.14 % Long-term debt 204,471 3,136 3.09 % 164,262 1,906 2.35 % Total borrowed funds 321,266 4,093 2.57 % 272,519 2,526 1.87 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 2,833,436 17,531 1.25 % $ 2,414,873 10,071 0.84 % Noninterest bearing deposits 498,733 455,825 Other liabilities 34,070 18,986 Shareholders’ equity 401,490 341,636 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,767,729 $ 3,231,320 Net interest income(4) $ 62,259 $ 53,905 Net interest spread(4) 3.40 % 3.51 % Net interest margin(4) 3.63 % 3.66 % Total deposits(5) $ 3,010,903 $ 13,438 0.90 % $ 2,598,179 $ 7,545 0.59 % Funding sources(6) $ 3,332,169 $ 17,531 1.06 % $ 2,870,698 $ 10,071 0.71 %

(1) Non-accrual loans have been included in average loans, net of unearned income. Amortized net deferred loans and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loans fees was $(278) thousand and $(212) thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Accretion of unearned purchase discounts was $2.8 million and $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

(2) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $715 thousand and $499 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $736 thousand and $802 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Tax equivalent.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Funding sources is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of funding sources is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average funding sources.





Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), loan yield (tax equivalent) and the efficiency ratio. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

As of As of As of As of As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Tangible Equity Total shareholders’ equity $ 488,351 $ 363,849 $ 357,067 $ 349,189 $ 346,201 Adjustments to tangible equity Plus: Deferred tax liability associated with intangibles 7,676 546 660 786 924 Less: Intangible assets, net (130,000 ) (74,077 ) (74,529 ) (75,032 ) (75,579 ) Tangible equity $ 366,027 $ 290,318 $ 283,198 $ 274,943 $ 271,546 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 4,662,463 $ 3,308,975 $ 3,291,480 $ 3,267,965 $ 3,276,277 Plus: Deferred tax liability associated with intangibles 7,676 546 660 786 924 Less: Intangible assets, net (130,000 ) (74,077 ) (74,529 ) (75,032 ) (75,579 ) Tangible assets $ 4,540,139 $ 3,235,444 $ 3,217,611 $ 3,193,719 $ 3,201,622 Common shares outstanding 16,221,160 12,153,045 12,180,015 12,221,107 12,221,107 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 22.56 $ 23.89 $ 23.25 $ 22.50 $ 22.22 Tangible Equity/Tangible Assets 8.06 % 8.97 % 8.80 % 8.61 % 8.48 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (unaudited, dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net Income $ 10,674 $ 7,285 $ 8,156 $ 17,959 $ 15,949 Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 735 357 465 1,092 984 Adjusted net income $ 11,409 $ 7,642 $ 8,621 $ 19,051 $ 16,933 Average Tangible Equity Average total shareholders’ equity $ 443,114 $ 359,403 $ 342,712 $ 401,490 $ 341,636 Plus: Average deferred tax liability associated with intangibles 2,877 601 996 1,745 1,074 Less: Average intangible assets, net of amortization (102,919 ) (74,293 ) (75,780 ) (88,633 ) (76,065 ) Average tangible equity $ 343,072 $ 285,711 $ 267,928 $ 314,602 $ 266,645 Return on Average Tangible Equity (annualized) 13.34 % 10.85 % 12.91 % 12.21 % 12.81 %





Net Interest Margin Tax Equivalent Adjustment Net interest income $ 34,832 $ 25,976 $ 26,430 $ 60,808 $ 52,604 Plus tax equivalent adjustment:(1) Loans 442 273 258 715 499 Securities 370 366 401 736 802 Tax equivalent net interest income (1) $ 35,644 $ 26,615 $ 27,089 $ 62,259 $ 53,905 Average interest earning assets $ 3,880,786 $ 3,029,707 $ 2,978,681 $ 3,457,597 $ 2,963,418 Net Interest Margin 3.68 % 3.56 % 3.65 % 3.63 % 3.67 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Yield on Average Loans Interest income on loans, including fees $ 40,053 $ 29,035 $ 27,486 $ 69,088 $ 54,053 Plus tax equivalent adjustment:(1) Loans 442 273 258 715 499 Tax equivalent loan interest income (1) $ 40,495 $ 29,308 $ 27,744 $ 69,803 $ 54,552 Average loans $ 3,183,138 $ 2,409,641 $ 2,337,216 $ 2,798,526 $ 2,321,189 Average Yield on Loans 5.10 % 4.93 % 4.76 % 5.03 % 4.74 %





Operating Expense Total noninterest expense $ 29,040 $ 20,617 $ 20,586 $ 49,657 $ 40,814 Less: Amortization of intangibles (930 ) (452 ) (589 ) (1,382 ) (1,246 ) Operating expense $ 28,110 $ 20,165 $ 19,997 $ 48,275 $ 39,568 Operating Revenue Tax equivalent net interest income (2) $ 35,644 $ 26,615 $ 27,089 $ 62,259 $ 53,905 Plus: Noninterest income 8,796 5,410 5,693 14,206 11,374 Impairment losses on investment securities — — — — — Less: (Gain) loss on sale or call of debt securities (32 ) (17 ) 4 (49 ) (5 ) Operating revenue $ 44,408 $ 32,008 $ 32,786 $ 76,416 $ 65,274 Efficiency Ratio 63.30 % 63.00 % 60.99 % 63.17 % 60.62 % (1) Computed assuming a combined marginal income tax rate of 25% on deductible items. (2) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.





