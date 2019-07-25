Johnson Controls and Punch Technologies, Inc. Collaborate to Deliver Safety Communication Technology

/EIN News/ -- All-in-one safety communications platform offers businesses faster, more effective emergency management and communication

Charlotte, North Carolina, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Punch Technologies, Inc. and Johnson Controls have finalized an agreement to bring an innovative safety communications platform to market. The platform, which can be integrated into businesses’ existing security systems, provides the opportunity to more easily and effectively communicate with employees, emergency responders and other surrounding businesses in the event of an emergency incident. Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson Controls will be the primary distributor of PunchAlert by Punch Technologies, Inc.

"Our partnership with Johnson Controls is a tremendous step forward and is an opportunity for us to partner with a global leader in safety," said Greg Artzt, Co-founder and CEO of Punch Technologies, Inc. "We will build on this exciting relationship to deliver safety communications for a wide range of public and private enterprises, first responders, campuses, and communities.”

“In today’s always-evolving landscape of emergency events, it’s critical for businesses to have the necessary tools to easily and effectively communicate emergency plans and procedures with employees and building occupants," said Hank Monaco, vice president, marketing, Johnson Controls. “This agreement is a continuation of Johnson Controls’ commitment to public safety by providing enterprises with a mechanism to report and react to emergencies and a means to further bolster security systems and safety procedures.”

PunchAlert, launched in 2014, has already gained traction in the United States and Canada with both public and private organizations. The PunchAlert platform is designed to continuously innovate and solve customer pain points based on insights gained from partnerships. Building on its portfolio of offerings, Punch Technologies, Inc. will also launch Rescue, the most advanced safety wearable ever, in the first quarter of 2020.

About Punch Technologies, Inc.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based software company that is striving to give every person the power to make the world a safer place for them, their families, and their communities through efficient and integrated safety communications technologies.

PunchAlert is a robust safety communications platform. PunchAlert provides organizations of all shapes and sizes an all in one emergency management and communications solution. PunchAlert provides the opportunity to communicate internally, crowdsource content, and involve local emergency responders while providing them with real-time information and manage all communications during an emergency situation. More importantly when building a community of safety PunchAlert exceeds expectations by keeping everyone safe, informed, and connected.

911+ is an integrated feature allowing a direct connection to a 911 operator and providing an accurate location to the 911 call center with your mobile phone. 911+ Connect leverages the 911+ feature allowing it to be integrated with all connected devices or applications using a simple, yet powerful API.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global leader creating a safe, comfortable and sustainable world. Our 105,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructure that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities in 150 countries. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win everywhere, every day and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

CONTACTS:

Ryan Nolan

Global Public Relations Program Manager

Johnson Controls

Ryan.P.Nolan@jci.com

414-524-6170

Ashley Davis

VP, Community Engagement

PunchAlert

ashley@punchalert.com

980-785-2253



