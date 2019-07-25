Celebrities Come Together to Continue the Fight for Criminal Justice Reform

Artists & Athletes Unites Sports and Hollywood Stars to Celebrate the Passage of the First Step Act

Los Angeles, CA, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Artists & Athletes Alliance, #Cut50, and UCLA came together Tuesday night at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills to organize celebrities and students alike for a private briefing on the most important bipartisan issue of our day - criminal justice reform.

“Our mission is to educate our members on public policy and the important national and international issues impacting America,” said The Artists & Athletes Alliance Executive Director Steve Ross. He added, "The entertainment and athletic community have been active participants in fighting for criminal justice reform, and today we see that it’s making an impact in people’s lives across the country.”

They were honored to have Brie Larson, Alyssa Milano, Omar Miller, Fat Joe, David Arquette, Jeff Ross, Danny Trejo, Kevin Frazier, Kelluth Cuthbert, Isaiah Washington, Denyce Lawson, Gina Belafonte, and Shad Gaspard, among others attend the event and share their passion for criminal justice reform with the attendees.

CEO of the REFORM Alliance and Host of CNN's The Van Jones Show and The Redemption Project, Van Jones as a panelist for the night saying, “The Artists & Athletes Alliance does critical work connecting policymakers, issue experts, and some of the nation's most recognizable and influential celebrities.” The #Cut50 founder added, “Entertainers, influencers, agents - they want to make a difference. It's hard to make a difference. The Artists & Athletes Alliance, is a force multiplier for us.”

In 2018, Artists & Athletes hosted a dinner for #Cut50 to learn more about the First Step Act, during a critical juncture in that legislation's path through Congress. As a result of that convening, more than 60 celebrities signed a letter urging President Trump to endorse the bill. The President announced his support during a press conference just a few days later.

Actor and A&A Alliance Board Member Omar Miller commented, “With living in such a divided period, it can be difficult to stay informed and educated about everything. The A&A Alliance provides a platform to become educated about the issues that I care about in an inclusive format. Tonight was another great example of that. I'm glad to be a part of such a great event.”

Everyone from Academy Award winners to UCLA students left the event feeling informed, inspired, and ready to advocate for change. Several attendees will serve as ambassadors, amplifiers, and strategic partners for #Cut50's future legislative efforts.

About Artists & Athletes: The Artists & Athletes Alliance is a not-for-profit organization that serves as the link to Washington, D.C. for members of the entertainment and athletic communities. They are a team of bi-partisan experienced Washington insiders, business leaders, and experts who offer unique insight into the important issues of the day.

About #Cut50: #Cut50 is a national initiative to reduce the U.S. prison population and create safer communities by bringing together unlikely allies that recognize the humanity of those impacted by the justice system. #Cut50 was critical in passing the First Step Act, which will ensure people are prepared to come home from prison, job ready and headed towards a brighter future.

