SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BKS and HIVE Shareholders About its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Elliott Management Corp. BKS shareholders will receive a mere $6.50 for each share they own. If you own BKS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/barnes-noble-inc/

Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Extreme Networks, Inc. HIVE shareholders will receive $4.45 in cash for each share they own. If you own HIVE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/aerohive-networks-inc/



Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.