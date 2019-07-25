Seacoast Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Income Increased 37% Year-Over-Year to $23.3 Million

Improved Operating Leverage and Strong Noninterest Income Highlight Quarterly Results

STUART, Fla., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported second quarter 2019 net income of $23.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, up 37% or $6.3 million year-over-year. Seacoast reported second quarter 2019 adjusted net income1 of $25.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, an increase of 41% or $7.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2018.

For the second quarter of 2019, return on average tangible assets was 1.50%, return on average tangible shareholders’ equity was 14.3%, and the efficiency ratio was 53.5%, compared to 1.48%, 14.9% and 56.6%, respectively, in the prior quarter and 1.24%, 13.1%, and 58.4%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 was 1.59%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders’ equity1 was 15.2%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.4%, compared to 1.50%, 15.1%, and 55.8%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.28%, 13.5%, and 57.3%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018.

Dennis S. Hudson, III, Seacoast’s Chairman and CEO, said, "During the quarter, we achieved record earnings, resulting in a 41% year-over-year increase in adjusted net income1 and 17% year-over-year growth in tangible book value per share. We continue to build a very high quality balance sheet, fortified with a growing capital base, strong asset quality trends, and a well-managed liquidity position."

Hudson added, "Highlights in the quarter included continued expansion of our business banking team in Tampa and South Florida, strong performance from our mortgage banking group, and completion of our $10 million annual expense reduction initiative, all resulting in an improvement in our adjusted efficiency ratio1, declining 4% from the prior quarter to 51.4%."

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, said, “Our second quarter 2019 results demonstrate that our focus on strong financial performance, disciplined credit underwriting, and franchise expansion in robust markets continues to create value for shareholders. During the quarter, we continued to drive improved operating leverage while delivering a strictly underwritten credit portfolio that is well diversified in terms of asset mix and granularity. We have built a balance sheet that is supported by an excellent customer franchise, with an average loan to deposit ratio of 87.3%, providing ample room for expansion of loans. We ended the quarter with a tangible common equity ratio of 10.7% and healthy levels of liquidity, both of which should support our ability to deploy capital for continued organic growth and disciplined opportunistic acquisitions."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Income Statement

Net income was $23.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $22.7 million, or $0.44, for the prior quarter and $17.0 million, or $0.35, for the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $46.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $35.0 million, or $0.73, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted net income 1 was $25.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $24.2 million, or $0.47, for the prior quarter and $18.3 million, or $0.38, for the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, adjusted net income 1 was $50.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to $37.6 million, or $0.79, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.





was $2.6 million compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense was $41.0 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $2.8 million, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, noninterest expense was $84.1 million, an increase of $8.7 million, or 12%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. Sequentially, changes from the first quarter of 2019 in noninterest expense consisted of the following:



º Salaries and wages increased by $0.9 million, attributed to $1.1 million in severance costs associated with the reduction of 50 full time equivalent employees as previously announced. The full benefit of the reduction in force should be realized in the third quarter.



º Employee benefits decreased $1.0 million attributed to the reduction in full time equivalent employees, lower seasonal payroll taxes and 401(k) plan contributions, and lower health insurance claims when compared to the first quarter of 2019.



º Legal and professional fees decreased by $0.8 million primarily due to higher expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2019 on projects in risk management and lending operations, leading to the successful launch of our commercial digital origination platform.



º Our continued focus on efficiency and streamlining operations resulted in decreases across several categories, most notably a decrease of $0.8 million in other expenses and $0.2 million in furniture and equipment.



º During the quarter, we closed one banking center location, resulting in a $0.3 million one-time expense which is included in occupancy expense. We will close an additional banking center location in the third quarter.





increased 18% compared to prior year while increased 10%, generating 8% operating leverage. The efficiency ratio was 53.5% compared to 56.6% in the prior quarter and 58.4% in the second quarter of 2018. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.4% compared to 55.8% in the prior quarter and 57.3% in the second quarter of 2018. The reduction in both ratios was the outcome of our continued focus on streamlining operations, in combination with driving top-line revenue improvements.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2019, the Company had total assets of $6.8 billion and total shareholders' equity of $930.2 million. Book value per share was $18.08 and tangible book value per share was $13.65, compared to $17.44 and $12.98, respectively, at March 31, 2019 and $15.18 and $11.67, respectively, at June 30, 2018. Year-over-year, tangible book value per share increased 17%.





totaled $4.9 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $59.7 million, or 1.2%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $914.1 million, or 23%, from June 30, 2018. New loan originations of $407 million, compared to $310 million in the prior quarter, resulted in net loan growth in the quarter of 5% on an annualized basis, overcoming a $59 million increase in early loan payoffs when compared to the prior quarter. During the second quarter, we saw acceleration in commercial real estate loans being refinanced away with minimal or no covenants, limited or no guarantees, in combination with increasing leverage in projects. Additionally, we allowed a few higher risk loans to be refinanced away in categories such as marinas, hotels, and speculative construction. We remain patient and committed to our strict underwriting principles.





Consumer and small business originations for the second quarter of 2019 were a record $136.5 million, an increase of 15% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 30% compared to the second quarter of 2018.





Commercial originations during the second quarter of 2019 were $157.0 million, an increase of 44% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 12% compared to the second of quarter 2018.





Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio for the second quarter of 2019 were $51.8 million, up 4% from the first quarter of 2019 and down 31% from the second quarter of 2018. The decrease from prior year is consistent with the mortgage banking team's shift towards generating saleable volume and away from residential construction lending.





We continue to manage the Company's exposure to commercial real estate. Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 51% and 205% of total bank-level risk based capital, respectively, down from 57% and 216%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019. On a consolidated basis, inclusive of capital at the holding company, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 48% and 192%, respectively, of total consolidated risk based capital.





Concentrations continue to be well managed with an average commercial loan size of approximately $350,000. The top 10 and top 20 relationships represented 19% and 34%, respectively, of total consolidated risk based capital, down from 25% and 42% compared to second quarter of 2018 and down from 29% and 48% compared to second quarter of 2016. Our largest committed exposure totals $29 million.





Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) remained strong, totaling $377.6 million as of June 30, 2019.





(loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) remained strong, totaling $377.6 million as of June 30, 2019. Consumer and small business pipelines were $65.5 million, a decrease of 3% sequentially and an increase of 24% compared to the prior year.





Commercial pipelines were $261.6 million, an increase of 48% sequentially and 34% compared to the prior year.





Residential pipelines were $50.5 million, an increase of 11% sequentially and a decrease of 21% compared to the prior year, consistent with a shift in focus to generating saleable volume, which at June 30, 2019 represents 90% of the residential pipeline.





Total deposits were $5.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of $64.4 million, or 1.1%, sequentially and an increase of $843.8 million, or 18%, from the prior year.





During the second quarter, we accelerated the velocity of our commercial customer acquisition, with business checking balances growing 8% on an annualized basis overcoming seasonal pressure, the result of expansion of our business banking franchise in the Tampa and Fort Lauderdale markets.





Interest-bearing deposits (interest-bearing demand, savings and money market deposits) increased year-over-year $373.0 million, or 15%, to $2.8 billion, noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $206.2 million, or 14%, to $1.7 billion, and CDs increased $264.6 million, or 34%, to $1.1 billion.





Second quarter return on average tangible assets (ROTA) was 1.50%, compared to 1.48% in the prior quarter and 1.24% in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted ROTA1 was 1.59% compared to 1.50% in the prior quarter and 1.28% in the second quarter of 2018.

Capital

Second quarter return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 14.3%, compared to 14.9% in the prior quarter and 13.1% in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted ROTCE1 was 15.2% compared to 15.1% in the prior quarter and 13.5% in the second quarter of 2018.





Asset Quality

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) Quarterly Trends 2Q'19 1Q'19 4Q'18 3Q'18 2Q'18 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total Assets $ 6,824,886 $ 6,783,389 $ 6,747,659 $ 5,930,934 $ 5,922,681 Gross Loans 4,888,139 4,828,441 4,825,214 4,059,323 3,974,016 Total Deposits 5,541,209 5,605,578 5,177,240 4,643,510 4,697,440 Performance Measures: Net Income $ 23,253 $ 22,705 $ 15,962 $ 16,322 $ 16,964 Net Interest Margin 3.94 % 4.02 % 4.00 % 3.82 % 3.77 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 51,952 52,039 51,237 48,029 47,974 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 Return on (annualized): Average Assets (ROA) 1.38 % 1.36 % 0.96 % 1.10 % 1.16 % Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 1.50 1.48 1.05 1.18 1.24 Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 14.30 14.86 10.94 12.04 13.08 Efficiency Ratio 53.48 56.55 65.76 57.04 58.41 Adjusted Operating Measures1: Adjusted Net Income $ 25,818 $ 24,205 $ 23,893 $ 17,626 $ 18,268 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.50 0.47 0.47 0.37 0.38 Adjusted ROTA 1.59 % 1.50 % 1.49 % 1.22 % 1.28 % Adjusted ROTCE 15.17 15.11 15.44 12.43 13.49 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 51.44 55.81 54.19 56.29 57.31 Adjusted Noninterest Expenses as a Percent of Average Tangible Assets 2.34 2.55 2.46 2.48 2.57 Other Data: Market capitalization2 $ 1,309,158 $ 1,354,759 $ 1,336,415 $ 1,380,275 $ 1,489,411 Full-time equivalent employees 852 902 902 835 826 Number of ATMs 81 84 87 86 87 Full service banking offices 49 50 51 49 49 Registered online users 104,017 102,274 99,415 94,400 92,107 Registered mobile devices 92,281 87,844 83,151 73,300 69,038 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP 2Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period

Vision 2020

We remain confident in our ability to achieve our Vision 2020 targets announced in 2017.

Vision 2020 Targets Return on Tangible Assets 1.30% + Return on Tangible Common Equity 16% + Efficiency Ratio Below 50%

Second Quarter Operating Highlights

Modernizing How We Sell

After a successful pilot program early this year, we launched marketing efforts in the second quarter highlighting automated fulfillment for small business loan products. While currently limited to a select group of products, the platform offers digitized onboarding and should significantly reduce the cost to originate small business loans to current customers, while maintaining our strict underwriting principles.

Lowering Our Cost to Serve

We consolidated one banking center location in the second quarter of 2019 with an eight month payback period and one-time expense of $0.3 million. We have one remaining consolidation planned for the third quarter of 2019.





We’ve now achieved our Vision 2020 objective of reducing our footprint by 20% to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We were able to achieve this objective ahead of plan due to successful M&A and the repositioning of our banking center network in strategic growth markets.





At quarter end, average deposits per banking center exceeded $113 million, up from $96 million during the same period last year.





During the quarter, we completed our previously announced $10 million annual expense reduction initiative, which included reducing the full time equivalent employee count by 50, renegotiating key vendor contracts, and reducing expenses across a number of line items.

Driving Improvements in How Our Business Operates

Late last year we launched a large-scale initiative to implement a fully digital loan origination platform across all business banking units. In the second quarter, the implementation and launch were completed. This follows the successful rollout of our fully digital mortgage banking origination platform. This investment should lead to significant improvement in operational efficiency and banker productivity in 2020 and beyond.

Scaling and Evolving Our Culture

We continue to invest in business bankers. In the second quarter we on-boarded 5 new bankers, 15 year to date, in order to fully support the strong markets we serve. We have a robust pipeline of talent as we enter the third quarter of 2019 and will continue to opportunistically add top-tier bankers in the Tampa and Fort Lauderdale markets.

OTHER INFORMATION

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $6.8 billion in assets and $5.5 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2019. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 49 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com .

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in our markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, and for integration of banks that we have acquired, or expect to acquire, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, including Vision 2020, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the effects of future economic and market conditions, including seasonality; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; uncertainty related to the impact of LIBOR calculations on securities and loans; changes in borrower credit risks and payment behaviors; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; our ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect us or the banking industry; our concentration in commercial real estate loans; the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of our investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including our ability to continue to identify acquisition targets and successfully acquire desirable financial institutions; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; our ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks; inability of our risk management framework to manage risks associated with our business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for our business on acceptable terms; reduction in or the termination of our ability to use the mobile-based platform that is critical to our business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism, natural disasters or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; unexpected outcomes of, and the costs associated with, existing or new litigation involving us; our ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that our deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from our operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated and sales of our capital stock could trigger a reduction in the amount of net operating loss carryforwards that we may be able to utilize for income tax purposes; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; and the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible loan losses.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov .





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 2Q'19 1Q'19 4Q'18 3Q'18 2Q'18 2Q'19 2Q'18 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 23,253 $ 22,705 $ 15,962 $ 16,322 $ 16,964 45,958 34,991 Adjusted net income1 25,818 24,205 23,893 17,626 18,268 50,023 37,566 Net interest income2 60,219 60,861 60,100 51,709 50,294 121,080 100,147 Net interest margin2,3 3.94 % 4.02 % 4.00 % 3.82 % 3.77 % 3.98 % 3.78 % Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 1.38 % 1.36 % 0.96 % 1.10 % 1.16 % 1.37 % 1.20 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 1.50 1.48 1.05 1.18 1.24 1.49 1.29 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.59 1.50 1.49 1.22 1.28 1.55 1.33 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 10.23 10.47 7.65 8.89 9.59 10.35 10.04 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 14.30 14.86 10.94 12.04 13.08 14.57 13.73 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 15.17 15.11 15.44 12.43 13.49 15.14 14.14 Efficiency ratio5 53.48 56.55 65.76 57.04 58.41 55.01 58.11 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 51.44 55.81 54.19 56.29 57.31 53.62 57.18 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities losses) 18.93 17.45 17.97 19.31 20.28 18.19 20.11 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 10.65 10.18 9.72 9.85 9.56 10.65 9.56 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 87.27 90.55 89.14 86.25 83.51 88.87 83.80 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 88.53 86.38 93.43 87.77 84.91 88.53 84.91 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.45 0.44 0.32 0.35 0.36 0.89 0.74 Adjusted earnings1 0.50 0.47 0.47 0.37 0.38 0.96 0.79 Book value per share common 18.08 17.44 16.83 15.50 15.18 18.08 15.18 Tangible book value per share 13.65 12.98 12.33 12.01 11.67 13.65 11.67 Cash dividends declared — — — — — — — 1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains).







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q'19 1Q'19 4Q'18 3Q'18 2Q'18 2Q'19 2Q'18 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 8,933 $ 9,119 $ 9,528 $ 9,582 $ 9,389 $ 18,052 $ 18,750 Nontaxable 143 151 200 225 216 294 459 Interest and fees on loans 62,288 62,287 59,495 48,713 46,519 124,575 91,776 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 873 918 835 634 585 1,791 1,201 Total Interest Income 72,237 72,475 70,058 59,154 56,709 144,712 112,186 Interest on deposits 4,825 3,873 3,140 2,097 1,988 8,698 3,526 Interest on time certificates 5,724 4,959 3,901 2,975 2,629 10,683 4,808 Interest on borrowed money 1,552 2,869 3,033 2,520 1,885 4,421 3,883 Total Interest Expense 12,101 11,701 10,074 7,592 6,502 23,802 12,217 Net Interest Income 60,136 60,774 59,984 51,562 50,207 120,910 99,969 Provision for loan losses 2,551 1,397 2,342 5,774 2,529 3,948 3,614 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 57,585 59,377 57,642 45,788 47,678 116,962 96,355 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,894 2,697 3,019 2,833 2,674 5,591 5,346 Trust fees 1,147 1,017 1,040 1,083 1,039 2,164 2,060 Mortgage banking fees 1,734 1,115 809 1,135 1,336 2,849 2,738 Brokerage commissions and fees 541 436 468 444 461 977 820 Marine finance fees 201 362 185 194 446 563 1,019 Interchange income 3,405 3,401 3,198 3,119 3,076 6,806 6,018 BOLI income 927 915 1,091 1,078 1,066 1,842 2,122 SBA gains 691 636 519 473 748 1,327 1,482 Other 2,503 2,266 2,810 1,980 1,923 4,769 3,562 14,043 12,845 13,139 12,339 12,769 26,888 25,167 Securities losses, net (466 ) (9 ) (425 ) (48 ) (48 ) (475 ) (150 ) Total Noninterest Income 13,577 12,836 12,714 12,291 12,721 26,413 25,017 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 19,420 18,506 22,172 17,129 16,429 37,926 31,810 Employee benefits 3,195 4,206 3,625 3,205 3,034 7,401 6,115 Outsourced data processing costs 3,876 3,845 5,809 3,493 3,393 7,721 7,072 Telephone / data lines 893 811 602 624 643 1,704 1,255 Occupancy 3,741 3,807 3,747 3,214 3,316 7,548 6,433 Furniture and equipment 1,544 1,757 2,452 1,367 1,468 3,301 2,925 Marketing 1,211 1,132 1,350 1,139 1,344 2,343 2,596 Legal and professional fees 2,033 2,847 3,668 2,019 2,301 4,880 4,274 FDIC assessments 337 488 571 431 595 825 1,193 Amortization of intangibles 1,456 1,458 1,303 1,004 1,004 2,914 1,993 Foreclosed property expense and net (gain)/loss on sale (174 ) (40 ) — (136 ) 405 (214 ) 597 Other 3,468 4,282 4,165 3,910 4,314 7,750 9,147 Total Noninterest Expense 41,000 43,099 49,464 37,399 38,246 84,099 75,410 Income Before Income Taxes 30,162 29,114 20,892 20,680 22,153 59,276 45,962 Income taxes 6,909 6,409 4,930 4,358 5,189 13,318 10,971 Net Income $ 23,253 $ 22,705 $ 15,962 $ 16,322 $ 16,964 $ 45,958 $ 34,991 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 Net income basic 0.45 0.44 0.32 0.35 0.36 0.89 0.74 Cash dividends declared — — — — — — — Average diluted shares outstanding 51,952 52,039 51,237 48,029 47,974 51,998 47,828 Average basic shares outstanding 51,446 51,359 50,523 47,205 47,165 51,403 47,059





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 97,792 $ 98,270 $ 92,242 $ 101,920 $ 123,927 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 61,987 105,741 23,709 3,174 7,594 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 159,779 204,011 115,951 105,094 131,521 Time deposits with other banks 4,980 8,174 8,243 9,813 10,562 Debt Securities: Available for sale (at fair value) 914,615 877,549 865,831 923,206 954,906 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 287,302 295,485 357,949 367,387 382,137 Total Debt Securities 1,201,917 1,173,034 1,223,780 1,290,593 1,337,043 Loans held for sale 17,513 13,900 11,873 16,172 14,707 Loans 4,888,139 4,828,441 4,825,214 4,059,323 3,974,016 Less: Allowance for loan losses (33,505 ) (32,822 ) (32,423 ) (33,865 ) (28,924 ) Net Loans 4,854,634 4,795,619 4,792,791 4,025,458 3,945,092 Bank premises and equipment, net 68,738 70,412 71,024 63,531 63,991 Other real estate owned 11,043 11,921 12,802 4,715 8,417 Goodwill 205,260 205,260 204,753 148,555 148,555 Other intangible assets, net 22,672 23,959 25,977 16,508 17,319 Bank owned life insurance 125,233 124,306 123,394 122,561 121,602 Net deferred tax assets 19,353 24,647 28,954 25,822 26,021 Other assets 133,764 128,146 128,117 102,112 97,851 Total Assets $ 6,824,886 $ 6,783,389 $ 6,747,659 $ 5,930,934 $ 5,922,681 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 1,669,804 $ 1,676,009 $ 1,569,602 $ 1,488,689 $ 1,463,652 Interest-bearing demand 1,124,519 1,100,477 1,014,032 912,891 976,281 Savings 519,732 508,320 493,807 451,958 444,736 Money market 1,172,971 1,192,070 1,173,950 1,036,940 1,023,170 Other time certificates 553,107 539,202 513,312 411,208 413,643 Brokered time certificates 268,998 367,841 220,594 192,182 228,602 Time certificates of more than $250,000 232,078 221,659 191,943 149,642 147,356 Total Deposits 5,541,209 5,605,578 5,177,240 4,643,510 4,697,440 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 82,015 148,005 214,323 189,035 200,050 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 140,000 3,000 380,000 261,000 205,000 Subordinated debt 70,944 70,874 70,804 70,734 70,664 Other liabilities 60,479 59,508 41,025 33,824 33,364 Total Liabilities 5,894,647 5,886,965 5,883,392 5,198,103 5,206,518 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 5,146 5,141 5,136 4,727 4,716 Additional paid in capital 782,928 780,680 778,501 668,711 665,885 Retained earnings 143,032 119,779 97,074 81,112 64,790 Treasury stock (6,137 ) (4,959 ) (3,384 ) (2,854 ) (2,884 ) 924,969 900,641 877,327 751,696 732,507 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net 5,270 (4,217 ) (13,060 ) (18,865 ) (16,344 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 930,239 896,424 864,267 732,831 716,163 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 6,824,886 $ 6,783,389 $ 6,747,659 $ 5,930,934 $ 5,922,681 Common shares outstanding 51,461 51,414 51,361 47,270 47,163





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 2Q'19 1Q'19 4Q'18 3Q'18 2Q'18 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs (recoveries) - non-acquired loans $ 1,621 $ 762 $ 3,693 $ 800 $ 1,715 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - acquired loans 220 201 56 (3 ) (25 ) Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) 1,841 963 3,749 797 1,690 TDR valuation adjustments $ 27 $ 35 $ 35 $ 36 $ 33 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - non-acquired loans 0.13 % 0.06 % 0.32 % 0.08 % 0.17 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - acquired loans 0.02 0.02 — — — Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans 0.15 0.08 0.32 0.08 0.17 Provision for loan losses - non-acquired loans $ 2,326 $ 1,709 $ 2,343 $ 5,640 $ 2,591 Provision for (recapture of) loan losses - acquired loans 225 (312 ) (1 ) 134 (62 ) Total Provision for Loan Losses $ 2,551 $ 1,397 $ 2,342 $ 5,774 $ 2,529 Allowance for loan losses - non-acquired loans $ 33,393 $ 32,715 $ 31,803 $ 33,188 $ 28,384 Allowance for loan losses - acquired loans 112 107 620 677 540 Total Allowance for Loan Losses $ 33,505 $ 32,822 $ 32,423 $ 33,865 $ 28,924 Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 3,817,358 $ 3,667,221 $ 3,588,251 $ 3,383,571 $ 3,221,569 Purchased noncredit impaired loans at end of period 1,057,200 1,147,432 1,222,529 662,701 739,232 Purchased credit impaired loans at end of period 13,581 13,788 14,434 13,051 13,215 Total Loans $ 4,888,139 $ 4,828,441 $ 4,825,214 $ 4,059,323 $ 3,974,016 Non-acquired loans allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans at end of period 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.89 % 0.98 % 0.88 % Total allowance for loan losses to total loans at end of period 0.69 0.68 0.67 0.83 0.73 Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 3.76 3.80 3.86 2.25 2.31 End of Period Nonperforming loans - non-acquired $ 15,810 $ 15,423 $ 15,783 $ 18,998 $ 19,578 Nonperforming loans - acquired 6,986 6,990 10,693 7,142 6,624 Other real estate owned - non-acquired 66 831 386 418 354 Other real estate owned - acquired 1,612 1,725 3,020 1,203 4,969 Bank branches closed included in other real estate owned 9,365 9,365 9,396 3,094 3,094 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 33,839 $ 34,334 $ 39,278 $ 30,855 $ 34,619 Restructured loans (accruing) $ 14,534 $ 14,857 $ 13,346 $ 13,797 $ 14,241 Nonperforming loans to loans at end of period - non-acquired 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.44 % 0.56 % 0.61 % Nonperforming loans to loans at end of period - acquired 0.65 0.60 0.86 1.06 0.88 Total Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.47 0.46 0.55 0.64 0.66 Nonperforming assets to total assets - non-acquired 0.37 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.39 % Nonperforming assets to total assets - acquired 0.13 0.13 0.20 0.14 0.19 Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.50 0.51 0.58 0.52 0.58 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Loans 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Construction and land development $ 379,991 $ 417,565 $ 443,568 $ 376,257 $ 359,070 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,005,876 989,234 970,181 829,368 812,306 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,184,409 1,173,183 1,161,885 897,331 888,989 Residential real estate 1,400,184 1,329,166 1,324,377 1,152,640 1,103,946 Consumer 215,932 206,414 202,881 192,772 190,835 Commercial and financial 701,747 712,879 722,322 610,955 618,870 Total Loans $ 4,888,139 $ 4,828,441 $ 4,825,214 $ 4,059,323 $ 3,974,016





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 2Q'19 1Q'19 2Q'18 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,169,891 $ 8,933 3.05 % $ 1,186,374 $ 9,119 3.07 % $ 1,324,280 $ 9,389 2.84 % Nontaxable 24,110 179 2.96 26,561 190 2.86 32,055 273 3.41 Total Securities 1,194,001 9,112 3.05 1,212,935 9,309 3.07 1,356,335 9,662 2.85 Federal funds sold and other investments 91,481 873 3.83 91,136 918 4.09 49,387 585 4.75 Loans, net 4,841,751 62,335 5.16 4,839,046 62,335 5.22 3,948,460 46,549 4.73 Total Earning Assets 6,127,233 72,320 4.73 6,143,117 72,562 4.79 5,354,182 56,796 4.25 Allowance for loan losses (32,806 ) (32,966 ) (29,234 ) Cash and due from banks 91,160 99,940 110,549 Premises and equipment 69,890 70,938 64,445 Intangible assets 228,706 230,066 166,393 Bank owned life insurance 124,631 123,708 121,008 Other assets 126,180 136,175 90,692 Total Assets $ 6,734,994 $ 6,770,978 $ 5,878,035 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,118,703 $ 1,150 0.41 % $ 1,029,726 $ 839 0.33 % $ 996,929 $ 492 0.20 % Savings 513,773 586 0.46 500,347 477 0.39 439,691 118 0.11 Money market 1,179,345 3,089 1.05 1,158,939 2,557 0.89 1,027,705 1,378 0.54 Time deposits 1,089,020 5,724 2.11 1,042,346 4,959 1.93 790,404 2,629 1.33 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 91,614 355 1.55 185,032 550 1.21 179,540 334 0.75 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 51,571 329 2.56 227,378 1,421 2.53 160,846 741 1.85 Other borrowings 70,903 868 4.91 70,836 898 5.14 70,623 810 4.60 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,114,929 12,101 1.18 4,214,604 11,701 1.13 3,665,738 6,502 0.71 Noninterest demand 1,646,934 1,612,548 1,473,331 Other liabilities 61,652 64,262 29,292 Total Liabilities 5,823,515 5,891,414 5,168,361 Shareholders' equity 911,479 879,564 709,674 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 6,734,994 $ 6,770,978 $ 5,878,035 Cost of deposits 0.76 % 0.67 % 0.39 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.79 % 0.77 % 0.49 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 60,219 3.94 % $ 60,861 4.02 % $ 50,294 3.77 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,178,087 $ 18,052 3.06 % $ 1,342,676 $ 18,750 2.79 % Nontaxable 25,329 368 2.91 32,346 580 3.59 Total Securities 1,203,416 18,420 3.06 1,375,022 19,330 2.81 Federal funds sold and other investments 91,310 1,791 3.96 52,761 1,201 4.59 Loans, net 4,840,406 124,671 5.19 3,910,625 91,833 4.74 Total Earning Assets 6,135,132 144,882 4.76 5,338,408 112,364 4.24 Allowance for loan losses (32,885 ) (28,356 ) Cash and due from banks 95,526 112,215 Premises and equipment 70,411 65,184 Intangible assets 229,382 166,762 Bank owned life insurance 124,172 121,635 Other assets 131,148 89,086 Total Assets $ 6,752,886 $ 5,864,934 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,074,460 $ 1,989 0.37 % $ 999,287 $ 942 0.19 % Savings 507,097 1,062 0.42 437,574 222 0.10 Money market 1,169,198 5,647 0.97 1,002,243 2,362 0.48 Time deposits 1,065,812 10,683 2.02 783,643 4,808 1.24 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 138,065 905 1.32 177,771 608 0.69 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 138,989 1,750 2.54 218,298 1,771 1.64 Other borrowings 70,870 1,766 5.03 70,587 1,504 4.30 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,164,491 23,802 1.15 3,689,403 12,217 0.67 Noninterest demand 1,629,836 1,443,813 Other liabilities 62,949 29,221 Total Liabilities 5,857,276 5,162,437 Shareholders' equity 895,610 702,497 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 6,752,886 $ 5,864,934 Cost of deposits 0.72 % 0.36 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.78 % 0.46 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 121,080 3.98 % $ 100,147 3.78 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 1,323,743 $ 1,298,468 $ 1,217,842 $ 1,182,018 $ 1,154,225 Retail 251,879 275,383 259,318 233,472 236,838 Public funds 65,822 73,640 68,324 42,474 44,182 Other 28,360 28,518 24,118 30,725 28,407 Total Noninterest Demand 1,669,804 1,676,009 1,569,602 1,488,689 1,463,652 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 323,818 289,544 211,879 167,865 181,646 Retail 634,099 646,522 650,490 655,429 681,615 Public funds 166,602 164,411 151,663 89,597 113,020 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 1,124,519 1,100,477 1,014,032 912,891 976,281 Total transaction accounts Commercial 1,647,561 1,588,012 1,429,721 1,349,883 1,335,871 Retail 885,978 921,905 909,808 888,901 918,453 Public funds 232,424 238,051 219,987 132,071 157,202 Other 28,360 28,518 24,118 30,725 28,407 Total Transaction Accounts 2,794,323 2,776,486 2,583,634 2,401,580 2,439,933 Savings 519,732 508,320 493,807 451,958 444,736 Money market Commercial 517,041 500,649 459,380 423,304 408,005 Retail 590,320 602,378 607,837 524,415 522,783 Public funds 65,610 89,043 106,733 89,221 92,382 Total Money Market 1,172,971 1,192,070 1,173,950 1,036,940 1,023,170 Brokered time certificates 268,998 367,841 220,594 192,182 228,602 Other time certificates 785,185 760,861 705,255 560,850 560,999 1,054,183 1,128,702 925,849 753,032 789,601 Total Deposits $ 5,541,209 $ 5,605,578 $ 5,177,240 $ 4,643,510 $ 4,697,440 Customer sweep accounts $ 82,015 $ 148,005 $ 214,323 $ 189,035 $ 200,050

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.





GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q'19 1Q'19 4Q'18 3Q'18 2Q'18 2Q'19 2Q'18 Net Income $ 23,253 $ 22,705 $ 15,962 $ 16,322 $ 16,964 $ 45,958 $ 34,991 Total noninterest income 13,577 12,836 12,714 12,291 12,721 26,413 25,017 Securities losses, net 466 9 425 48 48 475 150 BOLI benefits on death (included in other income) — — (280 ) — — — — Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income 466 9 145 48 48 475 150 Total Adjusted Noninterest Income 14,043 12,845 12,859 12,339 12,769 26,888 25,167 Total noninterest expense 41,000 43,099 49,464 37,399 38,246 84,099 75,410 Merger related charges — (335 ) (8,034 ) (482 ) (695 ) (335 ) (1,165 ) Amortization of intangibles (1,456 ) (1,458 ) (1,303 ) (1,004 ) (1,004 ) (2,914 ) (1,993 ) Branch reductions and other expense initiatives (1,517 ) (208 ) (587 ) — — (1,725 ) — Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (2,973 ) (2,001 ) (9,924 ) (1,486 ) (1,699 ) (4,974 ) (3,158 ) Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense 38,027 41,098 39,540 35,913 36,547 79,125 72,252 Income Taxes 6,909 6,409 4,930 4,358 5,189 13,318 10,971 Tax effect of adjustments 874 510 2,623 230 443 1,384 981 Taxes and tax penalties on acquisition-related BOLI redemption — — (485 ) — — — — Effect of change in corporate tax rate — — — — — — (248 ) Total Adjustments to Income Taxes 874 510 2,138 230 443 1,384 733 Adjusted Income Taxes 7,783 6,919 7,068 4,588 5,632 14,702 11,704 Adjusted Net Income $ 25,818 $ 24,205 $ 23,893 $ 17,626 $ 18,268 $ 50,023 $ 37,566 Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 0.50 0.47 0.47 0.37 0.38 0.96 0.79 Average diluted shares outstanding 51,952 52,039 51,237 48,029 47,974 51,998 47,828 Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 38,027 $ 41,098 $ 39,540 $ 35,913 $ 36,547 $ 79,125 $ 72,252 Foreclosed property expense and net gain/(loss) on sale 174 40 — 137 (405 ) 214 (597 ) Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 38,201 $ 41,138 $ 39,540 $ 36,050 $ 36,142 $ 79,339 $ 71,655 Revenue $ 73,713 $ 73,610 $ 72,698 $ 63,853 $ 62,928 $ 147,323 $ 124,986 Total Adjustments to Revenue 466 9 145 48 48 475 150 Impact of FTE adjustment 83 87 116 147 87 170 178 Adjusted Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 74,262 $ 73,706 $ 72,959 $ 64,048 $ 63,063 $ 147,968 $ 125,314 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 51.44 % 55.81 % 54.19 % 56.29 % 57.31 % 53.62 % 57.18 % Average Assets $ 6,734,994 $ 6,770,978 $ 6,589,870 $ 5,903,327 $ 5,878,035 $ 6,752,886 $ 5,864,934 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (228,706 ) (230,066 ) (213,713 ) (165,534 ) (166,393 ) (229,382 ) (166,762 ) Average Tangible Assets $ 6,506,288 $ 6,540,912 $ 6,376,157 $ 5,737,793 $ 5,711,642 $ 6,523,504 $ 5,698,172 Return on Average Assets (ROA) 1.38 % 1.36 % 0.96 % 1.10 % 1.16 % 1.37 % 1.20 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 0.12 0.12 0.09 0.08 0.08 0.12 0.09 Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 1.50 1.48 1.05 1.18 1.24 1.49 1.29 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 0.09 0.02 0.44 0.04 0.04 0.06 0.04 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets 1.59 1.50 1.49 1.22 1.28 1.55 1.33 Average Shareholders' Equity $ 911,479 $ 879,564 $ 827,759 $ 728,290 $ 709,674 $ 895,610 $ 702,497 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (228,706 ) (230,066 ) (213,713 ) (165,534 ) (166,393 ) (229,382 ) (166,762 ) Average Tangible Equity $ 682,773 $ 649,498 $ 614,046 $ 562,756 $ 543,281 $ 666,228 $ 535,735 Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 10.23 % 10.47 % 7.65 % 8.89 % 9.59 % 10.35 % 10.04 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 4.07 4.39 3.29 3.15 3.49 4.22 3.69 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 14.30 14.86 10.94 12.04 13.08 14.57 13.73 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 0.87 0.25 4.50 0.39 0.41 0.57 0.41 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.17 15.11 15.44 12.43 13.49 15.14 14.14 Loan interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 58,169 $ 58,397 $ 55,470 $ 46,349 $ 44,341 $ 116,568 $ 87,817 Accretion on acquired loans 4,166 3,938 4,089 2,453 2,208 8,103 4,016 Loan interest income $ 62,335 $ 62,335 $ 59,559 $ 48,802 $ 46,549 $ 124,671 $ 91,833 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q'19 1Q'19 4Q'18 3Q'18 2Q'18 2Q'19 2Q'18 Yield on loans excluding accretion on acquired loans 4.82 % 4.89 % 4.77 % 4.59 % 4.50 % 4.86 % 4.53 % Impact of accretion on acquired loans 0.34 0.33 0.35 0.24 0.23 0.33 0.21 Yield on loans 5.16 5.22 5.12 4.83 4.73 5.19 4.74 Net interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 56,053 $ 56,923 $ 56,011 $ 49,256 $ 48,086 $ 116,962 $ 96,131 Accretion on acquired loans 4,166 3,938 4,089 2,453 2,208 4,118 4,016 Net Interest Income $ 60,219 $ 60,861 $ 60,100 $ 51,709 $ 50,294 $ 121,080 $ 100,147 Net interest margin excluding accretion on acquired loans 3.67 % 3.76 % 3.73 % 3.64 % 3.60 % 3.71 % 3.63 % Impact of accretion on acquired loans 0.27 0.26 0.27 0.18 0.17 0.27 0.15 Net Interest Margin 3.94 4.02 4.00 3.82 3.77 3.98 3.78

