Associa Arizona Helps Sunset Shadows Condominiums Residents Through Associa Cares

/EIN News/ -- Scottsdale, AZ, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona recently helped provide assistance to Sunset Shadows Condominiums residents through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.



Sunset Shadows Condominiums experienced a devastating fire that damaged four units and displaced residents.



“Associa Cares has assisted Sunset Shadows’ residents during their time of need by providing direct grants to those who have lost their homes or been displaced by the fire,” stated Eli Crenshaw, CMCA®, Associa Arizona president. “We know even a little help goes a long way, and we wanted residents to know that we are here to help.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



