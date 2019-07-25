OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced that net income was $19.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $15.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $40.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, as compared to $21.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period.



The results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 include merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $7.0 million and $11.4 million, respectively. Excluding these items, core earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were $26.0 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, and $51.6 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, respectively. (Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer).



Highlights for the quarter are described below:

The Bank’s expansion into metropolitan New York City and greater Philadelphia continues to progress with $43.6 million of closed loans and significant contributions to a record pipeline of $297.8 million as of June 30, 2019.

The integration of Capital Bank of New Jersey’s (“Capital Bank”) operating systems was completed in June, with anticipated cost savings to be realized in the second half of the year.

In conjunction with the integration of Capital Bank, three branches were consolidated in June. In addition, the Bank will be consolidating an additional four branches in the third quarter; bringing the total number of branches consolidated to 40 over the past three years.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “The second quarter results included strong core earnings of $26.0 million, along with a growing loan pipeline and improving asset quality.” Mr. Maher added, “With the full system integration of Capital Bank completed this quarter, we are pleased to offer enhanced financial solutions to our newest customers and expect to realize significant cost savings in the coming quarters.”



The Company announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninetieth consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The dividend, related to the three months ended June 30, 2019, of $0.17 per share will be paid on August 16, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 5, 2019.



Results of Operations



On January 31, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Sun Bancorp Inc. (“Sun”) and its results of operations are included in the consolidated results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, but are excluded from the results of operations for the period from January 1, 2018 to January 31, 2018.



On January 31, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Capital Bank and its results of operations from February 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019 are included in the consolidated results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, but are not included in the results of operations for the corresponding prior year periods.



Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $19.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, as compared to $15.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $40.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, as compared to $21.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $7.0 million and $11.4 million, respectively. Net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 included merger related and branch consolidation expenses, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $6.7 million and $21.3 million, respectively. Excluding these items, net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, increased over the same prior year periods, primarily due to the acquisition of Capital Bank and the expense reductions driven by the integration of Sun in the second quarter of 2018.



Net interest income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 increased to $64.8 million and $129.2 million, respectively, as compared to $61.4 million and $117.2 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods, reflecting an increase in interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets increased by $492.8 million and $674.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The averages for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were favorably impacted by $401.8 million and $340.4 million, respectively, of interest-earning assets acquired from Capital Bank. Average loans receivable, net, increased by $522.3 million and $669.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The increases attributable to the acquisition of Capital Bank were $293.4 million and $245.9 million, respectively. The net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased to 3.66% and 3.72%, respectively, from 3.73% in the same prior year periods. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.98% and 0.94%, respectively, from 0.65% and 0.62%, respectively, in the corresponding prior year periods. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.62% and 0.60% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to 0.35% and 0.34%, respectively, in the same prior year periods.



Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019, increased by $449,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter, as average interest-earning assets increased by $181.3 million. The increase in average interest-earning assets over the prior linked quarter was primarily due to the inclusion of Capital Bank balances for the full quarter. The net interest margin decreased to 3.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 3.78% for the prior linked quarter. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.62% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 0.57% for three months ended March 31, 2019.



For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the provision for loan losses was $356,000 and $976,000, respectively, as compared to $706,000 and $2.1 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year period, and $620,000 in the prior linked quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $926,000 and $1.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $832,000 and $1.1 million in the corresponding prior year periods, and net loan charge-offs of $492,000 in the prior linked quarter. Non-performing loans totaled $17.8 million at June 30, 2019, as compared to $20.9 million at March 31, 2019 and $18.1 million at June 30, 2018.



For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, other income increased to $9.9 million and $19.4 million, respectively, as compared to $8.9 million and $17.8 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. The increases were partly due to the impact of the Capital Bank acquisition, which added $312,000 and $557,000 to other income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the increase in other income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in the loss from real estate operations of $860,000, an increase in derivative fee income of $612,000, partially offset by decreases in fees and service charges of $724,000. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the increase in other income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in the loss from real estate operations of $1.3 million, an increase in derivative fee income of $1.1 million, an increase in bankcard services of $553,000, partially offset by decreases in fees and service charges of $1.0 million, rental income of $704,000 received primarily for January and February 2018 on the Company’s executive office, and the gain on sale of loans of $608,000 (mostly related to the sale of one non-performing commercial loan relationship during 2018).



For the three months ended June 30, 2019, other income increased by $367,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The increase was due to a full quarter of Capital Bank activity and an increase in bankcard services, partially offset by an increase in the loss from other real estate operations.



Operating expenses were flat at $50.9 million and decreased to $98.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to $50.9 million and $107.7 million, respectively, in the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 included $8.9 million and $14.3 million, respectively, of merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, as compared to $8.4 million and $26.7 million, respectively, of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, in the same prior year periods. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, the change in operating expenses over the prior year was due to the Capital Bank acquisition, which added $1.9 million and $3.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the decrease in operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 over the prior year period was primarily due to decreases in compensation and employee benefits expense of $2.2 million, occupancy expenses and federal insurance premium, partially offset by increases in check card processing and marketing expenses. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the remaining decrease in operating expenses, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from the prior year period, was primarily due to decreases in compensation and employee benefits expense of $1.8 million, a decrease in federal insurance premium and a decrease in occupancy expense, partially offset by increases in marketing expenses of $611,000, and check card processing of $597,000.



For the three months ended June 30, 2019, operating expenses, excluding merger, branch consolidation expenses, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer increased by $206,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to a full quarter of Capital Bank which resulted in an increase of $435,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter.



The provision for income taxes was $4.5 million and $9.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to $3.0 million and $4.0 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The effective tax rate was 19.0% and 18.8% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to 16.1% and 16.0%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The lower effective tax rates in the prior year periods were primarily due to larger tax benefits from employee stock option exercises.



Financial Condition



Total assets increased by $512.9 million, to $8.029 billion at June 30, 2019, from $7.516 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of the acquisition of Capital Bank, which added $494.7 million to total assets. Loans receivable, net, increased by $364.7 million, to $5.944 billion at June 30, 2019, from $5.579 billion at December 31, 2018, due to acquired loans of $307.7 million. As part of the acquisition of Capital Bank, the Company’s goodwill balance increased to $374.6 million at June 30, 2019, from $338.4 million at December 31, 2018, and the core deposit intangible increased to $17.6 million, from $17.0 million at December 31, 2018.



Deposits increased by $372.9 million, to $6.187 billion at June 30, 2019, from $5.815 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily due to acquired deposits of $449.0 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio at June 30, 2019 was 96.1%, as compared to 96.0% at December 31, 2018.



Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.137 billion at June 30, 2019, as compared to $1.039 billion at December 31, 2018. The acquisition of Capital Bank added $76.4 million to stockholders’ equity. At June 30, 2019, there were 986,386 shares available for repurchase under the Company’s stock repurchase program. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 309,167 shares under the repurchase program at an average cost of $23.93. Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share increased to $14.57 at June 30, 2019, as compared to $14.26 at December 31, 2018.



Asset Quality



The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $17.8 million at June 30, 2019, as compared to $17.4 million at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans do not include $13.4 million of purchased credit-impaired (“PCI”) loans acquired in the Capital Bank, Sun, Ocean Shore Holding Co. (“Ocean Shore”), Cape Bancorp, Inc. (“Cape”), and Colonial American Bank (“Colonial American”) acquisitions (“Acquisition Transactions”). The Company’s other real estate owned totaled $865,000 at June 30, 2019, as compared to $1.4 million at December 31, 2018.



At June 30, 2019, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.27% of total loans, a decrease from 0.30% at December 31, 2018. These ratios exclude existing fair value credit marks of $36.0 million at June 30, 2019 on loans acquired from the Acquisition Transactions, and $31.6 million at December 31, 2018 on loans acquired from Sun, Ocean Shore, Cape and Colonial American. These loans were acquired at fair value with no related allowance for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total non-performing loans was 90.67% at June 30, 2019, as compared to 95.19% at December 31, 2018.



Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Reported amounts are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, and the impact to income tax expense related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as required under Tax Reform, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.



Conference Call



OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is an $8.0 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.









OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 148,327 $ 134,235 $ 120,792 $ 254,469 Federal funds sold — 18,733 — — Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 123,610 122,558 100,717 100,369 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $869,167 at June 30, 2019, $896,812 at March 31, 2019, $832,815 at December 31, 2018, and $906,989 at June 30, 2018) 863,838 900,614 846,810 922,756 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 10,002 9,816 9,655 9,539 Restricted equity investments, at cost 59,425 55,663 56,784 66,981 Loans receivable, net 5,943,930 5,968,830 5,579,222 5,553,035 Loans held-for-sale — — — 919 Interest and dividends receivable 22,106 22,294 19,689 19,669 Other real estate owned 865 1,594 1,381 7,854 Premises and equipment, net 105,853 113,226 111,209 113,782 Bank Owned Life Insurance 235,162 234,183 222,482 219,853 Deferred tax asset 66,259 66,689 63,377 59,283 Assets held for sale 4,198 4,522 4,522 10,269 Other assets 53,276 46,266 24,101 40,204 Core deposit intangible 17,614 18,629 16,971 18,949 Goodwill 374,592 375,096 338,442 338,972 Total assets $ 8,029,057 $ 8,092,948 $ 7,516,154 $ 7,736,903 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 6,187,487 $ 6,290,485 $ 5,814,569 $ 5,819,406 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 453,646 418,016 449,383 674,227 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers 62,086 66,174 61,760 62,176 Other borrowings 96,533 99,579 99,530 99,428 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 14,817 15,138 14,066 17,773 Other liabilities 77,193 76,393 37,488 51,325 Total liabilities 6,891,762 6,965,785 6,476,796 6,724,335 Total stockholders’ equity 1,137,295 1,127,163 1,039,358 1,012,568 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,029,057 $ 8,092,948 $ 7,516,154 $ 7,736,903

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended, For the Six Months Ended, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 |-------------------- (Unaudited) --------------------| |---------- (Unaudited) -----------| Interest income: Loans $ 70,917 $ 69,001 $ 63,135 $ 139,918 $ 119,732 Mortgage-backed securities 3,946 4,041 4,297 7,987 7,982 Debt securities, equity investments and other 3,547 3,380 2,646 6,927 5,200 Total interest income 78,410 76,422 70,078 154,832 132,914 Interest expense: Deposits 9,762 8,639 5,247 18,401 9,711 Borrowed funds 3,811 3,395 3,384 7,206 6,046 Total interest expense 13,573 12,034 8,631 25,607 15,757 Net interest income 64,837 64,388 61,447 129,225 117,157 Provision for loan losses 356 620 706 976 2,077 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 64,481 63,768 60,741 128,249 115,080 Other income: Bankcard services revenue 2,679 2,285 2,373 4,964 4,292 Trust and asset management revenue 569 498 595 1,067 1,148 Fees and service charges 4,595 4,516 5,140 9,111 9,816 Net gain on sales of loans 7 8 6 15 623 Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 133 108 (71 ) 241 (212 ) Net loss from other real estate operations (121 ) (6 ) (981 ) (127 ) (1,393 ) Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 1,293 1,321 1,335 2,614 2,476 Other 724 782 486 1,506 1,044 Total other income 9,879 9,512 8,883 19,391 17,794 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 23,704 22,414 23,244 46,118 44,495 Occupancy 4,399 4,530 4,572 8,929 9,139 Equipment 1,936 1,946 2,034 3,882 3,937 Marketing 1,137 930 893 2,067 1,454 Federal deposit insurance 802 832 1,000 1,634 1,930 Data processing 3,684 3,654 3,667 7,338 6,843 Check card processing 1,322 1,438 1,116 2,760 2,105 Professional fees 1,408 1,709 1,397 3,117 2,680 Other operating expense 3,882 3,369 3,546 7,251 6,561 Amortization of core deposit intangible 1,015 1,005 1,001 2,020 1,834 Branch consolidation expense 6,695 391 1,719 7,086 1,544 Merger related expenses 931 5,053 6,715 5,984 25,200 Total operating expenses 50,915 47,271 50,904 98,186 107,722 Income before provision for income taxes 23,445 26,009 18,720 49,454 25,152 Provision for income taxes 4,465 4,836 3,018 9,301 4,023 Net income $ 18,980 $ 21,173 $ 15,702 $ 40,153 $ 21,129 Basic earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.80 $ 0.46 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ 0.79 $ 0.45 Average basic shares outstanding 50,687 49,526 47,718 50,115 45,805 Average diluted shares outstanding 51,290 50,150 48,704 50,728 46,786

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA

(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE At June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 392,336 $ 383,686 $ 304,996 $ 343,121 $ 338,436 Commercial real estate - owner - occupied 771,640 802,229 740,893 735,289 717,061 Commercial real estate - investor 2,143,093 2,161,451 2,023,131 2,019,859 2,076,930 Total commercial 3,307,069 3,347,366 3,069,020 3,098,269 3,132,427 Consumer: Residential real estate 2,193,829 2,162,668 2,044,523 2,020,155 2,013,389 Home equity loans and lines 341,972 351,303 353,609 359,094 365,448 Other consumer 109,015 116,838 121,561 74,555 50,952 Total consumer 2,644,816 2,630,809 2,519,693 2,453,804 2,429,789 Total loans 5,951,885 5,978,175 5,588,713 5,552,073 5,562,216 Deferred origination costs, net 8,180 7,360 7,086 8,707 7,510 Allowance for loan losses (16,135 ) (16,705 ) (16,577 ) (16,821 ) (16,691 ) Loans receivable, net $ 5,943,930 $ 5,968,830 $ 5,579,222 $ 5,543,959 $ 5,553,035 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 90,882 $ 92,274 $ 95,100 $ 106,369 $ 105,116 At June 30, 2019 Average Yield Loan pipeline (1): Commercial 4.90 % $ 212,712 $ 122,325 $ 129,839 $ 137,519 $ 166,178 Residential real estate 3.74 82,555 63,598 49,800 64,841 64,259 Home equity loans and lines 5.33 2,550 4,688 6,571 11,030 9,240 Total 4.58 % $ 297,817 $ 190,611 $ 186,210 $ 213,390 $ 239,677





For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Average Yield Loan originations: Commercial 4.44 % $ 123,882 $ 172,233 $ 151,851 $ 136,764 $ 67,297 Residential real estate 3.93 120,771 75,530 92,776 124,419 109,357 Home equity loans and lines 5.46 14,256 13,072 15,583 17,892 20,123 Total 4.26 % $ 258,909 $ 260,835 (2) $ 260,210 (3) $ 279,075 (4) $ 196,777 (6) Loans sold $ 403 (5) $ 495 $ 728 (5) $ 1,349 (5) $ 422





(1) Loan pipeline includes pending loan applications and loans approved but not funded. (2) Excludes purchased loans of $100.0 million for residential real estate. (3) Excludes purchased loans of $49.5 million for other consumer and $753,000 for residential real estate. (4) Excludes purchased loans of $25.0 million for other consumer. (5) Excludes the sale of under-performing residential loans of $2.9 million, under-performing commercial loans of $1.7 million and under-performing residential loans of $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2018, respectively. (6) Excludes purchased loans of $23.6 million for commercial, $49.0 million for residential real estate, and $49.1 million for other consumer.





DEPOSITS At June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 1,370,167 $ 1,352,520 $ 1,151,362 $ 1,196,875 $ 1,195,980 Interest-bearing checking 2,342,913 2,400,192 2,350,106 2,332,215 2,265,971 Money market deposit 642,985 666,067 569,680 584,250 574,269 Savings 909,501 922,113 877,177 887,799 903,777 Time deposits 921,921 949,593 866,244 853,111 879,409 $ 6,187,487 $ 6,290,485 $ 5,814,569 $ 5,854,250 $ 5,819,406

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ASSET QUALITY

(dollars in thousands)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, ASSET QUALITY 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Non-performing loans: Commercial and industrial $ 207 $ 240 $ 1,587 $ 1,727 $ 1,947 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 4,818 4,565 501 511 522 Commercial real estate - investor 4,050 4,115 5,024 8,082 6,364 Residential real estate 5,747 8,611 7,389 6,390 6,858 Home equity loans and lines 2,974 3,364 2,914 2,529 2,415 Total non-performing loans 17,796 20,895 17,415 19,239 18,106 Other real estate owned 865 1,594 1,381 6,231 7,854 Total non-performing assets $ 18,661 $ 22,489 $ 18,796 $ 25,470 $ 25,960 Purchased credit-impaired (“PCI”) loans $ 13,432 $ 16,306 $ 8,901 $ 9,700 $ 12,995 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 20,029 $ 21,578 $ 25,686 $ 26,691 $ 36,010 Troubled debt restructurings: Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 6,815 $ 6,484 $ 3,595 $ 3,568 $ 4,190 Performing 19,314 19,690 22,877 24,230 24,272 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 26,129 $ 26,174 $ 26,472 $ 27,798 $ 28,462 Allowance for loan losses $ 16,135 $ 16,705 $ 16,577 $ 16,821 $ 16,691 Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable (1) 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.30 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total non-performing loans 90.67 79.95 95.19 87.43 92.18 Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.30 0.35 0.31 0.35 0.33 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.23 0.28 0.25 0.34 0.34





(1) The loans acquired from Capital Bank, Sun, Ocean Shore, Cape, and Colonial American were recorded at fair value. The net credit mark on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan losses, was $36,026, $35,204, $31,647, $34,357, and $37,679 at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and June 30, 2018, respectively.





NET CHARGE-OFFS For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Net Charge-offs: Loan charge-offs $ (1,138 ) $ (868 ) $ (1,133 ) $ (891 ) $ (1,284 ) Recoveries on loans 212 376 383 114 452 Net loan charge-offs $ (926 ) (1) $ (492 ) $ (750 ) (1) $ (777 ) (1) $ (832 ) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

(annualized) 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Net charge-off detail - (loss) recovery: Commercial $ (58 ) $ (58 ) $ (871 ) $ (246 ) $ (846 ) Residential real estate (728 ) (425 ) 210 (478 ) (20 ) Home equity loans and lines (121 ) (4 ) (62 ) (35 ) 31 Other consumer (19 ) (5 ) (27 ) (18 ) 3 Net loan charge-offs $ (926 ) (1) $ (492 ) $ (750 ) (1) $ (777 ) (1) $ (832 )





(1) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended June 30 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 are $429, $243 and $430, respectively, relating to under-performing loans sold.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 67,214 $ 372 2.22 % $ 79,911 $ 467 2.37 % $ 58,091 $ 280 1.93 % Securities (1) 1,080,690 7,121 2.64 1,067,150 6,954 2.64 1,119,354 6,663 2.39 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 3,309,869 42,579 5.16 3,211,296 41,408 5.23 3,109,313 38,805 5.01 Residential 2,187,417 22,329 4.08 2,094,131 21,404 4.09 1,951,075 19,642 4.04 Home Equity 347,028 4,656 5.38 353,358 4,707 5.40 369,054 4,564 4.96 Other 113,153 1,353 4.80 119,185 1,482 5.04 7,604 124 6.54 Allowance for loan loss net of deferred loan fees (9,155 ) — — (10,083 ) — — (11,076 ) — — Loans Receivable, net 5,948,312 70,917 4.78 5,767,887 69,001 4.85 5,425,970 63,135 4.67 Total interest-earning assets 7,096,216 78,410 4.43 6,914,948 76,422 4.48 6,603,415 70,078 4.26 Non-interest-earning assets 972,683 924,368 929,553 Total assets $ 8,068,899 $ 7,839,316 $ 7,532,968 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 2,504,541 4,240 0.68 % $ 2,508,669 3,745 0.61 % $ 2,372,777 2,028 0.34 % Money market 631,297 1,358 0.86 623,868 1,157 0.75 597,770 694 0.47 Savings 915,701 301 0.13 904,047 286 0.13 907,570 267 0.12 Time deposits 934,470 3,863 1.66 932,341 3,451 1.50 902,091 2,258 1.00 Total 4,986,009 9,762 0.79 4,968,925 8,639 0.71 4,780,208 5,247 0.44 FHLB Advances 404,951 2,320 2.30 339,686 1,839 2.20 376,527 1,900 2.02 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 62,243 64 0.41 65,295 55 0.34 64,446 44 0.27 Other borrowings 99,591 1,427 5.75 99,517 1,501 6.12 99,383 1,440 5.81 Total interest-bearing

liabilities 5,552,794 13,573 0.98 5,473,423 12,034 0.89 5,320,564 8,631 0.65 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,302,147 1,211,934 1,149,764 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 82,793 55,975 51,262 Total liabilities 6,937,734 6,741,332 6,521,590 Stockholders’ equity 1,131,165 1,097,984 1,011,378 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,068,899 $ 7,839,316 $ 7,532,968 Net interest income $ 64,837 $ 64,388 $ 61,447 Net interest rate spread (3) 3.45 % 3.59 % 3.61 % Net interest margin (4) 3.66 % 3.78 % 3.73 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.35 %





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 73,527 $ 839 2.30 % $ 54,195 $ 488 1.82 % Securities (1) 1,073,957 14,075 2.64 1,088,237 12,694 2.35 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 3,260,855 83,987 5.19 2,942,062 72,195 4.95 Residential 2,141,032 43,733 4.09 1,897,736 38,679 4.11 Home Equity 350,175 9,363 5.39 355,641 8,707 4.94 Other 116,153 2,835 4.92 4,547 151 6.70 Allowance for loan loss net of deferred loan fees (9,616 ) — — (10,683 ) — — Loans Receivable, net 5,858,599 139,918 4.82 5,189,303 119,732 4.65 Total interest-earning assets 7,006,083 154,832 4.46 6,331,735 132,914 4.23 Non-interest-earning assets 948,658 858,002 Total assets $ 7,954,741 $ 7,189,737 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 2,518,062 8,032 0.64 % $ 2,318,751 3,786 0.33 % Money market 616,384 2,468 0.81 562,050 1,244 0.45 Savings 909,906 587 0.13 866,535 462 0.11 Time deposits 933,410 7,314 1.58 861,687 4,219 0.99 Total 4,977,762 18,401 0.75 4,609,023 9,711 0.42 FHLB Advances 372,499 4,160 2.25 349,474 3,413 1.97 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 63,761 119 0.38 71,649 84 0.24 Other borrowings 99,569 2,927 5.93 89,796 2,549 5.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,513,591 25,607 0.94 5,119,942 15,757 0.62 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,257,041 1,077,218 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 69,443 53,140 Total liabilities 6,840,075 6,250,300 Stockholders’ equity 1,114,666 939,437 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,954,741 $ 7,189,737 Net interest income $ 129,225 $ 117,157 Net interest rate spread (3) 3.52 % 3.61 % Net interest margin (4) 3.72 % 3.73 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.60 % 0.34 %





(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost. (2) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and estimated loss allowances and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current year’s presentation.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 8,029,057 $ 8,092,948 $ 7,516,154 $ 7,562,589 $ 7,736,903 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 123,610 122,558 100,717 100,015 100,369 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 863,838 900,614 846,810 883,540 922,756 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 10,002 9,816 9,655 9,519 9,539 Restricted equity investments, at cost 59,425 55,663 56,784 57,143 66,981 Loans receivable, net 5,943,930 5,968,830 5,579,222 5,543,959 5,553,035 Deposits 6,187,487 6,290,485 5,814,569 5,854,250 5,819,406 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 453,646 418,016 449,383 456,806 674,227 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 158,619 165,753 161,290 160,517 161,604 Stockholders’ equity 1,137,295 1,127,163 1,039,358 1,029,844 1,012,568





For the Three Months Ended, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 78,410 $ 76,422 $ 72,358 $ 71,382 $ 70,078 Interest expense 13,573 12,034 10,517 9,878 8,631 Net interest income 64,837 64,388 61,841 61,504 61,447 Provision for loan losses 356 620 506 907 706 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 64,481 63,768 61,335 60,597 60,741 Other income 9,879 9,512 8,748 8,285 8,883 Operating expenses 43,289 41,827 37,794 37,503 42,470 Branch consolidation expense 6,695 391 240 1,368 1,719 Merger related expenses 931 5,053 1,048 662 6,715 Income before provision for income taxes 23,445 26,009 31,001 29,349 18,720 Provision for income taxes 4,465 4,836 4,269 5,278 3,018 Net income $ 18,980 $ 21,173 $ 26,732 $ 24,071 $ 15,702 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.42 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.32 Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 3,663 $ 4,027 $ 3,918 $ 4,036 $ 4,883

(continued)

At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1): Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (2) 0.94 % 1.10 % 1.41 % 1.26 % 0.84 % Return on average stockholders’ equity (2) 6.73 7.82 10.24 9.36 6.23 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3) 10.32 11.97 15.60 14.39 9.64 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 14.16 13.93 13.83 13.62 13.09 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3) 9.76 9.53 9.55 9.35 8.87 Net interest rate spread 3.45 3.59 3.54 3.51 3.61 Net interest margin 3.66 3.78 3.71 3.67 3.73 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 2.53 2.45 2.07 2.07 2.71 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 68.14 63.97 55.37 56.65 72.38 Loans to deposits 96.06 94.89 95.95 94.70 95.42





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (2) 1.02 % 0.59 % Return on average stockholders’ equity (2) 7.26 4.54 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3) 11.13 6.91 Net interest rate spread 3.52 3.61 Net interest margin 3.72 3.73 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 2.49 3.02 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 66.07 79.82

(continued)

At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Trust and Asset Management: Wealth assets under administration $ 199,554 $ 200,130 $ 184,476 $ 209,796 $ 210,690 Nest Egg 9,755 4,052 — — — Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period 22.24 22.00 21.68 21.29 20.97 Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period (3) 14.57 14.32 14.26 13.93 13.56 Common shares outstanding at end of period 51,131,804 51,233,944 47,951,168 48,382,370 48,283,500 Number of full-service customer facilities: 60 63 59 59 59 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 1,080,690 $ 1,067,150 $ 1,037,039 $ 1,080,784 $ 1,119,354 Loans, receivable, net 5,948,312 5,767,887 5,523,745 5,534,086 5,425,970 Total interest-earning assets 7,096,216 6,914,948 6,613,807 6,652,224 6,603,415 Total assets 8,068,899 7,839,316 7,504,111 7,568,630 7,532,968 Interest-bearing transaction deposits 4,051,539 4,036,584 3,871,134 3,775,398 3,878,117 Time deposits 934,470 932,341 848,361 864,264 902,091 Total borrowed funds 566,785 504,498 514,628 636,310 540,356 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,552,794 5,473,423 5,234,123 5,275,972 5,320,564 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,302,147 1,211,934 1,177,321 1,210,650 1,149,764 Stockholders’ equity 1,131,165 1,097,984 1,035,962 1,020,736 1,011,378 Total deposits 6,288,156 6,180,859 5,896,816 5,850,312 5,929,972 Quarterly Yields Total securities 2.64 % 2.64 % 2.60 % 2.46 % 2.39 % Loans, receivable, net 4.78 4.85 4.69 4.62 4.67 Total interest-earning assets 4.43 4.48 4.34 4.26 4.26 Interest-bearing transaction deposits 0.58 0.52 0.44 0.34 0.31 Time deposits 1.66 1.50 1.31 1.17 1.00 Borrowed funds 2.70 2.73 2.66 2.54 2.51 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.98 0.89 0.80 0.74 0.65 Net interest spread 3.45 3.59 3.54 3.51 3.61 Net interest margin 3.66 3.78 3.71 3.67 3.73 Total deposits 0.62 0.57 0.48 0.39 0.35





(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances. (2) Performance ratios for each period include merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer and the impact to income tax expense related to Tax Reform. Refer to Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation for impact of these items. (3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible. (4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OTHER ITEMS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Core earnings: Net income $ 18,980 $ 21,173 $ 26,732 $ 24,071 $ 15,702 Non-recurring items: Add: Merger related expenses 931 5,053 1,048 662 6,715 Branch consolidation expenses 6,695 391 240 1,368 1,719 Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer 1,256 — — — — Income tax benefit related to Tax Reform — — (1,854 ) — — Less: Income tax expense on items (1,867 ) (1,039 ) (130 ) (426 ) (1,771 ) Core earnings $ 25,995 $ 25,578 $ 26,036 $ 25,675 $ 22,365 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 0.46 Core ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 1.29 % 1.32 % 1.38 % 1.35 % 1.19 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 14.14 14.46 15.19 15.35 13.73 Efficiency ratio 56.26 56.60 53.54 53.74 60.39





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Core earnings: Net income $ 40,153 $ 21,129 Non-recurring items: Add: Merger related expenses 5,984 25,200 Branch consolidation expenses 7,086 1,544 Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer 1,256 — Less: Income tax expense on items (2,906 ) (5,435 ) Core earnings $ 51,573 $ 42,438 Core diluted earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 0.91 Core ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.19 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 14.29 13.89 Efficiency ratio 56.43 60.01

(continued)

COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TOTAL TANGIBLE ASSETS

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,137,295 $ 1,127,163 $ 1,039,358 $ 1,029,844 $ 1,012,568 Less: Goodwill 374,592 375,096 338,442 338,104 338,972 Core deposit intangible 17,614 18,629 16,971 17,954 18,949 Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 745,089 $ 733,438 $ 683,945 $ 673,786 $ 654,647 Total assets $ 8,029,057 $ 8,092,948 $ 7,516,154 $ 7,562,589 $ 7,736,903 Less: Goodwill 374,592 375,096 338,442 338,104 338,972 Core deposit intangible 17,614 18,629 16,971 17,954 18,949 Tangible assets $ 7,636,851 $ 7,699,223 $ 7,160,741 $ 7,206,531 $ 7,378,982 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 9.76 % 9.53 % 9.55 % 9.35 % 8.87 %

(continued)

ACQUISITION DATE - FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Capital Bank, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

At January 31, 2019 Purchase Capital Bank Accounting Estimated Book Value Adjustments Fair Value Total Purchase Price: $ 76,834 Assets acquired: Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,748 $ — $ 59,748 Securities 103,798 (23 ) 103,775 Loans 312,320 (4,617 ) 307,703 Accrued interest receivable 1,387 3 1,390 Bank Owned Life Insurance 10,460 — 10,460 Deferred tax asset 1,605 2,239 3,844 Other assets 9,384 (4,277 ) 5,107 Core deposit intangible — 2,662 2,662 Total assets acquired 498,702 (4,013 ) 494,689 Liabilities assumed: Deposits (448,792 ) (226 ) (449,018 ) Other liabilities (827 ) (4,183 ) (5,010 ) Total liabilities assumed (449,619 ) (4,409 ) (454,028 ) Net assets acquired $ 49,083 $ (8,422 ) $ 40,661 Goodwill recorded in the merger $ 36,173

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to the recorded carrying values may be required.

