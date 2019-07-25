CapStar Reports Fully Diluted EPS of $0.31 and Fully Diluted Operating EPS of $0.38 for 2Q2019

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) reported net income of $5.76 million, or $0.31 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $3.51 million, or $0.27 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Operating(1) net income was $7.02 million, or $0.38 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $3.76 million, or $0.29 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the three months ended June 30, 2018.



“Our strong second quarter results show that CapStar’s talented group of bankers continues to deliver a highly-personalized banking experience, providing creative solutions for our clients and creating long-term sustainable value for our shareholders,” said Claire W. Tucker, CapStar’s chief executive officer.

“Since joining the company in May, I have met with associates and customers across the organization and I am excited about the opportunities in front of us,” added Timothy K. Schools, CapStar’s recently appointed president. “CapStar is well positioned to expand within our dynamic markets and our strong second quarter results demonstrate the importance of our diverse revenue streams,” continued Mr. Schools.

Soundness



Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.12% at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.39% at June 30, 2018.

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 0.01% for the same period in 2018.

The total risk based capital ratio was 13.29% at June 30, 2019 compared to 12.53% at June 30, 2018.

Profitability



Operating measures exclude merger-related expenses unrelated to CapStar’s normal operations. CapStar believes these measures are useful to investors as they exclude certain non-recurring costs resulting from acquisition activity and allow investors to more clearly see the financial results of CapStar’s operations.

Operating annualized return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 1.40% compared to 1.08% for the same period in 2018.

Operating annualized return on average tangible equity for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 13.05% compared to 10.38% for the same period in 2018.

The operating efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 61.39% compared to 67.38% for the same period in 2018.

Net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 3.68% compared to 3.46% for the same period in 2018.

“Despite a challenging macro-economic environment with a flat to inverted yield curve, we grew our operating earnings per share by 31.0% from the same period last year and our operating return on average tangible equity grew to 13.05%,” said Rob Anderson, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer of CapStar. “A tremendous quarter by our Mortgage Banking and TriNet teams boosted profitability measures and helped mitigate the decline in our margin,” continued Mr. Anderson.

Growth



Operating EPS on a fully diluted basis increased 31.0% to $0.38 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $0.29 on a fully diluted basis for the same period in 2018.

Average gross loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 41.0% to $1.47 billion, compared to $1.04 billion for the same period in 2018.

-- Excluding Day 1 loans from Athens, organic average loan growth was 7.9% year-over-year.

-- Excluding Day 1 loans from Athens, organic average loan growth was 7.9% year-over-year. Average deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 47.4% to $1.68 billion, compared to $1.14 billion for the same period in 2018.

-- Excluding Day 1 deposits from Athens, organic average deposit growth was 11.9% year-over-year.

“Excluding Day 1 loans from Athens, organic average loan growth was 7.9% year-over-year and “in market” loan growth was 10.3% year-over-year, while our “out of market” loans declined $49 million from $124 million in the second quarter of 2018 to $75 million at June 30, 2019,” said Mr. Anderson. “In addition, our organic deposit growth was 11.9% year-over-year, excluding the Day 1 deposits acquired from Athens.”

Dividend

On July 25, 2019, the board of directors of CapStar approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share that will be paid on or about August 26, 2019 to all shareholders of record of CapStar’s capital stock as of the close of business on August 12, 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

CapStar will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday July 26, 2019. During the call, management will review the second quarter results and operational highlights. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (844) 412-1002. The conference ID number is 7628709. A simultaneous webcast may be accessed on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com by clicking on “News & Events”. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of June 30, 2019, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $2.02 billion, gross loans of $1.44 billion, total deposits of $1.72 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $262.66 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this earnings release are forward-looking statements that reflect CapStar’s current views with respect to, among other things, CapStar’s assets, business, cash flows, condition (financial or otherwise), credit quality, financial performance, liquidity, short and long-term performance goals, prospects, results of operations, strategic initiatives and the timing, benefits, costs and synergies of recently completed and future acquisition, disposition and other growth opportunities, including, without limitation, those relating to the acceptance by customers of Athens of CapStar’s products and services, the ability of CapStar to meet expectations regarding the benefits, costs, synergies, and financial and operational impact of the Athens merger, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational improvements of the Athens merger will not be realized or will not be realized as expected and the opportunities to enhance market share in certain markets and market acceptance of CapStar are generally in new markets. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “aspire,” “achieve,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “projection,” “forecast,” “roadmap,” “goal,” “guidance,” “target,” “would,” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about CapStar’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond CapStar’s control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CapStar or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, CapStar cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although CapStar believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause CapStar’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any factors identified in this earnings release as well as those factors that are detailed from time to time in CapStar’s periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the headings “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” and in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if CapStar’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from its forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this earnings release, and CapStar does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for CapStar to predict their occurrence or how they will affect CapStar.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This earnings release includes the following financial measures that were prepared other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“non-GAAP financial measure”): operating net income, operating diluted net income per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible equity, tangible book value per share and operating efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures (i) provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to CapStar’s financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP, (ii) enable a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting CapStar’s business, and (iii) allow investors to evaluate CapStar’s performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators; however, CapStar acknowledges that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. See below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

(1) For a discussion and reconciliation of the Non-GAAP operating measures that exclude merger-related costs unrelated to CapStar’s normal operations, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Disclaimer” and the Non-GAAP financial measures section of the financial statements.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 20,999 $ 13,796 $ 41,591 $ 26,030 Securities: Taxable 1,165 943 2,512 1,823 Tax-exempt 363 257 739 538 Federal funds sold 6 19 25 39 Restricted equity securities 214 128 401 257 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 411 211 857 411 Total interest income 23,158 15,354 46,125 29,098 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 1,827 892 3,420 1,646 Savings and money market accounts 1,782 1,413 3,500 2,418 Time deposits 2,217 834 4,030 1,483 Federal funds purchased — 1 4 1 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase — — 5 — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 324 627 1,156 1,117 Total interest expense 6,150 3,767 12,115 6,665 Net interest income 17,008 11,587 34,010 22,433 Provision for loan losses — 169 886 846 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,008 11,418 33,124 21,587 Noninterest income: Treasury management and other deposit service charges 813 427 1,611 829 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities (121 ) 3 (108 ) 3 Tri-Net fees 1,024 325 1,664 853 Mortgage banking income 3,087 1,383 4,472 2,695 Other noninterest income 2,229 627 4,128 1,474 Total noninterest income 7,032 2,765 11,767 5,854 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,563 6,340 16,995 12,598 Data processing and software 1,862 810 3,336 1,608 Professional fees 501 344 1,043 819 Occupancy 809 535 1,692 1,056 Equipment 1,026 602 1,878 1,141 Regulatory fees 272 233 546 436 Merger related expenses 1,711 335 2,305 335 Amortization of intangibles 419 10 850 20 Other operating 1,307 796 2,551 1,573 Total noninterest expense 16,470 10,005 31,196 19,586 Income before income taxes 7,570 4,178 13,695 7,855 Income tax expense 1,814 665 3,160 1,148 Net income $ 5,756 $ 3,513 $ 10,535 $ 6,707 Per share information: Basic net income per share of common stock $ 0.33 $ 0.30 $ 0.59 $ 0.57 Diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,663,992 11,845,822 17,723,286 11,755,535 Diluted 18,650,706 13,067,223 18,740,322 13,021,744

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Five Quarter Comparison 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 17,008 $ 17,002 $ 17,716 $ 11,543 $ 11,587 Provision for loan losses — 886 1,514 481 169 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,008 16,116 16,202 11,062 11,418 Treasury management and other deposit service charges 813 798 793 528 427 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities (121 ) 12 1 (1 ) 3 Tri-Net fees 1,024 641 276 374 325 Mortgage banking income 3,087 1,385 1,324 1,634 1,383 Other noninterest income 2,229 1,899 3,993 683 627 Total noninterest income 7,032 4,735 6,387 3,218 2,765 Salaries and employee benefits 8,563 8,432 9,475 6,514 6,340 Data processing and software 1,862 1,474 1,424 803 810 Professional fees 501 543 534 255 344 Occupancy 809 883 736 544 535 Equipment 1,026 852 810 520 602 Regulatory fees 272 274 364 228 233 Merger related expenses 1,711 594 8,929 540 335 Amortization of intangibles 419 430 442 3 10 Other operating 1,307 1,243 1,118 663 796 Total noninterest expense 16,470 14,725 23,832 10,070 10,005 Net income (loss) before income tax expense 7,570 6,126 (1,243 ) 4,210 4,178 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,814 1,346 (535 ) 554 665 Net income (loss) $ 5,756 $ 4,780 $ (708 ) $ 3,656 $ 3,513 Weighted average shares - basic 17,663,992 17,783,239 17,509,525 12,040,229 11,845,822 Weighted average shares - diluted 18,650,706 18,830,933 18,716,562 13,113,775 13,067,223 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.33 $ 0.27 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Net income (loss) per share, diluted 0.31 0.25 (0.04 ) 0.28 0.27 Balance Sheet Data (at period end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,085 $ 120,321 $ 105,443 $ 52,589 $ 58,222 Securities available-for-sale 194,957 233,691 243,808 187,469 183,364 Securities held-to-maturity 3,721 3,727 3,734 3,740 3,746 Loans held for sale 89,629 72,870 57,618 50,499 65,320 Total loans 1,440,617 1,467,786 1,429,794 1,073,870 1,046,525 Allowance for loan losses (12,903 ) (12,959 ) (12,113 ) (15,218 ) (14,705 ) Total assets 2,018,421 2,035,811 1,963,883 1,416,907 1,401,181 Non-interest-bearing deposits 326,550 312,597 289,552 239,792 223,579 Interest-bearing deposits 1,396,220 1,366,205 1,280,456 886,611 921,435 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000 75,000 125,000 125,000 95,000 Total liabilities 1,755,757 1,776,060 1,709,504 1,259,397 1,248,035 Shareholders' equity $ 262,664 $ 259,751 $ 254,379 $ 157,510 $ 153,146 Total shares of common stock outstanding 17,561,476 17,765,124 17,724,721 12,125,122 11,931,131 Total shares of preferred stock outstanding 878,048 878,048 878,048 878,048 878,048 Book value per share of common stock $ 14.44 $ 14.11 $ 13.84 $ 12.25 $ 12.08 Tangible book value per share of common stock* 11.87 11.55 11.25 11.74 11.56 Market value per share of common stock $ 15.15 $ 14.44 $ 14.73 $ 16.72 $ 18.53 Capital ratios: Total risk based capital 13.29 % 12.64 % 12.84 % 12.62 % 12.53 % Tier 1 risk based capital 12.53 % 11.90 % 12.13 % 11.49 % 11.41 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.01 % 11.40 % 11.61 % 10.83 % 10.73 % Leverage 11.01 % 10.97 % 11.06 % 11.02 % 10.87 %

_____________________

*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Five Quarter Comparison 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 Average Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,523 $ 83,689 $ 83,560 $ 62,787 $ 63,064 Investment securities 228,283 251,631 256,595 196,031 197,933 Loans held for sale 91,585 66,880 52,131 54,701 58,297 Loans 1,469,210 1,461,696 1,439,652 1,070,060 1,041,835 Assets 2,004,207 1,988,478 1,940,991 1,421,873 1,396,359 Interest bearing deposits 1,364,211 1,299,205 1,271,602 913,534 901,076 Deposits 1,678,240 1,588,317 1,579,250 1,147,274 1,138,400 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 42,088 117,278 102,304 109,728 99,121 Liabilities 1,743,010 1,731,373 1,695,181 1,265,610 1,244,824 Shareholders' equity 261,197 257,105 245,811 156,264 151,535 Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.15 % 0.97 % (0.14 )% 1.02 % 1.01 % Annualized return on average equity 8.84 % 7.54 % (1.14 )% 9.28 % 9.30 % Net interest margin (1) 3.68 % 3.75 % 3.89 % 3.35 % 3.46 % Annualized Noninterest income to average assets 1.41 % 0.97 % 1.31 % 0.90 % 0.79 % Efficiency ratio 68.51 % 67.74 % 98.88 % 68.22 % 69.71 % Loans by Type (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 404,745 $ 419,941 $ 404,600 $ 398,626 $ 386,065 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 173,316 170,558 141,931 117,904 121,475 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 421,496 403,443 408,515 286,848 286,769 Construction and development 123,901 162,237 174,670 129,799 96,580 Consumer real estate 255,043 248,943 253,562 112,957 109,915 Consumer 26,704 26,241 25,615 8,274 9,671 Other 35,412 36,423 20,901 19,462 36,050 Asset Quality Data: Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.90 % 0.88 % 0.85 % 1.42 % 1.41 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 894 % 757 % 583 % 271 % 271 % Nonaccrual loans $ 1,443 $ 1,712 $ 2,078 $ 5,610 $ 5,419 Troubled debt restructurings 1,238 1,255 1,391 1,146 1,173 Loans - over 89 days past due and accruing 302 - 214 215 216 Total non-performing loans 1,443 1,712 2,078 5,610 5,419 OREO and repossessed assets 914 1,038 988 - - Total non-performing assets 2,357 2,750 3,066 5,610 5,419 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.52 % 0.52 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.40 % 0.39 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.52 % 0.52 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.02 % 0.01 % 1.27 % (0.01 )% 0.01 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 56 $ 40 $ 4,620 $ (32 ) $ 27 Interest Rates and Yields: Loans 5.44 % 5.49 % 5.49 % 5.00 % 5.04 % Securities (1) 3.22 % 3.20 % 3.30 % 2.85 % 2.82 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 5.00 % 5.06 % 5.02 % 4.58 % 4.58 % Deposits 1.39 % 1.31 % 1.12 % 1.22 % 1.11 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 3.09 % 2.85 % 2.76 % 2.53 % 2.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.75 % 1.71 % 1.50 % 1.64 % 1.51 % Other Information: Full-time equivalent employees 290 289 286 185 183

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets Loans (1) $ 1,469,210 $ 19,931 5.44 % $ 1,041,835 $ 13,090 5.04 % Loans held for sale 91,585 1,068 4.68 % 58,297 706 4.86 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 175,742 1,379 3.14 % 155,552 1,071 2.76 % Investment securities exempt from

federal income tax (3) 52,541 363 3.50 % 42,381 257 3.07 % Total securities 228,283 1,742 3.22 % 197,933 1,328 2.82 % Cash balances in other banks 75,485 411 2.18 % 50,335 211 1.68 % Funds sold 767 6 2.96 % 2,898 19 2.57 % Total interest-earning assets 1,865,330 23,158 5.00 % 1,351,298 15,354 4.58 % Noninterest-earning assets 138,877 45,061 Total assets $ 2,004,207 $ 1,396,359 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 467,326 1,827 1.57 % $ 279,705 892 1.28 % Savings and money market deposits 479,012 1,782 1.49 % 428,330 1,413 1.32 % Time deposits 417,873 2,217 2.13 % 193,041 834 1.73 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,364,211 5,826 1.71 % 901,076 3,139 1.40 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 42,117 324 3.09 % 99,286 628 2.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,406,328 6,150 1.75 % 1,000,362 3,767 1.51 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 314,029 237,324 Total funding sources 1,720,357 1,237,686 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 22,653 7,138 Shareholders’ equity 261,197 151,535 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,004,207 $ 1,396,359 Net interest spread (4) 3.25 % 3.07 % Net interest income/margin (5) $ 17,008 3.68 % $ 11,587 3.46 %





(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

(2) Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.

(3) Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data) Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30, 2018 June 30,

2018 Operating net income: Net income (loss) $ 5,756 $ 4,780 $ (708 ) $ 3,656 $ 3,513 Add: merger related expenses 1,711 594 8,929 540 335 Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses (447 ) (155 ) (1,985 ) (141 ) (88 ) Operating net income $ 7,020 $ 5,219 $ 6,236 $ 4,055 $ 3,760 Operating diluted net income per

share of common stock: Operating net income $ 7,020 $ 5,219 $ 6,236 $ 4,055 $ 3,760 Weighted average shares - diluted 18,650,706 18,830,933 18,716,562 13,113,775 13,067,223 Operating diluted net income

per share of common stock $ 0.38 $ 0.28 $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.29 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 7,020 $ 5,219 $ 6,236 $ 4,055 $ 3,760 Average assets $ 2,004,207 $ 1,988,478 $ 1,940,991 $ 1,421,873 $ 1,396,359 Operating annualized return on

average assets 1.40 % 1.06 % 1.27 % 1.13 % 1.08 % Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 261,197 $ 257,105 $ 245,811 $ 156,264 $ 151,535 Less: average intangible assets (45,456 ) (45,890 ) (45,687 ) (6,220 ) (6,228 ) Average tangible equity 215,741 211,215 200,124 150,044 145,307 Operating net income $ 7,020 $ 5,219 $ 6,236 $ 4,055 $ 3,760 Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity 13.05 % 10.02 % 12.36 % 10.72 % 10.38 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 16,470 $ 14,725 $ 23,832 $ 10,070 $ 10,005 Less: merger related expenses (1,711 ) (594 ) (8,929 ) (540 ) (335 ) Total operating noninterest expense 14,759 14,131 14,903 9,530 9,670 Net interest income 17,008 17,002 17,716 11,543 11,587 Total noninterest income 7,032 4,735 6,387 3,218 2,765 Total revenues $ 24,040 $ 21,737 $ 24,103 $ 14,761 $ 14,352 Operating efficiency ratio: 61.39 % 65.01 % 61.83 % 64.56 % 67.38 % June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30, 2018 June 30,

2018 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 262,664 $ 259,751 $ 254,379 $ 157,510 $ 153,146 Less: intangible assets (45,199 ) (45,618 ) (46,048 ) (6,219 ) (6,222 ) Tangible equity $ 217,465 $ 214,133 $ 208,331 $ 151,291 $ 146,924 Tangible Common Equity: Tangible equity $ 217,465 $ 214,133 $ 208,331 $ 151,291 $ 146,924 Less: preferred equity (9,000 ) (9,000 ) (9,000 ) (9,000 ) (9,000 ) Tangible common equity $ 208,465 $ 205,133 $ 199,331 $ 142,291 $ 137,924 Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock: Tangible common equity $ 208,465 $ 205,133 $ 199,331 $ 142,291 $ 137,924 Total shares of common stock outstanding 17,561,476 17,765,124 17,724,721 12,125,122 11,931,131 Tangible book value per share of common stock $ 11.87 $ 11.55 $ 11.25 $ 11.74 $ 11.56





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data) Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating net income: Net income $ 10,535 $ 6,707 Add: merger related expenses 2,305 335 Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses (603 ) (88 ) Operating net income $ 12,237 $ 6,954 Operating diluted net income per

share of common stock: Operating net income $ 12,237 $ 6,954 Weighted average shares - diluted 18,740,322 13,021,744 Operating diluted net income

per share of common stock $ 0.65 $ 0.53 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 12,237 $ 6,954 Average assets $ 1,996,386 $ 1,373,869 Operating annualized return on

average assets 1.24 % 1.02 % Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 259,162 $ 149,914 Less: average intangible assets (45,672 ) (6,233 ) Average tangible equity 213,490 143,681 Operating net income $ 12,237 $ 6,954 Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity 11.56 % 9.76 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 31,196 $ 19,586 Less: merger related expenses (2,305 ) (335 ) Total operating noninterest expense 28,891 19,251 Net interest income 34,010 22,433 Total noninterest income 11,767 5,854 Total revenues $ 45,777 $ 28,287 Operating efficiency ratio: 63.11 % 68.06 %

CONTACT Rob Anderson Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer (615) 732-6470



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.