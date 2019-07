Neuronetics to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced that Chris Thatcher, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Furlong, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the InterContinental Boston. The Company is scheduled to present at the conference at 9:30 a.m. ET the same day.



A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available online at the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.neuronetics.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Our first commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark R. Klausner

Westwicke Partners

443-213-0501

ir@neuronetics.com

Media Contact:

Leanne Scott Brown

Vault Communications

610-455-2742

Lbrown@vaultcommunications.com

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.