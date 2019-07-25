MT2 Firing Range Services Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work Certified™ Company in 2019

/EIN News/ -- Arvada, CO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MT2 Firing Range Services, the #1 Largest Nationwide Professional Firing Range Lead Reclamation, Maintenance, Cleaning & Construction Contractor for both Indoor and Outdoor Shooting Ranges, announces that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™.



Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data driven For All methodology, Certification confirms that 88% of employees say MT2 is a great place to work.

“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™,” says James M. Barthel, CEO at MT2 Firing Range Services “We make employee experience a priority every day and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and with their jobs. This is important to us because we know that when our employees have a high-trust experience every day they are more productive, drive better business results and make a difference to our clients.”

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

“We congratulate MT2 Firing Range Services, on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.”

About MT2 Firing Range Services:

MT2 is recognized industry wide for being the nation’s #1 largest professional provider of the full scale of outdoor and indoor gun range cleaning, environmental, maintenance and construction design/build services for both indoor and outdoor shooting ranges.

As the only firing range services provider with Nationwide operations, MT2 operates from our network of regional offices offering full 50 state coverage with OSHA and EPA certified work teams.

MT2 has a Lead Management Plan that gets the job done right the 1st time with zero-tolerance for regulatory violations at over 2,500 ranges nationwide for Law Enforcement, Military and Commercial ranges in all 50 states. No one reclaims more lead or finishes a project faster than MT2!

Contact MT2 in your region to schedule your firing range project in as soon as 1-3 weeks.

