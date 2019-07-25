Orchid Island Capital Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- VERO BEACH, FL, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid” or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced results of operations for the three month period ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net income of $3.5 million, or $0.07 per common share, which consists of: Net interest income of $14.0 million, or $0.27 per common share Total expenses of $2.8 million, or $0.05 per common share Net realized and unrealized losses of $7.7 million, or $0.15 per share, on RMBS and derivative instruments, including net interest income on interest rate swaps

Second quarter total dividends declared and paid of $0.24 per common share

Book value per share of $6.63 at June 30, 2019

0.7% economic gain on common equity for the quarter, or 2.9% annualized, comprised of $0.24 dividend per common share and $0.19 decrease in net book value per common share, divided by beginning book value per share

Estimated 3.9% total return for the six months ended June 30, 2019, or 7.9% annualized

Company to discuss results on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:00 AM ET

Supplemental materials to be discussed on the call can be downloaded from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.orchidislandcapital.com

Details of Second Quarter 2019 Results of Operations

The Company reported net income of $3.5 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2019, compared with net income of $1.3 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2018. The second quarter net income included net interest income of $14.0 million, net portfolio losses of $7.7 million (which includes realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments, and net interest income realized on interest rate swaps), management fees and allocated overhead of $1.7 million, audit, legal and other professional fees of $0.4 million, and other operating, general and administrative expenses of $0.7 million.

Capital Allocation and Return on Invested Capital

The Company allocates capital to two RMBS sub-portfolios, the pass-through RMBS portfolio, consisting of mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae (“GSEs”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) issued by the GSEs (“PT RMBS”), and the structured RMBS portfolio, consisting of interest-only (“IO”) and inverse interest-only (“IIO”) securities. As of March 31, 2019, approximately 62% of the Company’s investable capital (which consists of equity in pledged PT RMBS, available cash and unencumbered assets) was deployed in the PT RMBS portfolio. At June 30, 2019, the allocation to the PT RMBS portfolio increased by 4% to approximately 66%.

The table below details the changes to the respective sub-portfolios during the quarter, as well as the returns generated by each.

(in thousands) Portfolio Activity for the Quarter Structured Security Portfolio Pass-Through Interest-Only Inverse Interest Portfolio Securities Only Securities Sub-total Total Market value - March 31, 2019 $ 2,964,492 $ 99,804 $ 24,218 $ 124,022 $ 3,088,514 Securities purchased 1,569,426 12,265 - 12,265 1,581,691 Securities sold (1,031,906 ) - - - (1,031,906 ) Gains on sales 112 - - - 112 Return of investment n/a (6,124 ) (1,193 ) (7,317 ) (7,317 ) Pay-downs (130,344 ) n/a n/a n/a (130,344 ) Premium lost due to pay-downs (6,307 ) n/a n/a n/a (6,307 ) Mark to market gains (losses) 33,987 (4,267 ) 3,093 (1,174 ) 32,813 Market value - June 30, 2019 $ 3,399,460 $ 101,678 $ 26,118 $ 127,796 $ 3,527,256

The tables below present the allocation of capital between the respective portfolios at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, and the return on invested capital for each sub-portfolio for the three month period ended June 30, 2019. The return on invested capital in the PT RMBS and structured RMBS portfolios was approximately 2.9% and 0.2%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019. The combined portfolio generated a return on invested capital of approximately 1.9%.

($ in thousands) Capital Allocation Structured Security Portfolio Pass-Through Interest-Only Inverse Interest Portfolio Securities Only Securities Sub-total Total June 30, 2019 Market value $ 3,399,460 $ 101,679 $ 26,117 $ 127,796 $ 3,527,256 Cash 181,093 - - - 181,093 Borrowings(1) (3,329,527 ) - - - (3,329,527 ) Total $ 251,026 $ 101,679 $ 26,117 $ 127,796 $ 378,822 % of Total 66.3 % 26.8 % 6.9 % 33.7 % 100.0 % March 31, 2019 Market value $ 2,964,492 $ 99,804 $ 24,218 $ 124,022 $ 3,088,514 Cash(2) 107,905 - - - 107,905 Borrowings(3) (2,866,738 ) - - - (2,866,738 ) Total $ 205,659 $ 99,804 $ 24,218 $ 124,022 $ 329,681 % of Total 62.4 % 30.3 % 7.3 % 37.6 % 100.0 %





(1) At June 30, 2019, there were outstanding repurchase agreement balances of $78.5 million secured by IO securities and $11.7 million secured by IIO securities. We entered into these arrangements to generate additional cash available to meet margin calls on PT RMBS; therefore, we have not considered these balances to be allocated to the structured securities strategy. (2) At March 31, 2019, cash was reduced by unsettled security purchases of approximately $35.0 million, which have already been reflected in the market value of the portfolio. (3) At March 31, 2019, there were outstanding repurchase agreement balances of $80.7 million secured by IO securities and $11.7 million secured by IIO securities. We entered into these arrangements to generate additional cash available to meet margin calls on PT RMBS; therefore, we have not considered these balances to be allocated to the structured securities strategy.





($ in thousands) Returns for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Structured Security Portfolio Pass-Through Interest-Only Inverse Interest Portfolio Securities Only Securities Sub-total Total Income (net of borrowing cost) $ 12,561 $ 1,233 $ 231 $ 1,464 $ 14,025 Realized and unrealized gains / (losses) 27,792 (4,267 ) 3,093 (1,174 ) 26,618 Derivative losses (34,288 ) n/a n/a n/a (34,288 ) Total Return $ 6,065 $ (3,034 ) $ 3,324 $ 290 $ 6,355 Beginning Capital Allocation $ 205,659 $ 99,804 $ 24,218 $ 124,022 $ 329,681 Return on Invested Capital for the Quarter(1) 2.9 % (3.0 )% 13.7 % 0.2 % 1.9 % Average Capital Allocation(2) $ 228,343 $ 100,742 $ 25,168 $ 125,910 $ 354,253 Return on Average Invested Capital for the Quarter(3) 2.7 % (3.0 )% 13.2 % 0.2 % 1.8 %





(1) Calculated by dividing the Total Return by the Beginning Capital Allocation, expressed as a percentage. (2) Calculated using two data points, the Beginning and Ending Capital Allocation balances. (3) Calculated by dividing the Total Return by the Average Capital Allocation, expressed as a percentage.

Prepayments



For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Orchid received $137.7 million in scheduled and unscheduled principal repayments and prepayments, which equated to a 3-month constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) of approximately 11.4%. Prepayment rates on the two RMBS sub-portfolios were as follows (in CPR):

Structured PT RMBS RMBS Total Three Months Ended Portfolio (%) Portfolio (%) Portfolio (%) June 30, 2019 10.9 12.7 11.4 March 31, 2019 9.5 8.4 9.2 December 31, 2018 6.7 9.0 7.2 September 30, 2018 7.5 11.5 8.6 June 30, 2018 8.7 11.8 9.8 March 31, 2018 6.5 11.6 7.7

Portfolio



The following tables summarize certain characteristics of Orchid’s PT RMBS and structured RMBS as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018:

($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted Percentage Average Average Weighted Weighted of Weighted Maturity Coupon Average Average Fair Entire Average in Longest Reset in Lifetime Periodic Asset Category Value Portfolio Coupon Months Maturity Months Cap Cap June 30, 2019 Adjustable Rate RMBS $ 1,194 0.0 % 4.78 % 183 1-Sep-35 0 10.10 % 2.89 % Fixed Rate RMBS 2,723,688 77.2 % 4.19 % 314 1-Jul-49 NA NA NA Fixed Rate CMOs 674,578 19.1 % 4.26 % 340 15-Oct-44 NA NA NA Total Mortgage-backed Pass-through 3,399,460 96.3 % 4.20 % 320 1-Jul-49 NA NA NA Interest-Only Securities 101,678 2.9 % 3.76 % 252 25-Jul-48 NA NA NA Inverse Interest-Only Securities 26,118 0.8 % 2.71 % 291 15-Jul-47 NA 4.49 % NA Total Structured RMBS 127,796 3.7 % 3.54 % 260 25-Jul-48 NA NA NA Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,527,256 100.0 % 4.05 % 306 1-Jul-49 NA NA NA December 31, 2018 Adjustable Rate RMBS $ 1,437 0.0 % 4.75 % 190 1-Sep-35 4.51 10.04 % 2.76 % Fixed Rate RMBS 2,130,974 70.7 % 4.28 % 275 1-Nov-48 NA NA NA Fixed Rate CMOs 741,926 24.6 % 4.27 % 348 15-Oct-44 NA NA NA Total Mortgage-backed Pass-through 2,874,337 95.3 % 4.27 % 294 1-Nov-48 NA NA NA Interest-Only Securities 116,415 3.9 % 3.74 % 254 25-Jul-48 NA NA NA Inverse Interest-Only Securities 23,751 0.8 % 2.65 % 297 15-Jul-47 NA 4.52 % NA Total Structured RMBS 140,166 4.7 % 3.55 % 264 25-Jul-48 NA NA NA Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,014,503 100.0 % 4.06 % 286 1-Nov-48 NA NA NA





($ in thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Percentage of Percentage of Agency Fair Value Entire Portfolio Fair Value Entire Portfolio Fannie Mae $ 2,369,632 67.2 % $ 1,527,055 50.7 % Freddie Mac 1,154,693 32.7 % 1,483,406 49.2 % Ginnie Mae 2,931 0.1 % 4,042 0.1 % Total Portfolio $ 3,527,256 100.0 % $ 3,014,503 100.0 %





June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Weighted Average Pass-through Purchase Price $ 104.33 $ 104.57 Weighted Average Structured Purchase Price $ 15.24 $ 15.14 Weighted Average Pass-through Current Price $ 105.65 $ 103.64 Weighted Average Structured Current Price $ 13.02 $ 14.04 Effective Duration (1) 0.940 2.078





(1) Effective duration of 0.940 indicates that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 0.940% decrease in the value of the RMBS in the Company’s investment portfolio at June 30, 2019. An effective duration of 2.078 indicates that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 2.078% decrease in the value of the RMBS in the Company’s investment portfolio at December 31, 2018. These figures include the structured securities in the portfolio, but do not include the effect of the Company’s funding cost hedges. Effective duration quotes for individual investments are obtained from The Yield Book, Inc.

Financing, Leverage and Liquidity



As of June 30, 2019, the Company had outstanding repurchase obligations of approximately $3,329.5 million with a net weighted average borrowing rate of 2.63%. These agreements were collateralized by RMBS with a fair value, including accrued interest, of approximately $3,518.5 million and cash pledged to counterparties of approximately $32.7 million. The Company’s leverage ratio at June 30, 2019 was 9.4 to 1. At June 30, 2019, the Company’s liquidity was approximately $157.9 million, consisting of unpledged RMBS (excluding the value of the unsettled purchases) and cash and cash equivalents. To enhance our liquidity even further, we may pledge more of our structured RMBS as part of a repurchase agreement funding, but retain the cash in lieu of acquiring additional assets. In this way we can, at a modest cost, retain higher levels of cash on hand and decrease the likelihood we will have to sell assets in a distressed market in order to raise cash. Below is a list of our outstanding borrowings under repurchase obligations at June 30, 2019.

($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted Total Average Average Outstanding % of Borrowing Amount Maturity Counterparty Balances Total Rate at Risk(1) in Days RBC Capital Markets, LLC $ 446,100 13.3 % 2.66 % $ 33,280 13 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 364,358 10.9 % 2.61 % 20,429 20 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 299,148 9.0 % 2.63 % 19,577 96 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 248,438 7.5 % 2.61 % 18,995 130 ING Financial Markets LLC 231,851 7.0 % 2.64 % 13,120 20 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 215,550 6.5 % 2.63 % 6,426 39 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 212,928 6.4 % 2.60 % 11,432 90 South Street Securities, LLC 176,794 5.3 % 2.59 % 10,282 217 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 175,577 5.3 % 2.60 % 9,742 61 Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. 174,334 5.2 % 2.65 % 12,027 48 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. 165,541 5.0 % 2.62 % 9,371 44 ICBC Financial Services, LLC 105,687 3.2 % 2.62 % 6,328 43 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc. 96,365 2.9 % 2.62 % 5,391 63 Guggenheim Securities, LLC 94,331 2.8 % 2.61 % 5,485 62 FHLB-Cincinnati 82,294 2.5 % 2.69 % 3,003 1 Daiwa Capital Markets America, Inc. 49,594 1.5 % 2.60 % 2,904 43 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 46,576 1.4 % 2.67 % 3,835 18 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 43,030 1.3 % 2.67 % 4,417 41 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc 31,461 0.9 % 2.80 % 6,323 7 Natixis, New York Branch 28,368 0.9 % 2.81 % 5,836 15 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 24,554 0.7 % 2.60 % 1,459 20 Lucid Prime Fund LLC 16,648 0.5 % 2.72 % 2,322 6 Total / Weighted Average $ 3,329,527 100.0 % 2.63 % $ 211,984 58





(1) Equal to the sum of the fair value of securities sold, accrued interest receivable and cash posted as collateral (if any), minus the sum of repurchase agreement liabilities, accrued interest payable and the fair value of securities posted by the counterparties (if any).

Hedging



In connection with its interest rate risk management strategy, the Company economically hedges a portion of the cost of its repurchase agreement funding against a rise in interest rates by entering into derivative financial instrument contracts. The Company has not elected hedging treatment under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in order to align the accounting treatment of its derivative instruments with the treatment of its portfolio assets under the fair value option election. As such, all gains or losses on these instruments are reflected in earnings for all periods presented. At June 30, 2019, such instruments were comprised of Eurodollar and Treasury note (“T-Note”) futures contracts, interest rate swap and swaption agreements and to-be-announced (“TBA”) securities transactions.

The table below presents information related to the Company’s Eurodollar and T-Note futures contracts at June 30, 2019.

($ in thousands) Average Weighted Weighted Contract Average Average Notional Entry Effective Open Expiration Year Amount Rate Rate Equity(1) Eurodollar Futures Contracts (Short Positions) 2019 $ 500,000 2.88 % 1.96 % $ (2,311 ) 2020 500,000 2.97 % 1.61 % (6,805 ) Total / Weighted Average $ 500,000 2.94 % 1.73 % $ (9,116 ) September(2) June 2019 5-year T-Note futures (Sep 2019 - Sep 2024 Hedge Period) $ 165,000 2.42 % 2.15 % $ (2,743 )





(1) Open equity represents the cumulative gains (losses) recorded on open futures positions from inception. (2) T-Note futures contracts were valued at a price of $118.16 at June 30, 2019. The notional contract value of the short position was $195.0 million.

The table below presents information related to the Company’s interest rate swap positions at June 30, 2019.



($ in thousands) Average Net Fixed Average Estimated Average Notional Pay Receive Fair Maturity Expiration Amount Rate Rate Value (Years) > 1 to ≤ 3 years $ 1,150,000 1.70 % 2.52 % $ (3,052 ) 1.3 > 3 to ≤ 5 years 560,000 2.19 % 2.35 % (14,060 ) 4.6 $ 1,710,000 1.86 % 2.46 % $ (17,112 ) 2.4

The following table presents information related to our interest rate swaption positions as of June 30, 2019.



($ in thousands) Option Underlying Swap Weighted Average Weighted Average Average Adjustable Average Fair Months to Notional Fixed Rate Term Expiration Cost Value Expiration Amount Rate (LIBOR) (Years) Payer Swaptions ≤ 1 year $ 949 $ 316 2.0 $ 250,000 2.04 % 3 Month 5.0

The following table summarizes our contracts to purchase and sell TBA securities as of June 30, 2019.

($ in thousands) Notional Net Amount Cost Market Carrying Long (Short)(1) Basis(2) Value(3) Value(4) June 30, 2019 30-Year TBA securities: 3.5% $ (125,000 ) $ (127,461 ) $ (127,805 ) $ (344 ) $ (125,000 ) $ (127,461 ) $ (127,805 ) $ (344 )





(1) Notional amount represents the par value (or principal balance) of the underlying Agency RMBS. (2) Cost basis represents the forward price to be paid (received) for the underlying Agency RMBS. (3) Market value represents the current market value of the TBA securities (or of the underlying Agency RMBS) as of period-end. (4) Net carrying value represents the difference between the market value and the cost basis of the TBA securities as of period-end and is reported in derivative assets (liabilities), at fair value in our balance sheets.

Dividends



In addition to other requirements that must be satisfied to qualify as a REIT, we must pay annual dividends to our stockholders of at least 90% of our REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gains. We intend to pay regular monthly dividends to our stockholders and have declared the following dividends since our February 2013 IPO.

(in thousands, except per share data) Year Per Share Amount Total 2013 $ 1.395 $ 4,662 2014 2.160 22,643 2015 1.920 38,748 2016 1.680 41,388 2017 1.680 70,717 2018 1.070 55,814 2019 - YTD(1) 0.560 29,173 Totals $ 10.465 $ 263,145





(1) On July 17, 2019, the Company declared a dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on August 30, 2019. The effect of this dividend is included in the table above, but is not reflected in the Company’s financial statements as of June 30, 2019.

Peer Performance



The table below presents total return data for Orchid compared to a selected group of peers for periods through March 31, 2019.

Portfolio Total Rate of Return Versus Peer Group Average ORC Spread ORC Over / (Under) Total Rate Peer Peer of Return(1) Average(1)(2) Average(3) Stub 2013 (Annualized)(4) (2.8 )% (15.4 )% 12.6 % 2014 Total Return 13.6 % 15.6 % (2.0 )% 2015 Total Return 3.8 % (1.6 )% 5.4 % 2016 Total Return 1.1 % 0.4 % 0.7 % 2017 Total Return 3.0 % 13.1 % (10.1 )% 2018 Total Return (9.2 )% (6.1 )% (3.1 )% First Quarter 2019 3.2 % 4.6 % (1.4 )% Three Year Total Return 0.5 % 9.7 % (9.2 )% Five Year Total Return 20.5 % 16.0 % 4.5 % Inception to 3/31/2019(4) 12.3 % 6.0 % 6.3 %

Source: SEC filings and press releases of Orchid and Peer Group

(1) Total rate of return for each period is change in book value per share over the period plus dividends per share declared divided by the book value per share at the beginning of the period. None of the return calculations are annualized except the Stub 2013 calculation. (2) The peer average is the unweighted, simple, average of the total rate of return for each of the following companies in each respective measurement period: NLY, AGNC, ANH, CMO and ARR have been included since ORC inception. HTS is included from ORC inception to Q1 2016. MTGE is included from Q1 2017 to Q2 2018. CYS is included from ORC inception to Q2 2018. WMC is included from ORC inception to Q4 2018. DX was added in Q1 2017. AI and CHMI were added in Q1 2019. (3) Represents the total rate of return for Orchid minus peer average in each respective measurement period. (4) Orchid completed its Initial Public Offering, or IPO, in February 2013. We have elected to start our comparison beginning with Orchid's first full operating quarter, which was the second quarter of 2013. The Orchid IPO price was $15.00 per share on February 13, 2013, and Orchid paid its first dividend of $0.135 per share in March 2013. The book value per share at March 31, 2013 was $14.98.

Book Value Per Share



The Company's book value per share at June 30, 2019 was $6.63. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of shares outstanding of the Company's common stock. At June 30, 2019, the Company's stockholders' equity was $359.7 million with 54,282,997 shares of common stock outstanding.

Stock Offerings

On August 2, 2017, we entered into an equity distribution agreement (the “August 2017 Equity Distribution Agreement”) with two sales agents pursuant to which we may offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $125,000,000 of shares of our common stock in transactions that are deemed to be “at the market” offerings and privately negotiated transactions. Through June 30, 2019, we issued a total of 13,351,877 shares under the August 2017 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of $113.7 million, and net proceeds of approximately $112.0 million, net of commissions and fees. Subsequent to June 30, 2019, we issued an additional 1,771,301 shares under the August 2017 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.3 million, and net proceeds of approximately $11.1 million, net of commissions and fees.

Stock Repurchase Program

On July 29, 2015, the Board of Directors passed a resolution authorizing the repurchase of up to 2,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. As part of the stock repurchase program, shares may be purchased in open market transactions, including through block purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Open market repurchases will be made in accordance with Exchange Act Rule 10b-18, which sets certain restrictions on the method, timing, price and volume of open market stock repurchases. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases is determined by the Company in its discretion and is subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. On February 8, 2018, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the stock repurchase program for up to an additional 4,522,822 shares of the Company’s common stock. The authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at the Company’s discretion without prior notice.

Since inception of the program through June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 5,665,620 shares under the stock repurchase program at an aggregate cost of approximately $40.3 million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average price of $7.11 per share. However, we did not repurchase any shares of our common stock during the three months ended June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the remaining authorization under the repurchase program is for up to 857,202 shares of the Company’s common stock.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the second quarter, Robert E. Cauley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The turn in the outlook for interest rate policy from the Federal Reserve (the “Fed”) was completed during the second quarter of 2019. The multi-year tightening cycle that began in late 2015 ended in December 2018. After a brief period with a balanced outlook, the Fed appears ready to commence an easing cycle. The Fed, and their outlook for policy, is now aligned with the other major central banks. The strength of the domestic economy alone does not appear to justify the change in policy, at least not yet. While the manufacturing side of the economy has slowed noticeably from the level observed in 2018, the consumer and consumption side has not. The job market in the U.S. has not generated the gains seen in prior years, but job gains are still above the level needed to reduce excess slack in the economy, to the extent it exists. Instead, the Fed is focused on international trade – especially trade between the U.S. and China, the threat of escalating tariffs, a global growth deceleration, especially in China and European Union (the “EU”), a potential no-deal Brexit and fading inflation expectations. The equity markets in the U.S. have performed well year to date due to a large extent on the fact that the world’s central banks appear ready to intervene in order to sustain the current economic expansion.

“The Agency MBS market generated a positive 2.0% return for the second quarter, although this return lagged that of comparable duration U.S Treasury securities. In the aggregate, the Agency MBS sector underperformed comparable duration U.S Treasuries by 0.70%. The decline in interest rates stoked fears of increased levels of prepayment activity. With generic loan characteristics of Agency MBS quite poor, coupled with the seasonal peak in prepayment activity, the decline in rates available to borrowers and subsequent surge in production volumes, overwhelmed Agency MBS performance. Heightened levels of volatility also negatively impacted performance. Since the end of the second quarter, the rates market appears to have settled into a range and volatility has abated, allowing Agency MBS to do quite well, despite still elevated levels of daily production of new loans/securities.

“In June of 2019 the Uniform MBS (“UMBS”) began trading. UMBS are passthrough securities representing an interest in a pool of residential mortgages that are issued and guaranteed by either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. The UMBS were designed to eliminate differences in underwriting, servicing and trading levels between Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac securities and to increase liquidity in the TBA market. It remains to be seen how effective the UMBS program will be at accomplishing these objectives. As mentioned above, the other significant development in the Agency MBS market was the continued deterioration in the TBA market. With lower rates available to borrowers, and rates continuing to decline into the third quarter, refinancing activity has increased and all agency loans outside of the specified pool market continue to exhibit very poor prepayment behavior. The collateral generally has historically high gross weighted average coupons for any given coupon, higher loan balances and higher FICO scores – all consistent with higher prepayment expectations. This has led to a material increase in premiums charged for pools with more desirable prepayment characteristics. While these premiums have increased, and are very high for the current level of rates, the all-in price for specified securities is historically low for the level of rates. This is because the dollar prices for the various TBA securities is very low for the level of rates – reflecting the very poor prepayment characteristics of the TBA collateral.

“As discussed above, the market and outlook for interest rates and the economy has changed materially since the end of the third quarter of 2018. We continue to take steps to reposition both the portfolio and hedge positions as a result. With the Fed’s tightening cycle appearing to be over, we repositioned our funding hedges during the first quarter of 2019. On the asset side, we have continued to add duration to the portfolio by decreasing the allocation of 15 and 20-year passthroughs and shorter CMOs towards 30-year securities. The shift was approximately 10.5% lower/higher to shorter/longer duration securities. Within the allocation to 30-year securities, we shifted the portfolio down in coupon to further add to our duration. We added a new position in 30-year, 3.0% securities of approximately 7.4%. We increased the allocation to 30-year, 3.5% securities by approximately 4%, and reduced the heavy concentration of 30-year, 4.5% securities – previously approximately 26% of the portfolio, to just 4% of the portfolio. The proceeds were split evenly into 30-year, 4% and 5% securities. Those two buckets now comprise approximately 22% and 24%, respectively. We continue to have a significant allocation to specified pools. The allocation of specified pools is skewed towards loan balance pools, although not entirely so.

“On the capital front, we added to our capital base via our At-The-Market program. We sold these shares at a slight discount to book value, on average, contrary to prior practice. The rationale was that while this adds to the all-in cost of the capital – approximately 3.0-3.3% - with the anticipated expansion in our net-interest margin should the Fed lower the Fed Funds target range, we would recoup the slight dilution through potentially higher earnings on the new capital. Obviously, this is a calculated risk contingent on actions by the Fed.”



Earnings Conference Call Details

An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:00 AM ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 341-5668. International callers dial (224) 357-2205. The conference passcode is 4383908. The supplemental materials may be downloaded from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.orchidislandcapital.com. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.orchidislandcapital.com , and an audio archive of the webcast will be available until August 26, 2019.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Fredie Fac or Ginnie Mae and CMOS, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and POs, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to matters that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to statements regarding interest rates, liquidity, pledging of our structured RMBS, funding levels and spreads, prepayment speeds, portfolio positioning and repositioning, hedging levels, the supply and demand for Agency RMBS, the effect of actions of the U.S. government, including the Fed, market expectations, the stock repurchase program and general economic conditions, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned that such forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and on management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences are described in Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley, 772-231-1400

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

www.orchidislandcapital.com

Summarized Financial Statements

The following is a summarized presentation of the unaudited balance sheets as of June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, and the unaudited quarterly results of operations for the six and three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. Amounts presented are subject to change.

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS: Total mortgage-backed securities $ 3,527,256 $ 3,014,503 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 181,093 126,263 Accrued interest receivable 13,865 13,241 Derivative assets, at fair value 4,264 16,885 Receivable for securities sold - 221,746 Other assets 348 2,993 Total Assets $ 3,726,826 $ 3,395,631 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Repurchase agreements $ 3,329,527 $ 3,025,052 Dividends payable 4,343 3,931 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 21,404 5,948 Accrued interest payable 10,054 6,445 Due to affiliates 554 654 Other liabilities 1,286 17,522 Total Liabilities 3,367,168 3,059,552 Total Stockholders' Equity 359,658 336,079 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,726,826 $ 3,395,631 Common shares outstanding 54,282,997 49,132,423 Book value per share $ 6.63 $ 6.84





ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change) Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income $ 68,888 $ 78,526 $ 36,455 $ 38,591 Interest expense (41,323 ) (31,728 ) (22,431 ) (16,579 ) Net interest income 27,565 46,798 14,024 22,012 Losses (8,418 ) (55,789 ) (7,670 ) (17,734 ) Net portfolio income (loss) 19,147 (8,991 ) 6,354 4,278 Expenses 5,017 6,039 2,821 2,931 Net income (loss) $ 14,130 $ (15,030 ) $ 3,533 $ 1,347 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.28 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.03 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 50,762,883 52,794,513 52,600,758 52,587,472 Dividends Declared Per Common Share: $ 0.48 $ 0.58 $ 0.24 $ 0.27





Three Months Ended June 30, Key Balance Sheet Metrics 2019 2018 Average RMBS(1) $ 3,307,885 $ 3,717,690 Average repurchase agreements(1) 3,098,133 3,534,567 Average stockholders' equity(1) 350,036 419,325 Leverage ratio(2) 9.4:1 8.6:1 Key Performance Metrics Average yield on RMBS(3) 4.41 % 4.15 % Average cost of funds(3) 2.90 % 1.88 % Average economic cost of funds(4) 2.71 % 1.97 % Average interest rate spread(5) 1.51 % 2.27 % Average economic interest rate spread(6) 1.70 % 2.18 %





(1) Average RMBS, borrowings and stockholders’ equity balances are calculated using two data points, the beginning and ending balances. (2) The leverage ratio is calculated by dividing total ending liabilities by ending stockholders’ equity. (3) Portfolio yields and costs of funds are calculated based on the average balances of the underlying investment portfolio/borrowings balances and are annualized for the quarterly periods presented. (4) Represents the interest cost of our borrowings and the effect of derivative agreements attributed to the period related to hedging activities, divided by average borrowings. (5) Average interest rate spread is calculated by subtracting average cost of funds from average yield on RMBS. (6) Average economic interest rate spread is calculated by subtracting average economic cost of funds from average yield on RMBS.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.