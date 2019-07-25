DMC Global Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
- Consolidated second quarter sales were $111.0 million, up 11% sequentially and 37% versus Q2 2018
- Gross margin was 38%, up from 36% in Q1 2019 and 33% in Q2 2018
- Operating income was $24.7 million versus $10.2 million in Q2 2018
- Net income was $17.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted share; adjusted net income* was $17.6 million, or $1.17 per diluted share
- Adjusted EBITDA* of $29.0 million was up 21% sequentially and 108% versus Q2 2018
- Return on invested capital* increases to 30%
Consolidated sales were a record $111.0 million, up 37% versus the second quarter of 2018 and up 11% sequentially. The growth was driven by stronger than forecasted sales at both DynaEnergetics, DMC’s oilfield products business, and NobelClad, the Company’s composite metals business.
Second quarter gross margin was 38% versus 33% in the 2018 second quarter and 36% in the 2019 first quarter. The increase was principally due to a more favorable product mix and improved manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies at DynaEnergetics.
Operating income was $24.7 million, up 141% from $10.2 million in the 2018 second quarter. Net income was $17.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, versus $6.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in last year’s second quarter.
Adjusted operating income* was $25.0 million, and excludes $324,000 in restructuring expenses at NobelClad. Adjusted net income was $17.6 million, or $1.17 per diluted share.
Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $29.0 million, up 108% from $13.9 million in the 2018 second quarter, and a 21% sequential increase versus $23.9 million reported in this year’s first quarter.
Net debt* (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) at June 30, 2019, was $21.0 million, down from $28.5 million at March 31, 2019 and $28.0 million at December 31, 2018.
DynaEnergetics
Second quarter sales at DynaEnergetics were a record $88.6 million, up 50% from the 2018 second quarter and 11% sequentially. Gross margin was 41%, up from 37% in last year’s second quarter and 39% in the first quarter. Operating income was $26.8 million versus $12.2 million in the comparable year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $28.5 million versus $13.8 million in last year’s second quarter.
NobelClad
NobelClad reported second-quarter sales of $22.3 million, up 1% versus the 2018 second quarter and up 10% sequentially. Gross margin was 26%, up from 23% in the 2018 second quarter and flat compared to this year’s first quarter. Operating income was $1.9 million versus $1.7 million in the year-ago second quarter. Excluding restructuring charges, adjusted operating income was $2.2 million versus $1.9 million in the year-ago second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million versus $2.7 million in last year’s second quarter.
NobelClad’s trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio at the end of the second quarter was 1.01. Order backlog was $38.8 million versus $40.5 million at the end of the first quarter.
Six-month results
Consolidated sales for the six-month period were $211.1 million, up 42% versus the same period a year ago. Gross margin was 37% versus 33% in the 2018 six-month period. Operating income was $45.1 million versus $15.5 million in last year’s six-month period, which included $3.1 million in accrued anti-dumping penalties. Net income for the period was $32.4 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, versus $10.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the same period a year ago.
Six-month adjusted operating income was $45.5 million and adjusted net income was $32.8 million, or $2.20 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $52.9 million versus $25.6 million in last year’s six-month period.
DynaEnergetics
Six-month sales at DynaEnergetics were $168.5 million, up 56% from $108.0 million, in last year’s six-month period. Operating income was $49.9 million versus $20.9 million in the comparable year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was $53.0 million versus $27.2 million in last year’s six-month period.
NobelClad
NobelClad reported six-month sales of $42.6 million, up 6% from $40.2 million at the six-month mark last year. Operating income was $3.8 million versus $1.7 million in the comparable year-ago period, while adjusted EBITDA was $5.8 million versus $3.7 million.
Management Commentary
“Both DynaEnergetics and NobelClad exceeded their second quarter financial forecasts and continued to execute well on their 2019 business plans,” said Kevin Longe, president and CEO. “DynaEnergetics further extended its product offering and added several new customers for its intrinsically safe initiating systems (IS2™) and its family of DynaStage® (DS) Factory-Assembled, Performance-Assured™ perforating systems.
“The safety features of the IS2 product family remain a critical point of differentiation versus other detonating components in the market,” Longe added. “Our solid-state IS2 systems do not contain internal wiring and require a digital signal from a control panel at surface to fire, making them immune to stray voltage and current. Although several companies have incorporated addressable switches into their perforating guns, we believe these devices are universally wired to resistorized detonators, which are more sensitive to electrical interference and increased failure. This distinction has growing relevance as our industry addresses increased electromagnetic interference, including from electric frac fleets utilizing generators that can produce more than 30 megawatts of power. We believe prudent operators will ultimately require their service companies to deploy solid-state integrated initiating systems that have been proven to be intrinsically safe.”
Longe said, “DynaEnergetics’ broad portfolio of IS2 products, performance charges, and packaging options enable customers to select from thousands of configurations of DS Factory-Assembled, Performance-Assured perforating systems.”
DynaEnergetics introduced two new models to its DS product family during the second quarter. DS Trinity™ 3.5 is currently in field trials and is a smaller-diameter version of the DS Trinity™ 4.0, which was introduced in the first quarter. DS Trinity 3.5 features three charges on a single plane within a 7-inch long carrier, and does not require detonating cord or a connecting sub. A second new system, DS NLine™, enables the operator to align at surface the charges of multiple guns, and then orient the gun string downhole to fire in a pre-determined direction.
Longe continued, “The NobelClad team delivered another quarter of strong contribution margins and made additional progress in its effort to expand NobelClad’s composite-metal solutions and end-market applications.
“I am very pleased with the progress DMC and its businesses made during the first half of 2019. In addition to our commercial and operational achievements, we reported a 12-month return on invested capital of 30%. I would like to thank our customers for their continued support, and our employees around the world for their innovative thinking, outstanding execution, and dedication to DMC’s success.”
Guidance
Michael Kuta, CFO, said third quarter sales are expected in a range of $96 million to $102 million versus the $87.9 million in the 2018 third quarter. At the business level, DynaEnergetics is expected to report sales in a range of $76 million to $80 million versus $66.3 million reported in last year’s third quarter. NobelClad’s sales are expected to be in the range of $20 million to $22 million versus $21.6 million reported in the 2018 third quarter.
Consolidated gross margin is expected to be in the 35.5% to 36.5% range versus 34% reported in the year-ago third quarter. The sequential decline versus the 38% reported in this year’s second quarter reflects unfavorable fixed manufacturing overhead absorption from lower sales at DynaEnergetics and a less favorable project mix in the second half at NobelClad.
Third quarter selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense is expected to be approximately $17.5 million versus SG&A of $15.1 million in last year’s third quarter. Amortization expense is expected to be approximately $400,000 versus $769,000 in the third quarter last year, while interest expense is expected to be approximately $400,000.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected in a range of $20 million to $24 million versus $17.2 million in last year’s third quarter.
Kuta said due to widespread industry uncertainty regarding near-term well completion activity, management is lowering its prior full-year top-line sales forecasts, but is maintaining its prior forecast for adjusted EBITDA and is increasing the lower end of its range for anticipated adjusted net income per share. Sales are now expected in a range of $400 million to $415 million versus the $326.4 million reported in 2018. Sales at DynaEnergetics are expected in a range of $315 million to $325 million versus the $237.4 million reported in 2018, while NobelClad’s sales are expected to be in a range of $85 million to $90 million versus the $89.0 million in 2018 and up from a prior forecast of $80 million to $85 million. Gross margin is expected in a range of 36% to 37% versus the 34% reported in 2018, and the prior forecast of 35%. The increase reflects the Company’s continued focus on enhancing manufacturing efficiencies and achieving product margins that reflect the value of its technologies.
Kuta said full-year SG&A should be approximately $64 million to $67 million versus the $61.2 million reported in 2018. The increase relates to higher expected spending on sales and marketing programs at both DynaEnergetics and NobelClad. Anticipated amortization expense remains at approximately $1.6 million versus the $2.9 million reported in 2018.
Anticipated interest expense in 2019 is expected to be approximately $1.5 million, and the expected effective tax rate for 2019 is still approximately 30%, which reflects a higher expected rate in the second half of the year primarily due to geographic sales mix.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected in a range of $90 million to $100 million, up from 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $59.6 million. Full-year adjusted net income per share is expected in a range of $3.55 to $3.70 versus the $2.07 reported in fiscal 2018.
Anticipated capital expenditures in 2019 are expected to be in the range of $30 million.
Conference call information
DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|NET SALES
|$
|110,954
|$
|100,135
|$
|80,915
|11
|%
|37
|%
|COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD
|68,881
|63,730
|54,140
|8
|%
|27
|%
|Gross profit
|42,073
|36,405
|26,775
|16
|%
|57
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|37.9
|%
|36.4
|%
|33.1
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|9,460
|9,168
|9,743
|3
|%
|-3
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|7,239
|6,309
|5,795
|15
|%
|25
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|397
|398
|791
|—
|%
|-50
|%
|Restructuring expenses, net
|324
|78
|217
|315
|%
|49
|%
|Total costs and expenses
|17,420
|15,953
|16,546
|9
|%
|5
|%
|OPERATING INCOME
|24,653
|20,452
|10,229
|21
|%
|141
|%
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|Other income (expense), net
|343
|(21
|)
|(327
|)
|1,733
|%
|205
|%
|Interest expense, net
|(409
|)
|(373
|)
|(136
|)
|-10
|%
|-201
|%
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|24,587
|20,058
|9,766
|23
|%
|152
|%
|INCOME TAX PROVISION
|7,343
|4,888
|3,394
|50
|%
|116
|%
|NET INCOME
|17,244
|15,170
|6,372
|14
|%
|171
|%
|NET INCOME PER SHARE
|Basic
|$
|1.17
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.43
|15
|%
|172
|%
|Diluted
|$
|1.15
|$
|1.01
|$
|0.43
|14
|%
|167
|%
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|Basic
|14,647,019
|14,606,052
|14,534,016
|—
|%
|1
|%
|Diluted
|14,899,987
|14,671,689
|14,534,016
|2
|%
|3
|%
|DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.02
DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(unaudited)
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|Year-on-year
|NET SALES
|$
|211,089
|$
|148,228
|42
|%
|COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD
|132,611
|98,700
|34
|%
|Gross profit
|78,478
|49,528
|58
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|37.2
|%
|33.4
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|18,628
|17,920
|4
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|13,548
|11,007
|23
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|795
|1,596
|-50
|%
|Restructuring expenses, net
|402
|361
|11
|%
|Anti-dumping duty penalties
|—
|3,103
|-100
|%
|Total costs and expenses
|33,373
|33,987
|-2
|%
|OPERATING INCOME
|45,105
|15,541
|190
|%
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|Other income (expense), net
|322
|(704
|)
|146
|%
|Interest expense, net
|(782
|)
|(601
|)
|-30
|%
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|44,645
|14,236
|214
|%
|INCOME TAX PROVISION
|12,231
|3,944
|210
|%
|NET INCOME
|32,414
|10,292
|215
|%
|NET INCOME PER SHARE
|Basic
|$
|2.20
|$
|0.69
|219
|%
|Diluted
|$
|2.17
|$
|0.69
|214
|%
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|Basic
|14,624,718
|14,491,569
|1
|%
|Diluted
|14,849,816
|14,491,569
|2
|%
|DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.04
DMC GLOBAL INC.
SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
DynaEnergetics
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|88,628
|$
|79,836
|$
|58,899
|11
|%
|50
|%
|Gross profit
|36,341
|31,232
|21,748
|16
|%
|67
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|41.0
|%
|39.1
|%
|36.9
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|4,591
|3,722
|5,120
|23
|%
|-10
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|4,637
|4,099
|3,711
|13
|%
|25
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|300
|301
|689
|—
|%
|-56
|%
|Operating income
|26,813
|23,110
|12,228
|16
|%
|119
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|28,532
|$
|24,509
|$
|13,803
|16
|%
|107
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|168,464
|$
|108,020
|56
|%
|Gross profit
|67,573
|41,375
|63
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|40.1
|%
|38.3
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|8,313
|8,964
|-7
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|8,736
|6,971
|25
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|601
|1,389
|-57
|%
|Anti-dumping duty penalties
|—
|3,103
|-100
|%
|Operating income
|49,923
|20,948
|138
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|53,041
|$
|27,185
|95
|%
DMC GLOBAL INC.
SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
NobelClad
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|22,326
|$
|20,299
|$
|22,016
|10
|%
|1
|%
|Gross profit
|5,884
|5,360
|5,120
|10
|%
|15
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|26.4
|%
|26.4
|%
|23.3
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|1,102
|1,244
|1,135
|-11
|%
|-3
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|2,438
|2,111
|1,963
|15
|%
|24
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|97
|97
|102
|—
|%
|-5
|%
|Restructuring expenses, net
|324
|78
|217
|315
|%
|49
|%
|Operating income
|1,923
|1,830
|1,703
|5
|%
|13
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,082
|$
|2,705
|$
|2,737
|14
|%
|13
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|42,625
|$
|40,208
|6
|%
|Gross profit
|11,244
|8,312
|35
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|26.4
|%
|20.7
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|2,346
|2,215
|6
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|4,549
|3,838
|19
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|194
|207
|-6
|%
|Restructuring expenses, net
|402
|361
|11
|%
|Operating income
|3,753
|1,691
|122
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,787
|$
|3,685
|57
|%
DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in Thousands)
|Change
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Sequential
|From year-end
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|14,881
|$
|14,874
|$
|13,375
|—
|%
|11
|%
|Accounts receivable, net
|76,800
|73,252
|59,709
|5
|%
|29
|%
|Inventory, net
|59,980
|50,851
|51,074
|18
|%
|17
|%
|Other current assets
|6,650
|7,015
|8,058
|-5
|%
|-17
|%
|Total current assets
|158,311
|145,992
|132,216
|8
|%
|20
|%
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|105,232
|99,911
|95,140
|5
|%
|11
|%
|Purchased intangible assets, net
|7,375
|7,882
|8,589
|-6
|%
|-14
|%
|Other long-term assets
|14,266
|12,321
|4,473
|16
|%
|219
|%
|Total assets
|$
|285,184
|$
|266,106
|$
|240,418
|7
|%
|19
|%
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|36,179
|$
|29,747
|$
|24,243
|22
|%
|49
|%
|Accrued anti-dumping penalties
|—
|8,000
|8,000
|-100
|%
|-100
|%
|Contract liabilities
|2,076
|2,490
|1,140
|-17
|%
|82
|%
|Dividend payable
|299
|299
|295
|—
|%
|1
|%
|Accrued income taxes
|9,419
|5,367
|9,545
|75
|%
|-1
|%
|Current portion of long-term debt
|3,125
|3,125
|3,125
|—
|%
|—
|%
|Other current liabilities
|19,234
|17,895
|18,217
|7
|%
|6
|%
|Total current liabilities
|70,332
|66,923
|64,565
|5
|%
|9
|%
|Long-term debt
|32,744
|40,239
|38,230
|-19
|%
|-14
|%
|Deferred tax liabilities
|458
|880
|379
|-48
|%
|21
|%
|Other long-term liabilities
|18,149
|9,153
|2,958
|98
|%
|514
|%
|Stockholders’ equity
|163,501
|148,911
|134,286
|10
|%
|22
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|285,184
|$
|266,106
|$
|240,418
|7
|%
|19
|%
DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|17,244
|$
|15,170
|$
|6,372
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation
|2,157
|1,798
|1,601
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|397
|398
|791
|Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|36
|47
|34
|Stock-based compensation
|1,495
|1,171
|1,084
|Deferred income taxes
|81
|343
|341
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|317
|—
|26
|Restructuring expenses
|324
|78
|217
|Change in working capital, net
|(5,746
|)
|(12,008
|)
|(9,067
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|16,305
|6,997
|1,399
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(9,682
|)
|(6,601
|)
|(10,899
|)
|Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment
|1,054
|204
|—
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(8,628
|)
|(6,397
|)
|(10,899
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|(Repayments) borrowings on revolving loans, net
|(6,749
|)
|2,750
|(3,076
|)
|(Repayments) borrowings on capital expenditure facility
|(781
|)
|(781
|)
|8,525
|Payment of dividends
|(300
|)
|(298
|)
|(298
|)
|Payment of deferred debt issuance costs
|—
|—
|(131
|)
|Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
|358
|—
|230
|Treasury stock purchases
|(103
|)
|(853
|)
|(40
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(7,575
|)
|818
|5,210
|EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH
|(95
|)
|81
|151
|NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|7
|1,499
|(4,139
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period
|14,874
|13,375
|10,768
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period
|$
|14,881
|$
|14,874
|$
|6,629
DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
|Six months ended
|Jun 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|32,414
|$
|10,292
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation
|3,955
|3,171
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|795
|1,596
|Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|83
|224
|Stock-based compensation
|2,666
|1,792
|Deferred income taxes
|424
|33
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|317
|26
|Restructuring expenses
|402
|361
|Transition tax liability
|—
|(268
|)
|Change in working capital, net
|(17,754
|)
|(18,806
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|23,302
|(1,579
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(16,283
|)
|(16,201
|)
|Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment
|1,258
|—
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(15,025
|)
|(16,201
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|(Repayments) borrowings on revolving loans, net
|(3,999
|)
|4,822
|(Repayments) borrowings on capital expenditure facility
|(1,562
|)
|11,803
|Payment of dividends
|(598
|)
|(593
|)
|Payment of deferred debt issuance costs
|—
|(131
|)
|Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
|358
|230
|Treasury stock purchases
|(956
|)
|(383
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(6,757
|)
|15,748
|EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH
|(14
|)
|(322
|)
|NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|1,506
|(2,354
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period
|13,375
|8,983
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period
|$
|14,881
|$
|6,629
DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
DMC Global
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net income
|$
|17,244
|$
|15,170
|$
|6,372
|14
|%
|171
|%
|Interest expense, net
|409
|373
|136
|10
|%
|201
|%
|Income tax provision
|7,343
|4,888
|3,394
|50
|%
|116
|%
|Depreciation
|2,157
|1,798
|1,601
|20
|%
|35
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|397
|398
|791
|—
|%
|-50
|%
|EBITDA
|27,550
|22,627
|12,294
|22
|%
|124
|%
|Restructuring expenses, net
|324
|78
|217
|315
|%
|49
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|1,495
|1,171
|1,084
|28
|%
|38
|%
|Other (income) expense, net
|(343
|)
|21
|327
|-1,733
|%
|-205
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|29,026
|$
|23,897
|$
|13,922
|21
|%
|108
|%
|Six months ended
|Jun 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|Year-on-year
|Net income
|$
|32,414
|$
|10,292
|215
|%
|Interest expense, net
|782
|601
|30
|%
|Income tax provision
|12,231
|3,944
|210
|%
|Depreciation
|3,955
|3,171
|25
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|795
|1,596
|-50
|%
|EBITDA
|50,177
|19,604
|156
|%
|Restructuring expenses, net
|402
|361
|11
|%
|Accrued anti-dumping penalties
|—
|3,103
|-100
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|2,666
|1,792
|49
|%
|Other (income) expense, net
|(322
|)
|704
|-146
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|52,923
|$
|25,564
|107
|%
Adjusted operating income
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|24,653
|$
|20,452
|$
|10,229
|21
|%
|141
|%
|Restructuring programs:
|NobelClad
|324
|78
|217
|315
|%
|49
|%
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|24,977
|$
|20,530
|$
|10,446
|22
|%
|139
|%
DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
|Six months ended
|Jun 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|45,105
|$
|15,541
|190
|%
|Restructuring programs:
|NobelClad
|402
|361
|11
|%
|Accrued anti-dumping penalties
|—
|3,103
|-100
|%
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|45,507
|$
|19,005
|139
|%
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
|Three months ended June 30, 2019
|Pretax
|Tax
|Net
|Diluted EPS
|Net income, as reported
|$
|24,587
|$
|7,343
|$
|17,244
|$
|1.15
|Restructuring programs:
|NobelClad
|324
|—
|324
|0.02
|Adjusted net income
|$
|24,911
|$
|7,343
|$
|17,568
|$
|1.17
|Three months ended March 31, 2019
|Pretax
|Tax
|Net
|Diluted EPS
|Net income, as reported
|$
|20,058
|$
|4,888
|$
|15,170
|$
|1.01
|Restructuring programs:
|NobelClad
|78
|—
|78
|0.01
|Adjusted net income
|$
|20,136
|$
|4,888
|$
|15,248
|$
|1.02
|Three months ended June 30, 2018
|Pretax
|Tax
|Net
|Diluted EPS
|Net income, as reported
|$
|9,766
|$
|3,394
|$
|6,372
|$
|0.43
|Restructuring programs:
|NobelClad
|217
|—
|217
|0.02
|Adjusted net income
|$
|9,983
|$
|3,394
|$
|6,589
|$
|0.45
|Six months ended June 30, 2019
|Pretax
|Tax
|Net
|Diluted EPS
|Net income, as reported
|$
|44,645
|$
|12,231
|$
|32,414
|$
|2.17
|Restructuring programs:
|NobelClad
|402
|—
|402
|0.03
|Adjusted net income
|$
|45,047
|$
|12,231
|$
|32,816
|$
|2.20
DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
|Six months ended June 30, 2018
|Pretax
|Tax
|Net
|Diluted EPS
|Net income, as reported
|$
|14,236
|$
|3,944
|$
|10,292
|$
|0.69
|Restructuring programs:
|NobelClad
|361
|—
|361
|0.03
|Accrued anti-dumping duties
|3,103
|—
|3,103
|0.22
|Adjusted net income
|$
|17,700
|$
|3,944
|$
|13,756
|$
|0.94
Return on Invested Capital
|Three months ended
|Jun 30, 2018
|Sep 30, 2018
|Dec 31, 2018
|Mar 31, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Operating income
|$
|10,229
|$
|8,820
|$
|13,063
|$
|20,452
|$
|24,653
|Income tax provision (benefit) (1)
|3,555
|3,396
|(2,809
|)
|4,990
|7,371
|Net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT)
|6,674
|5,424
|15,872
|15,462
|17,282
|Trailing Twelve Months NOPAT
|43,432
|54,040
|Balances as of
|Mar 31, 2018
|Jun 30, 2018
|Sep 30, 2018
|Dec 31, 2018
|Mar 31, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Allowance for doubtful accounts
|1,269
|572
|490
|513
|574
|428
|Deferred tax assets
|—
|—
|—
|(4,001
|)
|(3,843
|)
|(3,656
|)
|Deferred tax liabilities
|265
|606
|849
|379
|880
|458
|Accrued income taxes
|4,603
|6,557
|9,299
|9,545
|5,367
|9,419
|Current portion of long-term debt
|—
|—
|—
|3,125
|3,125
|3,125
|Long-term debt
|29,350
|34,611
|41,454
|38,230
|40,239
|32,744
|Total stockholders' equity
|111,357
|114,229
|119,390
|134,286
|148,911
|163,501
|Total invested capital
|146,844
|156,575
|171,482
|182,077
|195,253
|206,019
|Average invested capital
|171,049
|181,297
|Trailing Twelve Months Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
|25
|%
|30
|%
|(1) Tax calculation for NOPAT:
|Three months ended
|Twelve
months
ended
|Three months ended
|Jun 30, 2018
|Sep 30, 2018
|Dec 31, 2018
|Dec 31, 2018
|Mar 31, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Income before income taxes
|9,766
|7,990
|12,381
|34,607
|20,058
|24,587
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|3,394
|3,080
|(2,890
|)
|4,134
|4,888
|7,343
|Effective tax rate
|34.8
|%
|38.5
|%
|(23.3
|)%
|11.9
|%
|24.4
|%
|29.9
|%
DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
DynaEnergetics
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Operating income
|$
|26,813
|$
|23,110
|$
|12,228
|16
|%
|119
|%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|1,419
|1,098
|886
|29
|%
|60
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|300
|301
|689
|—
|%
|-56
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|28,532
|$
|24,509
|$
|13,803
|16
|%
|107
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|Year-on-year
|Operating income
|$
|49,923
|$
|20,948
|138
|%
|Adjustments:
|Accrued anti-dumping penalties
|—
|3,103
|-100
|%
|Depreciation
|2,517
|1,745
|44
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|601
|1,389
|-57
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|53,041
|$
|27,185
|95
|%
NobelClad
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Operating income
|$
|1,923
|$
|1,830
|$
|1,703
|5
|%
|13
|%
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring expenses, net
|324
|78
|217
|315
|%
|49
|%
|Depreciation
|738
|700
|715
|5
|%
|3
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|97
|97
|102
|—
|%
|-5
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,082
|$
|2,705
|$
|2,737
|14
|%
|13
|%
|Six months ended
|Jun 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2018
|Year-on-year
|Operating income
|$
|3,753
|$
|1,691
|122
|%
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring expenses, net
|402
|361
|11
|%
|Depreciation
|1,438
|1,426
|1
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|194
|207
|-6
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,787
|$
|3,685
|57
|%
