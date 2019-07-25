Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Highlights



Net income of $16.4 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share

Book value per share increased 2.2% to $26.66

Tangible book value per share increased 3.8% to $18.36

Acquisition of HomeStar Financial Group, Inc. completed on July 17, 2019

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $16.4 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019. This compares to net income of $14.0 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019, and net income of $12.8 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018, which included $2.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We continue to execute well on our strategic priorities and deliver solid financial results for our shareholders. We had another strong quarter of production in our equipment finance business, generated significant non-interest income from a diverse range of business lines, and continued to drive improved efficiencies throughout our organization. We were very pleased to complete our acquisition of HomeStar Financial Group, Inc. in just over three months after announcing the transaction. With its leading market position in Kankakee, Illinois, attractive deposit base, excess liquidity, and strong team of community bankers, we believe that HomeStar adds significant value to our franchise.”

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $46.1 million, an increase of 1.0% from $45.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. Excluding accretion income, net interest income decreased $0.4 million from the prior quarter. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Relative to the second quarter of 2018, net interest income decreased $2.2 million, or 4.6%. Accretion income for the second quarter of 2018 was $5.5 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income was relatively unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 3.76%, compared to 3.73% for the first quarter of 2019. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 25 and 17 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased five basis points from the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to the impact of higher average deposit costs.

Relative to the second quarter of 2018, net interest margin decreased from 3.91%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 40 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin was unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $19.6 million, an increase of 14.7% from $17.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase was attributable to increases in most major noninterest income items.

Relative to the second quarter of 2018, noninterest income increased 23.6% from $15.8 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher commercial FHA revenue, partially offset by a decline in residential mortgage banking revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $5.5 million, an increase of 11.1% from $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in trust fees. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, wealth management revenue increased 3.5%.

Commercial FHA revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $4.9 million, compared to $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. Commercial FHA revenue in the second quarter of 2019 included a $0.6 million recapture of mortgage servicing rights impairment, lower loan costs and an increase in gain premiums. The Company originated $42.2 million in rate lock commitments during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $64.5 million in the prior quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, commercial FHA revenue increased $4.6 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $40.2 million, which included $0.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $0.5 million gain on mortgage servicing rights held for sale, compared with $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2019, which included $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower salaries and employee benefits expense, partially offset by higher professional fees.

Relative to the second quarter of 2018, noninterest expense decreased 13.5% from $46.5 million, which included $2.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $0.2 million loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale. Excluding these items, noninterest expense decreased 8.6% from $44.2 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits expense and certain non-recurring items that impacted expense levels in the second quarter of 2018.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.07 billion at June 30, 2019, compared with $4.09 billion at March 31, 2019 and $4.10 billion at June 30, 2018. The decrease in total loans from March 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to declines in the commercial real estate and residential real estate portfolios, which was partially offset by organic growth in commercial loans and leases and construction and land development loans. Equipment finance balances increased $74.0 million from March 31, 2019, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio, reflecting management’s efforts to grow the equipment finance business. The decrease in total loans from June 30, 2018 was primarily attributable to a decline in commercial real estate and residential real estate loans, partially offset by organic growth in commercial loans and leases and consumer loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.01 billion at June 30, 2019, compared with $4.04 billion at March 31, 2019, and $4.16 billion at June 30, 2018. The decrease in total deposits from March 31, 2019 was primarily related to the intentional reduction of $111.7 million in brokered money market deposits and brokered time deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $50.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared with $49.3 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at March 31, 2019, and $28.3 million, or 0.69% of total loans, at June 30, 2018.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 were $1.2 million, or 0.12% of average loans on an annualized basis.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, which included a specific reserve for one credit placed on non-accrual during the prior quarter. The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.64% of total loans and 51.2% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2019, compared with 0.56% of total loans and 46.9% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2019. Fair market value discounts recorded in connection with acquired loan portfolios represented 0.39% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared with 0.47% of total loans at March 31, 2019.

Capital

At June 30, 2019, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

June 30, 2019 Well Capitalized

Regulatory Requirements Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.49% 10.00% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.85% 8.00% Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.27% 5.00% Common equity Tier 1 capital 9.38% 6.50% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.20% NA

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Acquisition of HomeStar Financial Group, Inc.

On July 17, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of HomeStar Financial Group, Inc. and its banking subsidiary, HomeStar Bank and Financial Services, which operates 5 locations in the Kankakee, Illinois area, and which the Company intends to merge into the Bank. The Company acquired HomeStar for consideration of approximately $1.0 million in cash and the issuance of 405,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. At closing, HomeStar had approximately $374.4 million in assets, $219.5 million in loans, and $321.8 million in deposits.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 26, 2019 to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 8484268. A recorded replay can be accessed through August 2, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 8484268.

A slide presentation relating to the second quarter 2019 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had total assets of approximately $5.55 billion and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.13 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Stephen A. Erickson, Chief Financial Officer, at serickson@midlandsb.com or (217) 540-1712

Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 46,077 $ 45,601 $ 48,535 $ 45,081 $ 48,286 Provision for loan losses 4,076 3,243 3,467 2,103 1,854 Noninterest income 19,587 17,075 21,170 18,272 15,847 Noninterest expense 40,194 41,097 45,375 50,317 46,452 Income before income taxes 21,394 18,336 20,863 10,933 15,827 Income taxes 5,039 4,354 4,527 2,436 3,045 Net income 16,355 13,982 16,336 8,497 12,782 Preferred stock dividends, net 34 34 34 35 36 Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,321 $ 13,948 $ 16,302 $ 8,462 $ 12,746 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 0.67 $ 0.35 $ 0.52 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,303,211 24,204,661 24,200,346 24,325,743 24,268,111 Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.01 % 1.14 % 0.59 % 0.91 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.43 % 9.23 % 10.81 % 5.68 % 8.77 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 15.34 % 13.79 % 16.40 % 8.69 % 13.48 % Net interest margin 3.76 % 3.73 % 3.85 % 3.59 % 3.91 % Efficiency ratio (1) 61.58 % 64.73 % 65.50 % 63.02 % 67.76 % Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary Adjusted earnings (1) $ 16,196 $ 14,098 $ 16,397 $ 15,632 $ 14,469 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ 0.59 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.16 % 1.02 % 1.14 % 1.09 % 1.03 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1) 10.33 % 9.31 % 10.85 % 10.45 % 9.93 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) 15.19 % 13.90 % 16.46 % 16.02 % 15.27 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 - 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Net interest income: Total interest income $ 60,636 $ 59,432 $ 61,592 $ 56,987 $ 58,283 Total interest expense 14,559 13,831 13,057 11,906 9,997 Net interest income 46,077 45,601 48,535 45,081 48,286 Provision for loan losses 4,076 3,243 3,467 2,103 1,854 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 42,001 42,358 45,068 42,978 46,432 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenue 5,504 4,953 5,651 5,467 5,316 Commercial FHA revenue 4,917 3,270 4,194 3,130 326 Residential mortgage banking revenue 611 834 1,041 1,154 2,116 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,639 2,520 2,976 2,804 2,693 Interchange revenue 3,010 2,680 2,941 2,759 2,929 Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities, net 14 - 469 - (70 ) Other income 2,892 2,818 3,898 2,958 2,537 Total noninterest income 19,587 17,075 21,170 18,272 15,847 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 21,134 22,039 23,020 22,528 23,467 Occupancy and equipment 4,500 4,832 4,914 5,040 4,708 Data processing 4,987 4,891 5,660 10,817 5,106 Professional 2,410 2,073 2,752 3,087 3,185 Amortization of intangible assets 1,673 1,810 1,852 1,853 1,576 (Gain) loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale (515 ) - - 270 188 Other expense 6,005 5,452 7,177 6,722 8,222 Total noninterest expense 40,194 41,097 45,375 50,317 46,452 Income before income taxes 21,394 18,336 20,863 10,933 15,827 Income taxes 5,039 4,354 4,527 2,436 3,045 Net income 16,355 13,982 16,336 8,497 12,782 Preferred stock dividends, net 34 34 34 35 36 Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,321 $ 13,948 $ 16,302 $ 8,462 $ 12,746 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 0.68 $ 0.35 $ 0.53 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 0.67 $ 0.35 $ 0.52

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 245,415 $ 276,480 $ 213,700 $ 242,433 $ 276,331 Investment securities 613,026 656,152 660,785 685,753 708,001 Loans 4,073,527 4,092,106 4,137,551 4,156,282 4,095,811 Allowance for loan losses (25,925 ) (23,091 ) (20,903 ) (19,631 ) (18,246 ) Total loans, net 4,047,602 4,069,015 4,116,648 4,136,651 4,077,565 Loans held for sale, at fair value 22,143 16,851 30,401 35,246 41,449 Premises and equipment, net 94,824 94,514 94,840 95,062 94,783 Other real estate owned 3,797 2,020 3,483 3,684 3,911 Mortgage servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 54,191 52,957 53,447 51,626 52,381 Mortgage servicing rights held for sale 159 257 3,545 4,419 4,806 Intangible assets 33,893 35,566 37,376 39,228 41,081 Goodwill 164,673 164,673 164,673 164,044 164,044 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 140,593 139,686 138,783 138,600 137,681 Other assets 125,739 133,609 119,992 127,866 128,567 Total assets $ 5,546,055 $ 5,641,780 $ 5,637,673 $ 5,724,612 $ 5,730,600 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 902,286 $ 941,344 $ 972,164 $ 991,311 $ 1,001,802 Interest-bearing deposits 3,108,921 3,094,944 3,102,006 3,151,895 3,158,055 Total deposits 4,011,207 4,036,288 4,074,170 4,143,206 4,159,857 Short-term borrowings 113,844 115,832 124,235 145,450 114,536 FHLB advances and other borrowings 582,387 669,009 640,631 652,253 678,873 Subordinated debt 94,215 94,174 94,134 94,093 94,053 Trust preferred debentures 48,041 47,918 47,794 47,676 47,559 Other liabilities 56,473 54,391 48,184 47,788 43,187 Total liabilities 4,906,167 5,017,612 5,029,148 5,130,466 5,138,065 Total shareholders’ equity 639,888 624,168 608,525 594,146 592,535 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,546,055 $ 5,641,780 $ 5,637,673 $ 5,724,612 $ 5,730,600

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Loan Portfolio Commercial loans and leases $ 1,149,370 $ 1,122,621 $ 1,074,935 $ 1,034,546 $ 991,164 Commercial real estate loans 1,524,369 1,560,427 1,639,155 1,711,926 1,711,296 Construction and land development loans 250,414 239,376 232,229 239,480 247,889 Residential real estate loans 552,406 569,051 578,048 586,134 601,808 Consumer loans 596,968 600,631 613,184 584,196 543,654 Total loans $ 4,073,527 $ 4,092,106 $ 4,137,551 $ 4,156,282 $ 4,095,811 Deposit Portfolio Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 902,286 $ 941,344 $ 972,164 $ 991,311 $ 1,001,802 Interest-bearing: Checking accounts 1,009,023 968,844 1,002,275 1,047,914 1,024,506 Money market accounts 732,573 802,036 862,171 836,151 843,984 Savings accounts 442,017 457,176 442,132 445,640 460,560 Time deposits 785,337 685,700 633,787 633,654 638,215 Brokered time deposits 139,971 181,188 161,641 188,536 190,790 Total deposits $ 4,011,207 $ 4,036,288 $ 4,074,170 $ 4,143,206 $ 4,159,857

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Average Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,110 $ 152,078 $ 155,280 $ 154,526 $ 227,499 Investment securities 636,946 654,764 676,483 700,018 731,017 Loans 4,086,720 4,128,893 4,139,831 4,106,367 3,982,958 Loans held for sale 40,177 30,793 51,981 48,715 31,220 Nonmarketable equity securities 44,217 44,279 42,708 42,770 38,872 Total interest-earning assets 4,970,170 5,010,807 5,066,283 5,052,396 5,011,566 Non-earning assets 618,023 618,996 624,378 639,323 639,864 Total assets $ 5,588,193 $ 5,629,803 $ 5,690,661 $ 5,691,719 $ 5,651,430 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,107,660 $ 3,093,979 $ 3,123,134 $ 3,172,422 $ 3,158,816 Short-term borrowings 120,859 135,337 143,869 139,215 120,794 FHLB advances and other borrowings 607,288 673,250 645,642 608,153 573,107 Subordinated debt 94,196 94,156 94,115 94,075 94,035 Trust preferred debentures 47,982 47,848 47,737 47,601 47,488 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,977,985 4,044,570 4,054,497 4,061,466 3,994,240 Noninterest-bearing deposits 921,115 919,185 989,954 989,142 1,025,308 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 60,363 51,838 46,487 47,654 47,229 Shareholders' equity 628,730 614,210 599,723 593,457 584,653 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,588,193 $ 5,629,803 $ 5,690,661 $ 5,691,719 $ 5,651,430 Yields Cash and cash equivalents 2.43 % 2.42 % 2.24 % 1.96 % 1.79 % Investment securities 3.11 % 3.07 % 3.04 % 3.01 % 2.91 % Loans 5.32 % 5.22 % 5.28 % 4.88 % 5.21 % Loans held for sale 4.50 % 3.94 % 3.92 % 4.17 % 3.79 % Nonmarketable equity securities 5.42 % 5.69 % 5.20 % 5.01 % 4.97 % Total interest-earning assets 4.94 % 4.85 % 4.87 % 4.52 % 4.71 % Interest-bearing deposits 1.09 % 0.97 % 0.86 % 0.77 % 0.64 % Short-term borrowings 0.70 % 0.71 % 0.67 % 0.61 % 0.38 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 2.34 % 2.32 % 2.26 % 2.09 % 1.81 % Subordinated debt 6.43 % 6.43 % 6.43 % 6.44 % 6.44 % Trust preferred debentures 7.17 % 7.38 % 6.93 % 6.81 % 6.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.47 % 1.39 % 1.28 % 1.16 % 1.00 % Net interest margin 3.76 % 3.73 % 3.85 % 3.59 % 3.91 %

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 21,554 $ 23,999 $ 25,213 $ 22,678 $ 19,362 Nonperforming loans 50,676 49,262 42,899 38,561 28,342 Nonperforming assets 54,473 51,282 45,899 41,638 31,542 Net charge-offs 1,242 1,055 2,195 718 1,312 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.53 % 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.55 % 0.47 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.24 % 1.20 % 1.04 % 0.93 % 0.69 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.98 % 0.91 % 0.81 % 0.73 % 0.55 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.64 % 0.56 % 0.51 % 0.47 % 0.45 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 51.16 % 46.87 % 48.73 % 50.91 % 64.38 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.21 % 0.07 % 0.13 % Wealth Management Trust assets under administration $ 3,125,869 $ 3,097,091 $ 2,945,084 $ 3,218,013 $ 3,188,909 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 26.66 $ 26.08 $ 25.50 $ 24.96 $ 24.92 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 18.36 $ 17.68 $ 17.00 $ 16.38 $ 16.25 Market price at period end $ 26.72 $ 24.06 $ 22.34 $ 32.10 $ 34.26 Shares outstanding at period end 23,897,038 23,827,438 23,751,798 23,694,637 23,664,596 Capital Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.49 % 13.25 % 12.79 % 12.35 % 12.27 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.85 % 10.65 % 10.25 % 9.85 % 9.78 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.27 % 8.92 % 8.53 % 8.24 % 8.16 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 9.38 % 9.16 % 8.76 % 8.37 % 8.28 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.20 % 7.74 % 7.43 % 7.03 % 6.96 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 - 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 21,394 $ 18,336 $ 20,863 $ 10,933 $ 15,827 Adjustments to noninterest income: Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities, net 14 - 469 - (70 ) Other (23 ) - (1 ) (12 ) (48 ) Total adjustments to noninterest income (9 ) - 468 (12 ) (118 ) Adjustments to noninterest expense: (Gain) loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale (515 ) - - 270 188 Integration and acquisition expenses 286 160 553 9,559 2,019 Total adjustments to noninterest expense (229 ) 160 553 9,829 2,207 Adjusted earnings pre tax 21,174 18,496 20,948 20,774 18,152 Adjusted earnings tax 4,978 4,398 4,551 5,142 3,683 Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP 16,196 14,098 16,397 15,632 14,469 Preferred stock dividends, net 34 34 34 35 36 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders - non-GAAP $ 16,162 $ 14,064 $ 16,363 $ 15,597 $ 14,433 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ 0.59 Adjusted return on average assets 1.16 % 1.02 % 1.14 % 1.09 % 1.03 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 10.33 % 9.31 % 10.85 % 10.45 % 9.93 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 15.19 % 13.90 % 16.46 % 16.02 % 15.27 %

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 40,194 $ 41,097 $ 45,375 $ 50,317 $ 46,452 Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 515 - - (270 ) (188 ) Integration and acquisition expenses (286 ) (160 ) (553 ) (9,559 ) (2,019 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 40,423 $ 40,937 $ 44,822 $ 40,488 $ 44,245 Net interest income - GAAP $ 46,077 $ 45,601 $ 48,535 $ 45,081 $ 48,286 Effect of tax-exempt income 526 543 574 585 541 Adjusted net interest income 46,603 46,144 49,109 45,666 48,827 Noninterest income - GAAP $ 19,587 $ 17,075 $ 21,170 $ 18,272 $ 15,847 Mortgage servicing rights (recapture) impairment (559 ) 25 (1,380 ) 297 500 (Gain) loss on sales of investment securities, net (14 ) - (469 ) - 70 Other 23 - 1 12 48 Adjusted noninterest income 19,037 17,100 19,322 18,581 16,465 Adjusted total revenue $ 65,640 $ 63,244 $ 68,431 $ 64,247 $ 65,292 Efficiency ratio 61.58 % 64.73 % 65.50 % 63.02 % 67.76 %

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 639,888 $ 624,168 $ 608,525 $ 594,146 $ 592,535 Adjustments: Preferred stock (2,684 ) (2,733 ) (2,781 ) (2,829 ) (2,876 ) Goodwill (164,673 ) (164,673 ) (164,673 ) (164,044 ) (164,044 ) Other intangibles (33,893 ) (35,566 ) (37,376 ) (39,228 ) (41,081 ) Tangible common equity $ 438,638 $ 421,196 $ 403,695 $ 388,045 $ 384,534 Total Assets to Tangible Assets: Total assets—GAAP $ 5,546,055 $ 5,641,780 $ 5,637,673 $ 5,724,612 $ 5,730,600 Adjustments: Goodwill (164,673 ) (164,673 ) (164,673 ) (164,044 ) (164,044 ) Other intangibles (33,893 ) (35,566 ) (37,376 ) (39,228 ) (41,081 ) Tangible assets $ 5,347,489 $ 5,441,541 $ 5,435,624 $ 5,521,340 $ 5,525,475 Common Shares Outstanding 23,897,038 23,827,438 23,751,798 23,694,637 23,664,596 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 8.20 % 7.74 % 7.43 % 7.03 % 6.96 % Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 18.36 $ 17.68 $ 17.00 $ 16.38 $ 16.25 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,321 $ 13,948 $ 16,302 $ 8,462 $ 12,746 Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 628,730 $ 614,210 $ 599,723 $ 593,457 $ 584,653 Adjustments: Preferred stock (2,708 ) (2,759 ) (2,812 ) (2,859 ) (2,905 ) Goodwill (164,673 ) (164,673 ) (164,051 ) (164,044 ) (158,461 ) Other intangibles (34,689 ) (36,438 ) (38,394 ) (40,228 ) (44,098 ) Average tangible common equity $ 426,660 $ 410,340 $ 394,466 $ 386,326 $ 379,189 ROATCE 15.34 % 13.79 % 16.40 % 8.69 % 13.48 %











EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.