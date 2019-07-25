SPS Commerce Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Company delivers 74th consecutive quarter of topline growth, with 14% growth in recurring revenue over 2018; Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split

Revenue was $68.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $61.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, reflecting 12% growth in revenue from the second quarter of 2018. Recurring revenue grew 14% from the second quarter of 2018.

Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $8.8 million or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.4 million or $0.31 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.60 compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.49 in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 increased 36% to $16.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2018.

“SPS Commerce delivered strong second quarter results driven by continued execution and robust demand for our full-service EDI solutions,” said Archie Black, President and CEO of SPS Commerce. “With decades of experience working with retailers and suppliers at all stages of their e-commerce journey, we continue to empower our customers to capitalize on e-commerce trends that are revolutionizing the retail landscape.”

“We are pleased with our second quarter performance, and we’d like to congratulate all employees for helping SPS execute on its financial targets and earning recognition from our customers and industry peers for our leading products and solutions,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.

Stock Split

In the second quarter of 2019, the SPS Commerce Board of Directors approved a two-for-one split of all outstanding shares of the company’s common stock.

As a result, stockholders will be issued one additional share of SPS stock for each share held on August 8, 2019, known as the record date. The distribution date for the new shares will be August 22, 2019. The stock split will increase the number of shares outstanding from approximately 18.1 million shares to approximately 36.2 million shares.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2019, revenue is expected to be in the range of $69.7 million to $70.2 million. Third quarter net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.37 to $0.39 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 18.1 million shares, or $0.19 - $0.20 on a split adjusted basis with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.2 million shares. Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.55 to $0.56, or $0.27 - $0.28 on a split adjusted basis. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $16.9 million to $17.4 million. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $3.2 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $2.9 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $1.3 million.

For the full year of 2019, revenue is expected to be in the range of $276.6 million to $277.7 million, representing approximately 11% to 12% growth over 2018. Full year net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.62 to $1.67 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 18.1 million shares, or $0.81 to $0.84 on a split adjusted basis with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.2 million shares. Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.30 to $2.35, or $1.15 to $1.18 on a split adjusted basis. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $67.2 to $68.3 million, representing approximately 31% to 33% growth over 2018. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $14.7 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $11.2 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $5.2 million.

Upcoming Conferences

SPS Commerce management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:45 PM E.T.

Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:00 AM E.T.

A webcast of the presentations will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investors.spscommerce.com/events.

Quarterly Conference Call

SPS Commerce will discuss its quarterly results today via teleconference at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID # 2739989 at least five minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com .

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce perfects the power of trading partner relationships with the industry's most broadly adopted, retail cloud services platform. As a leader in cloud-based supply chain management solutions, we provide proven integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers worldwide. SPS Commerce has achieved 74 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, please contact SPS Commerce at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, RETAIL UNIVERSE, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, RETAIL UNIVERSE are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. RSX, IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. It uses Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. These measures are also presented to the company's board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it assists the company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as it removes from operating results the impact of the company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating the company's operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period. SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments (e.g., stock-based compensation expense). The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world, our positioning for the future and our performance for the third quarter and full year of 2019, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,023 $ 133,859 Short-term investments 51,651 44,537 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,435 and $1,392, respectively 30,747 27,488 Deferred costs 35,087 34,502 Other current assets 8,265 9,229 Total current assets 272,773 249,615 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, less accumulated depreciation of $46,412 and $41,175, respectively 20,597 20,957 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET 14,038 — GOODWILL 70,300 69,658 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 20,379 22,741 OTHER ASSETS Deferred costs 10,441 10,973 Deferred income tax asset 7,627 10,456 Other assets 2,452 1,723 Total assets $ 418,607 $ 386,123 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 3,708 $ 4,440 Accrued compensation 15,883 20,415 Accrued expenses 4,964 4,558 Deferred revenue 30,376 25,328 Deferred rent — 1,781 Operating lease liabilities 3,469 — Total current liabilities 58,400 56,522 OTHER LIABILITIES Deferred revenue 2,714 2,512 Deferred rent — 5,371 Operating lease liabilities 16,890 — Deferred income tax liability 1,246 1,376 Other non-current liabilities 1,024 1,368 Total liabilities 80,274 67,149 COMMITMENTS and CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized; 17,971,845 and 17,757,628

shares issued; and 17,468,106 and 17,345,736 outstanding, respectively 18 18 Treasury stock, at cost; 503,739 and 411,892 shares, respectively (34,645 ) (25,679 ) Additional paid-in capital 344,250 332,592 Retained earnings 30,870 15,261 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,160 ) (3,218 ) Total stockholders’ equity 338,333 318,974 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 418,607 $ 386,123 Subject to reclassification





SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 68,529 $ 61,091 $ 135,463 $ 120,183 Cost of revenues 23,700 20,402 45,067 40,160 Gross profit 44,829 40,689 90,396 80,023 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 17,545 18,424 35,467 37,071 Research and development 6,509 5,293 12,701 10,425 General and administrative 10,179 9,974 22,949 20,104 Amortization of intangible assets 1,266 1,033 2,570 2,158 Total operating expenses 35,499 34,724 73,687 69,758 Income from operations 9,330 5,965 16,709 10,265 Other income (expense) Interest income, net 813 547 1,390 961 Other income (expense), net 240 (168 ) 193 (322 ) Change in earn-out liability 400 — 344 — Total other income, net 1,453 379 1,927 639 Income before income taxes 10,783 6,344 18,636 10,904 Income tax expense 1,987 928 3,027 2,234 Net income $ 8,796 $ 5,416 $ 15,609 $ 8,670 Net income per share Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.32 $ 0.89 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.31 $ 0.87 $ 0.50 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share Basic 17,505 17,163 17,488 17,140 Diluted 18,010 17,549 18,003 17,446





SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 15,609 $ 8,670 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes 2,634 1,498 Change in earn-out liability (344 ) — Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 5,324 4,176 Amortization of intangible assets 2,570 2,158 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,504 985 Stock-based compensation 8,169 6,712 Other, net (357 ) (211 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (4,769 ) (4,373 ) Deferred costs (56 ) (2,621 ) Other current and non-current assets (549 ) (710 ) Accounts payable (490 ) 189 Accrued compensation (5,210 ) (1,464 ) Accrued expenses 404 62 Deferred revenue 5,250 6,237 Deferred rent — 939 Operating leases (27 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 29,662 22,247 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (5,351 ) (6,481 ) Purchases of investments (44,548 ) (52,116 ) Maturities of investments 37,725 45,000 Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets, net of cash acquired — (381 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,174 ) (13,978 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (8,966 ) (11,869 ) Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 3,371 5,120 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,079 836 Net cash used in financing activities (4,516 ) (5,913 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 192 (98 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 13,164 2,258 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 133,859 123,127 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 147,023 $ 125,385 Subject to reclassification





SPS COMMERCE, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 8,796 $ 5,416 $ 15,609 $ 8,670 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,688 2,093 5,324 4,176 Amortization of intangible assets 1,266 1,033 2,570 2,158 Interest income, net (813 ) (547 ) (1,390 ) (961 ) Income tax expense 1,987 928 3,027 2,234 Stock-based compensation expense 2,875 3,179 8,169 6,712 Other (400 ) - (461 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,399 $ 12,102 $ 32,848 $ 22,989 Net income $ 8,796 $ 5,416 $ 15,609 $ 8,670 Stock-based compensation expense 2,875 3,179 8,169 6,712 Amortization of intangible assets 1,266 1,033 2,570 2,158 Income tax effects of adjustments (1,723 ) (1,027 ) (4,366 ) (2,180 ) Other (400 ) - (461 ) - Non-GAAP income $ 10,814 $ 8,601 $ 21,521 $ 15,360 Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share Basic 17,505 17,163 17,488 17,140 Diluted 18,010 17,549 18,003 17,446 Non-GAAP income per share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.50 $ 1.23 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.49 $ 1.20 $ 0.88

