OneSpan Reports Results for Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2019; Reiterates Full Year 2019 Guidance

Total revenue grew 13% year-over-year to $56.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million 1

GAAP loss per share of $0.06

Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.011



CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), a global leader in software for trusted identities, e-signatures and secure transactions, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

“OneSpan’s mobile security software, subscription and hardware revenues all posted double-digit growth in the second quarter,” stated OneSpan CEO, Scott Clements. “Software and services bookings grew in excess of 30% sequentially and hardware bookings remained strong. We expect profitability to improve in the second half of 2019 on higher revenues, increasing contributions from software and services, and lower operating expenses.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $56.2 million, an increase of 13% from $49.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. Revenue for the first six months of 2019 was $103.8 million, an increase of 9% from $95.0 million for the first six months of 2018.





Gross Profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $38.4 million and $69.9 million for the first six months of 2019. Gross Profit for the second quarter of 2018 was $36.0 million and $70.7 million for the first six months of 2018. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 68% and for the first six months of 2019 was 67%. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 73% and for the first six months of 2018 was 74%.





GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.2 million, and for the first six months of 2019 was $7.7 million. GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $2.6 million, and for the first six months of 2018 was $1.0 million.





Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.5 million, or 5% of revenue, and for the first six months of 2019 was $0.4 million, or less than 1% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was $5.3 million, or 11% of revenue, and for the first six months of 2018 was $11.5 million, or 12% of revenue.





GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.5 million, or $0.06 per share. GAAP net loss for the first six months of 2019 was $8.1 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares to GAAP net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.03 per share for the second quarter of 2018, and GAAP net income of $0.8 million or $0.02 per share for the first six months of 2018.





Non-GAAP net income (loss) for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, and for the first six months of 2019 was $(2.4) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $3.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, and for the first six months of 2018 was $8.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at June 30, 2019 totaled $75.4 million compared to $95.3 million and $99.5 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

1 An explanation of the use of non-GAAP measures is included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has also been provided in tables below.



Recent Business Highlights

OneSpan announced a strategic partnership with Avaloq, a global fintech leader and provider of software as a service (SaaS) and business process as a service (BPaaS) solutions to financial institutions processing more than $4.5 trillion in assets. Avaloq integrated OneSpan anti-fraud solutions into its cloud-based banking platform to enable customers to easily add mobile authentication, transaction signing and multifactor authentication. Avaloq joins a growing portfolio of global alliance partners supporting our Trusted Identity Strategy.



The Company’s Intelligent Adaptive Authentication solution won two awards during the second quarter. It was named Best FinTech Solution as part of the 2019 CODiE Awards based on platform flexibility, feature set, usability, security and interoperability. It was also awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2019 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the risk-based authentication industry based on growth potential, operational efficiency and customer service experience.





OneSpan launched its Secure Agreement Automation cloud solution which delivers a digital account opening process and reduces application fraud. By automating and securing the account opening process, financial institutions can bring on new customers within minutes with less risk, lower costs and an improved customer experience.





OneSpan released its new Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) capability designed to help European financial services customers comply with the complex eIDAS requirements in a scalable, cost-effective manner. OneSpan is now able to efficiently deliver all three eIDAS e-signature types in its cloud platform.





OneSpan elected technology and financial services experts to its Board of Directors. Marc Boroditsky is Senior Vice President of Sales at Twilio Inc., and formerly President and COO of Authy prior to its acquisition by Twilio Inc. Mr. Boroditsky has significant commercial and product experience in cloud and cybersecurity technologies. Dr. Marc Zenner is former managing director and global co-head of Corporate Finance Advisory at J.P. Morgan. Dr. Zenner has extensive investment banking and capital markets experience.



Outlook for Full Year 2019

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $229 million to $237 million.





Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $22 million to $27 million.



Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, OneSpan Inc. will host a conference call today, July 25, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. ET/22:30 CEST. During the conference call, Mr. Scott Clements, CEO, and Mr. Mark Hoyt, CFO, will discuss OneSpan’s results for the second quarter 2019.

To access the conference call, dial 866-354-0181 for the U.S. or Canada and 1-409-217-8086 for international callers. The conference ID number is 8299295.

The conference call is also available in listen-only mode at investors.onespan.com . The recorded version of the conference call will be available on the OneSpan website as soon as possible following the call and will be available for replay for approximately one year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. We do this by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use, and the transactions that shape their lives. We believe that this is the foundation of enhanced business enablement and growth. More than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks, rely on OneSpan solutions to protect their most important relationships and business processes. From digital onboarding to fraud mitigation to workflow management, OneSpan’s unified, open platform reduces costs, accelerates customer acquisition, and increases customer satisfaction. Learn more about OneSpan at OneSpan.com and on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. Securities laws, including statements regarding the potential benefits, performance, and functionality of our products and solutions, including future offerings; our expectations, beliefs, plans, operations and strategies relating to our business and the future of our business; our acquisitions to date and our strategy related to future acquisitions; and our expectations regarding our financial performance in the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", expect", "intend", and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and any other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our financial outlook for 2019, and the information included under the caption “Outlook for Full Year 2019”. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to: market acceptance of our products and solutions and competitors’ offerings; the potential effects of technological changes; our ability to effectively identify, purchase and integrate acquisitions; the execution of our transformative strategy on a global scale; the increasing frequency and sophistication of hacking attacks; claims that we have infringed the intellectual property rights of others; changes in customer requirements; price competitive bidding; changing laws, government regulations or policies; pressures on price levels; investments in new products or businesses that may not achieve expected returns; impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings; exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business as well as those factors set forth in our Form 10-K (and other forms) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, we direct you to the risk factors contained under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-K. Our SEC filings and other important information can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.onespan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist, or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release.



OneSpan Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019

2018

2019 2018 Revenue Product and license $ 40,117 $ 34,986 $ 71,978 $ 68,480 Services and other 16,117 14,568 31,864 26,506 Total revenue 56,234 49,554 103,842 94,986 Cost of goods sold Product and license 13,451 10,391 24,767 18,576 Services and other 4,429 3,182 9,152 5,732 Total cost of goods sold 17,880 13,573 33,919 24,308 Gross profit 38,354 35,981 69,923 70,678 Operating costs Sales and marketing 16,040 16,622 30,423 30,899 Research and development 11,977 8,016 22,472 13,813 General and administrative 10,180 11,210 20,050 21,984 Amortization / impairment of intangible assets 2,368 2,744 4,716 4,945 Total operating costs 40,565 38,592 77,661 71,641 Operating loss (2,211 ) (2,611 ) (7,738 ) (963 ) Interest income, net 69 340 204 733 Other income (expense), net 451 1,399 (100 ) 1,779 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,691 ) (872 ) (7,634 ) 1,549 Provision for income taxes 770 130 499 759 Net income (loss) $ (2,461 ) $ (1,002 ) $ (8,133 ) $ 790 Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.20 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.20 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 40,038 39,908 40,037 39,902 Diluted 40,038 39,908 40,037 40,015

OneSpan Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 49,126 $ 76,708 Short term investments 26,296 22,789 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,857 in 2019 and $1,152 in 2018 68,185 59,631 Inventories, net 20,220 14,428 Prepaid expenses 7,016 4,733 Contract assets 5,167 7,962 Other current assets 7,516 5,705 Total current assets 183,526 191,956 Property and equipment: Furniture and fixtures 7,769 7,613 Office equipment 11,862 11,059 Total Property and equipment: 19,631 18,672 Accumulated depreciation (13,397 ) (12,422 ) Property and equipment, net 6,234 6,250 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,278 — Goodwill 92,903 91,841 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 40,571 45,462 Deferred income taxes 5,594 5,601 Contract assets - non-current 1,987 3,316 Other assets 8,080 8,400 Total assets $ 347,173 $ 352,826 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,643 $ 7,202 Deferred revenue 28,322 33,633 Accrued wages and payroll taxes 12,997 13,932 Short-term income taxes payable 1,341 6,905 Other accrued expenses 8,366 9,323 Deferred compensation 1,029 1,362 Total current liabilities 63,698 72,357 Long-term deferred revenue 14,173 10,672 Lease liability long term 7,474 — Other long-term liabilities 5,885 7,075 Long-term income taxes payable 7,111 7,620 Deferred income taxes 4,017 2,661 Total liabilities 102,358 100,385 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock: 500 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 — — Common stock: $.001 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized; 40,342 and 40,225 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 94,272 93,310 Accumulated income 164,246 172,378 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,743 ) (13,287 ) Total stockholders' equity 244,815 252,441 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 347,173 $ 352,826

OneSpan Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (8,133 ) $ 790 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from operations to net cash provided by (used in) operations: Depreciation, amortization, and impairment of intangible assets 5,734 6,020 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets — (49 ) Deferred tax expense (benefit) (349 ) (13 ) Stock-based compensation 1,229 1,809 Accounts receivable, net (8,788 ) 7,181 Inventories, net (5,792 ) (2,414 ) Contract assets 4,123 (4,282 ) Accounts payable 4,448 (2,195 ) Income taxes payable (5,993 ) (5,946 ) Accrued expenses (4,269 ) (347 ) Deferred compensation (332 ) (1,069 ) Deferred revenue (1,758 ) 3,468 Other assets and liabilities (2,913 ) (3,599 ) Net cash used in operating activities (22,793 ) (646 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short term investments (12,829 ) — Maturities of short term investments 9,500 80,000 Purchase of Dealflo, net of cash acquired — (53,065 ) Additions to property and equipment (989 ) (3,016 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,318 ) 23,919 Cash flows from financing activities: Tax payments for restricted stock issuances (266 ) (233 ) Net cash used in financing activities (266 ) (233 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (205 ) (269 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash (27,582 ) 22,771 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 77,555 78,661 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 49,973 $ 101,432

Revenue by major products and services (in thousands, unaudited):

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Hardware products $ 29,039 $ 24,576 $ 53,329 $ 42,067 Software licenses 11,078 10,410 18,649 26,413 Subscription 5,338 3,818 10,589 6,788 Professional services 848 1,157 1,657 2,121 Maintenance, support and other 9,931 9,593 19,618 17,597 Total Revenue $ 56,234 $ 49,554 $ 103,842 $ 94,986

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report financial results in accordance with GAAP. We also evaluate our performance using certain non-GAAP operating metrics, namely Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. Our management believes that these measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of our business and facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results. We believe these non-GAAP operating metrics provide additional tools for investors to use to compare our business with other companies in the industry.

These non-GAAP measures are not measures of performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation, as alternatives or substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. While we believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful within the context described below, they are in fact incomplete and are not a measure that should be used to evaluate our full performance or our prospects. Such an evaluation needs to consider all of the complexities associated with our business including, but not limited to, how past actions are affecting current results and how they may affect future results, how we have chosen to finance the business, and how taxes affect the final amounts that are or will be available to shareholders as a return on their investment. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are found below.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, and certain other non-recurring items, including acquisition related costs, lease exit costs, rebranding costs, and accruals for legal contingencies. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a simplified measure of performance for use in communicating our performance to investors and analysts and for comparisons to other companies within our industry. As a performance measure, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA presents a view of our operating results that is most closely related to serving our customers. By excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, and certain other non-recurring items, we are able to evaluate performance without considering decisions that, in most cases, are not directly related to meeting our customers’ requirements and were either made in prior periods (e.g., depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, lease exit costs, reversal of a prior period legal contingency accrual), or deal with the structure or financing of the business (e.g., interest, acquisition related costs, rebranding costs) or reflect the application of regulations that are outside of the control of our management team (e.g., taxes). Similarly, we find the comparison of our results to those of our competitors is facilitated when we do not consider the impact of these items.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited)



Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (2,462 ) $ (1,002 ) $ (8,133 ) $ 790 Interest income, net (69 ) (340 ) (204 ) (733 ) Provision for income taxes 770 130 499 759 Depreciation and amortization / impairment of intangible assets 2,872 3,273 5,734 6,020 Long-term incentive compensation 1,432 1,398 2,487 2,750 Rebranding costs — 462 — 522 Acquisition related costs — 1,087 — 1,087 Lease exit costs — 315 — 315 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,543 $ 5,323 $ 383 $ 11,510



Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) & Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted EPS, as net income (loss) or EPS before the consideration of long-term incentive compensation expenses, the amortization of intangible assets, and certain other non-recurring items. We use these measures to assess the impact of our performance excluding items that can significantly impact the comparison of our results between periods and the comparison to competitors.

Long-term incentive compensation for management and others is directly tied to performance and this measure allows management to see the relationship of the cost of incentives to the performance of the business operations directly if such incentives are based on that period’s performance. To the extent that such incentives are based on performance over a period of several years, there may be periods which have significant adjustments to the accruals in the period but which relate to a longer period of time, and which can make it difficult to assess the results of the business operations in the current period. In addition, the Company’s long-term incentives generally reflect the use of restricted stock grants or cash awards while other companies may use different forms of incentives the cost of which is determined on a different basis, which makes a comparison difficult. We exclude amortization of intangible assets as we believe the amount of such expense in any given period may not be correlated directly to the performance of the business operations and that such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of new acquisitions, the full amortization of previously acquired intangible assets or the write down of such assets due to an impairment event. However, intangible assets contribute to current and future revenue and related amortization expense will recur in future periods until expired or written down.

We exclude certain other non-recurring items including impacts of tax reform, acquisition related costs, rebranding costs, lease exit costs, and reserves for certain legal contingencies as these items are unrelated to the operations of our core business. By excluding these items, we are better able to compare the operating results of our underlying core business from one reporting period to the next.

We make a tax adjustment based on the above adjustments resulting in an effective tax rate on a non-GAAP basis, which may differ from the GAAP tax rate. We believe the effective tax rates we use in the adjustment are reasonable estimates of the overall tax rates for the Company under its global operating structure.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (2,462 ) $ (1,002 ) $ (8,133 ) $ 790 Long-term incentive compensation 1,432 1,398 2,487 2,750 Amortization / impairment of intangible assets 2,368 2,744 4,716 4,945 Rebranding costs — 462 — 522 Lease exit costs — 315 — 315 Acquisition related costs — 1,087 — 1,087 Tax impact of adjustments* (760 ) (1,201 ) (1,441 ) (1,924 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 578 $ 3,803 $ (2,371 ) $ 8,485 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ 0.09 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.21 Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 40,062 40,045 40,037 40,015

*The tax impact of adjustments is calculated as 20% of the adjustments in all periods.

Copyright© 2019 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™, the “O” logo, “BE BOLD. BE SECURE.”™, and DEALFLO™ are registered or unregistered trademarks of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

