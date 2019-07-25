Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) announced net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $7.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $8.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018 and $6.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.



On April 5, 2019, Atlantic Capital completed the sale of 14 branches in Tennessee and northwest Georgia, including its mortgage business to FirstBank (the “branch sale”). This branch sale included the sale of approximately $598 million in deposits and repurchase agreements and approximately $385 million in loans. The income and expenses related to these branches are included in discontinued operations and prior period financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the impact of discontinued operations. Net income from discontinued operations in the second quarter of 2019 included a gain on sale of branches of $34.5 million and divestiture expenses of $3.6 million.

“With strong loan, deposit, and non-interest income growth in the second quarter, Atlantic Capital continued to build on its success in Atlanta and its specialty commercial lines of business. We have invested aggressively in new bankers, support professionals, and offices to address new opportunities in our vibrant and growing markets,” remarked Douglas Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Second Quarter Highlights(1)

Tangible book value per share increased to $13.60, compared to $11.23 at June 30, 2018 and $12.17 at March 31, 2019.



Taxable equivalent net interest margin from continuing operations was 3.61%, compared to 3.51% in the second quarter of 2018 and 3.74% in the first quarter of 2019.



Noninterest expense from continuing operations totaled $13.3 million, compared to $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $13.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.



Commercial and industrial loans held for investment increased $155.1 million, or 28.3% from June 30, 2018 and $22.1 million, or 13.0% annualized, from March 31, 2019.



Average deposits from continuing operations increased $369.1 million, or 24.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2018 and $108.3 million, or 24.1% annualized, compared to the first quarter of 2019.



The company repurchased 1.1 million shares in the second quarter totaling $19.5 million, and has repurchased 2.9 million shares totaling $50.8 million since the announcement of the $85.0 million buyback program in November of 2018.

Income Statement

Taxable equivalent net interest income from continuing operations totaled $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.4 million, or 8%, from the second quarter of 2018, and a decrease of $547,000 from the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest income from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of a decrease in the average balance of investment securities and an increase in borrowings to help fund the $167 million in cash paid to FirstBank at the closing of the branch sale, along with an increase in the cost of interest bearing deposits.

Net interest margin from continuing operations was 3.61% in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 10 basis points from the second quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 13 basis points from the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in the second quarter was primarily the result of a decrease in loan yields, higher cost of interest bearing deposits and an increase in borrowings to help fund the cash paid for the branch sale.

The yield on loans from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2019 was 5.34%, an increase of 32 basis points from the second quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 6 basis points from the first quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decrease was primarily a result of decreases in 1 month LIBOR during the quarter.

(1) Commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a tax equivalent basis, net interest income and net interest margin are provided on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, which generally assumes a 21% marginal tax rate. We provide detailed reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation table on page 16.

The cost of deposits from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2019 was 1.15%, an increase of 44 basis points from the second quarter of 2018 and an increase of 6 basis points from the first quarter of 2019. The cost of interest bearing deposits from continuing operations increased 62 basis points to 1.66% from the second quarter of 2018, and increased 5 basis points from the first quarter of 2019.

The provision for loan losses for continuing operations was $698,000 in the second quarter of 2019 compared to ($173,000) in the second quarter of 2018 and $814,000 in the first quarter of 2019. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.14% of average loans in the second quarter of 2019 and 0.12% for the first six months of 2019.

Noninterest income from continuing operations totaled $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The second quarter of 2018 included a $1.7 million gain on the sale of the Southeastern Trust Company and $518,000 in trust income earned prior to the sale. The second quarter of 2019 included a gain of $654,000 on the sale of investment securities to help fund the cash owed to the buyer at the closing of the branch sale and a loss of $233,000 in derivative income due to the credit valuation adjustment on the customer swap portfolio.

Noninterest expense from continuing operations totaled $13.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $631,000 compared to the second quarter of 2018, and a decrease of $541,000 compared to the first quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, and accounted for most of the linked quarter decrease in expenses primarily as a result of lower benefits cost.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment were $1.79 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $238.2 million, or 15.3%, from June 30, 2018 and an increase of $55.2 million, or 12.7% annualized, from March 31, 2019. Commercial and industrial loans increased $155.1 million, or 28.4%, from June 30, 2018 and increased $22.1 million, or 13.0% annualized, from March 31, 2019. Mortgage warehouse loans decreased $27.7 million from June 30, 2018 and $11.6 million from March 31, 2019.

At June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $18.2 million, or 1.02% of loans held for investment compared to 1.01%, at June 30, 2018 and 1.04%, at March 31, 2019. Non-performing assets from continuing operations totaled $6.4 million, or 0.31% of total assets, as of June 30, 2019, compared to 0.11% of total assets as of June 30, 2018 and 0.34% of total assets as of March 31, 2019.

Total average deposits from continuing operations were $1.90 billion for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $369.0 million, or 24.1%, from the second quarter of 2018 and an increase of $108.3 million, or 24.1% annualized, from the first quarter of 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits were 30.9% of total average deposits from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 31.9% in the second quarter of 2018 and 32.1% in the first quarter of 2019.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, July 26, 2019, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 866-777-2509 from the United States. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, www.atlanticcapitalbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Atlantic Capital management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) taxable equivalent interest income; (ii) taxable equivalent net interest income; (iii) taxable equivalent net interest margin; (iv) taxable equivalent income before income taxes; (v) taxable equivalent income tax expense; (vi) tangible assets; (vii) tangible common equity; and (viii) tangible book value per common share, in its analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing performance and operations, and enhance comparability with prior periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should consider Atlantic Capital’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about Atlantic Capital’s confidence in its strategies and its expectations about financial performance, market growth, market and regulatory trends and developments, acquisitions and divestitures, new technologies, services and opportunities and earnings. The forward-looking statements are based largely on Atlantic Capital’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Atlantic Capital’s control. Atlantic Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the risks and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Atlantic Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov where you can review those documents.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.4 billion publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Financial Information 2019 2018 For the six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data; taxable equivalent) Second Quarter First

Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter 2019 2018 INCOME SUMMARY (1) Interest income (2) $ 26,686 $ 26,297 $ 26,725 $ 24,114 $ 22,934 $ 52,983 $ 44,316 Interest expense 6,709 5,773 5,560 4,720 4,392 12,482 8,233 Net interest income 19,977 20,524 21,165 19,394 18,542 40,501 36,083 Provision for loan losses 698 814 502 845 (173 ) 1,512 599 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,279 19,710 20,663 18,549 18,715 38,989 35,484 Noninterest income 2,941 2,336 164 2,255 4,466 5,277 7,628 Noninterest expense 13,254 13,795 12,208 11,872 12,623 27,049 25,911 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 8,966 8,251 8,619 8,932 10,558 17,217 17,201 Income tax expense 1,957 1,811 1,136 1,934 2,180 3,768 3,632 Net income from continuing operations 7,009 6,440 7,483 6,998 8,378 13,449 13,569 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 22,143 (1,063 ) 1,347 (485 ) (227 ) 21,080 (380 ) Net income $ 29,152 $ 5,377 $ 8,830 $ 6,513 $ 8,151 $ 34,529 $ 13,189 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.55 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings (loss) per share - discontinued operations 0.92 (0.04 ) 0.05 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) 0.86 (0.01 ) Diluted earnings per share 1.21 0.21 0.34 0.25 0.31 1.41 0.51 Book value per share 14.46 13.10 12.80 12.27 12.14 14.46 12.14 Tangible book value per common share (3) 13.60 12.17 11.88 11.37 11.23 13.60 11.23 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average equity 34.38 % 6.80 % 10.90 % 8.07 % 10.46 % 21.07 % 8.59 % Return on average assets 4.79 0.77 1.21 0.92 1.20 2.64 0.98 Taxable equivalent net interest margin - continuing operations 3.61 3.74 3.66 3.48 3.51 3.73 3.45 Efficiency ratio - continuing operations 58.06 60.61 57.50 55.09 55.10 59.33 59.55 CAPITAL Average equity to average assets 13.94 % 11.34 % 11.11 % 11.41 % 11.50 % 12.55 % 11.42 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 13.37 10.51 10.25 10.38 10.99 13.37 10.99 Tier 1 capital ratio 13.4 (4) 11.0 11.5 11.8 12.0 13.4 (4) 12.0 Total risk based capital ratio 16.5 (4) 13.7 14.2 14.7 15.0 16.5 (4) 15.0 Number of common shares outstanding - basic 23,293,465 24,466,964 25,290,419 26,103,666 26,102,217 23,293,465 26,102,217 Number of common shares outstanding - diluted 23,508,442 24,719,273 25,480,233 26,281,849 26,336,871 23,508,442 26,336,871 ASSET QUALITY Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment (5) 1.02 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 1.02 % 1.01 % Net charge-offs to average loans (6) 0.14 0.11 — — 0.03 0.12 0.04 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.31 0.40 0.20 0.13 0.14 0.31 0.14 (1)On April 5, 2019, Atlantic Capital completed the sale to FirstBank of its Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations, including 14 branches and the mortgage business. The mortgage business and branches sold to FirstBank are reported as discontinued operations. Discontinued operations have been reported retrospectively for periods presented prior to December 31, 2018. (2)Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate. (3)Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles. (4)Amounts are estimates as of 6/30/19. (5)The ratios for the first and second quarters of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018 are calculated on a continuing operations basis. Prior period ratios have not been retrospectively adjusted for the impact of discontinued operations. (6)Annualized.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Financial Information from Discontinued Operations Assets and Liabilities from Discontinued Operations (in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash $ — $ 4,168 $ 4,234 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations — 384,779 373,030 Premises held for sale - discontinued operations — 7,736 7,722 Goodwill - discontinued operations — 4,555 4,555 Other assets — 1,158 1,405 Total assets $ — $ 402,396 $ 390,946 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations $ — $ 593,264 $ 585,429 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - discontinued operations — 9,821 6,220 Total liabilities $ — $ 603,085 $ 591,649 Net liabilities $ — $ (200,689 ) $ (200,703 )





Components of Net Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations 2019 2018 For the six months ended June 30, (in thousands) Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter 2019 2018 Net interest income $ (39 ) $ 3,125 $ 3,225 $ 3,266 $ 3,570 $ 3,086 $ 7,649 Provision for loan losses — — (3,097 ) — — — — Net interest income after provision (39 ) 3,125 6,322 3,266 3,570 3,086 7,649 Service charges 46 481 483 474 480 527 965 Mortgage income — 288 320 315 363 288 667 Gain on sale of branches 34,475 — — — — 34,475 — Other income (22 ) 21 47 22 22 (1 ) 54 Total noninterest income 34,499 790 850 811 865 35,289 1,686 Salaries and employee benefits 330 2,427 2,757 2,820 3,010 2,757 6,137 Occupancy 71 339 479 556 511 410 981 Equipment and software 8 123 158 217 203 131 404 Amortization of intangibles — 247 271 296 319 247 662 Communications and data processing 197 389 440 381 346 586 708 Divestiture expense 3,646 1,449 825 — — 5,095 — Other noninterest expense 101 358 446 453 349 459 950 Total noninterest expense 4,353 5,332 5,376 4,723 4,738 9,685 9,842 Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes 30,107 (1,417 ) 1,796 (646 ) (303 ) 28,690 (507 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 7,964 (354 ) 449 (161 ) (76 ) 7,610 (127 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 22,143 $ (1,063 ) $ 1,347 $ (485 ) $ (227 ) $ 21,080 $ (380 )





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 24,206 $ 36,992 $ 42,895 $ 55,612 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 52,932 76,720 216,040 42,477 Other short-term investments — 29,457 9,457 14,712 Cash and cash equivalents 77,138 143,169 268,392 112,801 Investment securities available-for-sale 348,723 402,640 402,486 453,968 Other investments 31,912 28,844 29,236 36,190 Loans held for sale — 1,530 5,889 1,612 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations(1) — 384,779 373,030 382,732 Loans held for investment(1) 1,789,740 1,734,557 1,728,073 1,551,579 Less: allowance for loan losses(2) (18,186 ) (18,107 ) (17,851 ) (19,583 ) Loans held for investment, net 1,771,554 1,716,450 1,710,222 1,531,996 Premises held for sale - discontinued operations(1) — 7,736 7,722 7,296 Premises and equipment, net(1) 20,037 23,311 9,779 9,582 Bank owned life insurance 65,874 65,486 65,149 64,391 Goodwill - discontinued operations(1) — 4,555 4,555 4,555 Goodwill - continuing operations(1) 19,925 17,135 17,135 17,135 Other intangibles, net 3,095 4,241 4,388 5,322 Other real estate owned 971 971 874 1,288 Other assets 50,451 55,040 56,583 61,806 Total assets $ 2,389,680 $ 2,855,887 $ 2,955,440 $ 2,690,674 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand(1) $ 569,693 $ 561,829 $ 602,252 $ 464,282 Interest-bearing checking(1) 309,709 233,838 252,490 241,461 Savings(1) 1,090 896 725 951 Money market(1) 802,973 962,741 987,183 647,247 Time(1) 33,902 22,069 10,623 10,359 Brokered deposits 134,164 65,811 99,241 92,656 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations(1) — 593,264 585,429 609,631 Total deposits 1,851,531 2,440,448 2,537,943 2,066,587 Federal funds purchased 35,000 — — 65,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - discontinued operations(1) — 9,821 6,220 8,024 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 82,000 — — 150,000 Long-term debt 49,789 49,746 49,704 49,620 Other liabilities 34,645 35,245 37,920 34,673 Total liabilities 2,052,965 2,535,260 2,631,787 2,373,904 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018 — — — — Common stock, no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 23,293,465, 24,466,964, 25,290,419, and 26,102,217 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018, respectively 256,791 276,346 291,771 304,793 Retained earnings 76,343 47,191 42,187 26,844 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 3,581 (2,910 ) (10,305 ) (14,867 ) Total shareholders’ equity 336,715 320,627 323,653 316,770 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,389,680 $ 2,855,887 $ 2,955,440 $ 2,690,674 (1)Assets and liabilities related to the sale of Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations were classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, and prior periods have been adjusted retrospectively. (2)The allowance for loan losses has not been adjusted retrospectively for discontinued operations in periods prior to December 31, 2018.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (1) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December

31, 2018 September

30, 2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 23,554 $ 22,752 $ 22,752 $ 20,117 $ 19,269 $ 46,306 $ 37,241 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,339 2,631 2,844 2,789 2,687 4,970 5,279 Interest and dividends on other interest‑earning assets 705 814 1,032 1,111 880 1,519 1,595 Total interest income 26,598 26,197 26,628 24,017 22,836 52,795 44,115 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 5,448 4,831 4,185 3,182 2,715 10,279 5,139 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 270 — 487 637 766 270 1,275 Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 168 118 60 77 88 286 167 Interest on long-term debt 823 824 828 824 823 1,647 1,652 Total interest expense 6,709 5,773 5,560 4,720 4,392 12,482 8,233 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 19,889 20,424 21,068 19,297 18,444 40,313 35,882 Provision for loan losses 698 814 502 845 (173 ) 1,512 599 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 19,191 19,610 20,566 18,452 18,617 38,801 35,283 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 870 794 876 804 828 1,664 1,535 Gains (losses) on sale of securities 654 — (1,853 ) — (2 ) 654 (2 ) Gains (losses) on sale of other assets (10 ) (3 ) — 58 (166 ) (13 ) (212 ) Trust income — — — — 507 — 1,025 Derivatives income (233 ) (111 ) 154 20 20 (344 ) 134 Bank owned life insurance 389 360 380 379 378 749 747 SBA lending activities 1,096 1,086 425 882 997 2,182 2,299 Gain on sale of trust company — — — — 1,681 — 1,681 Other noninterest income 175 210 182 112 223 385 421 Total noninterest income 2,941 2,336 164 2,255 4,466 5,277 7,628 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 8,529 9,213 7,573 7,332 7,911 17,742 16,861 Occupancy 689 639 655 732 700 1,328 1,585 Equipment and software 753 739 783 747 701 1,492 1,287 Professional services 792 775 947 796 943 1,567 1,768 Postage, printing and supplies 29 48 30 55 44 77 81 Communications and data processing 662 675 772 566 657 1,337 1,338 Marketing and business development 233 226 224 211 135 459 275 FDIC premiums 175 235 157 154 143 410 251 Other noninterest expense 1,392 1,245 1,067 1,279 1,389 2,637 2,465 Total noninterest expense 13,254 13,795 12,208 11,872 12,623 27,049 25,911 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 8,878 8,151 8,522 8,835 10,460 17,029 17,000 Provision for income taxes 1,869 1,711 1,039 1,837 2,082 3,580 3,431 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 7,009 6,440 7,483 6,998 8,378 13,449 13,569 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 30,107 $ (1,417 ) $ 1,796 $ (646 ) $ (303 ) $ 28,690 $ (507 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 7,964 (354 ) 449 (161 ) (76 ) 7,610 (127 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 22,143 (1,063 ) 1,347 (485 ) (227 ) 21,080 (380 ) NET INCOME $ 29,152 $ 5,377 $ 8,830 $ 6,513 $ 8,151 $ 34,529 $ 13,189 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share ‑ Basic Net income per common share - continuing operations $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.55 $ 0.52 Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations 0.93 (0.04 ) 0.05 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) 0.87 (0.01 ) Net Income per Common Share ‑ Basic 1.22 0.22 0.34 0.25 0.31 1.42 0.51 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share ‑ Diluted Net income per common share - continuing operations $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.55 $ 0.52 Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations 0.92 (0.04 ) 0.05 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) 0.86 (0.01 ) Net Income per Common Share ‑ Diluted 1.21 0.21 0.34 0.25 0.31 1.41 0.51 Weighted average shares - basic 23,888,381 24,855,171 25,919,445 26,103,397 26,010,914 24,369,106 25,881,587 Weighted average shares - diluted 24,040,806 25,019,384 26,043,799 26,254,772 26,200,026 24,527,392 26,073,602 (1)Discontinued operations have been reported retrospectively for all periods presented.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis Selected Financial Information Three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Average

Balance Interest Income/ Expense Tax

Equivalent

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/ Expense Tax

Equivalent

Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 70,628 $ 450 2.56 % $ 92,168 $ 463 2.04 % Other short-term investments 3,993 32 3.21 11,680 86 2.99 Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 280,639 1,848 2.64 320,089 2,113 2.68 Non-taxable investment securities(1) 79,408 579 2.92 80,012 618 3.13 Total investment securities 360,047 2,427 2.70 400,101 2,731 2.77 Loans - continuing operations 1,769,803 23,554 5.34 1,707,682 22,752 5.40 FHLB and FRB stock 14,435 223 6.20 12,528 265 8.58 Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations 2,218,906 26,686 4.82 2,224,159 26,297 4.80 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations 30,198 47 0.62 381,783 4,541 4.82 Total interest-earning assets 2,249,104 26,733 4.77 2,605,942 30,838 4.80 Non-earning assets 191,398 223,130 Total assets $ 2,440,502 $ 2,829,072 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: NOW, money market, and savings 1,175,237 4,733 1.62 1,124,350 4,255 1.53 Time deposits 32,358 50 0.62 12,847 38 1.20 Brokered deposits 106,524 665 2.50 81,141 538 2.69 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,314,119 5,448 1.66 1,218,338 4,831 1.61 Total borrowings 70,770 438 2.48 18,056 118 2.65 Total long-term debt 49,761 823 6.63 49,719 824 6.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations 1,434,650 6,709 1.88 1,286,113 5,773 1.82 Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations 36,255 86 0.95 473,090 1,416 1.21 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,470,905 6,795 1.85 1,759,203 7,189 1.66 Demand deposits 587,957 575,453 Demand deposits - discontinued operations 9,851 128,977 Other liabilities 31,670 44,627 Shareholders' equity 340,119 320,812 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,440,502 $ 2,829,072 Net interest spread - continuing operations 2.94 % 2.98 % Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2) $ 19,977 3.61 % $ 20,524 3.74 % Net interest income and net interest margin(2) $ 19,938 3.56 % $ 23,649 3.68 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.54 % 3.66 % (1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate. (2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis Selected Financial Information Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Tax

Equivalent

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/ Expense Tax

Equivalent

Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 70,628 $ 450 2.56 % $ 97,501 $ 562 2.31 % Other short-term investments 3,993 32 3.21 9,262 64 2.77 Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 280,639 1,848 2.64 378,291 2,212 2.35 Non-taxable investment securities(1) 79,408 579 2.92 76,343 573 3.01 Total investment securities 360,047 2,427 2.70 454,634 2,785 2.46 Loans - continuing operations 1,769,803 23,554 5.34 1,540,351 19,269 5.02 FHLB and FRB stock 14,435 223 6.20 19,357 254 5.26 Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations 2,218,906 26,686 4.82 2,121,105 22,934 4.34 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations 30,198 47 0.62 386,712 4,510 4.68 Total interest-earning assets 2,249,104 26,733 4.77 2,507,817 27,444 4.39 Non-earning assets 191,398 210,254 Total assets $ 2,440,502 $ 2,718,071 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: NOW, money market, and savings 1,175,237 4,733 1.62 932,991 2,222 0.96 Time deposits 32,358 50 0.62 9,855 25 1.02 Brokered deposits 106,524 665 2.50 100,425 468 1.87 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,314,119 5,448 1.66 1,043,271 2,715 1.04 Total borrowings 70,770 438 2.48 180,699 853 1.89 Total long-term debt 49,761 823 6.63 49,592 823 6.66 Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations 1,434,650 6,709 1.88 1,273,562 4,391 1.38 Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations 36,255 86 0.95 464,598 941 0.81 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,470,905 6,795 1.85 1,738,160 5,332 1.23 Demand deposits 587,957 489,722 Demand deposits - discontinued operations 9,851 143,391 Other liabilities 31,670 34,255 Shareholders' equity 340,119 312,543 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,440,502 $ 2,718,071 Net interest spread - continuing operations 2.94 % 2.96 % Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2) $ 19,977 3.61 % $ 18,543 3.51 % Net interest income and net interest margin(2) $ 19,938 3.56 % $ 22,112 3.54 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.54 % 3.52 % (1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate. (2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis Selected Financial Information Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Tax

Equivalent

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/ Expense Tax

Equivalent

Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 81,339 $ 913 2.26 % $ 87,907 $ 959 2.20 % Other short-term investments 7,815 118 3.04 9,801 127 2.61 Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 300,255 3,962 2.66 377,038 4,328 2.31 Non-taxable investment securities(1) 79,709 1,196 3.03 77,239 1,152 3.01 Total investment securities 379,964 5,158 2.74 454,277 5,480 2.43 Loans - continuing operations 1,708,549 46,306 5.47 1,538,504 37,241 4.88 FHLB and FRB stock 13,487 488 7.30 18,630 509 5.51 Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations 2,191,154 52,983 4.88 2,109,119 44,316 4.24 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations 235,384 4,588 3.93 394,471 9,213 4.71 Total interest-earning assets 2,426,538 57,571 4.78 2,503,590 53,529 4.31 Non-earning assets 207,175 207,893 Total assets $ 2,633,713 $ 2,711,483 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: NOW, money market, and savings 1,125,253 8,988 1.61 933,699 4,139 0.89 Time deposits 11,049 88 1.61 9,828 53 1.09 Brokered deposits 93,903 1,203 2.58 109,058 947 1.75 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,230,205 10,279 1.68 1,052,585 5,139 0.98 Total borrowings 43,798 556 2.56 166,402 1,442 1.75 Total long-term debt 49,740 1,647 6.68 49,571 1,652 6.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations 1,323,743 12,482 1.90 1,268,558 8,233 1.31 Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations 290,515 1,502 1.04 461,331 1,564 0.68 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,614,258 13,984 1.75 1,729,889 9,797 1.14 Demand deposits 571,669 496,239 Demand deposits - discontinued operations 79,156 139,667 Other liabilities 38,111 35,990 Shareholders' equity 330,519 309,698 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,633,713 $ 2,711,483 Net interest spread - continuing operations 2.98 % 2.94 % Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2) $ 40,501 3.73 % $ 36,083 3.45 % Net interest income and net interest margin(2) $ 43,587 3.62 % $ 43,732 3.52 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.61 % 3.51 % (1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate. (2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Period End Loans(1) (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December

31, 2018 September

30, 2018 June 30,

2018 Linked

Quarter

Change Year Over

Year

Change Loans held for sale Loans held for sale $ — $ 1,530 $ 5,889 $ 1,886 $ 1,612 $ (1,530 ) $ (1,612 ) Loans held for sale - discontinued operations — 384,779 373,030 375,976 382,732 (384,779 ) (382,732 ) Total loans held for sale $ — $ 386,309 $ 378,919 $ 377,862 $ 384,344 $ (386,309 ) $ (384,344 ) Loans held for investment Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 701,566 $ 679,489 $ 645,374 $ 581,737 $ 546,497 $ 22,077 $ 155,069 Commercial real estate: Multifamily 43,907 43,929 88,826 108,001 92,013 (22 ) (48,106 ) Owner occupied 313,310 304,945 298,291 295,801 265,576 8,365 47,734 Investment 409,629 394,087 407,711 409,145 386,072 15,542 23,557 Construction and land: 1-4 family residential construction 3,696 2,067 1,006 — 378 1,629 3,318 Other construction, development, and land 195,260 171,818 155,226 147,114 134,764 23,442 60,496 Mortgage warehouse loans 10,665 22,267 27,967 27,838 38,352 (11,602 ) (27,687 ) Total commercial loans 1,678,033 1,618,602 1,624,401 1,569,636 1,463,652 59,431 214,381 Residential: Residential mortgages 31,338 32,915 32,800 24,904 20,270 (1,577 ) 11,068 Home equity 24,303 23,171 22,822 33,410 32,638 1,132 (8,335 ) Total residential loans 55,641 56,086 55,622 58,314 52,908 (445 ) 2,733 Consumer 34,618 35,203 25,851 26,825 25,531 (585 ) 9,087 Other 24,126 26,663 24,712 10,579 12,409 (2,537 ) 11,717 1,792,418 1,736,554 1,730,586 1,665,354 1,554,500 55,864 237,918 Less net deferred fees and other unearned income (2,678 ) (1,997 ) (2,513 ) (2,896 ) (2,921 ) (681 ) 243 Total loans held for investment $ 1,789,740 $ 1,734,557 $ 1,728,073 $ 1,662,458 $ 1,551,579 $ 55,183 $ 238,161 Total loans $ 1,789,740 $ 2,120,866 $ 2,106,992 $ 2,040,320 $ 1,935,923 $ (331,126 ) $ (146,183 ) (1)Loans held for sale-discontinued operations and loans held for investment have been reported retrospectively for all periods prior to December 31, 2018.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Allowance for Loan Losses Activity and Credit Quality 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter Balance at beginning of period $ 18,107 $ 17,851 $ 20,443 $ 19,583 $ 19,885 Provision for loan losses 698 814 595 758 (173 ) Provision for loan losses (reversal of provision) - discontinued operations — — (3,097 ) — — Provision for PCI loan losses — — (93 ) 87 — Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial (588 ) (549 ) — — — Commercial real estate (47 ) — — — (50 ) Construction and land — — — — — Residential mortgages — (9 ) (5 ) — — Home equity — — — — (102 ) Consumer — (37 ) (3 ) — (10 ) Other — — — — — Total loans charged-off (635 ) (595 ) (8 ) — (162 ) Recoveries on loans previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial — 14 — — — Commercial real estate — — — — 28 Construction and land — 3 — — — Residential mortgages — 7 4 — — Home equity — 1 — — — Consumer 16 12 7 15 5 Other — — — — — Total recoveries 16 37 11 15 33 Net charge-offs $ (619 ) $ (558 ) $ 3 $ 15 $ (129 ) Balance at period end (1) $ 18,186 $ 18,107 $ 17,851 $ 20,443 $ 19,583 Loans Loans held for sale $ — $ 1,530 $ 5,889 $ 1,886 $ 1,612 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations — 384,779 373,030 375,976 382,732 Loans held for investment - continuing operations 1,789,740 1,734,557 1,728,073 1,662,458 1,551,579 Total loans $ 1,789,740 $ 2,120,866 $ 2,106,992 $ 2,040,320 $ 1,935,923 Non-performing loans - continuing operations (4) $ 6,352 $ 8,830 $ 3,252 $ 2,160 $ 1,697 Non-performing loans - discontinued operations (4) — 1,506 1,924 556 709 Total non-performing loans 6,352 10,336 5,176 2,716 2,406 Foreclosed properties (OREO) 971 971 874 968 1,288 Total nonperforming assets $ 7,323 $ 11,307 $ 6,050 $ 3,684 $ 3,694 Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.02 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.00 % 1.01 % Net charge-offs to average loans (3) 0.14 0.11 — — 0.03 Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans - continuing operations (4) 0.35 % 0.51 % 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.11 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans - discontinued operations (4) — 0.39 0.52 0.15 0.19 Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans (4) 0.35 0.49 0.25 0.13 0.12 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets - continuing operations (4) 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.14 % 0.11 % 0.11 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets - discontinued operations (4) — 0.05 0.07 0.02 0.03 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4) 0.31 0.40 0.20 0.13 0.14 (1)The allowance for loan losses has not been adjusted retrospectively in periods prior to December 31, 2018. (2)The second quarter 2019, first quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2018 ratios are calculated on a continuing operations basis. Prior period ratios have not been retroactively adjusted for the impact of discontinued operations. (3)Annualized. (4)Excludes non-performing PCI loans.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Period End Deposits (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December

31, 2018 September

30, 2018 June 30,

2018 Linked

Quarter

Change Year Over

Year Change DDA $ 569,693 $ 561,829 $ 602,252 $ 518,155 $ 464,282 $ 7,864 $ 105,411 NOW 309,709 233,838 252,490 407,214 241,461 75,871 68,248 Savings 1,090 896 725 698 951 194 139 Money market 802,973 962,741 987,183 759,583 647,247 (159,768 ) 155,726 Time 33,902 22,069 10,623 10,396 10,359 11,833 23,543 Brokered 134,164 65,811 99,241 79,119 92,656 68,353 41,508 Total deposits - continuing operations 1,851,531 1,847,184 1,952,514 1,775,165 1,456,956 4,347 394,575 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations — 593,264 585,429 604,659 609,631 (593,264 ) (609,631 ) Total deposits $ 1,851,531 $ 2,440,448 $ 2,537,943 $ 2,379,824 $ 2,066,587 $ (588,917 ) $ (215,056 ) Payments clients $ 301,413 $ 361,192 $ 397,608 $ 258,320 $ 251,748 $ (59,779 ) $ 49,665 Average Deposits 2019 2018 Linked

Quarter

Change Q2 2019 vs

Q2 2018 (dollars in thousands) Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter DDA $ 587,957 $ 575,453 $ 597,239 $ 561,355 $ 489,722 $ 12,504 $ 98,235 NOW 314,601 276,212 280,449 314,759 287,283 38,389 27,318 Savings 956 884 712 616 674 72 282 Money market 859,680 847,254 798,017 697,578 645,034 12,426 214,646 Time 32,358 12,847 10,117 10,406 9,855 19,511 22,503 Brokered 106,524 81,141 93,558 67,937 100,425 25,383 6,099 Total deposits - continuing operations 1,902,076 1,793,791 1,780,092 1,652,651 1,532,993 108,285 369,083 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations 45,350 593,313 600,769 601,421 602,832 (547,963 ) (557,482 ) Total deposits $ 1,947,426 $ 2,387,104 $ 2,380,861 $ 2,254,072 $ 2,135,825 $ (439,678 ) $ (188,399 ) Payments clients $ 285,949 $ 295,059 $ 263,800 $ 227,029 $ 219,016 $ (9,110 ) $ 66,933 Noninterest bearing deposits as a percentage of average deposits - continuing operations 30.9 % 32.1 % 33.6 % 34.0 % 31.9 % Cost of deposits - continuing operations 1.15 % 1.09 % 0.93 % 0.76 % 0.71 %





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation 2019 2018 For the six months ended

June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter 2019 2018 Taxable equivalent interest income reconciliation Interest income - GAAP $ 26,598 $ 26,197 $ 26,628 $ 24,017 $ 22,836 $ 52,795 $ 44,115 Taxable equivalent adjustment 88 100 97 97 98 188 201 Interest income - taxable equivalent $ 26,686 $ 26,297 $ 26,725 $ 24,114 $ 22,934 $ 52,983 $ 44,316 Taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation Net interest income - GAAP $ 19,889 $ 20,424 $ 21,068 $ 19,297 $ 18,444 $ 40,313 $ 35,882 Taxable equivalent adjustment 88 100 97 97 98 188 201 Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 19,977 $ 20,524 $ 21,165 $ 19,394 $ 18,542 $ 40,501 $ 36,083 Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation - continuing operations Net interest margin - GAAP - continuing operations 3.60 % 3.72 % 3.64 % 3.46 % 3.49 % 3.71 % 3.43 % Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin - taxable equivalent - continuing operations 3.61 % 3.74 % 3.66 % 3.48 % 3.51 % 3.73 % 3.45 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation Net interest margin - GAAP 3.54 % 3.66 % 3.60 % 3.45 % 3.52 % 3.61 % 3.51 % Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin - taxable equivalent 3.56 % 3.68 % 3.62 % 3.47 % 3.54 % 3.62 % 3.52 % Income before income taxes reconciliation Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 8,878 $ 8,151 $ 8,522 $ 8,835 $ 10,460 $ 17,029 $ 17,000 Taxable equivalent adjustment 88 100 97 97 98 188 201 Income before income taxes $ 8,966 $ 8,251 $ 8,619 $ 8,932 $ 10,558 $ 17,217 $ 17,201 Income tax reconciliation Income tax expense - GAAP $ 1,869 $ 1,711 $ 1,039 $ 1,837 $ 2,082 $ 3,580 $ 3,431 Taxable equivalent adjustment 88 100 97 97 98 188 201 Income tax expense $ 1,957 $ 1,811 $ 1,136 $ 1,934 $ 2,180 $ 3,768 $ 3,632 Tangible book value per common share reconciliation Total shareholders’ equity $ 336,715 $ 320,627 $ 323,653 $ 320,237 $ 316,770 $ 336,715 $ 316,770 Intangible assets (19,925 ) (22,848 ) (23,095 ) (23,367 ) (23,662 ) (19,925 ) (23,662 ) Total tangible common equity $ 316,790 $ 297,779 $ 300,558 $ 296,870 $ 293,108 $ 316,790 $ 293,108 Common shares outstanding 23,293,465 24,466,964 25,290,419 26,103,666 26,102,217 23,293,465 26,102,217 Book value per common share - GAAP $ 14.46 $ 13.10 $ 12.80 $ 12.27 $ 12.14 $ 14.46 $ 12.14 Tangible book value 13.60 12.17 11.88 11.37 11.23 13.60 11.23 Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Total shareholders’ equity $ 336,715 $ 320,627 $ 323,653 $ 320,237 $ 316,770 $ 336,715 $ 316,770 Intangible assets (19,925 ) (22,848 ) (23,095 ) (23,367 ) (23,662 ) (19,925 ) (23,662 ) Total tangible common equity $ 316,790 $ 297,779 $ 300,558 $ 296,870 $ 293,108 $ 316,790 $ 293,108 Total assets $ 2,389,680 $ 2,855,887 $ 2,955,440 $ 2,882,721 $ 2,690,674 $ 2,389,680 $ 2,690,674 Intangible assets (19,925 ) (22,848 ) (23,095 ) (23,367 ) (23,662 ) (19,925 ) (23,662 ) Total tangible assets $ 2,369,755 $ 2,833,039 $ 2,932,345 $ 2,859,354 $ 2,667,012 $ 2,369,755 $ 2,667,012 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 13.37 % 10.51 % 10.25 % 10.38 % 10.99 % 13.37 % 10.99 %



