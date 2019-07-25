Key Digital Introduces HDMI HDBaseT Extender Kits with 18 Gbps Support

KD-X444L and KD-X444S extender sets offer 4K/UHD 18Gbps with HDR signal extension

MOUNT VERNON, NY – July 25, 2019 – Key Digital, the leaders in digital video and control systems introduce KD-X444L and KD-X444S extender kits ideal for installations requiring extension of HDMI signals up to 18 Gbps. The KD-X444S extender set is engineered with standard distance requirements in mind while the KD-X444L manages long-range 18 Gbps extensions.

Both of these HDCP2.2 compliant HDBaseT Tx and Rx kits feature a low profile super slim chassis design with support of all of the latest HDMI standards for digital video needs.

The extension of 4K/UHD 18 Gbps digital video with audio formats up to Dolby/DTS HD and IR/RS-232 control signals is up to 70 meters with KD-X444L and 40 meters with KD-X444S, and 1080p resolution is extended up to 100 meters with CAT6 cabling with KD-X444L and 70 meters with KD-X444S.

The KD-X444L and the KD-X444S utilize HDBaseT via Single CAT5e/6 UTP/STP extension with fully automatic adjustment of feedback, equalization, and amplification depending on cabling length so integrators no longer need to fine tune equalization knobs for each display. The extender sets offer UHD/4K support 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 24/25/30/60hz at 4:4:4 with signals up to 18Gbps bandwidth, and offer flexible power over HDBaseT with only one power connection needed with the Tx providing power to the Rx, or the Rx powering the Tx.

Both extender sets have compliancy up to HDCP 2.2 and backward compliant and also feature HDR10, High Dynamic Range (HDR10), for more life-like images through a greater range of luminance levels. Key Digital’s HDR10 delivery is handled as part of their proprietary Full-Buffer Technology (FBT) Key Digital’s Full Buffer System™ manages TMDS re-clocking / signal re-generation, HDCP authentication with source & display, EDID Control handshake, and Hot Plug Detection control on both the source and display. Integrators have the choice of handshake delivered to the connected video source. Key Digital boasts an internal library with 15 EDID handshakes including an update to 4K handshakes which includes HDR Header information. Additionally, the native EDID data from the connected Output/Display device may be provided to the video source. The KD-X444L extends bi-directional RS-232 control to/from Tx and Rx unit via Phoenix connector.

10G pass-thru mode enables incoming signals with 10.2Gbps bandwidth or less to be extended without being subjected to the standard CSA (color space adjustment) or VLC (visually lossless compression) compressions that are utilized throughout the industry to make HDBaseT extension work with video signals with bandwidth greater than 102Gbps. The result is a higher quality image when compared to competitor’s products which apply CSA/VLC to all signals regardless of if the incoming bandwidth is <10.2Gbps.

In addition to HDMI video and audio signals, KD-X444L and KD-X444S carry IR and RS-232 for controlling remotely located equipment. IR sensor powering via +5V on IR in ports collects line-of-sight IR from remote(s) without external IR connecting block. Two channels of IR and bi-directional RS-232 enable control to/from devices or control systems connected to Tx and Rx units. CEC Pass-thru for inter-device control between input and output HDMI channels is also supported.

