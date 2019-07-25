CCHR Calls for Banning Electroshock as Thousands Sign Petition

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenny Fleischman, 30, received electroshock “treatment” nine years ago and shared the horrendous effects it had on his life on a new blog by the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) International, TruthAboutECT.org: “The psychiatrists said the side effects were temporary (they weren’t) and my memories would come back (they didn’t). My memory and cognition were getting so bad I couldn’t do much of anything for myself anymore.” In fact it was so bad that, “My father had to re-teach me how to tie my shoes!”



“ECT has wiped out all my memories of high school, graduation and my childhood. I literally had almost my whole past wiped out.” Now he stands today as an activist protecting families and children from suffering the same fate.

ECT causes memory loss, cardiovascular complications, brain damage and death. Since it was developed it has undergone several clinical trials to confirm its “safety” and “efficacy.” The result: The death toll of those who have received ECT is 50 times greater than the homicide rate of the United States. Those who have managed to survive 460 volts of electricity to the brain only did so at great cost. Now they have a way to tell their story of how ECT affected them, thanks to the mental health watchdog CCHR.

CCHR is an international non-profit organization co-founded in 1969 by the renowned psychiatrist and author, Dr. Thomas Szasz, and the Church of Scientology, which commits itself to investigating and exposing psychiatric violations of human rights.

To create greater public awareness on the horrors of this “treatment”, CCHR International launched an informational blog, TruthAboutECT.org, where victims and their families can share their experiences and where anyone can get factual information about ECT.

Jan Eastgate, the president of CCHR International, stated, “The fact that more than [87,000] people signed our petition in support of a ban on ECT is an indication of the public outrage that it even exists.” But, despite the overwhelming evidence and support against electroshock, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) requested the FDA allow them to broaden the use of ECT on children and adolescents.

In a letter to the FDA, the APA stated, “Having access to a rapid and effective treatment such as ECT is especially meaningful in children and adolescents.”

Psychiatrists claim that children are “infrequently” electroshocked, but that’s far from true: there are 16 states that are currently electroshocking children, with five states shocking children between the ages of zero and five, leaving them prone to suffer similar or worse fates than Fleischman.

Although CCHR International has already succeeded in banning the torturous procedure from being used on children and adolescents in 1976 in California, “This ban needs to be expanded to all age groups and worldwide,” said Eastgate, “because electroshock causes harm, electroshock creates brain damage and electroshock ruins lives.”

CCHR has been documenting psychiatric abuses in the mental health field for 50 years and that’s why, “We are the voice of patients and families who want to see an end to physically damaging practices in the field of mental health.”

About CCHR:

Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. It was L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, who brought the terror of psychiatric imprisonment to the notice of the world. In March 1969, he said, “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health.’” For more information visit, www.cchrflorida.org

Media Contact:

Diane Stein

President, CCHR Florida

727-442-8820

diane@cchrflorida.org

www.cchrflorida.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.