ECOBOND® Lead Defender® Featured on Award Winning Podcast “Behind the Studs” Providing Expert Advice on Lead Paint Treatment Products.

Behind the Studs is an award-winning podcast “for everything home improvement” that highlights the fun and humor in home improvement, remodeling, and everyday real life.

Paul Barthel with ECOBOND® was interviewed for Episode 42 - Everything You Need To Know About Lead Paint where he spoke about the proven & patented ECOBOND® family of environmental paints focusing on ECOBOND® - Lead Defender® which helps mitigate lead dangers to human health.

James M. Barthel, creator of ECOBOND® - Lead Defender® stated, “We enthusiastically embrace a mission of ‘Paint With a Purpose’ by focusing on restoring our environment and protecting children and families from the hazards of lead with our patented lead mitigating latex paint. We are pleased that we were able to come on the Behind the Studs podcast and speak about this very critical topic of lead-based paint removal.”

Barthel made the strategic decision to add Bitrex® Bitterant Technology, which is the bitterest substance known, to their lead paint treatment product, ECOBOND® to reduce accidental ingestion of potentially harmful materials. This creates an added safety barrier to further protect children from lead poisoning by reducing the amount of paint chips or dust a child may ingest.

About ECOBOND® Paint LLC :

ECOBOND® Paint is the Premier Provider of Environmental Products focused on protecting human health from the dangers of lead, smoke and odors. Enjoy peace of mind from the dangers of lead paint when uou use our proven & patented ECOBOND® family of Environmental Paints.

The Lead Problem Came in a Paint Can - the Solution Can Too! ECOBOND® - LeadDefender® is so much more than just paint! Learn how this Lead-Based Paint Treatment is different than Encapsulants. With our patented Paint-it-on Leave-it-on® formula! You no longer have to just cover up lead paint, you can treat it!

Download a free Industry Report: http://www.LeadPaintTreatment.com

