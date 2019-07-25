Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Mifflintown, PA, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: JUVF) (“Juniata”), announced net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $1,845,000 compared to net income of $1,975,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, was $0.36 in the second quarter of 2019 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.40 and $0.39, respectively, over the same period in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $3,258,000 compared to net income of $3,302,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, during the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.64 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.68 and $0.67, respectively, during the corresponding 2018 period.

Comparability of the results for the 2019 and 2018 periods was impacted by an adjustment related to an acquisition completed in the second quarter of 2018. The previously reported net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 of $1,569,000 and $2,896,000, respectively, was subsequently increased by $406,000 in the first quarter of 2019 due to the removal of a deferred tax liability related to Juniata’s previous 39.16% ownership in Liverpool Community Bank (“Liverpool”) upon Juniata’s acquisition of its remaining shares on April 30, 2018.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Marcie A. Barber stated, “Second quarter results continue to highlight the strength of our Company, as levels of non-performing loans have declined to the lowest levels in over ten years through successful work-outs and recoveries of aged charge-offs. We believe our organic growth in core deposits indicates confidence in our Bank. Two successful and immediately accretive acquisitions within three years exhibit expertise in evaluating and integrating new partners. Further, ongoing efforts to reduce income statement volatility by satisfying liabilities inherent in legacy defined benefit plans signal our commitment to shareholders to deliver consistent performance.”

Annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were 1.03% and 9.52%, respectively. Annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity for the six month period in 2018 was 1.09% and 10.98%, respectively.

Net interest income, after the provision for loan and lease losses, increased $1,655,000, or 17.4%, during the six months ended June 30, 2019 over the comparable 2018 period. The increase in net interest income was partially attributed to an increase of $1,274,000 in loan interest income, which was partially offset by a $497,000 increase in interest expense on deposits over the same period. Also contributing to the increase in net interest income during the 2019 period was a decrease of $643,000 in the provision for loan and lease losses in comparison to the same period in 2018. A credit of $444,000 was recorded to the loan loss provision during the six months ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to net recoveries of $424,000 during the period. Primarily due to the acquisition of Liverpool on April 30, 2018, average earning assets increased by $20,945,000, or 3.7%, during the six months ended June 30, 2019 over the comparable period in 2018, while average interest bearing deposits increased by $19,539,000, or 5.1%. Over the first six months of 2019, the yield on earning assets increased 39 basis points to 4.46% over the comparable 2018 period, while the yield on interest bearing liabilities increased 23 basis points to 1.03%.

Non-interest income was $2,308,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2019 in comparison to $2,670,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2018. Most significantly impacting the comparative six month periods was a decline in income/gain from unconsolidated subsidiary of $296,000, which included a $215,000 gain from the adjustment to the carrying value of Juniata’s previous 39.16% ownership in Liverpool prior to its 100% acquisition. The equity method of accounting for the Liverpool investment ended with the acquisition by Juniata of the remaining outstanding Liverpool shares in April 2018. Since then, all income and expense items from the newly acquired Liverpool office have been included as part of Juniata’s operations in the appropriate line items in the financial statements. Also contributing to the decline in non-interest income was a net loss on sales and calls of securities driven by the strategic repositioning of the investment portfolio in 2019, as well as declines in the value of equity securities and fees derived from loan activity. Partially offsetting these declines during the period were increases of $56,000, or 9.1%, in debit card fee income and $46,000, or 38.3%, in commissions from sales of non-deposit products.

Non-interest expense was $10,129,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $9,311,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2018. Non-interest expense increased in the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 primarily driven by Juniata’s growth resulting from the Liverpool acquisition; specifically, employee compensation and benefits, occupancy, equipment, and data processing expenses all increased in the 2019 period, with professional fees also increasing. Included in employee benefits expense was a $278,000 pre-tax charge to earnings recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2019 as a result of a lump sum payment made to Juniata’s remaining defined benefit plan participants who opted for that election in the continuing process of terminating Juniata’s defined benefit plan. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline in merger and acquisition expense of $440,000 as no similar expense was recorded in the 2019 period.

The income tax provision increased by $519,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to greater taxable income recorded in 2019, as well as the removal of the aforementioned $406,000 deferred tax liability related to Juniata’s previous ownership in Liverpool on April 30, 2018.

Annualized return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 1.16% compared to 1.28% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Annualized return on average equity for the three months period in 2019 was 10.63% compared to 12.70% for the comparable 2018 period.

Net interest income increased during the three months ended June 30, 2019 by $498,000, or 9.9%, when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018. The loan loss provision decreased $500,000 in the second quarter of 2019 in comparison to the same period in 2018 primarily due to net recoveries of $480,000 during the period.

Non-interest income during the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $1,214,000 compared to $1,496,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2018. Most significantly impacting the comparative three month period was the income/gain from unconsolidated subsidiary, which decreased by $227,000 in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to the aforementioned $215,000 adjustment to the carrying value of Juniata’s previous partial ownership in Liverpool recorded in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $5,294,000 compared to $4,906,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Non-interest expense increased during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to the recording of the aforementioned $278,000 defined benefit lump sum settlement charge in employee benefits expense, as well increases related to the Liverpool acquisition in most expense line items. Partially offsetting these increases was a $376,000 decline in merger and acquisition expense as no such expense was recorded during the second quarter of 2019.

The income tax provision increased by $458,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to greater taxable income recorded in 2019, as well as the removal of the aforementioned $406,000 deferred tax liability on April 30, 2018 that was related to Juniata’s previous ownership in Liverpool.

Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $662,064,000, an increase of $36,828,000 compared to total assets of $625,236,000 at December 31, 2018. Total securities available for sale and cash and cash equivalents increased by $38,066,000 and $9,092,000, respectively, when comparing June 30, 2019 to December 31, 2018, while total loans declined by $10,180,000 over the period. In addition, total borrowings and deposits increased by $18,346,000 and $12,653,000, respectively, as did total capital by $5,148,000. A balance sheet leverage strategy was undertaken in the second quarter of 2019, whereby Juniata borrowed $30,000,000 in long-term FHLB advances and subsequently invested the same amount into higher yielding investment securities.

On July 16, 2019, Juniata Valley Financial Corp.’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on August 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2019.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the statement of condition date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with sixteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Huntingdon, McKean and Potter Counties. More information regarding Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.JVBonline.com. Juniata Valley Financial Corp. trades through the Pink Open Market under the symbol JUVF.

Forward-Looking Information

*This press release may contain “forward looking” information as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates” or similar expressions are used in this release, Juniata is making forward-looking statements. Such information is based on Juniata’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results. Such statements involve potential risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ materially from this forward-looking information. Many factors could affect future financial results. Juniata undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking information, whether as a result of new or updated information, future events, or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting Juniata, please see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Forward-Looking Statements” set forth in the Juniata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Financial Statements

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 14,431 $ 15,617 Interest bearing deposits with banks 2,117 110 Federal funds sold 9,000 729 Cash and cash equivalents 25,548 16,456 Interest bearing time deposits with banks 2,700 3,290 Equity securities 1,133 1,118 Securities available for sale 180,019 141,953 Restricted investment in bank stock 3,098 2,441 Total loans 407,451 417,631 Less: Allowance for loan losses (3,015 ) (3,034 ) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 404,436 414,597 Premises and equipment, net 8,518 8,744 Other real estate owned 595 744 Bank owned life insurance and annuities 16,095 15,938 Investment in low income housing partnerships 4,235 4,545 Core deposit and other intangible assets 361 405 Goodwill 9,047 9,139 Mortgage servicing rights 190 200 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 6,089 5,666 Total assets $ 662,064 $ 625,236 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 123,355 $ 126,057 Interest bearing 411,020 395,665 Total deposits 534,375 521,722 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,857 2,911 Short-term borrowings — 11,600 Long-term debt 45,000 15,000 Other interest bearing liabilities 1,596 1,596 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,710 5,029 Total liabilities 589,538 557,858 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, no par value: Authorized - 5000,000 shares, none issued — — Common stock, par value $1.00 per share: Authorized 20,000,000 shares Issued - 5,141,749 shares at June 30, 2019; 5,134,249 shares at December 31, 2018 Outstanding - 5,103,628 shares at June 30, 2019; 5,092,048 shares at December 31, 2018 5,142 5,134 Surplus 24,858 24,821 Retained earnings 43,539 42,525 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (301 ) (4,299 ) Cost of common stock in Treasury: 38,121 shares at June 30, 2019; 42,201 shares at December 31, 2018 (712 ) (803 ) Total stockholders' equity 72,526 67,378 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 662,064 $ 625,236





Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 5,611 $ 5,041 $ 10,866 $ 9,592 Taxable securities 940 765 1,789 1,540 Tax-exempt securities 32 99 93 202 Other interest income 129 39 182 49 Total interest income 6,712 5,944 12,930 11,383 Interest expense: Deposits 973 745 1,836 1,339 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 10 17 21 32 Short-term borrowings 1 59 14 143 Long-term debt 165 60 326 153 Other interest bearing liabilities 11 9 22 17 Total interest expense 1,160 890 2,219 1,684 Net interest income 5,552 5,054 10,711 9,699 Provision for loan losses (459 ) 41 (444 ) 199 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,011 5,013 11,155 9,500 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 429 437 851 849 Debit card fee income 364 324 672 616 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance and annuities 71 86 140 167 Trust fees 91 123 190 225 Commissions from sales of non-deposit products 95 70 166 120 Income from unconsolidated subsidiary — 227 — 296 Fees derived from loan activity 64 77 134 172 Mortgage banking income 19 17 36 36 Loss on sales and calls of securities — — (56 ) (15 ) Change in value of equity securities 6 52 15 46 Other non-interest income 75 83 160 158 Total non-interest income 1,214 1,496 2,308 2,670 Non-interest expense: Employee compensation expense 2,068 1,933 4,036 3,725 Employee benefits 857 523 1,598 1,087 Occupancy 321 294 670 612 Equipment 218 197 432 404 Data processing expense 528 488 989 904 Director compensation 54 53 105 107 Professional fees 365 177 562 354 Taxes, other than income 144 139 278 252 FDIC Insurance premiums 51 79 107 149 Loss (gain) on sales of other real estate owned 14 (10 ) 14 (10 ) Amortization of intangible assets 22 20 44 31 Amortization of investment in low-income housing partnerships 200 200 400 400 Merger and acquisition expense — 376 — 440 Other non-interest expense 452 437 894 856 Total non-interest expense 5,294 4,906 10,129 9,311 Income before income taxes 1,931 1,603 3,334 2,859 Income tax provision (benefit) 86 (372 ) 76 (443 ) Net income $ 1,845 $ 1,975 $ 3,258 $ 3,302 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.40 $ 0.64 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.64 $ 0.67 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 5,101,751 4,987,137 5,098,460 4,879,361 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 5,121,273 5,008,218 5,119,030 4,898,248

JoAnn McMinn Email: joann.mcminn@jvbonline.com Phone: (717) 436-3206



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.