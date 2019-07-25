There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,693 in the last 365 days.

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Results

Mifflintown, PA, July 25, 2019

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: JUVF) (“Juniata”), announced net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $1,845,000 compared to net income of $1,975,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, was $0.36 in the second quarter of 2019 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.40 and $0.39, respectively, over the same period in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $3,258,000 compared to net income of $3,302,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, during the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.64 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.68 and $0.67, respectively, during the corresponding 2018 period.

Comparability of the results for the 2019 and 2018 periods was impacted by an adjustment related to an acquisition completed in the second quarter of 2018. The previously reported net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 of $1,569,000 and $2,896,000, respectively, was subsequently increased by $406,000 in the first quarter of 2019 due to the removal of a deferred tax liability related to Juniata’s previous 39.16% ownership in Liverpool Community Bank (“Liverpool”) upon Juniata’s acquisition of its remaining shares on April 30, 2018.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Marcie A. Barber stated, “Second quarter results continue to highlight the strength of our Company, as levels of non-performing loans have declined to the lowest levels in over ten years through successful work-outs and recoveries of aged charge-offs. We believe our organic growth in core deposits indicates confidence in our Bank. Two successful and immediately accretive acquisitions within three years exhibit expertise in evaluating and integrating new partners. Further, ongoing efforts to reduce income statement volatility by satisfying liabilities inherent in legacy defined benefit plans signal our commitment to shareholders to deliver consistent performance.”

Annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were 1.03% and 9.52%, respectively. Annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity for the six month period in 2018 was 1.09% and 10.98%, respectively.

Net interest income, after the provision for loan and lease losses, increased $1,655,000, or 17.4%, during the six months ended June 30, 2019 over the comparable 2018 period. The increase in net interest income was partially attributed to an increase of $1,274,000 in loan interest income, which was partially offset by a $497,000 increase in interest expense on deposits over the same period. Also contributing to the increase in net interest income during the 2019 period was a decrease of $643,000 in the provision for loan and lease losses in comparison to the same period in 2018. A credit of $444,000 was recorded to the loan loss provision during the six months ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to net recoveries of $424,000 during the period. Primarily due to the acquisition of Liverpool on April 30, 2018, average earning assets increased by $20,945,000, or 3.7%, during the six months ended June 30, 2019 over the comparable period in 2018, while average interest bearing deposits increased by $19,539,000, or 5.1%. Over the first six months of 2019, the yield on earning assets increased 39 basis points to 4.46% over the comparable 2018 period, while the yield on interest bearing liabilities increased 23 basis points to 1.03%.

Non-interest income was $2,308,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2019 in comparison to $2,670,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2018. Most significantly impacting the comparative six month periods was a decline in income/gain from unconsolidated subsidiary of $296,000, which included a $215,000 gain from the adjustment to the carrying value of Juniata’s previous 39.16% ownership in Liverpool prior to its 100% acquisition. The equity method of accounting for the Liverpool investment ended with the acquisition by Juniata of the remaining outstanding Liverpool shares in April 2018. Since then, all income and expense items from the newly acquired Liverpool office have been included as part of Juniata’s operations in the appropriate line items in the financial statements. Also contributing to the decline in non-interest income was a net loss on sales and calls of securities driven by the strategic repositioning of the investment portfolio in 2019, as well as declines in the value of equity securities and fees derived from loan activity. Partially offsetting these declines during the period were increases of $56,000, or 9.1%, in debit card fee income and $46,000, or 38.3%, in commissions from sales of non-deposit products.

Non-interest expense was $10,129,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $9,311,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2018. Non-interest expense increased in the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 primarily driven by Juniata’s growth resulting from the Liverpool acquisition; specifically, employee compensation and benefits, occupancy, equipment, and data processing expenses all increased in the 2019 period, with professional fees also increasing. Included in employee benefits expense was a $278,000 pre-tax charge to earnings recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2019 as a result of a lump sum payment made to Juniata’s remaining defined benefit plan participants who opted for that election in the continuing process of terminating Juniata’s defined benefit plan. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline in merger and acquisition expense of $440,000 as no similar expense was recorded in the 2019 period.

The income tax provision increased by $519,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to greater taxable income recorded in 2019, as well as the removal of the aforementioned $406,000 deferred tax liability related to Juniata’s previous ownership in Liverpool on April 30, 2018.

Annualized return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 1.16% compared to 1.28% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Annualized return on average equity for the three months period in 2019 was 10.63% compared to 12.70% for the comparable 2018 period.

Net interest income increased during the three months ended June 30, 2019 by $498,000, or 9.9%, when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018. The loan loss provision decreased $500,000 in the second quarter of 2019 in comparison to the same period in 2018 primarily due to net recoveries of $480,000 during the period.

Non-interest income during the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $1,214,000 compared to $1,496,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2018. Most significantly impacting the comparative three month period was the income/gain from unconsolidated subsidiary, which decreased by $227,000 in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to the aforementioned $215,000 adjustment to the carrying value of Juniata’s previous partial ownership in Liverpool recorded in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $5,294,000 compared to $4,906,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Non-interest expense increased during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to the recording of the aforementioned $278,000 defined benefit lump sum settlement charge in employee benefits expense, as well increases related to the Liverpool acquisition in most expense line items. Partially offsetting these increases was a $376,000 decline in merger and acquisition expense as no such expense was recorded during the second quarter of 2019.

The income tax provision increased by $458,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to greater taxable income recorded in 2019, as well as the removal of the aforementioned $406,000 deferred tax liability on April 30, 2018 that was related to Juniata’s previous ownership in Liverpool.

Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $662,064,000, an increase of $36,828,000 compared to total assets of $625,236,000 at December 31, 2018. Total securities available for sale and cash and cash equivalents increased by $38,066,000 and $9,092,000, respectively, when comparing June 30, 2019 to December 31, 2018, while total loans declined by $10,180,000 over the period. In addition, total borrowings and deposits increased by $18,346,000 and $12,653,000, respectively, as did total capital by $5,148,000. A balance sheet leverage strategy was undertaken in the second quarter of 2019, whereby Juniata borrowed $30,000,000 in long-term FHLB advances and subsequently invested the same amount into higher yielding investment securities.

On July 16, 2019, Juniata Valley Financial Corp.’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on August 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2019.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the statement of condition date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements.  The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with sixteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Huntingdon, McKean and Potter Counties. More information regarding Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.JVBonline.com. Juniata Valley Financial Corp. trades through the Pink Open Market under the symbol JUVF.

Forward-Looking Information
*This press release may contain “forward looking” information as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates” or similar expressions are used in this release, Juniata is making forward-looking statements. Such information is based on Juniata’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results. Such statements involve potential risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ materially from this forward-looking information. Many factors could affect future financial results. Juniata undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking information, whether as a result of new or updated information, future events, or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting Juniata, please see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Forward-Looking Statements” set forth in the Juniata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financial Statements

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

             
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)   (Unaudited)    
    June 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks   $  14,431     $  15,617  
Interest bearing deposits with banks      2,117        110  
Federal funds sold      9,000        729  
Cash and cash equivalents      25,548        16,456  
             
Interest bearing time deposits with banks      2,700        3,290  
Equity securities      1,133        1,118  
Securities available for sale      180,019        141,953  
Restricted investment in bank stock      3,098        2,441  
Total loans      407,451        417,631  
Less: Allowance for loan losses      (3,015 )      (3,034 )
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses      404,436        414,597  
Premises and equipment, net      8,518        8,744  
Other real estate owned      595        744  
Bank owned life insurance and annuities      16,095        15,938  
Investment in low income housing partnerships      4,235        4,545  
Core deposit and other intangible assets      361        405  
Goodwill      9,047        9,139  
Mortgage servicing rights      190        200  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets      6,089        5,666  
Total assets   $  662,064     $  625,236  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Non-interest bearing   $  123,355     $  126,057  
Interest bearing      411,020        395,665  
Total deposits      534,375        521,722  
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase      2,857        2,911  
Short-term borrowings      —        11,600  
Long-term debt      45,000        15,000  
Other interest bearing liabilities      1,596        1,596  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities      5,710        5,029  
Total liabilities      589,538        557,858  
Stockholders' Equity:            
Preferred stock, no par value:  Authorized - 5000,000 shares, none issued      —        —  
Common stock, par value $1.00 per share:  Authorized 20,000,000 shares Issued - 5,141,749 shares at June 30, 2019; 5,134,249 shares at December 31, 2018 Outstanding - 5,103,628 shares at June 30, 2019; 5,092,048 shares at December 31, 2018      5,142        5,134  
Surplus      24,858        24,821  
Retained earnings      43,539        42,525  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss      (301 )      (4,299 )
Cost of common stock in Treasury: 38,121 shares at June 30, 2019; 42,201 shares at December 31, 2018      (712 )      (803 )
Total stockholders' equity      72,526        67,378  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  662,064     $  625,236  


Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   June 30,    June 30, 
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
Interest income:                        
Loans, including fees   $  5,611     $  5,041     $  10,866     $  9,592  
Taxable securities      940        765        1,789        1,540  
Tax-exempt securities      32        99        93        202  
Other interest income      129        39        182        49  
Total interest income      6,712        5,944        12,930        11,383  
Interest expense:                        
Deposits      973        745        1,836        1,339  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase      10        17        21        32  
Short-term borrowings      1        59        14        143  
Long-term debt      165        60        326        153  
Other interest bearing liabilities      11        9        22        17  
Total interest expense      1,160        890        2,219        1,684  
Net interest income      5,552        5,054        10,711        9,699  
Provision for loan losses      (459 )      41        (444 )      199  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses      6,011        5,013        11,155        9,500  
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees      429        437        851        849  
Debit card fee income      364        324        672        616  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance and annuities      71        86        140        167  
Trust fees      91        123        190        225  
Commissions from sales of non-deposit products      95        70        166        120  
Income from unconsolidated subsidiary      —        227        —        296  
Fees derived from loan activity      64        77        134        172  
Mortgage banking income      19        17        36        36  
Loss on sales and calls of securities      —        —        (56 )      (15 )
Change in value of equity securities      6        52        15        46  
Other non-interest income      75        83        160        158  
Total non-interest income      1,214        1,496        2,308        2,670  
Non-interest expense:                        
Employee compensation expense      2,068        1,933        4,036        3,725  
Employee benefits      857        523        1,598        1,087  
Occupancy      321        294        670        612  
Equipment      218        197        432        404  
Data processing expense      528        488        989        904  
Director compensation      54        53        105        107  
Professional fees      365        177        562        354  
Taxes, other than income      144        139        278        252  
FDIC Insurance premiums      51        79        107        149  
Loss (gain) on sales of other real estate owned      14        (10 )      14        (10 )
Amortization of intangible assets      22        20        44        31  
Amortization of investment in low-income housing partnerships      200        200        400        400  
Merger and acquisition expense      —        376        —        440  
Other non-interest expense      452        437        894        856  
Total non-interest expense      5,294        4,906        10,129        9,311  
Income before income taxes      1,931        1,603        3,334        2,859  
Income tax provision (benefit)      86        (372 )      76        (443 )
Net income   $  1,845     $  1,975     $  3,258     $  3,302  
Earnings per share                        
Basic   $  0.36     $  0.40     $  0.64     $  0.68  
Diluted   $  0.36     $  0.39     $  0.64     $  0.67  
Cash dividends declared per share   $  0.22     $  0.22     $  0.44     $  0.44  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding      5,101,751        4,987,137        5,098,460        4,879,361  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding      5,121,273        5,008,218        5,119,030        4,898,248   

JoAnn McMinn
Email: joann.mcminn@jvbonline.com
Phone: (717) 436-3206

