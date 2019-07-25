Foster Babies Showered with Gifts at Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday 20 July, the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (PCFAPA) hosted their annual baby shower at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center in downtown Clearwater. Most foster and adoptive parents do not get nine months of preparation before welcoming a child in their family. As children ages five and under are by far the largest group of children in foster care, the baby shower becomes a way to support those parents in their journey.



In interviewing one foster mom about the event she said, “Foster and adoptive parents simply don’t get to have a baby shower and to bond over that special event. It was a blessing being able to get together and celebrate the bundles of happiness that have comes into our lives.”

The highlight of the baby shower was the gifts-exchange sponsored by PCFAPA where families received boxes of diapers, clothing and baby formula and the children received new toys and stuffed animals.

“A child enters the foster care system every two minutes in the United States,” said Clemence Chevrot, director of the CCV Center. “Foster parents must be ready, sometimes on short notice. So helping foster and adoptive parents to provide a stable home for infants is important to us.”

The next event sponsored by the CCV Center will be a Back-to-School Bash benefitting Foster and Adoptive Parents on July 27th from 4-6pm. The event will be held in the Osceola Courtyard located at the corner of Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to donate to the Back-to-School Drive please call Clemence Chevrot at (727) 316-5309 or email clemence@cos.flag.org .

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. CCV is inspired to help from the words of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, “Your help is acceptable to us, our help is yours.”

Clemence Chevrot

(727) 3169-5309

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9db06bd-d2b9-4296-acee-b8066afd0cdc

Clearwater Community Volunteers Center



