LifeLabs partners with Maple to bring virtual care consultations for personalized testing to Canadian homes

Today, LifeLabs announced a new partnership with Maple, Canada’s leading virtual care platform which provides 24/7 on-demand instant access to doctors and other health care providers by secure text or video for advice, diagnosis, and medical care. Through this partnership, Canadians can receive virtual consultations with a Naturopathic Doctor through Maple to access Rocky Mountain Analytical’s RMA FST™ IgG Food Sensitivity Test. In the future, Maple will also provide access to other LifeLabs offerings, such as pharmacogenetics service TreatGxPlus, making these important testing options even more convenient and accessible to Canadians across the country.



“Together with Maple, our collective goal is to increase access to diagnostic testing and empower today’s busy patient to receive the safest, highest quality care and treatment options, whenever and wherever they need it,” says Jennifer Flexman, Director, Product and Service Innovation at LifeLabs.



TreatGxPlus is a pharmacogenetic test which identifies genetic differences in a person’s DNA to identify how patients respond to different medications. By knowing a patient’s pharmacogenetic results, health care providers can tailor prescriptions to support personalized health care needs for patients by improving the effectiveness of medications, reducing adverse side effects, and providing safer, more effective treatment options.



The RMA FST™ provides a list of food sensitivities in an easy-to-interpret report, by analyzing hundreds of different types of food antigens through a simple blood test, taking the guesswork out of diets. Customers can consult with a Naturopathic Doctor, directly on Maple, to have the test ordered. For those interested in exploring the FST test, simply go to getmaple.ca to create an account and request a consultation with a Naturopathic Doctor.



Providing accessible health care available when and where Canadians need it has always been the top priority at Maple,” said Dr. Brett Belchetz, co-founder and CEO at Maple. “By bringing together our telemedicine platform and LifeLabs’ testing technologies, we’re now able to add a whole new lens to this goal by providing access to personalized health care, tailored to each person’s unique makeup.”

This partnership between LifeLabs and Maple will allow Canadians to personalize their own health journey.





LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 5,700 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 2.3 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.



Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world’s most meaningful issues in health care, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other health care providers. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and other health care practitioners instantly for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for hospitals looking to advance their delivery of care. Learn more at getmaple.ca.

