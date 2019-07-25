Tanya Dzhibrailova from Zephyr Real Estate Ranks High in America’s Best

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently Tanya Dzhibrailova , Zephyr Real Estate’s No. 1 Top Producer for four years, achieved nationwide acclaim in REAL Trends The Thousand. Just this week REAL Trends released the 2019 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list.



This list ranks the most productive agents by state, based on closed transaction sides and closed sales volume. Tanya Dzhibrailova placed at No. 76 with $95,217,680 closed volume, and No. 91 with 65 closed transaction sides.

"With today's release of the 2019 America's Best Real Estate Professionals list, an elite group of real estate agents across the country are receiving well-deserved recognition,” commented Steve Murray , president of REAL Trends. “These sales associates are far above average and have built enormously successful businesses in an extremely competitive field.”

Over 14,000 real estate professionals from across the country are considered. Individual agents must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2018. The rankings are based on surveys from national branded networks, state and local associations of Realtors®, multiple listing services, previous rankings, and the largest brokerage firms in country. Verification from an independent source is required and REAL Trends senior staff reviews all submissions for completeness and accuracy.

Tanya’s list of achievements is robust, and she constantly pursues continuing education in all aspects of real estate. Her certificates and designations include Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Certified GREEN Sustainable Property (GREEN), Certified Internet Professional (e-PRO), Seller Representative (SRS) and Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR). She is also a member of the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco, Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, Round Table of San Francisco, and Top Agent Network (TAN).

She is speaker or lecturer at various industry conferences, including Inman Connect and the Real Estate Mastermind Summit. She has an impressive 311 five-star Yelp reviews and 154 Zillow reviews, and a huge following of referral and repeat clients. She is fluent in both English and Russian.

“We again congratulate Tanya on her soaring success,” remarked Randall Kostick, CEO and President of Zephyr. “Her focus and passion for real estate is a force to be reckoned with.”

Tanya works from Zephyr’s West Portal office and may be reached via her website, www.PropertiesbyTanya.com , or 415.531.6779.

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

