Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market to Reach US$ 62,786.2 Mn by 2026, Biogen and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Cover More than Half of the Share: Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market Research report include Pfizer, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Orion Pharma, Merck & Co., Inc., UCB S.A, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global neurodegenerative diseases drugs market’s growth is expected to derive growth from the rising prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases especially among the aging population. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers valuable insights into the trends prevailing in the market. In 2018, the global market was valued at US$35,497.3 Mn and is projected to be worth US$ 62,786.2 Mn by 2026. At this pace, the global market is estimated to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast duration.

Neurodegenerative diseases include Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, Huntington's disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple system atrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, and others. Among these, Alzheimer’s is the most prevalent diseases as per the Alzheimer's Association.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/neurodegenerative-diseases-drugs-market-100661





North America Dominates with Rising R&D Investments

In 2018, the North America market was valued at US$ 18,174.6 Mn and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast years. Neurodegenerative diseases have become more prevalent in the U.S. owing to an increasingly aging population. As per the Alzheimer’s Association, around 5.4 million Americans were suffering from Alzheimer’s in the year 2016. Moreover, this disease is more prevalent among people aged 65 years and above. As per research studies, approximately 30,000 people in the U.S. are projected to be suffering from another neurodegenerative disease called Huntington’s disease. As per a study conducted by the Parkinson’s Association in 2018, around 1.2 million people in the U.S are estimated to be suffering from Parkinson’s disease by 2030. With the continuous rise in population, this disease is projected to double between 2018 and 2026. Considering these numbers, the market is likely to grow in North America. This, coupled with favorable healthcare reimbursement policies and rising research and development (R&D) investments is driving the market in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to report a considerable CAGR primarily on account of rising geriatric population.

Rising Awareness about Neurodegenerative Diseases Fuels Demand for Neurodegenerative Disease Drugs

As per research studies, the prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases among all genders, races, geographical backgrounds, and genders is likely to increase with the rising worldwide population. Rapid lifestyle alterations such as improper sleeping, high-stress levels, and unhealthy eating habits are likely to result in degenerative of nerve cells. This is further expected to augment demand for neurodegenerative disease treatment drugs.

Medical practitioners and physicians are becoming more aware of the neurodegenerative disease treatment, which in turn is enabling neurodegenerative disease drug development. Moreover, several advancements are expected to offer an early diagnosis of these life-threatening diseases. A recent innovation in neurodegenerative disease drug discovery includes some therapies such as NDMA and dopamine inhibitors. These innovations are anticipated to register progressive growth in the neurodegenerative disease drugs market.

As per disease indication, multiple sclerosis segment is gaining traction owing to positive governments recommendations. Further to this, this segment covered a share of 66.1% in the global market in 2028. In addition to this, the high cost of drugs and new product launches are compelling growth in this segment. For instance, Novartis manufactured a drug called Mayzent and this drug received FDA approval in Match 2019. This is further expected to propel growth in this segment in the forecast years.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/neurodegenerative-diseases-drugs-market-100661





Biogen’s Strategic Initiatives Helps the Company to Earn More Profits

In the year 2018, Biogen was dominating the global market. Neurodegenerative disease drug discovery and some important strategic decisions help the company to gain more attention. The launch of a drug called SPINRAZA and increasing sales of another drug called Tecfidera in 2018 helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio. Also, the company entered into a strategic partnership with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. to ensure robust distribution of drugs. This, together with the launch of two new drugs called Madopar and Ocrevus helped F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. to gain the second position in the market.

Novartis AG launched a new drug called Gilenya to gain a competitive edge over others. Some of the other leading players functioning in the global neurodegenerative diseases drugs market are Pfizer, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Orion Pharma, Merck & Co., Inc., UCB S.A, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Key Companies Mentioned

Biogen

Pfizer, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Orion Pharma

UCB S.A

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lundbeck A/S

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Other players



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/neurodegenerative-diseases-drugs-market-100661





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends





Key Insights Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Diseases - For Key Countries, 2018 Regulatory Scenario - For Key Countries Patent Snapshot New Product Launch Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments -Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships





Global Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Immunomodulators Interferons Decarboxylase Inhibitors Dopamine Agonists Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Multiple Sclerosis Parkinson’s Disease Alzheimer's Disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Injection Transdermal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/neurodegenerative-diseases-drugs-market-100661







Browse Related Reports:

Hemophilia Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Disease Indication (Hemophilia A, B & C), Therapy Type (Recombinant Therapy, Plasma therapy & Others), Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend By Disease Indication (Hemophilia A, B & C), Therapy Type (Recombinant Therapy, Plasma therapy & Others), Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025 Orphan Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Therapy Area (Oncology, Blood, CNS, Endocrine, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Immunomodulatory), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend By Therapy Area (Oncology, Blood, CNS, Endocrine, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Immunomodulatory), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales) and Geography Forecast till 2025 Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Beta Blockers, Prostaglandins, Alpha Adrenergic Agonists, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Combination Drugs), By Disease Indication (Open Angle Glaucoma, Angle Closure Glaucoma), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Beta Blockers, Prostaglandins, Alpha Adrenergic Agonists, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Combination Drugs), By Disease Indication (Open Angle Glaucoma, Angle Closure Glaucoma), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026 Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Immunomodulatory, Immunosuppressant, Interferons, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Stores), and Geography Forecast till 2025



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment

Biogen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, to Account for More Than Half of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trends



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.